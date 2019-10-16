Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 16, 2019
Upgrades
- Piper Jaffray changed the rating for AeroVironment Inc (NASDAQ: AVAV) from Neutral to Overweight. In the first quarter, AeroVironment showed an EPS of $0.74, compared to $0.59 from the year-ago quarter. AeroVironment's market cap stands at $1.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $103.46 and a 52-week-low of $48.61. AeroVironment's stock last closed at $57.06 per share.
- Stephens & Co. changed the rating for Builders FirstSource Inc (NASDAQ: BLDR) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. For the second quarter, Builders FirstSource had an EPS of $0.63, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.54. Builders FirstSource's market cap stands at $2.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $21.61 and a 52-week-low of $10.15. Builders FirstSource's stock last closed at $21.54 per share.
- Stephens & Co. upgraded the stock for BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: BMCH) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. BMC Stock Holdings earned $0.59 in the second quarter, compared to $0.64 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for BMC Stock Holdings is at $1.7 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $26.96 and a 52-week-low of $14.66. BMC Stock Holdings's stock last closed at $26.16 per share.
- For China Telecom Corp Ltd (NYSE: CHA), Citi upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. The stock has a 52-week-high of $57.09 and a 52-week-low of $42.34. China Telecom Corp's stock last closed at $45.80 per share.
- For Canadian National Railway Co (NYSE: CNI), Bank of America upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. Canadian National Railway earned $1.29 in the second quarter, compared to $1.17 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Canadian National Railway's outstanding shares is at $85.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $96.49 and a 52-week-low of $70.36. Canadian National Railway's stock last closed at $86.76 per share.
- Oppenheimer upgraded the stock for Eaton Corp PLC (NYSE: ETN) from Perform to Outperform. For the second quarter, Eaton had an EPS of $1.53, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.39. Eaton's market cap stands at $34.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $89.07 and a 52-week-low of $64.46. Eaton's stock last closed at $82.18 per share.
- For Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE: FBM), Evercore ISI Group upgraded the stock from In-Line to Outperform. For the second quarter, Foundation Building had an EPS of $0.37, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.18. The current market cap for Foundation Building is at $684.8 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $19.74 and a 52-week-low of $7.62. Foundation Building's stock last closed at $17.55 per share.
- Baird changed the rating for FMC Corp (NYSE: FMC) from Neutral to Outperform. In the second quarter, FMC showed an EPS of $1.66, compared to $1.78 from the year-ago quarter. FMC's market cap stands at $11.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $92.13 and a 52-week-low of $60.11. FMC's stock last closed at $83.04 per share.
- New Street upgraded the stock for GlaxoSmithKline PLC (NYSE: GSK) from Reduce to Hold. GlaxoSmithKline earned $0.38 in the second quarter, compared to $0.38 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $43.22 and a 52-week-low of $36.41. GlaxoSmithKline's stock last closed at $42.27 per share.
- For Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), Atlantic Equities upgraded the stock from Underweight to Neutral. Johnson & Johnson earned $2.12 in the third quarter, compared to $2.05 in the year-ago quarter. Johnson & Johnson's market cap stands at $347.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $148.99 and a 52-week-low of $121.00. Johnson & Johnson's stock last closed at $132.84 per share.
- Raymond James changed the rating for Pure Storage Inc (NYSE: PSTG) from Market Perform to Outperform. For the second quarter, Pure Storage had an EPS of $0.01, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.01. The total market value of Pure Storage's outstanding shares is at $4.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $23.99 and a 52-week-low of $12.68. Pure Storage's stock last closed at $17.65 per share.
- For The Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC (NYSE: RBS), Redburn upgraded the stock from Sell to Neutral. In the second quarter, Royal Bank of Scotland showed an EPS of $0.13, compared to $0.01 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $7.31 and a 52-week-low of $4.33. Royal Bank of Scotland's stock last closed at $5.82 per share.
