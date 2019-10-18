Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 18, 2019
Upgrades
- For Apache Corp (NYSE: APA), Bank of America upgraded the stock from Underperform to Neutral. Apache earned $0.11 in the second quarter, compared to $0.50 in the year-ago quarter. Apache's market cap stands at $9.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $44.53 and a 52-week-low of $19.44. Apache's stock last closed at $22.13 per share.
- Bank of America upgraded the stock for Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE: CMG) from Underperform to Neutral. In the second quarter, Chipotle Mexican Grill showed an EPS of $3.99, compared to $2.87 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Chipotle Mexican Grill's outstanding shares is at $22.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $857.90 and a 52-week-low of $383.20. Chipotle Mexican Grill's stock last closed at $829.01 per share.
- For Copart Inc (NASDAQ: CPRT), Guggenheim upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. Copart earned $0.60 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.42 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Copart is at $18.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $83.70 and a 52-week-low of $44.61. Copart's stock last closed at $81.02 per share.
- UBS upgraded the stock for Fluidigm Corp (NASDAQ: FLDM) from Neutral to Buy. Fluidigm earned ($0.10) in the second quarter, compared to ($0.17) in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Fluidigm's outstanding shares is at $321.3 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $14.90 and a 52-week-low of $4.03. Fluidigm's stock last closed at $4.31 per share.
- Evercore ISI Group changed the rating for Frontline Ltd (NYSE: FRO) from In-Line to Outperform. Frontline earned $0.02 in the second quarter, compared to ($0.16) in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Frontline is at $1.7 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $11.91 and a 52-week-low of $4.82. Frontline's stock last closed at $10.85 per share.
- Citigroup upgraded the stock for Altria Group Inc (NYSE: MO) from Sell to Neutral. In the second quarter, Altria Group showed an EPS of $1.10, compared to $1.01 from the year-ago quarter. Altria Group's market cap stands at $76.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $66.04 and a 52-week-low of $39.30. Altria Group's stock last closed at $44.26 per share.
- For Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NYSE: NAT), Evercore ISI Group upgraded the stock from Underperform to In-Line. Nordic American Tankers earned ($0.11) in the second quarter, compared to ($0.19) in the year-ago quarter. Nordic American Tankers's market cap stands at $306.6 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $4.47 and a 52-week-low of $1.66. Nordic American Tankers's stock last closed at $3.94 per share.
Downgrades
- UBS downgraded the stock for Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE: A) from Buy to Neutral. Agilent Technologies earned $0.76 in the third quarter, compared to $0.67 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Agilent Technologies's outstanding shares is at $23.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $82.27 and a 52-week-low of $61.01. Agilent Technologies's stock last closed at $74.92 per share.
- SVB Leerink downgraded the stock for Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ACHN) from Outperform to Market Perform. For the second quarter, Achillion Pharmaceuticals had an EPS of ($0.14), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.12). The total market value of Achillion Pharmaceuticals's outstanding shares is at $502.8 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $6.44 and a 52-week-low of $1.29. Achillion Pharmaceuticals's stock last closed at $6.20 per share.
- Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock for Caterpillar Inc (NYSE: CAT) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Caterpillar earned $2.83 in the second quarter, compared to $2.97 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Caterpillar's outstanding shares is at $71.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $144.77 and a 52-week-low of $111.75. Caterpillar's stock last closed at $132.05 per share.
- For Comerica Inc (NYSE: CMA), Argus Research downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold. In the third quarter, Comerica showed an EPS of $1.92, compared to $1.86 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Comerica is at $9.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $88.96 and a 52-week-low of $58.54. Comerica's stock last closed at $64.61 per share.
- Bank of America changed the rating for Charles River Laboratories International Inc (NYSE: CRL) from Buy to Neutral. For the second quarter, Charles River had an EPS of $1.63, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.62. Charles River's market cap stands at $6.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $149.06 and a 52-week-low of $103.00. Charles River's stock last closed at $136.00 per share.
- For Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE: GIL), Stifel Nicolaus downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold. In the second quarter, Gildan Activewear showed an EPS of $0.56, compared to $0.52 from the year-ago quarter. Gildan Activewear's market cap stands at $9.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $40.40 and a 52-week-low of $28.81. Gildan Activewear's stock last closed at $35.38 per share.
- Credit Suisse downgraded the stock for Gap Inc (NYSE: GPS) from Neutral to Underperform. Gap earned $0.63 in the second quarter, compared to $0.76 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Gap's outstanding shares is at $6.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $31.39 and a 52-week-low of $15.11. Gap's stock last closed at $17.56 per share.
- Benchmark downgraded the stock for KushCo Holdings Inc (OTC: KSHB) from Speculative Buy to Buy. KushCo Holdings earned ($0.10) in the third quarter. The current market cap for KushCo Holdings is at $131.4 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $7.20 and a 52-week-low of $1.32. KushCo Holdings's stock last closed at $1.36 per share.
- Credit Suisse downgraded the stock for L Brands Inc (NYSE: LB) from Neutral to Underperform. L Brands earned $0.24 in the second quarter, compared to $0.36 in the year-ago quarter. L Brands's market cap stands at $5.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $38.00 and a 52-week-low of $15.82. L Brands's stock last closed at $18.10 per share.
- Credit Suisse downgraded the stock for Macy's Inc (NYSE: M) from Neutral to Underperform. In the second quarter, Macy's showed an EPS of $0.28, compared to $0.70 from the year-ago quarter. Macy's's market cap stands at $4.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $38.35 and a 52-week-low of $14.11. Macy's's stock last closed at $15.77 per share.
