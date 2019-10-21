Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 21, 2019
Upgrades
- First Analysis changed the rating for Alarm.com Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ALRM) from Outperform to Strong Buy. For the second quarter, Alarm.com Holdings had an EPS of $0.40, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.34. The current market cap for Alarm.com Holdings is at $2.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $71.50 and a 52-week-low of $40.92. Alarm.com Holdings's stock last closed at $47.21 per share.
- Bank of America upgraded the stock for Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc (NYSE: ARCO) from Underperform to Buy. In the second quarter, Arcos Dorados Holdings showed an EPS of $0.05, compared to $0.05 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Arcos Dorados Holdings's outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $9.22 and a 52-week-low of $5.92. Arcos Dorados Holdings's stock last closed at $7.17 per share.
- Union Gaming changed the rating for Century Casinos Inc (NASDAQ: CNTY) from Hold to Buy. In the second quarter, Century Casinos showed an EPS of $0.04, compared to $0.01 from the year-ago quarter. Century Casinos's market cap stands at $235.5 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $10.41 and a 52-week-low of $5.77. Century Casinos's stock last closed at $7.32 per share.
- Nomura upgraded the stock for CommScope Holding Co Inc (NASDAQ: COMM) from Neutral to Buy. CommScope Holding Co earned $0.66 in the second quarter, compared to $0.68 in the year-ago quarter. CommScope Holding Co's market cap stands at $2.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $27.00 and a 52-week-low of $9.52. CommScope Holding Co's stock last closed at $11.57 per share.
- Raymond James upgraded the stock for CubeSmart (NYSE: CUBE) from Outperform to Strong Buy. In the second quarter, CubeSmart showed an EPS of $0.42, compared to $0.41 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of CubeSmart's outstanding shares is at $6.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $36.32 and a 52-week-low of $27.51. CubeSmart's stock last closed at $34.39 per share.
- Bank of America upgraded the stock for DTE Energy Co (NYSE: DTE) from Underperform to Neutral. For the second quarter, DTE Energy had an EPS of $0.99, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.36. The current market cap for DTE Energy is at $24.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $134.37 and a 52-week-low of $107.22. DTE Energy's stock last closed at $127.35 per share.
- For Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE: ED), Evercore ISI Group upgraded the stock from Underperform to In-Line. Consolidated Edison earned $0.58 in the second quarter, compared to $0.61 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Consolidated Edison's outstanding shares is at $31.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $94.97 and a 52-week-low of $73.30. Consolidated Edison's stock last closed at $91.53 per share.
- For Fly Leasing Ltd (NYSE: FLY), JP Morgan upgraded the stock from Underweight to Neutral. For the second quarter, Fly Leasing had an EPS of $1.92, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.90. The total market value of Fly Leasing's outstanding shares is at $631.6 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $22.11 and a 52-week-low of $10.42. Fly Leasing's stock last closed at $19.51 per share.
- KeyBanc changed the rating for Globant SA (NYSE: GLOB) from Sector Weight to Overweight. In the second quarter, Globant showed an EPS of $0.53, compared to $0.40 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Globant's outstanding shares is at $3.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $112.33 and a 52-week-low of $46.30. Globant's stock last closed at $97.78 per share.
- Bank of America upgraded the stock for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE: HPE) from Underperform to Buy. Hewlett Packard earned $0.45 in the third quarter, compared to $0.44 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Hewlett Packard's outstanding shares is at $18.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $16.97 and a 52-week-low of $12.09. Hewlett Packard's stock last closed at $15.36 per share.
- Stifel Nicolaus changed the rating for JetBlue Airways Corp (NASDAQ: JBLU) from Hold to Buy. In the second quarter, JetBlue Airways showed an EPS of $0.60, compared to $0.38 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of JetBlue Airways's outstanding shares is at $4.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $19.83 and a 52-week-low of $15.19. JetBlue Airways's stock last closed at $16.96 per share.
- Wolfe Research changed the rating for Lyft Inc (NASDAQ: LYFT) from Underperform to Peer Perform. In the second quarter, Lyft earned ($0.68). Lyft's market cap stands at $11.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $88.60 and a 52-week-low of $37.07. Lyft's stock last closed at $40.79 per share.
- For PBF Energy Inc (NYSE: PBF), Cowen & Co. upgraded the stock from Market Perform to Outperform. PBF Energy earned $0.83 in the second quarter, compared to $1.38 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for PBF Energy is at $3.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $49.30 and a 52-week-low of $21.09. PBF Energy's stock last closed at $29.28 per share.
- RBC Capital changed the rating for Pinterest Inc (NYSE: PINS) from Sector Perform to Outperform. Pinterest earned ($0.06) in the second quarter, compared to ($0.30) in the year-ago quarter. Pinterest's market cap stands at $14.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $36.83 and a 52-week-low of $23.05. Pinterest's stock last closed at $25.32 per share.
Downgrades
- For Alcoa Corp (NYSE: AA), Gabelli & Co. downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold. For the third quarter, Alcoa had an EPS of ($0.44), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.63. The current market cap for Alcoa is at $3.7 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $40.68 and a 52-week-low of $16.46. Alcoa's stock last closed at $21.54 per share.