Downgrades
- Citigroup downgraded the stock for Adobe Inc (NASDAQ: ADBE) from Buy to Neutral. For the third quarter, Adobe had an EPS of $2.05, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.73. Adobe's market cap stands at $132.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $313.11 and a 52-week-low of $204.95. Adobe's stock last closed at $279.39 per share.
- Baird changed the rating for Acuity Brands Inc (NYSE: AYI) from Outperform to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, Acuity Brands had an EPS of $2.75, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.68. Acuity Brands's market cap stands at $5.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $147.44 and a 52-week-low of $103.48. Acuity Brands's stock last closed at $124.86 per share.
- For Cabot Corp (NYSE: CBT), Baird downgraded the stock from Outperform to Neutral. Cabot earned $1.00 in the third quarter, compared to $1.06 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Cabot is at $2.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $55.34 and a 52-week-low of $37.11. Cabot's stock last closed at $43.91 per share.
- Northcoast Research downgraded the stock for Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ: COST) from Buy to Neutral. Costco Wholesale earned $2.69 in the fourth quarter, compared to $2.36 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Costco Wholesale is at $126.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $307.34 and a 52-week-low of $189.51. Costco Wholesale's stock last closed at $298.39 per share.
- For Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE: CP), Bank of America downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. In the second quarter, Canadian Pacific Railway showed an EPS of $3.31, compared to $2.46 from the year-ago quarter. Canadian Pacific Railway's market cap stands at $41.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $247.52 and a 52-week-low of $167.48. Canadian Pacific Railway's stock last closed at $218.35 per share.
- Buckingham changed the rating for Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc (NYSE: CPS) from Buy to Neutral. For the second quarter, Cooper-Standard Holdings had an EPS of $0.31, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.74. The total market value of Cooper-Standard Holdings's outstanding shares is at $690.9 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $98.17 and a 52-week-low of $30.82. Cooper-Standard Holdings's stock last closed at $36.38 per share.
- For Concho Resources Inc (NYSE: CXO), SunTrust Robinson Humphrey downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold. Concho Resources earned $0.69 in the second quarter, compared to $1.24 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Concho Resources's outstanding shares is at $14.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $153.38 and a 52-week-low of $61.37. Concho Resources's stock last closed at $66.35 per share.
- Daiwa Capital changed the rating for Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ: HTHT) from Underperform to Sell. Huazhu Group earned $0.24 in the second quarter, compared to $0.28 in the year-ago quarter. Huazhu Group's market cap stands at $9.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $45.39 and a 52-week-low of $24.90. Huazhu Group's stock last closed at $34.07 per share.
- Morgan Stanley changed the rating for ServiceNow Inc (NYSE: NOW) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. For the second quarter, ServiceNow had an EPS of $0.71, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.49. ServiceNow's market cap stands at $47.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $303.17 and a 52-week-low of $147.63. ServiceNow's stock last closed at $274.30 per share.
Initiations
- Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Albemarle Corp (NYSE: ALB) with a Market Perform rating. The price target for Albemarle is set at $75.00. Albemarle earned $1.55 in the second quarter, compared to $1.36 in the year-ago quarter. Albemarle's market cap stands at $7.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $108.74 and a 52-week-low of $58.63. Albemarle's stock last closed at $67.92 per share.
- Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Air Products & Chemicals Inc (NYSE: APD) with a Market Perform rating. The price target for Air Products & Chemicals is set at $240.00. Air Products & Chemicals earned $2.17 in the third quarter, compared to $1.95 in the year-ago quarter. Air Products & Chemicals's market cap stands at $48.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $232.47 and a 52-week-low of $148.44. Air Products & Chemicals's stock last closed at $215.27 per share.
- With a rating of Buy, Guggenheim Securities initiated coverage on Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV). The price target is set at $98.00 for Aptiv. For the second quarter, Aptiv had an EPS of $1.33, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.40. Aptiv's market cap stands at $22.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $91.56 and a 52-week-low of $58.80. Aptiv's stock last closed at $88.08 per share.
