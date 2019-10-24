Market Overview

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 24, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 24, 2019 10:03am   Comments
Upgrades

  • Craig-Hallum upgraded the stock for Applied Materials Inc (NASDAQ: AMAT) from Hold to Buy. Applied Materials earned $0.74 in the third quarter, compared to $1.20 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Applied Materials is at $47.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $53.25 and a 52-week-low of $28.79. Applied Materials's stock last closed at $50.53 per share.
  • JP Morgan changed the rating for BankUnited Inc (NYSE: BKU) from Underweight to Neutral. In the third quarter, BankUnited showed an EPS of $0.77, compared to $0.90 from the year-ago quarter. BankUnited's market cap stands at $3.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $37.32 and a 52-week-low of $28.05. BankUnited's stock last closed at $34.48 per share.
  • DA Davidson changed the rating for Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ: EEFT) from Neutral to Buy. Euronet Worldwide earned $2.84 in the third quarter, compared to $2.16 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Euronet Worldwide's outstanding shares is at $7.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $171.25 and a 52-week-low of $91.78. Euronet Worldwide's stock last closed at $139.17 per share.
  • B. Riley changed the rating for 8x8 Inc (NYSE: EGHT) from Sell to Neutral. 8x8 earned ($0.14) in the first quarter, compared to ($0.04) in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of 8x8's outstanding shares is at $2.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $26.67 and a 52-week-low of $15.13. 8x8's stock last closed at $19.15 per share.
  • DA Davidson changed the rating for Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: ICHR) from Neutral to Buy. In the second quarter, Ichor Holdings showed an EPS of $0.23, compared to $1.02 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Ichor Holdings is at $583.5 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $27.38 and a 52-week-low of $14.23. Ichor Holdings's stock last closed at $26.09 per share.
  • Lake Street upgraded the stock for LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ: LMAT) from Hold to Buy. For the third quarter, LeMaitre Vascular had an EPS of $0.25, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.21. The total market value of LeMaitre Vascular's outstanding shares is at $689.4 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $36.50 and a 52-week-low of $21.79. LeMaitre Vascular's stock last closed at $36.00 per share.

 

Downgrades

  • JP Morgan changed the rating for Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ACOR) from Neutral to Underweight. For the second quarter, Acorda Therapeutics had an EPS of ($0.55), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.40. Acorda Therapeutics's market cap stands at $154.4 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $21.63 and a 52-week-low of $2.27. Acorda Therapeutics's stock last closed at $2.71 per share.
  • Baird changed the rating for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ARWR) from Outperform to Neutral. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals earned $0.21 in the third quarter, compared to ($0.18) in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals is at $2.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $40.09 and a 52-week-low of $10.41. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals's stock last closed at $39.65 per share.
  • For Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE: AVY), Citigroup downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. For the third quarter, Avery Dennison had an EPS of $1.66, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.45. Avery Dennison's market cap stands at $9.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $130.61 and a 52-week-low of $82.89. Avery Dennison's stock last closed at $126.16 per share.
  • JP Morgan changed the rating for Cadence Bancorp (NYSE: CADE) from Overweight to Neutral. For the third quarter, Cadence Bancorp had an EPS of $0.34, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.58. The current market cap for Cadence Bancorp is at $2.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $23.22 and a 52-week-low of $14.66. Cadence Bancorp's stock last closed at $15.74 per share.
  • Piper Jaffray changed the rating for Cadence Bancorp (NYSE: CADE) from Overweight to Neutral. In the third quarter, Cadence Bancorp showed an EPS of $0.34, compared to $0.58 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Cadence Bancorp's outstanding shares is at $2.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $23.22 and a 52-week-low of $14.66. Cadence Bancorp's stock last closed at $15.74 per share.
  • Deutsche Bank downgraded the stock for CoreLogic Inc (NYSE: CLGX) from Hold to Sell. CoreLogic earned $0.82 in the third quarter, compared to $0.72 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for CoreLogic is at $3.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $49.49 and a 52-week-low of $31.87. CoreLogic's stock last closed at $47.44 per share.
  • For eBay Inc (NASDAQ: EBAY), Raymond James downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform. For the third quarter, eBay had an EPS of $0.67, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.56. The current market cap for eBay is at $33.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $42.00 and a 52-week-low of $26.01. eBay's stock last closed at $39.20 per share.
  • For Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F), Deutsche Bank downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold. For the third quarter, Ford Motor had an EPS of $0.34, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.29. The total market value of Ford Motor's outstanding shares is at $36.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $10.56 and a 52-week-low of $7.41. Ford Motor's stock last closed at $9.21 per share.
  • JMP Securities downgraded the stock for FirstCash Inc (NASDAQ: FCFS) from Market Outperform to Market Perform. FirstCash earned $0.84 in the third quarter, compared to $0.81 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for FirstCash is at $3.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $106.80 and a 52-week-low of $66.28. FirstCash's stock last closed at $86.00 per share.
  • For FirstEnergy Corp (NYSE: FE), Bank of America downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. FirstEnergy earned $0.61 in the second quarter, compared to $0.62 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for FirstEnergy is at $26.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $49.07 and a 52-week-low of $35.33. FirstEnergy's stock last closed at $48.41 per share.
  • For iRobot Corp (NASDAQ: IRBT), Bank of America downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. In the third quarter, iRobot showed an EPS of $1.24, compared to $1.12 from the year-ago quarter. iRobot's market cap stands at $1.7 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $132.88 and a 52-week-low of $44.00. iRobot's stock last closed at $49.06 per share.
  • First Analysis downgraded the stock for LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ: LMAT) from Strong Buy to Outperform. For the third quarter, LeMaitre Vascular had an EPS of $0.25, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.21. The current market cap for LeMaitre Vascular is at $689.4 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $36.50 and a 52-week-low of $21.79. LeMaitre Vascular's stock last closed at $36.00 per share.

 

Initiations

  • With a rating of Perform, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ACAD). The price target is set at $44.00 for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals. In the second quarter, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals showed an EPS of ($0.38), compared to ($0.51) from the year-ago quarter. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals's market cap stands at $5.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $44.85 and a 52-week-low of $14.01. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals's stock last closed at $41.81 per share.
  • With a rating of Buy, National Securities initiated coverage on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: CSSE). The price target is set at $23.00 for Chicken Soup for the Soul. Chicken Soup for the Soul earned ($0.19) in the second quarter, compared to ($0.12) in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Chicken Soup for the Soul is at $116.5 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $13.11 and a 52-week-low of $6.75. Chicken Soup for the Soul's stock last closed at $9.12 per share.
  • With a rating of Outperform, Raymond James initiated coverage on Energy Recovery Inc (NASDAQ: ERII). The price target is set at $12.00 for Energy Recovery. In the second quarter, Energy Recovery showed an EPS of $0.07, compared to $0.07 from the year-ago quarter. Energy Recovery's market cap stands at $509.2 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $12.04 and a 52-week-low of $6.17. Energy Recovery's stock last closed at $9.91 per share.
  • For Kellogg Co (NYSE: K), Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at In-Line. In the second quarter, Kellogg showed an EPS of $0.99, compared to $1.14 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Kellogg is at $21.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $72.98 and a 52-week-low of $51.34. Kellogg's stock last closed at $62.22 per share.
  • Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Lyft Inc (NASDAQ: LYFT) with a Equal-Weight rating. The price target for Lyft is set at $50.00. In the second quarter, Lyft earned ($0.68). Lyft's market cap stands at $11.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $88.60 and a 52-week-low of $37.07. Lyft's stock last closed at $43.08 per share.

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

