Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 21, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 21, 2019 10:32am   Comments
Share:

Upgrades

  • First Analysis changed the rating for Alarm.com Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ALRM) from Outperform to Strong Buy. For the second quarter, Alarm.com Holdings had an EPS of $0.40, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.34. The current market cap for Alarm.com Holdings is at $2.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $71.50 and a 52-week-low of $40.92. Alarm.com Holdings's stock last closed at $47.21 per share.
  • Bank of America upgraded the stock for Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc (NYSE: ARCO) from Underperform to Buy. In the second quarter, Arcos Dorados Holdings showed an EPS of $0.05, compared to $0.05 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Arcos Dorados Holdings's outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $9.22 and a 52-week-low of $5.92. Arcos Dorados Holdings's stock last closed at $7.17 per share.
  • Union Gaming changed the rating for Century Casinos Inc (NASDAQ: CNTY) from Hold to Buy. In the second quarter, Century Casinos showed an EPS of $0.04, compared to $0.01 from the year-ago quarter. Century Casinos's market cap stands at $235.5 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $10.41 and a 52-week-low of $5.77. Century Casinos's stock last closed at $7.32 per share.
  • Nomura upgraded the stock for CommScope Holding Co Inc (NASDAQ: COMM) from Neutral to Buy. CommScope Holding Co earned $0.66 in the second quarter, compared to $0.68 in the year-ago quarter. CommScope Holding Co's market cap stands at $2.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $27.00 and a 52-week-low of $9.52. CommScope Holding Co's stock last closed at $11.57 per share.
  • Raymond James upgraded the stock for CubeSmart (NYSE: CUBE) from Outperform to Strong Buy. In the second quarter, CubeSmart showed an EPS of $0.42, compared to $0.41 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of CubeSmart's outstanding shares is at $6.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $36.32 and a 52-week-low of $27.51. CubeSmart's stock last closed at $34.39 per share.
  • Bank of America upgraded the stock for DTE Energy Co (NYSE: DTE) from Underperform to Neutral. For the second quarter, DTE Energy had an EPS of $0.99, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.36. The current market cap for DTE Energy is at $24.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $134.37 and a 52-week-low of $107.22. DTE Energy's stock last closed at $127.35 per share.
  • For Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE: ED), Evercore ISI Group upgraded the stock from Underperform to In-Line. Consolidated Edison earned $0.58 in the second quarter, compared to $0.61 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Consolidated Edison's outstanding shares is at $31.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $94.97 and a 52-week-low of $73.30. Consolidated Edison's stock last closed at $91.53 per share.
  • For Fly Leasing Ltd (NYSE: FLY), JP Morgan upgraded the stock from Underweight to Neutral. For the second quarter, Fly Leasing had an EPS of $1.92, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.90. The total market value of Fly Leasing's outstanding shares is at $631.6 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $22.11 and a 52-week-low of $10.42. Fly Leasing's stock last closed at $19.51 per share.
  • KeyBanc changed the rating for Globant SA (NYSE: GLOB) from Sector Weight to Overweight. In the second quarter, Globant showed an EPS of $0.53, compared to $0.40 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Globant's outstanding shares is at $3.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $112.33 and a 52-week-low of $46.30. Globant's stock last closed at $97.78 per share.
  • Bank of America upgraded the stock for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE: HPE) from Underperform to Buy. Hewlett Packard earned $0.45 in the third quarter, compared to $0.44 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Hewlett Packard's outstanding shares is at $18.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $16.97 and a 52-week-low of $12.09. Hewlett Packard's stock last closed at $15.36 per share.
  • Stifel Nicolaus changed the rating for JetBlue Airways Corp (NASDAQ: JBLU) from Hold to Buy. In the second quarter, JetBlue Airways showed an EPS of $0.60, compared to $0.38 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of JetBlue Airways's outstanding shares is at $4.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $19.83 and a 52-week-low of $15.19. JetBlue Airways's stock last closed at $16.96 per share.
  • Wolfe Research changed the rating for Lyft Inc (NASDAQ: LYFT) from Underperform to Peer Perform. In the second quarter, Lyft earned ($0.68). Lyft's market cap stands at $11.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $88.60 and a 52-week-low of $37.07. Lyft's stock last closed at $40.79 per share.
  • For PBF Energy Inc (NYSE: PBF), Cowen & Co. upgraded the stock from Market Perform to Outperform. PBF Energy earned $0.83 in the second quarter, compared to $1.38 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for PBF Energy is at $3.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $49.30 and a 52-week-low of $21.09. PBF Energy's stock last closed at $29.28 per share.
  • RBC Capital changed the rating for Pinterest Inc (NYSE: PINS) from Sector Perform to Outperform. Pinterest earned ($0.06) in the second quarter, compared to ($0.30) in the year-ago quarter. Pinterest's market cap stands at $14.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $36.83 and a 52-week-low of $23.05. Pinterest's stock last closed at $25.32 per share.