- With a rating of Outperform, Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE: ASH). The price target is set at $90.00 for Ashland Global Holdings. In the third quarter, Ashland Global Holdings showed an EPS of $0.77, compared to $1.13 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Ashland Global Holdings is at $4.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $84.81 and a 52-week-low of $64.94. Ashland Global Holdings's stock last closed at $77.57 per share.
- Mizuho initiated coverage on Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: ASMB) with a Buy rating. The price target for Assembly Biosciences is set at $20.00. In the second quarter, Assembly Biosciences showed an EPS of ($0.72), compared to ($1.30) from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Assembly Biosciences is at $340.9 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $27.60 and a 52-week-low of $8.13. Assembly Biosciences's stock last closed at $9.30 per share.
- With a rating of Outperform, Bernstein initiated coverage on Altice USA Inc (NYSE: ATUS). The price target is set at $38.00 for Altice USA. Altice USA earned $0.13 in the second quarter, compared to ($0.13) in the year-ago quarter. Altice USA's market cap stands at $23.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $30.34 and a 52-week-low of $14.49. Altice USA's stock last closed at $28.73 per share.
- Guggenheim initiated coverage on Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AXSM) with a Buy rating. The price target for Axsome Therapeutics is set at $48.00. In the second quarter, Axsome Therapeutics showed an EPS of ($0.41), compared to ($0.32) from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Axsome Therapeutics is at $888.3 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $30.50 and a 52-week-low of $1.94. Axsome Therapeutics's stock last closed at $20.63 per share.
- Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE: AXTA) with a Market Perform rating. The price target for Axalta Coating Systems is set at $31.00. In the second quarter, Axalta Coating Systems showed an EPS of $0.52, compared to $0.36 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Axalta Coating Systems is at $7.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $32.20 and a 52-week-low of $21.57. Axalta Coating Systems's stock last closed at $28.80 per share.
- Guggenheim initiated coverage on BorgWarner Inc (NYSE: BWA) with a Neutral rating. BorgWarner earned $1.00 in the second quarter, compared to $1.18 in the year-ago quarter. BorgWarner's market cap stands at $7.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $44.78 and a 52-week-low of $30.71. BorgWarner's stock last closed at $37.74 per share.
- Craig-Hallum initiated coverage on Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ: CDMO) with a Buy rating. The price target for Avid Bioservices is set at $11.00. In the first quarter, Avid Bioservices showed an EPS of ($0.08), compared to ($0.06) from the year-ago quarter. Avid Bioservices's market cap stands at $312.6 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $7.15 and a 52-week-low of $3.37. Avid Bioservices's stock last closed at $5.04 per share.
- Oppenheimer initiated coverage on ChromaDex Corp (NASDAQ: CDXC) with an Outperform rating. The price target for ChromaDex is set at $6.00. For the first quarter, ChromaDex had an EPS of ($0.15), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.15). The total market value of ChromaDex's outstanding shares is at $234.3 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $4.95 and a 52-week-low of $2.79. ChromaDex's stock last closed at $3.02 per share.
- With a rating of Outperform, Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Celanese Corp (NYSE: CE). The price target is set at $140.00 for Celanese. For the second quarter, Celanese had an EPS of $2.38, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.90. Celanese's market cap stands at $15.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $127.15 and a 52-week-low of $82.91. Celanese's stock last closed at $122.04 per share.
- Bernstein initiated coverage on Comcast Corp (NASDAQ: CMCSA) with a Market Perform rating. The price target for Comcast is set at $50.00. For the second quarter, Comcast had an EPS of $0.78, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.65. The total market value of Comcast's outstanding shares is at $204.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $47.27 and a 52-week-low of $32.61. Comcast's stock last closed at $45.67 per share.
