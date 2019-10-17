Market Overview

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 17, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 17, 2019 9:37am   Comments
Upgrades

  • For Autoliv Inc (NYSE: ALV), Evercore ISI Group upgraded the stock from Underperform to In-Line. Autoliv earned $1.38 in the second quarter, compared to $2.22 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Autoliv's outstanding shares is at $6.7 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $91.00 and a 52-week-low of $61.07. Autoliv's stock last closed at $80.61 per share.
  • Barclays upgraded the stock for Cirrus Logic Inc (NASDAQ: CRUS) from Underweight to Equal-Weight. Cirrus Logic earned $0.35 in the first quarter, compared to $0.28 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Cirrus Logic's outstanding shares is at $3.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $60.00 and a 52-week-low of $31.25. Cirrus Logic's stock last closed at $54.55 per share.
  • JP Morgan changed the rating for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc (NYSE: EDU) from Neutral to Overweight. New Oriental Education earned $0.60 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.55 in the year-ago quarter. New Oriental Education's market cap stands at $17.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $117.41 and a 52-week-low of $50.30. New Oriental Education's stock last closed at $113.66 per share.
  • Evercore ISI Group changed the rating for The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE: HIG) from In-Line to Outperform. For the second quarter, Hartford Financial Servs had an EPS of $1.33, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.13. The current market cap for Hartford Financial Servs is at $21.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $61.23 and a 52-week-low of $40.54. Hartford Financial Servs's stock last closed at $58.90 per share.
  • Barclays changed the rating for Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ: LILA) from Underweight to Equal-Weight. Liberty Latin America earned ($0.64) in the second quarter, compared to ($0.25) in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Liberty Latin America's outstanding shares is at $3.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $21.89 and a 52-week-low of $13.96. Liberty Latin America's stock last closed at $18.12 per share.
  • Credit Suisse upgraded the stock for National Grid PLC (NYSE: NGG) from Neutral to Outperform. The stock has a 52-week-high of $59.01 and a 52-week-low of $46.36. National Grid's stock last closed at $57.08 per share.

 