- TD Securities changed the rating for Mercer International Inc (NASDAQ: MERC) from Buy to Hold. Mercer International earned $0.16 in the second quarter, compared to $0.26 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Mercer International's outstanding shares is at $817.7 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $18.39 and a 52-week-low of $9.36. Mercer International's stock last closed at $11.28 per share.
- Keefe, Bruyette & Woods changed the rating for M&T Bank Corp (NYSE: MTB) from Outperform to Market Perform. M&T Bank earned $3.50 in the third quarter, compared to $3.56 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for M&T Bank is at $21.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $176.11 and a 52-week-low of $133.78. M&T Bank's stock last closed at $152.09 per share.
Initiations
- With a rating of Neutral, Mizuho initiated coverage on Anthem Inc (NYSE: ANTM). The price target is set at $262.00 for Anthem. In the second quarter, Anthem showed an EPS of $4.64, compared to $4.25 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Anthem's outstanding shares is at $63.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $317.99 and a 52-week-low of $227.16. Anthem's stock last closed at $249.23 per share.
- For BellRing Brands Inc (NYSE: BRBR), DA Davidson initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Buy. The stock has a 52-week-high of $17.25 and a 52-week-low of $15.15. BellRing Brands's stock last closed at $16.78 per share.
- With a rating of Buy, Mizuho initiated coverage on Cigna Corp (NYSE: CI). The price target is set at $180.00 for Cigna. In the second quarter, Cigna showed an EPS of $4.30, compared to $3.89 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Cigna is at $59.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $226.60 and a 52-week-low of $141.95. Cigna's stock last closed at $164.80 per share.
- Guggenheim initiated coverage on Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ: CSII) with a Buy rating. The price target for Cardiovascular Systems is set at $58.00. In the fourth quarter, Cardiovascular Systems showed an EPS of $0.04, compared to $0.11 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Cardiovascular Systems is at $1.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $52.54 and a 52-week-low of $24.84. Cardiovascular Systems's stock last closed at $47.42 per share.
- Bank of America initiated coverage on Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE: CWK) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Cushman & Wakefield is set at $21.00. In the second quarter, Cushman & Wakefield earned $0.39. The total market value of Cushman & Wakefield's outstanding shares is at $3.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $20.62 and a 52-week-low of $13.25. Cushman & Wakefield's stock last closed at $18.05 per share.
- HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on Dynavax Technologies Corp (NASDAQ: DVAX) with a Buy rating. The price target for Dynavax Technologies is set at $13.00. For the second quarter, Dynavax Technologies had an EPS of ($0.52), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.63). The total market value of Dynavax Technologies's outstanding shares is at $374.0 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $13.75 and a 52-week-low of $2.60. Dynavax Technologies's stock last closed at $4.24 per share.
- With a rating of Buy, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on VAALCO Energy Inc (NYSE: EGY). The price target is set at $2.70 for VAALCO Energy. For the second quarter, VAALCO Energy had an EPS of $0.13, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.14. The total market value of VAALCO Energy's outstanding shares is at $121.0 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $2.75 and a 52-week-low of $1.22. VAALCO Energy's stock last closed at $2.00 per share.
- With a rating of Buy, Mizuho initiated coverage on Humana Inc (NYSE: HUM). The price target is set at $316.00 for Humana. In the second quarter, Humana showed an EPS of $6.05, compared to $3.96 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Humana is at $37.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $355.88 and a 52-week-low of $225.65. Humana's stock last closed at $285.61 per share.
- B. Riley initiated coverage on Intellicheck Inc (AMEX: IDN) with a Buy rating. The price target for Intellicheck is set at $8.00. For the third quarter, Intellicheck had an EPS of ($0.07), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.08). The total market value of Intellicheck's outstanding shares is at $77.9 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $6.92 and a 52-week-low of $1.91. Intellicheck's stock last closed at $4.99 per share.
- For International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ: IMXI), KeyBanc initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Sector Weight. International Money earned $0.26 in the second quarter. The current market cap for International Money is at $521.8 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $15.11 and a 52-week-low of $10.31. International Money's stock last closed at $14.60 per share.
- Raymond James initiated coverage on Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE: IRET) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Investors Real Estate is set at $83.00. In the first quarter, Investors Real Estate showed an EPS of $1.00, compared to $0.09 from the year-ago quarter. Investors Real Estate's market cap stands at $835.6 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $76.69 and a 52-week-low of $46.30. Investors Real Estate's stock last closed at $76.13 per share.
- With a rating of Positive, Susquehanna initiated coverage on Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE: KEYS). The price target is set at $115.00 for Keysight Technologies. For the third quarter, Keysight Technologies had an EPS of $1.25, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.89. Keysight Technologies's market cap stands at $18.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $102.00 and a 52-week-low of $53.21. Keysight Technologies's stock last closed at $97.04 per share.
- H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage on Menlo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MNLO) with a Buy rating. The price target for Menlo Therapeutics is set at $11.00. Interestingly, in the second quarter, Menlo Therapeutics's EPS was ($0.69). The current market cap for Menlo Therapeutics is at $108.7 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $9.03 and a 52-week-low of $2.69. Menlo Therapeutics's stock last closed at $4.58 per share.
- Susquehanna initiated coverage on National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ: NATI) with a Neutral rating. The price target for National Instruments is set at $40.00. For the second quarter, National Instruments had an EPS of $0.22, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.34. The total market value of National Instruments's outstanding shares is at $5.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $51.00 and a 52-week-low of $38.01. National Instruments's stock last closed at $40.93 per share.
- Bank of America initiated coverage on Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ: NMRK) with a Buy rating. The price target for Newmark Group is set at $15.00. In the second quarter, Newmark Group showed an EPS of $0.30, compared to $0.25 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Newmark Group is at $1.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $11.17 and a 52-week-low of $7.02. Newmark Group's stock last closed at $9.28 per share.
