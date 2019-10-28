Market Overview

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 28, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 28, 2019 9:58am   Comments
Upgrades

  • For Azul SA (NYSE: AZUL), Buckingham upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. Azul earned $0.78 in the second quarter, compared to $0.55 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $43.14 and a 52-week-low of $21.91. Azul's stock last closed at $38.99 per share.
  • For Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE: FBHS), SunTrust Robinson Humphrey upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy. In the third quarter, Fortune Brands Home showed an EPS of $0.95, compared to $0.93 from the year-ago quarter. Fortune Brands Home's market cap stands at $7.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $61.78 and a 52-week-low of $35.27. Fortune Brands Home's stock last closed at $60.37 per share.
  • For First Solar Inc (NASDAQ: FSLR), JMP Securities upgraded the stock from Market Perform to Market Outperform. First Solar earned $0.29 in the third quarter, compared to $0.54 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of First Solar's outstanding shares is at $6.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $69.23 and a 52-week-low of $36.51. First Solar's stock last closed at $52.66 per share.
  • For Gol Intelligent Airlines Inc (NYSE: GOL), Buckingham upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. Gol Intelligent Airlines earned $0.13 in the second quarter, compared to ($0.45) in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $23.30 and a 52-week-low of $8.63. Gol Intelligent Airlines's stock last closed at $18.24 per share.
  • Santander changed the rating for Grifols SA (NASDAQ: GRFS) from Hold to Buy. Interestingly, in the second quarter, Grifols's EPS was $0.28. The stock has a 52-week-high of $23.03 and a 52-week-low of $17.42. Grifols's stock last closed at $21.01 per share.
  • For JetBlue Airways Corp (NASDAQ: JBLU), JP Morgan upgraded the stock from Neutral to Overweight. JetBlue Airways earned $0.59 in the third quarter, compared to $0.43 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for JetBlue Airways is at $4.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $19.83 and a 52-week-low of $15.19. JetBlue Airways's stock last closed at $18.76 per share.
  • Piper Jaffray upgraded the stock for QEP Resources Inc (NYSE: QEP) from Neutral to Overweight. For the third quarter, QEP Resources had an EPS of $0.05, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.17. The total market value of QEP Resources's outstanding shares is at $880.2 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $10.51 and a 52-week-low of $2.58. QEP Resources's stock last closed at $3.64 per share.
  • Bank of America changed the rating for Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ: TEAM) from Neutral to Buy. For the first quarter, Atlassian Corporation had an EPS of $0.28, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.20. The total market value of Atlassian Corporation's outstanding shares is at $30.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $149.80 and a 52-week-low of $65.17. Atlassian Corporation's stock last closed at $113.82 per share.
  • For Tiffany & Co (NYSE: TIF), Deutsche Bank upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy. In the second quarter, Tiffany showed an EPS of $1.12, compared to $1.17 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Tiffany is at $10.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $117.92 and a 52-week-low of $73.04. Tiffany's stock last closed at $98.53 per share.
  • For The Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE: TRV), MKM Partners upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. Travelers Companies earned $1.43 in the third quarter, compared to $2.54 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Travelers Companies is at $38.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $155.09 and a 52-week-low of $111.08. Travelers Companies's stock last closed at $130.44 per share.

 