- B. Riley initiated coverage on Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc (NYSE: DFIN) with a Buy rating. The price target for Donnelley Financial Solns is set at $16.00. In the second quarter, Donnelley Financial Solns showed an EPS of $0.74, compared to $0.90 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Donnelley Financial Solns is at $417.0 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $18.00 and a 52-week-low of $10.09. Donnelley Financial Solns's stock last closed at $10.54 per share.
- Bernstein initiated coverage on DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ: DISH) with an Underperform rating. The price target for DISH Network is set at $29.00. For the second quarter, DISH Network had an EPS of $0.60, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.83. DISH Network's market cap stands at $17.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $44.66 and a 52-week-low of $23.22. DISH Network's stock last closed at $34.38 per share.
- Guggenheim initiated coverage on Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE: DLPH) with a Neutral rating. Delphi Technologies earned $0.58 in the second quarter, compared to $1.29 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Delphi Technologies is at $1.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $26.82 and a 52-week-low of $11.89. Delphi Technologies's stock last closed at $14.38 per share.
- With a rating of Outperform, Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Eastman Chemical Co (NYSE: EMN). The price target is set at $85.00 for Eastman Chemical. Eastman Chemical earned $1.99 in the second quarter, compared to $2.22 in the year-ago quarter. Eastman Chemical's market cap stands at $9.7 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $86.18 and a 52-week-low of $61.22. Eastman Chemical's stock last closed at $72.93 per share.
- Wells Fargo initiated coverage on FMC Corp (NYSE: FMC) with an Outperform rating. The price target for FMC is set at $100.00. In the second quarter, FMC showed an EPS of $1.66, compared to $1.78 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of FMC's outstanding shares is at $11.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $92.13 and a 52-week-low of $60.11. FMC's stock last closed at $83.04 per share.
- Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Ferro Corp (NYSE: FOE) with a Market Perform rating. The price target for Ferro is set at $12.00. Ferro earned $0.35 in the second quarter, compared to $0.44 in the year-ago quarter. Ferro's market cap stands at $928.2 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $21.28 and a 52-week-low of $9.73. Ferro's stock last closed at $11.56 per share.
- With a rating of Buy, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Gentex Corp (NASDAQ: GNTX). The price target is set at $29.00 for Gentex. In the second quarter, Gentex showed an EPS of $0.42, compared to $0.40 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Gentex is at $7.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $28.43 and a 52-week-low of $17.80. Gentex's stock last closed at $26.97 per share.
- Wells Fargo initiated coverage on W R Grace & Co (NYSE: GRA) with a Market Perform rating. The price target for W R Grace is set at $72.00. In the second quarter, W R Grace showed an EPS of $1.16, compared to $1.07 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of W R Grace's outstanding shares is at $4.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $79.71 and a 52-week-low of $59.22. W R Grace's stock last closed at $65.67 per share.
- Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Huntsman Corp (NYSE: HUN) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Huntsman is set at $28.00. In the second quarter, Huntsman showed an EPS of $0.63, compared to $1.01 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Huntsman is at $5.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $25.66 and a 52-week-low of $17.33. Huntsman's stock last closed at $23.00 per share.
- Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Hexcel Corp (NYSE: HXL) with a Market Perform rating. The price target for Hexcel is set at $85.00. In the second quarter, Hexcel showed an EPS of $0.94, compared to $0.75 from the year-ago quarter. Hexcel's market cap stands at $6.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $87.00 and a 52-week-low of $53.50. Hexcel's stock last closed at $76.82 per share.
- With a rating of Market Perform, Wells Fargo initiated coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE: IFF). The price target is set at $125.00 for Intl Flavors & Fragrances. For the second quarter, Intl Flavors & Fragrances had an EPS of $1.61, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.66. Intl Flavors & Fragrances's market cap stands at $13.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $152.95 and a 52-week-low of $104.86. Intl Flavors & Fragrances's stock last closed at $119.22 per share.
- With a rating of Buy, Citi initiated coverage on Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: INOV). The price target is set at $21.00 for Inovalon Holdings. Inovalon Holdings earned $0.13 in the second quarter, compared to $0.13 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Inovalon Holdings's outstanding shares is at $2.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $17.80 and a 52-week-low of $9.19. Inovalon Holdings's stock last closed at $15.04 per share.
