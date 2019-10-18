Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 18, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 18, 2019 9:53am   Comments
Share:

Upgrades

  • For Apache Corp (NYSE: APA), Bank of America upgraded the stock from Underperform to Neutral. Apache earned $0.11 in the second quarter, compared to $0.50 in the year-ago quarter. Apache's market cap stands at $9.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $44.53 and a 52-week-low of $19.44. Apache's stock last closed at $22.13 per share.
  • Bank of America upgraded the stock for Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE: CMG) from Underperform to Neutral. In the second quarter, Chipotle Mexican Grill showed an EPS of $3.99, compared to $2.87 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Chipotle Mexican Grill's outstanding shares is at $22.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $857.90 and a 52-week-low of $383.20. Chipotle Mexican Grill's stock last closed at $829.01 per share.
  • For Copart Inc (NASDAQ: CPRT), Guggenheim upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. Copart earned $0.60 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.42 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Copart is at $18.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $83.70 and a 52-week-low of $44.61. Copart's stock last closed at $81.02 per share.
  • UBS upgraded the stock for Fluidigm Corp (NASDAQ: FLDM) from Neutral to Buy. Fluidigm earned ($0.10) in the second quarter, compared to ($0.17) in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Fluidigm's outstanding shares is at $321.3 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $14.90 and a 52-week-low of $4.03. Fluidigm's stock last closed at $4.31 per share.
  • Evercore ISI Group changed the rating for Frontline Ltd (NYSE: FRO) from In-Line to Outperform. Frontline earned $0.02 in the second quarter, compared to ($0.16) in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Frontline is at $1.7 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $11.91 and a 52-week-low of $4.82. Frontline's stock last closed at $10.85 per share.
  • Citigroup upgraded the stock for Altria Group Inc (NYSE: MO) from Sell to Neutral. In the second quarter, Altria Group showed an EPS of $1.10, compared to $1.01 from the year-ago quarter. Altria Group's market cap stands at $76.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $66.04 and a 52-week-low of $39.30. Altria Group's stock last closed at $44.26 per share.
  • For Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NYSE: NAT), Evercore ISI Group upgraded the stock from Underperform to In-Line. Nordic American Tankers earned ($0.11) in the second quarter, compared to ($0.19) in the year-ago quarter. Nordic American Tankers's market cap stands at $306.6 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $4.47 and a 52-week-low of $1.66. Nordic American Tankers's stock last closed at $3.94 per share.

 