Downgrades

  • For Allegiance Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ: ABTX), Raymond James downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform. For the third quarter, Allegiance Bancshares had an EPS of $0.62, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.65. The current market cap for Allegiance Bancshares is at $678.9 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $40.00 and a 52-week-low of $28.58. Allegiance Bancshares's stock last closed at $33.97 per share.
  • Citigroup changed the rating for American Eagle Outfitters Inc (NYSE: AEO) from Buy to Neutral. For the second quarter, American Eagle Outfitters had an EPS of $0.39, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.34. American Eagle Outfitters's market cap stands at $2.7 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $24.30 and a 52-week-low of $13.66. American Eagle Outfitters's stock last closed at $16.66 per share.
  • For Albemarle Corp (NYSE: ALB), Bank of America downgraded the stock from Buy to Underperform. For the second quarter, Albemarle had an EPS of $1.55, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.36. The current market cap for Albemarle is at $7.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $108.74 and a 52-week-low of $58.63. Albemarle's stock last closed at $63.59 per share.
  • JP Morgan downgraded the stock for Alaska Air Group Inc (NYSE: ALK) from Overweight to Neutral. For the third quarter, Alaska Air Group had an EPS of $2.63, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.91. The total market value of Alaska Air Group's outstanding shares is at $8.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $74.83 and a 52-week-low of $53.39. Alaska Air Group's stock last closed at $71.58 per share.
  • Deutsche Bank downgraded the stock for BJ's Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ: BJRI) from Buy to Hold. BJ's Restaurants earned $0.21 in the third quarter, compared to $0.31 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of BJ's Restaurants's outstanding shares is at $794.7 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $70.07 and a 52-week-low of $32.62. BJ's Restaurants's stock last closed at $43.35 per share.
  • Susquehanna changed the rating for Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE: COG) from Positive to Neutral. Cabot Oil & Gas earned $0.29 in the third quarter, compared to $0.25 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Cabot Oil & Gas's outstanding shares is at $7.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $27.64 and a 52-week-low of $16.01. Cabot Oil & Gas's stock last closed at $18.81 per share.
  • Piper Jaffray changed the rating for The Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE: EL) from Overweight to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, Estee Lauder Cos had an EPS of $0.64, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.61. The total market value of Estee Lauder Cos's outstanding shares is at $71.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $207.50 and a 52-week-low of $121.47. Estee Lauder Cos's stock last closed at $188.58 per share.
  • DA Davidson changed the rating for Granite Construction Inc (NYSE: GVA) from Buy to Neutral. For the third quarter, Granite Construction had an EPS of $0.58, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.43. The current market cap for Granite Construction is at $1.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $58.93 and a 52-week-low of $23.45. Granite Construction's stock last closed at $26.26 per share.
  • Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock for Informa PLC (OTC: IFJPY) from Neutral to Sell. The stock has a 52-week-high of $22.47 and a 52-week-low of $15.13. Informa's stock last closed at $19.76 per share.
  • For Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ: LULU), Citigroup downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. In the second quarter, Lululemon Athletica showed an EPS of $0.96, compared to $0.71 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Lululemon Athletica's outstanding shares is at $25.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $209.02 and a 52-week-low of $110.71. Lululemon Athletica's stock last closed at $208.00 per share.
  • For PVH Corp (NYSE: PVH), JP Morgan downgraded the stock from Overweight to Neutral. PVH earned $2.10 in the second quarter, compared to $2.18 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for PVH is at $6.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $134.24 and a 52-week-low of $67.41. PVH's stock last closed at $92.84 per share.
  • For Seacoast Banking Corp of Florida (NASDAQ: SBCF), B. Riley downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. In the third quarter, Seacoast Banking showed an EPS of $0.53, compared to $0.37 from the year-ago quarter. Seacoast Banking's market cap stands at $1.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $29.75 and a 52-week-low of $21.73. Seacoast Banking's stock last closed at $28.39 per share.
  • Longbow Research downgraded the stock for Interface Inc (NASDAQ: TILE) from Buy to Neutral. Interface earned $0.47 in the third quarter, compared to $0.41 in the year-ago quarter. Interface's market cap stands at $761.3 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $19.42 and a 52-week-low of $10.37. Interface's stock last closed at $16.45 per share.
  • HSBC downgraded the stock for Tapestry Inc (NYSE: TPR) from Buy to Hold. Tapestry earned $0.61 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.60 in the year-ago quarter. Tapestry's market cap stands at $7.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $43.71 and a 52-week-low of $18.54. Tapestry's stock last closed at $26.44 per share.
  • Capital One Financial changed the rating for Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. For the third quarter, Ventas had an EPS of $0.96, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.99. Ventas's market cap stands at $26.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $75.40 and a 52-week-low of $55.64. Ventas's stock last closed at $66.00 per share.
  • Citigroup changed the rating for Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) from Buy to Neutral. Ventas earned $0.96 in the third quarter, compared to $0.99 in the year-ago quarter. Ventas's market cap stands at $26.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $75.40 and a 52-week-low of $55.64. Ventas's stock last closed at $66.00 per share.