Downgrades

  • Stifel Nicolaus downgraded the stock for Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE: ASC) from Buy to Hold. For the second quarter, Ardmore Shipping had an EPS of ($0.10), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.25). The total market value of Ardmore Shipping's outstanding shares is at $213.8 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $9.79 and a 52-week-low of $4.22. Ardmore Shipping's stock last closed at $9.48 per share.
  • Longbow Research downgraded the stock for Brunswick Corp (NYSE: BC) from Buy to Neutral. In the second quarter, Brunswick showed an EPS of $1.45, compared to $1.50 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Brunswick is at $4.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $62.32 and a 52-week-low of $41.02. Brunswick's stock last closed at $55.43 per share.
  • For Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ: CAKE), Raymond James downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform. Cheesecake Factory earned $0.82 in the second quarter, compared to $0.65 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Cheesecake Factory is at $1.7 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $52.91 and a 52-week-low of $35.83. Cheesecake Factory's stock last closed at $38.40 per share.
  • JP Morgan downgraded the stock for Comerica Inc (NYSE: CMA) from Neutral to Underweight. For the third quarter, Comerica had an EPS of $1.92, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.86. Comerica's market cap stands at $9.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $88.96 and a 52-week-low of $58.54. Comerica's stock last closed at $65.46 per share.
  • For Comerica Inc (NYSE: CMA), Piper Jaffray downgraded the stock from Overweight to Neutral. In the third quarter, Comerica showed an EPS of $1.92, compared to $1.86 from the year-ago quarter. Comerica's market cap stands at $9.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $88.96 and a 52-week-low of $58.54. Comerica's stock last closed at $65.46 per share.
  • BMO Capital downgraded the stock for Columbia Property Trust Inc (NYSE: CXP) from Outperform to Market Perform. In the second quarter, Columbia Property Trust showed an EPS of $0.38, compared to $0.39 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Columbia Property Trust's outstanding shares is at $2.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $23.21 and a 52-week-low of $18.08. Columbia Property Trust's stock last closed at $20.32 per share.
  • For First Horizon National Corp (NYSE: FHN), Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform. In the third quarter, First Horizon National showed an EPS of $0.43, compared to $0.36 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for First Horizon National is at $5.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $16.85 and a 52-week-low of $12.30. First Horizon National's stock last closed at $15.58 per share.
  • For Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ: LBTYA), HSBC downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold. In the second quarter, Liberty Global showed an EPS of ($0.50), compared to $0.80 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Liberty Global's outstanding shares is at $17.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $28.62 and a 52-week-low of $19.88. Liberty Global's stock last closed at $26.18 per share.
  • For Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ: MNST), Cowen & Co. downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform. For the second quarter, Monster Beverage had an EPS of $0.53, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.48. Monster Beverage's market cap stands at $31.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $66.38 and a 52-week-low of $47.74. Monster Beverage's stock last closed at $56.52 per share.
  • For Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX), Macquarie downgraded the stock from Outperform to Neutral. In the third quarter, Netflix showed an EPS of $1.47, compared to $0.89 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Netflix's outstanding shares is at $117.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $385.99 and a 52-week-low of $231.23. Netflix's stock last closed at $286.28 per share.
  • JP Morgan downgraded the stock for Olin Corp (NYSE: OLN) from Overweight to Neutral. For the second quarter, Olin had an EPS of ($0.15), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.35. The current market cap for Olin is at $3.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $27.32 and a 52-week-low of $15.38. Olin's stock last closed at $18.25 per share.
  • Goldman Sachs changed the rating for Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ: PEGI) from Buy to Neutral. Pattern Energy Group earned ($0.07) in the second quarter, compared to $0.38 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Pattern Energy Group's outstanding shares is at $2.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $27.77 and a 52-week-low of $17.23. Pattern Energy Group's stock last closed at $26.13 per share.
  • For Preferred Bank (NASDAQ: PFBC), Janney Capital downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. For the third quarter, Preferred Bank had an EPS of $1.32, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.20. Preferred Bank's market cap stands at $802.0 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $60.84 and a 52-week-low of $39.87. Preferred Bank's stock last closed at $51.86 per share.

 