 

Downgrades

  • For Alcoa Corp (NYSE: AA), Gabelli & Co. downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold. For the third quarter, Alcoa had an EPS of ($0.44), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.63. The current market cap for Alcoa is at $3.7 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $40.68 and a 52-week-low of $16.46. Alcoa's stock last closed at $21.54 per share.
  • Raymond James changed the rating for Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp (NASDAQ: AUB) from Strong Buy to Outperform. The total market value of Atlantic Union Bankshares's outstanding shares is at $3.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $40.20 and a 52-week-low of $26.48. Atlantic Union Bankshares's stock last closed at $37.68 per share.
  • For Aircastle Ltd (NYSE: AYR), JP Morgan downgraded the stock from Neutral to Underweight. Aircastle earned $0.48 in the second quarter, compared to $0.67 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Aircastle's outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $23.80 and a 52-week-low of $15.75. Aircastle's stock last closed at $23.76 per share.
  • For Boeing Co (NYSE: BA), Credit Suisse downgraded the stock from Outperform to Neutral. In the second quarter, Boeing showed an EPS of $2.92, compared to $3.33 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Boeing's outstanding shares is at $214.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $446.01 and a 52-week-low of $292.47. Boeing's stock last closed at $344.21 per share.
  • UBS changed the rating for Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) from Buy to Neutral. Boeing earned $2.92 in the second quarter, compared to $3.33 in the year-ago quarter. Boeing's market cap stands at $214.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $446.01 and a 52-week-low of $292.47. Boeing's stock last closed at $344.21 per share.
  • Keefe, Bruyette & Woods changed the rating for Capitala Finance Corp (NASDAQ: CPTA) from Market Perform to Underperform. In the second quarter, Capitala Finance showed an EPS of $0.25, compared to $0.26 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Capitala Finance is at $133.7 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $9.99 and a 52-week-low of $6.46. Capitala Finance's stock last closed at $9.11 per share.
  • For Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE: GIL), Edward Jones downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold. In the second quarter, Gildan Activewear showed an EPS of $0.56, compared to $0.52 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Gildan Activewear's outstanding shares is at $9.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $40.40 and a 52-week-low of $23.45. Gildan Activewear's stock last closed at $26.23 per share.
  • CLSA changed the rating for Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE: HMC) from Buy to Outperform. For the first quarter, Honda Motor Co had an EPS of $0.89, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.29. The stock has a 52-week-high of $30.12 and a 52-week-low of $22.87. Honda Motor Co's stock last closed at $26.70 per share.
  • UBS changed the rating for International Business Machines Corp (NYSE: IBM) from Buy to Neutral. In the third quarter, IBM showed an EPS of $2.68, compared to $3.42 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of IBM's outstanding shares is at $128.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $152.95 and a 52-week-low of $105.94. IBM's stock last closed at $134.13 per share.
  • JMP Securities changed the rating for Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: IRT) from Market Outperform to Market Perform. For the second quarter, Independence Realty Trust had an EPS of $0.19, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.04. Independence Realty Trust's market cap stands at $1.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $15.08 and a 52-week-low of $8.75. Independence Realty Trust's stock last closed at $15.03 per share.
  • For M&T Bank Corp (NYSE: MTB), Evercore ISI Group downgraded the stock from Outperform to In-Line. M&T Bank earned $3.50 in the third quarter, compared to $3.56 in the year-ago quarter. M&T Bank's market cap stands at $21.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $176.11 and a 52-week-low of $133.78. M&T Bank's stock last closed at $152.23 per share.
  • Raymond James changed the rating for Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE: OHI) from Strong Buy to Market Perform. Omega Healthcare earned $0.77 in the second quarter, compared to $0.76 in the year-ago quarter. Omega Healthcare's market cap stands at $9.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $45.01 and a 52-week-low of $32.14. Omega Healthcare's stock last closed at $44.96 per share.

