Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 10, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 10, 2019 10:02am   Comments
Upgrades

  • For Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL), Longbow Research upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. Apple earned $2.18 in the third quarter, compared to $2.34 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Apple is at $1.0 trillion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $229.93 and a 52-week-low of $142.00. Apple's stock last closed at $227.03 per share.
  • Maxim Group changed the rating for AIM ImmunoTech Inc (AMEX: AIM) from Hold to Buy. For the second quarter, AIM ImmunoTech had an EPS of ($0.36), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.05). AIM ImmunoTech's market cap stands at $3.5 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $14.81 and a 52-week-low of $0.52. AIM ImmunoTech's stock last closed at $0.57 per share.
  • For Allegheny Technologies Inc (NYSE: ATI), Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. For the second quarter, Allegheny Technologies had an EPS of $0.40, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.52. Allegheny Technologies's market cap stands at $2.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $29.50 and a 52-week-low of $17.03. Allegheny Technologies's stock last closed at $19.20 per share.
  • Telsey Advisory Group changed the rating for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (NASDAQ: BBBY) from Market Perform to Outperform. Bed Bath & Beyond earned $0.34 in the second quarter, compared to $0.36 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Bed Bath & Beyond's outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $19.57 and a 52-week-low of $7.31. Bed Bath & Beyond's stock last closed at $9.94 per share.
  • For Black Hills Corp (NYSE: BKH), Bank of America upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. In the second quarter, Black Hills showed an EPS of $0.24, compared to $0.45 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Black Hills is at $4.7 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $82.01 and a 52-week-low of $59.07. Black Hills's stock last closed at $75.96 per share.
  • For Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE: FCX), UBS upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. For the second quarter, Freeport-McMoRan had an EPS of ($0.04), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.58. The current market cap for Freeport-McMoRan is at $14.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $14.68 and a 52-week-low of $8.43. Freeport-McMoRan's stock last closed at $8.54 per share.
  • Sandler O'Neill changed the rating for Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) from Hold to Buy. In the second quarter, Morgan Stanley showed an EPS of $1.23, compared to $1.25 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Morgan Stanley's outstanding shares is at $70.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $48.66 and a 52-week-low of $36.74. Morgan Stanley's stock last closed at $40.45 per share.
  • Oppenheimer upgraded the stock for Match Group Inc (NASDAQ: MTCH) from Perform to Outperform. Match Group earned $0.43 in the second quarter, compared to $0.41 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Match Group's outstanding shares is at $20.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $95.32 and a 52-week-low of $33.30. Match Group's stock last closed at $75.96 per share.
  • Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock for Pure Storage Inc (NYSE: PSTG) from Neutral to Buy. In the second quarter, Pure Storage showed an EPS of $0.01, compared to $0.01 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Pure Storage is at $4.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $24.40 and a 52-week-low of $12.68. Pure Storage's stock last closed at $16.36 per share.
  • Piper Jaffray changed the rating for ProPetro Holding Corp (NYSE: PUMP) from Neutral to Overweight. For the second quarter, ProPetro Holding had an EPS of $0.35, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.45. The current market cap for ProPetro Holding is at $931.1 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $25.38 and a 52-week-low of $7.77. ProPetro Holding's stock last closed at $7.90 per share.

 