Downgrades

  • UBS downgraded the stock for Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE: A) from Buy to Neutral. Agilent Technologies earned $0.76 in the third quarter, compared to $0.67 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Agilent Technologies's outstanding shares is at $23.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $82.27 and a 52-week-low of $61.01. Agilent Technologies's stock last closed at $74.92 per share.
  • SVB Leerink downgraded the stock for Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ACHN) from Outperform to Market Perform. For the second quarter, Achillion Pharmaceuticals had an EPS of ($0.14), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.12). The total market value of Achillion Pharmaceuticals's outstanding shares is at $502.8 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $6.44 and a 52-week-low of $1.29. Achillion Pharmaceuticals's stock last closed at $6.20 per share.
  • Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock for Caterpillar Inc (NYSE: CAT) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Caterpillar earned $2.83 in the second quarter, compared to $2.97 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Caterpillar's outstanding shares is at $71.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $144.77 and a 52-week-low of $111.75. Caterpillar's stock last closed at $132.05 per share.
  • For Comerica Inc (NYSE: CMA), Argus Research downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold. In the third quarter, Comerica showed an EPS of $1.92, compared to $1.86 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Comerica is at $9.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $88.96 and a 52-week-low of $58.54. Comerica's stock last closed at $64.61 per share.
  • Bank of America changed the rating for Charles River Laboratories International Inc (NYSE: CRL) from Buy to Neutral. For the second quarter, Charles River had an EPS of $1.63, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.62. Charles River's market cap stands at $6.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $149.06 and a 52-week-low of $103.00. Charles River's stock last closed at $136.00 per share.
  • For Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE: GIL), Stifel Nicolaus downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold. In the second quarter, Gildan Activewear showed an EPS of $0.56, compared to $0.52 from the year-ago quarter. Gildan Activewear's market cap stands at $9.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $40.40 and a 52-week-low of $28.81. Gildan Activewear's stock last closed at $35.38 per share.
  • Credit Suisse downgraded the stock for Gap Inc (NYSE: GPS) from Neutral to Underperform. Gap earned $0.63 in the second quarter, compared to $0.76 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Gap's outstanding shares is at $6.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $31.39 and a 52-week-low of $15.11. Gap's stock last closed at $17.56 per share.
  • Benchmark downgraded the stock for KushCo Holdings Inc (OTC: KSHB) from Speculative Buy to Buy. KushCo Holdings earned ($0.10) in the third quarter. The current market cap for KushCo Holdings is at $131.4 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $7.20 and a 52-week-low of $1.32. KushCo Holdings's stock last closed at $1.36 per share.
  • Credit Suisse downgraded the stock for L Brands Inc (NYSE: LB) from Neutral to Underperform. L Brands earned $0.24 in the second quarter, compared to $0.36 in the year-ago quarter. L Brands's market cap stands at $5.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $38.00 and a 52-week-low of $15.82. L Brands's stock last closed at $18.10 per share.
  • Credit Suisse downgraded the stock for Macy's Inc (NYSE: M) from Neutral to Underperform. In the second quarter, Macy's showed an EPS of $0.28, compared to $0.70 from the year-ago quarter. Macy's's market cap stands at $4.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $38.35 and a 52-week-low of $14.11. Macy's's stock last closed at $15.77 per share.
  • TD Securities changed the rating for Mercer International Inc (NASDAQ: MERC) from Buy to Hold. Mercer International earned $0.16 in the second quarter, compared to $0.26 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Mercer International's outstanding shares is at $817.7 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $18.39 and a 52-week-low of $9.36. Mercer International's stock last closed at $11.28 per share.
  • Keefe, Bruyette & Woods changed the rating for M&T Bank Corp (NYSE: MTB) from Outperform to Market Perform. M&T Bank earned $3.50 in the third quarter, compared to $3.56 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for M&T Bank is at $21.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $176.11 and a 52-week-low of $133.78. M&T Bank's stock last closed at $152.09 per share.

 