 

Initiations

  • With a rating of Overweight, Barclays initiated coverage on Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: AXNX). The price target is set at $43.00 for Axonics Modulation Tech. In the second quarter, Axonics Modulation Tech earned ($0.68). Axonics Modulation Tech's market cap stands at $857.4 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $43.37 and a 52-week-low of $11.95. Axonics Modulation Tech's stock last closed at $20.44 per share.
  • With a rating of Outperform, Wells Fargo initiated coverage on EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ: EVOP). The price target is set at $32.00 for EVO Payments. EVO Payments earned $0.16 in the second quarter, compared to $0.13 in the year-ago quarter. EVO Payments's market cap stands at $2.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $31.93 and a 52-week-low of $21.81. EVO Payments's stock last closed at $28.43 per share.
  • BTIG initiated coverage on KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE: KNOP) with a Buy rating. The price target for KNOT Offshore Partners is set at $24.00. KNOT Offshore Partners earned $0.25 in the second quarter, compared to $0.66 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of KNOT Offshore Partners's outstanding shares is at $624.1 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $22.04 and a 52-week-low of $17.18. KNOT Offshore Partners's stock last closed at $19.57 per share.
  • With a rating of Outperform, RBC Capital initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy Inc (AMEX: LNG). The price target is set at $84.00 for Cheniere Energy. In the second quarter, Cheniere Energy showed an EPS of ($0.44), compared to ($0.07) from the year-ago quarter. Cheniere Energy's market cap stands at $16.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $70.60 and a 52-week-low of $55.09. Cheniere Energy's stock last closed at $62.52 per share.
  • BTIG initiated coverage on Oportun Financial Corp (NASDAQ: OPRT) with a Buy rating. The price target for Oportun Financial is set at $19.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $17.00 and a 52-week-low of $14.22. Oportun Financial's stock last closed at $15.86 per share.
  • With a rating of Overweight, JP Morgan initiated coverage on Oportun Financial Corp (NASDAQ: OPRT). The price target is set at $20.00 for Oportun Financial. The stock has a 52-week-high of $17.00 and a 52-week-low of $14.22. Oportun Financial's stock last closed at $15.86 per share.
  • Jefferies initiated coverage on Oportun Financial Corp (NASDAQ: OPRT) with a Buy rating. The price target for Oportun Financial is set at $19.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $17.00 and a 52-week-low of $14.22. Oportun Financial's stock last closed at $15.86 per share.
  • With a rating of Overweight, Barclays initiated coverage on Oportun Financial Corp (NASDAQ: OPRT). The price target is set at $21.00 for Oportun Financial. The stock has a 52-week-high of $17.00 and a 52-week-low of $14.22. Oportun Financial's stock last closed at $15.86 per share.
  • Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Oportun Financial Corp (NASDAQ: OPRT) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Oportun Financial is set at $20.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $17.00 and a 52-week-low of $14.22. Oportun Financial's stock last closed at $15.86 per share.
  • KeyBanc initiated coverage on Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ: PTON) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Peloton Interactive is set at $32.00. Peloton Interactive's market cap stands at $6.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $27.98 and a 52-week-low of $21.14. Peloton Interactive's stock last closed at $23.52 per share.
  • With a rating of Market Outperform, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ: PTON). The price target is set at $33.00 for Peloton Interactive. The total market value of Peloton Interactive's outstanding shares is at $6.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $27.98 and a 52-week-low of $21.14. Peloton Interactive's stock last closed at $23.52 per share.
  • With a rating of Overweight, Barclays initiated coverage on Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ: PTON). The price target is set at $32.00 for Peloton Interactive. The total market value of Peloton Interactive's outstanding shares is at $6.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $27.98 and a 52-week-low of $21.14. Peloton Interactive's stock last closed at $23.52 per share.