 

Initiations

  • With a rating of Neutral, JP Morgan initiated coverage on Aprea Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: APRE). The price target is set at $23.00 for Aprea Therapeutics. The stock has a 52-week-high of $27.87 and a 52-week-low of $15.10. Aprea Therapeutics's stock last closed at $25.59 per share.
  • With a rating of Equal-Weight, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Aprea Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: APRE). The price target is set at $23.00 for Aprea Therapeutics. The stock has a 52-week-high of $27.87 and a 52-week-low of $15.10. Aprea Therapeutics's stock last closed at $25.59 per share.
  • Nomura initiated coverage on Avrobio Inc (NASDAQ: AVRO) with a Buy rating. The price target for Avrobio is set at $35.00. In the second quarter, Avrobio showed an EPS of ($0.67), compared to ($2.98) from the year-ago quarter. Avrobio's market cap stands at $447.0 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $33.38 and a 52-week-low of $11.85. Avrobio's stock last closed at $14.68 per share.
  • With a rating of Buy, H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage on Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: EKSO). The price target is set at $1.20 for Ekso Bionics Holdings. In the second quarter, Ekso Bionics Holdings showed an EPS of ($0.03), compared to ($0.13) from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Ekso Bionics Holdings's outstanding shares is at $37.8 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $2.55 and a 52-week-low of $0.48. Ekso Bionics Holdings's stock last closed at $0.61 per share.
  • JP Morgan initiated coverage on Frequency Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FREQ) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Frequency Therapeutics is set at $25.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $14.84 and a 52-week-low of $11.17. Frequency Therapeutics's stock last closed at $14.05 per share.
  • Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Frequency Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FREQ) with a Buy rating. The price target for Frequency Therapeutics is set at $30.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $14.84 and a 52-week-low of $11.17. Frequency Therapeutics's stock last closed at $14.05 per share.
  • Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on Frequency Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FREQ) with an Outperform rating. The stock has a 52-week-high of $14.84 and a 52-week-low of $11.17. Frequency Therapeutics's stock last closed at $14.05 per share.
  • With a rating of Outperform, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on MetroCity Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ: MCBS). The price target is set at $17.50 for MetroCity Bankshares. The current market cap for MetroCity Bankshares is at $375.9 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $17.00 and a 52-week-low of $12.38. MetroCity Bankshares's stock last closed at $14.50 per share.
  • With a rating of Outperform, Raymond James initiated coverage on MetroCity Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ: MCBS). The price target is set at $15.00 for MetroCity Bankshares. The current market cap for MetroCity Bankshares is at $375.9 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $17.00 and a 52-week-low of $12.38. MetroCity Bankshares's stock last closed at $14.50 per share.
  • Bank of America initiated coverage on Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) with a Buy rating. The price target for Roku is set at $154.00. In the second quarter, Roku showed an EPS of ($0.08), compared to $0.00 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Roku is at $11.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $176.55 and a 52-week-low of $26.30. Roku's stock last closed at $133.74 per share.
  • With a rating of Buy, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Viela Bio Inc (NASDAQ: VIE). The price target is set at $44.00 for Viela Bio. The stock has a 52-week-high of $25.50 and a 52-week-low of $18.20. Viela Bio's stock last closed at $20.52 per share.
  • With a rating of Overweight, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Viela Bio Inc (NASDAQ: VIE). The price target is set at $25.00 for Viela Bio. The stock has a 52-week-high of $25.50 and a 52-week-low of $18.20. Viela Bio's stock last closed at $20.52 per share.
  • With a rating of Buy, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Viela Bio Inc (NASDAQ: VIE). The price target is set at $32.00 for Viela Bio. The stock has a 52-week-high of $25.50 and a 52-week-low of $18.20. Viela Bio's stock last closed at $20.52 per share.
  • For Viela Bio Inc (NASDAQ: VIE), Cowen & Co. initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Outperform. The stock has a 52-week-high of $25.50 and a 52-week-low of $18.20. Viela Bio's stock last closed at $20.52 per share.
  • Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ: VRRM) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Verra Mobility is set at $18.50. The total market value of Verra Mobility's outstanding shares is at $2.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $15.10 and a 52-week-low of $9.00. Verra Mobility's stock last closed at $13.84 per share.
  • With a rating of Buy, Jefferies initiated coverage on Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE: YUMC). The price target is set at $54.60 for Yum China Holdings. In the second quarter, Yum China Holdings showed an EPS of $0.46, compared to $0.36 from the year-ago quarter. Yum China Holdings's market cap stands at $16.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $48.36 and a 52-week-low of $30.60. Yum China Holdings's stock last closed at $43.57 per share.