Initiations

  • For American International Group Inc (NYSE: AIG), Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at In-Line. For the second quarter, American International Gr had an EPS of $1.43, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.05. The total market value of American International Gr's outstanding shares is at $48.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $58.66 and a 52-week-low of $36.16. American International Gr's stock last closed at $54.34 per share.
  • For Allstate Corp (NYSE: ALL), Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at In-Line. For the second quarter, Allstate had an EPS of $2.18, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.90. The total market value of Allstate's outstanding shares is at $35.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $109.55 and a 52-week-low of $77.00. Allstate's stock last closed at $107.51 per share.
  • Mizuho initiated coverage on Atmos Energy Corp (NYSE: ATO) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Atmos Energy is set at $114.00. Atmos Energy earned $0.68 in the third quarter, compared to $0.64 in the year-ago quarter. Atmos Energy's market cap stands at $13.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $115.19 and a 52-week-low of $87.88. Atmos Energy's stock last closed at $111.10 per share.
  • HSBC initiated coverage on Azure Power Global Ltd (NYSE: AZRE) with a Buy rating. In the first quarter, Azure Power Global showed an EPS of $0.03, compared to $0.00 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Azure Power Global's outstanding shares is at $493.0 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $12.74 and a 52-week-low of $8.25. Azure Power Global's stock last closed at $12.28 per share.
  • With a rating of Sector Perform, RBC Capital initiated coverage on Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE: CAG). The price target is set at $30.00 for Conagra Brands. For the first quarter, Conagra Brands had an EPS of $0.43, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.47. The total market value of Conagra Brands's outstanding shares is at $14.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $37.60 and a 52-week-low of $20.22. Conagra Brands's stock last closed at $26.92 per share.
  • For Chubb Ltd (NYSE: CB), Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at In-Line. For the second quarter, Chubb had an EPS of $2.60, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.68. The total market value of Chubb's outstanding shares is at $72.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $162.44 and a 52-week-low of $119.54. Chubb's stock last closed at $154.66 per share.
  • With a rating of Overweight, Stephens & Co. initiated coverage on Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ: CDMO). The price target is set at $8.00 for Avid Bioservices. In the first quarter, Avid Bioservices showed an EPS of ($0.08), compared to ($0.06) from the year-ago quarter. Avid Bioservices's market cap stands at $312.6 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $7.15 and a 52-week-low of $3.37. Avid Bioservices's stock last closed at $5.01 per share.
  • With a rating of Outperform, BMO Capital initiated coverage on Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE: HLT). The price target is set at $104.00 for Hilton Worldwide Holdings. In the second quarter, Hilton Worldwide Holdings showed an EPS of $1.06, compared to $0.70 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Hilton Worldwide Holdings's outstanding shares is at $26.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $101.14 and a 52-week-low of $63.76. Hilton Worldwide Holdings's stock last closed at $92.19 per share.
  • With a rating of Outperform, BMO Capital initiated coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE: HST). The price target is set at $19.00 for Host Hotels & Resorts. Host Hotels & Resorts earned $0.53 in the second quarter, compared to $0.54 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Host Hotels & Resorts is at $12.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $20.34 and a 52-week-low of $15.51. Host Hotels & Resorts's stock last closed at $16.34 per share.
  • BMO Capital initiated coverage on Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ: MAR) with a Market Perform rating. The price target for Marriott International is set at $128.00. For the second quarter, Marriott International had an EPS of $1.56, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.73. The current market cap for Marriott International is at $40.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $144.24 and a 52-week-low of $100.62. Marriott International's stock last closed at $121.09 per share.
  • RBC Capital initiated coverage on Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ: MDLZ) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Mondelez International is set at $66.00. For the second quarter, Mondelez International had an EPS of $0.57, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.56. The current market cap for Mondelez International is at $79.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $56.72 and a 52-week-low of $38.78. Mondelez International's stock last closed at $54.27 per share.
  • B. Riley initiated coverage on NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: NGM) with a Buy rating. The price target for NGM Biopharmaceuticals is set at $24.00. For the second quarter, NGM Biopharmaceuticals had an EPS of ($0.13), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.52). NGM Biopharmaceuticals's market cap stands at $914.6 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $19.27 and a 52-week-low of $8.81. NGM Biopharmaceuticals's stock last closed at $10.28 per share.
  • Mizuho initiated coverage on ONE Gas Inc (NYSE: OGS) with a Neutral rating. The price target for ONE Gas is set at $96.00. For the second quarter, ONE Gas had an EPS of $0.46, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.39. The current market cap for ONE Gas is at $5.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $96.66 and a 52-week-low of $75.51. ONE Gas's stock last closed at $93.29 per share.
  • BMO Capital initiated coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) with a Market Perform rating. The price target for Pebblebrook Hotel is set at $28.00. For the second quarter, Pebblebrook Hotel had an EPS of $0.85, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.81. The total market value of Pebblebrook Hotel's outstanding shares is at $3.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $37.09 and a 52-week-low of $25.64. Pebblebrook Hotel's stock last closed at $26.24 per share.
  • For Progressive Corp (NYSE: PGR), Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at In-Line. Progressive earned $1.42 in the third quarter, compared to $1.57 in the year-ago quarter. Progressive's market cap stands at $44.7 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $84.96 and a 52-week-low of $56.71. Progressive's stock last closed at $72.83 per share.
  • BMO Capital initiated coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE: PK) with a Market Perform rating. The price target for Park Hotels & Resorts is set at $25.00. Park Hotels & Resorts earned $0.81 in the second quarter, compared to $0.93 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Park Hotels & Resorts's outstanding shares is at $6.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $33.02 and a 52-week-low of $23.01. Park Hotels & Resorts's stock last closed at $23.06 per share.
  • Stephens & Co. initiated coverage on Recro Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: REPH) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Recro Pharma is set at $14.00. Recro Pharma earned ($0.13) in the second quarter, compared to ($0.62) in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Recro Pharma is at $258.5 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $12.67 and a 52-week-low of $5.53. Recro Pharma's stock last closed at $11.77 per share.

Posted-In: Initiations top upgradesUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