  • With a rating of Overweight, JP Morgan initiated coverage on Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ: PTON). The price target is set at $32.00 for Peloton Interactive. Peloton Interactive's market cap stands at $6.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $27.98 and a 52-week-low of $21.14. Peloton Interactive's stock last closed at $23.52 per share.
  • Stifel initiated coverage on Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ: PTON) with a Buy rating. The price target for Peloton Interactive is set at $35.00. Peloton Interactive's market cap stands at $6.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $27.98 and a 52-week-low of $21.14. Peloton Interactive's stock last closed at $23.52 per share.
  • Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ: PTON) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Peloton Interactive is set at $29.00. The current market cap for Peloton Interactive is at $6.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $27.98 and a 52-week-low of $21.14. Peloton Interactive's stock last closed at $23.52 per share.
  • SunTrust Robinson Humphrey initiated coverage on Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ: PTON) with a Buy rating. The price target for Peloton Interactive is set at $30.00. The total market value of Peloton Interactive's outstanding shares is at $6.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $27.98 and a 52-week-low of $21.14. Peloton Interactive's stock last closed at $23.52 per share.
  • With a rating of Buy, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ: PTON). The price target is set at $33.00 for Peloton Interactive. Peloton Interactive's market cap stands at $6.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $27.98 and a 52-week-low of $21.14. Peloton Interactive's stock last closed at $23.52 per share.
  • With a rating of Outperform, Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ: PTON). The price target is set at $34.00 for Peloton Interactive. The total market value of Peloton Interactive's outstanding shares is at $6.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $27.98 and a 52-week-low of $21.14. Peloton Interactive's stock last closed at $23.52 per share.
  • Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ: PTON) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Peloton Interactive is set at $29.00. The total market value of Peloton Interactive's outstanding shares is at $6.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $27.98 and a 52-week-low of $21.14. Peloton Interactive's stock last closed at $23.52 per share.
  • Raymond James initiated coverage on Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ: PTON) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Peloton Interactive is set at $32.00. The current market cap for Peloton Interactive is at $6.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $27.98 and a 52-week-low of $21.14. Peloton Interactive's stock last closed at $23.52 per share.
  • With a rating of Buy, UBS initiated coverage on Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ: PTON). The price target is set at $30.00 for Peloton Interactive. The total market value of Peloton Interactive's outstanding shares is at $6.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $27.98 and a 52-week-low of $21.14. Peloton Interactive's stock last closed at $23.52 per share.
  • With a rating of Buy, Needham initiated coverage on Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ: PTON). The price target is set at $30.00 for Peloton Interactive. Peloton Interactive's market cap stands at $6.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $27.98 and a 52-week-low of $21.14. Peloton Interactive's stock last closed at $23.52 per share.

Posted-In: Initiations top upgradesUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AA + ALRM)

48 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
32 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
5 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session
Bank Of America Results Keep Financial Sector Flowing, With Netflix In Focus Later
11 Stocks To Watch For October 16, 2019
Earnings Scheduled For October 16, 2019
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
ARCOBank of AmericaUpgrades
EDEvercore ISI GroupUpgrades
JBLUStifel NicolausUpgrades24.0
CCKRBC CapitalMaintains83.0
TPGHNorthland Capital MarketsInitiates Coverage On13.5
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Boeing Execs Respond To Leaked Messages As Congress Watches Closely