- Raymond James changed the rating for Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp (NASDAQ: AUB) from Strong Buy to Outperform. The total market value of Atlantic Union Bankshares's outstanding shares is at $3.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $40.20 and a 52-week-low of $26.48. Atlantic Union Bankshares's stock last closed at $37.68 per share.
- For Aircastle Ltd (NYSE: AYR), JP Morgan downgraded the stock from Neutral to Underweight. Aircastle earned $0.48 in the second quarter, compared to $0.67 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Aircastle's outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $23.80 and a 52-week-low of $15.75. Aircastle's stock last closed at $23.76 per share.
- For Boeing Co (NYSE: BA), Credit Suisse downgraded the stock from Outperform to Neutral. In the second quarter, Boeing showed an EPS of $2.92, compared to $3.33 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Boeing's outstanding shares is at $214.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $446.01 and a 52-week-low of $292.47. Boeing's stock last closed at $344.21 per share.
- UBS changed the rating for Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) from Buy to Neutral. Boeing earned $2.92 in the second quarter, compared to $3.33 in the year-ago quarter. Boeing's market cap stands at $214.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $446.01 and a 52-week-low of $292.47. Boeing's stock last closed at $344.21 per share.
- Keefe, Bruyette & Woods changed the rating for Capitala Finance Corp (NASDAQ: CPTA) from Market Perform to Underperform. In the second quarter, Capitala Finance showed an EPS of $0.25, compared to $0.26 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Capitala Finance is at $133.7 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $9.99 and a 52-week-low of $6.46. Capitala Finance's stock last closed at $9.11 per share.
- For Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE: GIL), Edward Jones downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold. In the second quarter, Gildan Activewear showed an EPS of $0.56, compared to $0.52 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Gildan Activewear's outstanding shares is at $9.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $40.40 and a 52-week-low of $23.45. Gildan Activewear's stock last closed at $26.23 per share.
- CLSA changed the rating for Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE: HMC) from Buy to Outperform. For the first quarter, Honda Motor Co had an EPS of $0.89, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.29. The stock has a 52-week-high of $30.12 and a 52-week-low of $22.87. Honda Motor Co's stock last closed at $26.70 per share.
- UBS changed the rating for International Business Machines Corp (NYSE: IBM) from Buy to Neutral. In the third quarter, IBM showed an EPS of $2.68, compared to $3.42 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of IBM's outstanding shares is at $128.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $152.95 and a 52-week-low of $105.94. IBM's stock last closed at $134.13 per share.
- JMP Securities changed the rating for Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: IRT) from Market Outperform to Market Perform. For the second quarter, Independence Realty Trust had an EPS of $0.19, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.04. Independence Realty Trust's market cap stands at $1.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $15.08 and a 52-week-low of $8.75. Independence Realty Trust's stock last closed at $15.03 per share.
- For M&T Bank Corp (NYSE: MTB), Evercore ISI Group downgraded the stock from Outperform to In-Line. M&T Bank earned $3.50 in the third quarter, compared to $3.56 in the year-ago quarter. M&T Bank's market cap stands at $21.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $176.11 and a 52-week-low of $133.78. M&T Bank's stock last closed at $152.23 per share.
- Raymond James changed the rating for Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE: OHI) from Strong Buy to Market Perform. Omega Healthcare earned $0.77 in the second quarter, compared to $0.76 in the year-ago quarter. Omega Healthcare's market cap stands at $9.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $45.01 and a 52-week-low of $32.14. Omega Healthcare's stock last closed at $44.96 per share.
Initiations
- With a rating of Overweight, Barclays initiated coverage on Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: AXNX). The price target is set at $43.00 for Axonics Modulation Tech. In the second quarter, Axonics Modulation Tech earned ($0.68). Axonics Modulation Tech's market cap stands at $857.4 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $43.37 and a 52-week-low of $11.95. Axonics Modulation Tech's stock last closed at $20.44 per share.
- With a rating of Outperform, Wells Fargo initiated coverage on EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ: EVOP). The price target is set at $32.00 for EVO Payments. EVO Payments earned $0.16 in the second quarter, compared to $0.13 in the year-ago quarter. EVO Payments's market cap stands at $2.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $31.93 and a 52-week-low of $21.81. EVO Payments's stock last closed at $28.43 per share.
- BTIG initiated coverage on KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE: KNOP) with a Buy rating. The price target for KNOT Offshore Partners is set at $24.00. KNOT Offshore Partners earned $0.25 in the second quarter, compared to $0.66 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of KNOT Offshore Partners's outstanding shares is at $624.1 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $22.04 and a 52-week-low of $17.18. KNOT Offshore Partners's stock last closed at $19.57 per share.
- With a rating of Outperform, RBC Capital initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy Inc (AMEX: LNG). The price target is set at $84.00 for Cheniere Energy. In the second quarter, Cheniere Energy showed an EPS of ($0.44), compared to ($0.07) from the year-ago quarter. Cheniere Energy's market cap stands at $16.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $70.60 and a 52-week-low of $55.09. Cheniere Energy's stock last closed at $62.52 per share.