Initiations

  • With a rating of Neutral, Mizuho initiated coverage on Anthem Inc (NYSE: ANTM). The price target is set at $262.00 for Anthem. In the second quarter, Anthem showed an EPS of $4.64, compared to $4.25 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Anthem's outstanding shares is at $63.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $317.99 and a 52-week-low of $227.16. Anthem's stock last closed at $249.23 per share.
  • For BellRing Brands Inc (NYSE: BRBR), DA Davidson initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Buy. The stock has a 52-week-high of $17.25 and a 52-week-low of $15.15. BellRing Brands's stock last closed at $16.78 per share.
  • With a rating of Buy, Mizuho initiated coverage on Cigna Corp (NYSE: CI). The price target is set at $180.00 for Cigna. In the second quarter, Cigna showed an EPS of $4.30, compared to $3.89 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Cigna is at $59.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $226.60 and a 52-week-low of $141.95. Cigna's stock last closed at $164.80 per share.
  • Guggenheim initiated coverage on Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ: CSII) with a Buy rating. The price target for Cardiovascular Systems is set at $58.00. In the fourth quarter, Cardiovascular Systems showed an EPS of $0.04, compared to $0.11 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Cardiovascular Systems is at $1.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $52.54 and a 52-week-low of $24.84. Cardiovascular Systems's stock last closed at $47.42 per share.
  • Bank of America initiated coverage on Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE: CWK) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Cushman & Wakefield is set at $21.00. In the second quarter, Cushman & Wakefield earned $0.39. The total market value of Cushman & Wakefield's outstanding shares is at $3.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $20.62 and a 52-week-low of $13.25. Cushman & Wakefield's stock last closed at $18.05 per share.
  • HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on Dynavax Technologies Corp (NASDAQ: DVAX) with a Buy rating. The price target for Dynavax Technologies is set at $13.00. For the second quarter, Dynavax Technologies had an EPS of ($0.52), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.63). The total market value of Dynavax Technologies's outstanding shares is at $374.0 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $13.75 and a 52-week-low of $2.60. Dynavax Technologies's stock last closed at $4.24 per share.
  • With a rating of Buy, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on VAALCO Energy Inc (NYSE: EGY). The price target is set at $2.70 for VAALCO Energy. For the second quarter, VAALCO Energy had an EPS of $0.13, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.14. The total market value of VAALCO Energy's outstanding shares is at $121.0 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $2.75 and a 52-week-low of $1.22. VAALCO Energy's stock last closed at $2.00 per share.
  • With a rating of Buy, Mizuho initiated coverage on Humana Inc (NYSE: HUM). The price target is set at $316.00 for Humana. In the second quarter, Humana showed an EPS of $6.05, compared to $3.96 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Humana is at $37.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $355.88 and a 52-week-low of $225.65. Humana's stock last closed at $285.61 per share.
  • B. Riley initiated coverage on Intellicheck Inc (AMEX: IDN) with a Buy rating. The price target for Intellicheck is set at $8.00. For the third quarter, Intellicheck had an EPS of ($0.07), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.08). The total market value of Intellicheck's outstanding shares is at $77.9 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $6.92 and a 52-week-low of $1.91. Intellicheck's stock last closed at $4.99 per share.
  • For International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ: IMXI), KeyBanc initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Sector Weight. International Money earned $0.26 in the second quarter. The current market cap for International Money is at $521.8 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $15.11 and a 52-week-low of $10.31. International Money's stock last closed at $14.60 per share.
  • Raymond James initiated coverage on Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE: IRET) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Investors Real Estate is set at $83.00. In the first quarter, Investors Real Estate showed an EPS of $1.00, compared to $0.09 from the year-ago quarter. Investors Real Estate's market cap stands at $835.6 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $76.69 and a 52-week-low of $46.30. Investors Real Estate's stock last closed at $76.13 per share.
  • With a rating of Positive, Susquehanna initiated coverage on Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE: KEYS). The price target is set at $115.00 for Keysight Technologies. For the third quarter, Keysight Technologies had an EPS of $1.25, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.89. Keysight Technologies's market cap stands at $18.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $102.00 and a 52-week-low of $53.21. Keysight Technologies's stock last closed at $97.04 per share.
  • H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage on Menlo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MNLO) with a Buy rating. The price target for Menlo Therapeutics is set at $11.00. Interestingly, in the second quarter, Menlo Therapeutics's EPS was ($0.69). The current market cap for Menlo Therapeutics is at $108.7 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $9.03 and a 52-week-low of $2.69. Menlo Therapeutics's stock last closed at $4.58 per share.
  • Susquehanna initiated coverage on National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ: NATI) with a Neutral rating. The price target for National Instruments is set at $40.00. For the second quarter, National Instruments had an EPS of $0.22, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.34. The total market value of National Instruments's outstanding shares is at $5.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $51.00 and a 52-week-low of $38.01. National Instruments's stock last closed at $40.93 per share.
  • Bank of America initiated coverage on Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ: NMRK) with a Buy rating. The price target for Newmark Group is set at $15.00. In the second quarter, Newmark Group showed an EPS of $0.30, compared to $0.25 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Newmark Group is at $1.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $11.17 and a 52-week-low of $7.02. Newmark Group's stock last closed at $9.28 per share.

Posted-In: Initiations top upgradesUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ACHN + A)

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Edge Higher Ahead Of Fed Speakers
The Daily Biotech Pulse: FDA Panel Backs Shionogi's Antibiotic, Hepion Surges On Data Publication, Innate Pharma IPO
54 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Crude Oil Up 1%; Tech Data Shares Spike Higher
44 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Day Market Update: Achillion Pharmaceuticals Jumps Following Acquisition News; Natera Shares Plunge
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
UNPMorgan StanleyMaintains136.0
WNSCitigroupMaintains74.0
CAKEMorgan StanleyMaintains43.0
TXRHMorgan StanleyMaintains54.0
SLBCitigroupMaintains42.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Coca-Cola, Schlumberger Earnings Help Boost Investor Morale Despite China Data

3 Growth Stocks To Consider Investing In Now