- DA Davidson initiated coverage on Lifetime Brands Inc (NASDAQ: LCUT) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Lifetime Brands is set at $9.00. For the second quarter, Lifetime Brands had an EPS of ($0.22), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.28). The current market cap for Lifetime Brands is at $201.9 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $12.40 and a 52-week-low of $6.70. Lifetime Brands's stock last closed at $7.89 per share.
- Guggenheim initiated coverage on Lear Corp (NYSE: LEA) with a Neutral rating. For the second quarter, Lear had an EPS of $3.78, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $4.95. Lear's market cap stands at $7.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $160.00 and a 52-week-low of $105.10. Lear's stock last closed at $121.78 per share.
- With a rating of Outperform, Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Linde PLC (NYSE: LIN). The price target is set at $223.00 for Linde. The total market value of Linde's outstanding shares is at $103.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $206.82 and a 52-week-low of $145.95. Linde's stock last closed at $195.22 per share.
- Wells Fargo initiated coverage on LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE: LYB) with an Outperform rating. The price target for LyondellBasell Industries is set at $105.00. For the second quarter, LyondellBasell Industries had an EPS of $2.70, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $3.34. The current market cap for LyondellBasell Industries is at $28.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $98.37 and a 52-week-low of $68.61. LyondellBasell Industries's stock last closed at $87.20 per share.
- Imperial Capital initiated coverage on Mosaic Acquisition Corp (NYSE: MOSC) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Mosaic Acquisition is set at $12.00. The current market cap for Mosaic Acquisition is at $444.6 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $10.71 and a 52-week-low of $9.65. Mosaic Acquisition's stock last closed at $10.28 per share.
- Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Ingevity Corp (NYSE: NGVT) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Ingevity is set at $100.00. In the second quarter, Ingevity showed an EPS of $1.36, compared to $1.12 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Ingevity's outstanding shares is at $3.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $120.41 and a 52-week-low of $72.59. Ingevity's stock last closed at $83.35 per share.
- With a rating of Market Perform, Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Olin Corp (NYSE: OLN). The price target is set at $21.00 for Olin. In the second quarter, Olin showed an EPS of ($0.15), compared to $0.35 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Olin is at $3.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $27.32 and a 52-week-low of $15.38. Olin's stock last closed at $18.29 per share.
- With a rating of Market Outperform, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PLMR). The price target is set at $50.00 for Palomar Holdings. Palomar Holdings earned $0.52 in the first quarter, compared to $0.33 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Palomar Holdings's outstanding shares is at $835.0 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $41.89 and a 52-week-low of $18.06. Palomar Holdings's stock last closed at $40.66 per share.
- Wells Fargo initiated coverage on PolyOne Corp (NYSE: POL) with a Market Perform rating. The price target for PolyOne is set at $35.00. PolyOne earned $0.74 in the second quarter, compared to $0.71 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for PolyOne is at $2.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $38.18 and a 52-week-low of $24.47. PolyOne's stock last closed at $32.85 per share.
- Wells Fargo initiated coverage on PPG Industries Inc (NYSE: PPG) with an Outperform rating. The price target for PPG Industries is set at $140.00. PPG Industries earned $1.85 in the second quarter, compared to $1.90 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of PPG Industries's outstanding shares is at $28.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $121.29 and a 52-week-low of $94.37. PPG Industries's stock last closed at $118.22 per share.
- With a rating of Buy, B. Riley initiated coverage on Quantum Corp (OTC: QMCO). The price target is set at $7.25 for Quantum. The total market value of Quantum's outstanding shares is at $223.2 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $6.28 and a 52-week-low of $1.05. Quantum's stock last closed at $5.74 per share.
Posted-In: Initiations top upgradesUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Intraday Update Analyst Ratings
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.