- BTIG initiated coverage on Oportun Financial Corp (NASDAQ: OPRT) with a Buy rating. The price target for Oportun Financial is set at $19.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $17.00 and a 52-week-low of $14.22. Oportun Financial's stock last closed at $15.86 per share.
- With a rating of Overweight, JP Morgan initiated coverage on Oportun Financial Corp (NASDAQ: OPRT). The price target is set at $20.00 for Oportun Financial. The stock has a 52-week-high of $17.00 and a 52-week-low of $14.22. Oportun Financial's stock last closed at $15.86 per share.
- Jefferies initiated coverage on Oportun Financial Corp (NASDAQ: OPRT) with a Buy rating. The price target for Oportun Financial is set at $19.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $17.00 and a 52-week-low of $14.22. Oportun Financial's stock last closed at $15.86 per share.
- With a rating of Overweight, Barclays initiated coverage on Oportun Financial Corp (NASDAQ: OPRT). The price target is set at $21.00 for Oportun Financial. The stock has a 52-week-high of $17.00 and a 52-week-low of $14.22. Oportun Financial's stock last closed at $15.86 per share.
- Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Oportun Financial Corp (NASDAQ: OPRT) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Oportun Financial is set at $20.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $17.00 and a 52-week-low of $14.22. Oportun Financial's stock last closed at $15.86 per share.
- KeyBanc initiated coverage on Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ: PTON) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Peloton Interactive is set at $32.00. Peloton Interactive's market cap stands at $6.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $27.98 and a 52-week-low of $21.14. Peloton Interactive's stock last closed at $23.52 per share.
- With a rating of Market Outperform, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ: PTON). The price target is set at $33.00 for Peloton Interactive. The total market value of Peloton Interactive's outstanding shares is at $6.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $27.98 and a 52-week-low of $21.14. Peloton Interactive's stock last closed at $23.52 per share.
- With a rating of Overweight, Barclays initiated coverage on Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ: PTON). The price target is set at $32.00 for Peloton Interactive. The total market value of Peloton Interactive's outstanding shares is at $6.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $27.98 and a 52-week-low of $21.14. Peloton Interactive's stock last closed at $23.52 per share.
- With a rating of Overweight, JP Morgan initiated coverage on Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ: PTON). The price target is set at $32.00 for Peloton Interactive. Peloton Interactive's market cap stands at $6.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $27.98 and a 52-week-low of $21.14. Peloton Interactive's stock last closed at $23.52 per share.
- Stifel initiated coverage on Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ: PTON) with a Buy rating. The price target for Peloton Interactive is set at $35.00. Peloton Interactive's market cap stands at $6.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $27.98 and a 52-week-low of $21.14. Peloton Interactive's stock last closed at $23.52 per share.
- Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ: PTON) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Peloton Interactive is set at $29.00. The current market cap for Peloton Interactive is at $6.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $27.98 and a 52-week-low of $21.14. Peloton Interactive's stock last closed at $23.52 per share.
- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey initiated coverage on Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ: PTON) with a Buy rating. The price target for Peloton Interactive is set at $30.00. The total market value of Peloton Interactive's outstanding shares is at $6.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $27.98 and a 52-week-low of $21.14. Peloton Interactive's stock last closed at $23.52 per share.
- With a rating of Buy, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ: PTON). The price target is set at $33.00 for Peloton Interactive. Peloton Interactive's market cap stands at $6.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $27.98 and a 52-week-low of $21.14. Peloton Interactive's stock last closed at $23.52 per share.
- With a rating of Outperform, Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ: PTON). The price target is set at $34.00 for Peloton Interactive. The total market value of Peloton Interactive's outstanding shares is at $6.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $27.98 and a 52-week-low of $21.14. Peloton Interactive's stock last closed at $23.52 per share.
- Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ: PTON) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Peloton Interactive is set at $29.00. The total market value of Peloton Interactive's outstanding shares is at $6.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $27.98 and a 52-week-low of $21.14. Peloton Interactive's stock last closed at $23.52 per share.
- Raymond James initiated coverage on Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ: PTON) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Peloton Interactive is set at $32.00. The current market cap for Peloton Interactive is at $6.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $27.98 and a 52-week-low of $21.14. Peloton Interactive's stock last closed at $23.52 per share.
- With a rating of Buy, UBS initiated coverage on Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ: PTON). The price target is set at $30.00 for Peloton Interactive. The total market value of Peloton Interactive's outstanding shares is at $6.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $27.98 and a 52-week-low of $21.14. Peloton Interactive's stock last closed at $23.52 per share.
- With a rating of Buy, Needham initiated coverage on Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ: PTON). The price target is set at $30.00 for Peloton Interactive. Peloton Interactive's market cap stands at $6.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $27.98 and a 52-week-low of $21.14. Peloton Interactive's stock last closed at $23.52 per share.
Posted-In: Initiations top upgradesUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Intraday Update Analyst Ratings
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.