Downgrades

  • For Adtran Inc (NASDAQ: ADTN), MKM Partners downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. Adtran earned $0.14 in the second quarter, compared to ($0.10) in the year-ago quarter. Adtran's market cap stands at $545.6 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $18.40 and a 52-week-low of $9.92. Adtran's stock last closed at $10.91 per share.
  • Piper Jaffray downgraded the stock for Apergy Corp (NYSE: APY) from Overweight to Neutral. Apergy earned $0.35 in the second quarter. The total market value of Apergy's outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $45.90 and a 52-week-low of $23.80. Apergy's stock last closed at $24.05 per share.
  • For Abraxas Petroleum Corp (NASDAQ: AXAS), Seaport Global downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. In the second quarter, Abraxas Petroleum showed an EPS of $0.02, compared to $0.02 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Abraxas Petroleum is at $88.8 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $2.44 and a 52-week-low of $0.36. Abraxas Petroleum's stock last closed at $0.38 per share.
  • For Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ: CDEV), Seaport Global downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. In the second quarter, Centennial Resource Dev showed an EPS of $0.07, compared to $0.24 from the year-ago quarter. Centennial Resource Dev's market cap stands at $1.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $22.63 and a 52-week-low of $3.55. Centennial Resource Dev's stock last closed at $3.62 per share.
  • Mizuho downgraded the stock for Continental Resources Inc (NYSE: CLR) from Buy to Neutral. In the second quarter, Continental Resources showed an EPS of $0.59, compared to $0.73 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Continental Resources is at $11.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $66.52 and a 52-week-low of $27.26. Continental Resources's stock last closed at $27.98 per share.
  • For Comstock Resources Inc (NYSE: CRK), Seaport Global downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. For the second quarter, Comstock Resources had an EPS of $0.12, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.78). The total market value of Comstock Resources's outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $10.70 and a 52-week-low of $4.17. Comstock Resources's stock last closed at $6.95 per share.
  • For Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ: CSCO), Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. Cisco Systems earned $0.83 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.70 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Cisco Systems is at $208.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $58.26 and a 52-week-low of $40.25. Cisco Systems's stock last closed at $46.84 per share.
  • Seaport Global changed the rating for Devon Energy Corp (NYSE: DVN) from Buy to Neutral. For the second quarter, Devon Energy had an EPS of $0.23, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.34. Devon Energy's market cap stands at $9.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $40.02 and a 52-week-low of $20.37. Devon Energy's stock last closed at $21.06 per share.
  • For Earthstone Energy Inc (NYSE: ESTE), Seaport Global downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. Earthstone Energy earned $0.23 in the second quarter, compared to $0.02 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Earthstone Energy's outstanding shares is at $245.5 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $10.19 and a 52-week-low of $3.00. Earthstone Energy's stock last closed at $3.59 per share.
  • Bank of America changed the rating for Evergy Inc (NYSE: EVRG) from Buy to Neutral. For the second quarter, Evergy had an EPS of $0.58, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.67. The current market cap for Evergy is at $15.7 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $67.81 and a 52-week-low of $54.57. Evergy's stock last closed at $63.80 per share.
  • UBS changed the rating for Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE: GTES) from Buy to Neutral. Gates Industrial Corp earned $0.26 in the second quarter, compared to $0.38 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Gates Industrial Corp is at $2.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $18.65 and a 52-week-low of $6.76. Gates Industrial Corp's stock last closed at $8.77 per share.
  • For HP Inc (NYSE: HPQ), Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock from Neutral to Sell. HP earned $0.58 in the third quarter, compared to $0.52 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of HP's outstanding shares is at $26.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $25.72 and a 52-week-low of $16.28. HP's stock last closed at $16.40 per share.
  • Seaport Global downgraded the stock for HighPoint Resources Corp (NYSE: HPR) from Buy to Neutral. For the second quarter, HighPoint Resources had an EPS of ($0.07), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.02). HighPoint Resources's market cap stands at $340.0 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $5.55 and a 52-week-low of $0.91. HighPoint Resources's stock last closed at $1.29 per share.
  • For Jagged Peak Energy Inc (NYSE: JAG), Seaport Global downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. In the second quarter, Jagged Peak Energy showed an EPS of $0.10, compared to $0.20 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Jagged Peak Energy's outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $14.74 and a 52-week-low of $5.80. Jagged Peak Energy's stock last closed at $6.56 per share.
  • Roth Capital downgraded the stock for Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE: KL) from Buy to Neutral. In the second quarter, Kirkland Lake Gold showed an EPS of $0.50, compared to $0.30 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Kirkland Lake Gold's outstanding shares is at $9.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $51.08 and a 52-week-low of $18.12. Kirkland Lake Gold's stock last closed at $47.64 per share.
  • Jefferies downgraded the stock for The Kroger Co (NYSE: KR) from Buy to Hold. Kroger earned $0.44 in the second quarter, compared to $0.41 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Kroger's outstanding shares is at $20.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $31.98 and a 52-week-low of $20.70. Kroger's stock last closed at $24.53 per share.
  • Seaport Global downgraded the stock for Lilis Energy Inc (AMEX: LLEX) from Buy to Neutral. For the second quarter, Lilis Energy had an EPS of ($0.09), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.53). Lilis Energy's market cap stands at $36.6 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $4.72 and a 52-week-low of $0.28. Lilis Energy's stock last closed at $0.31 per share.
  • Seaport Global changed the rating for Lonestar Resources US Inc (NASDAQ: LONE) from Buy to Neutral. For the second quarter, Lonestar Resources US had an EPS of ($0.02), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.14). The current market cap for Lonestar Resources US is at $74.3 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $9.40 and a 52-week-low of $1.93. Lonestar Resources US's stock last closed at $2.52 per share.
  • Jefferies downgraded the stock for The Medicines Co (NASDAQ: MDCO) from Buy to Hold. For the second quarter, Medicines Co had an EPS of ($0.63), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.63). The total market value of Medicines Co's outstanding shares is at $3.7 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $51.93 and a 52-week-low of $16.69. Medicines Co's stock last closed at $51.43 per share.
  • Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock for NetApp Inc (NASDAQ: NTAP) from Buy to Sell. NetApp earned $0.65 in the first quarter, compared to $1.04 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for NetApp is at $12.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $83.95 and a 52-week-low of $44.55. NetApp's stock last closed at $51.37 per share.

 

Initiations

  • HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on Aravive Inc (NASDAQ: ARAV) with a Buy rating. The price target for Aravive is set at $18.00. The current market cap for Aravive is at $97.8 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $9.72 and a 52-week-low of $3.07. Aravive's stock last closed at $6.38 per share.
  • With a rating of Buy, Maxim Group initiated coverage on BioCardia Inc (NASDAQ: BCDA). The price target is set at $9.00 for BioCardia. BioCardia's market cap stands at $27.8 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $24.75 and a 52-week-low of $3.15. BioCardia's stock last closed at $3.35 per share.
  • Berenberg initiated coverage on Box Inc (NYSE: BOX) with a Hold rating. The price target for Box is set at $18.00. Box earned $0.00 in the second quarter, compared to ($0.05) in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Box is at $2.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $24.93 and a 52-week-low of $12.46. Box's stock last closed at $16.62 per share.
  • DA Davidson initiated coverage on Carolina Financial Corp (NASDAQ: CARO) with a Buy rating. In the second quarter, Carolina Financial showed an EPS of $0.73, compared to $0.73 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Carolina Financial's outstanding shares is at $792.8 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $38.40 and a 52-week-low of $27.62. Carolina Financial's stock last closed at $34.53 per share.
  • With a rating of Neutral, UBS initiated coverage on Cabot Corp (NYSE: CBT). The price target is set at $45.00 for Cabot. In the third quarter, Cabot showed an EPS of $1.00, compared to $1.06 from the year-ago quarter. Cabot's market cap stands at $2.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $63.77 and a 52-week-low of $37.11. Cabot's stock last closed at $42.74 per share.
  • With a rating of Neutral, DA Davidson initiated coverage on CenterState Bank Corp (NASDAQ: CSFL). The price target is set at $25.00 for CenterState Bank. CenterState Bank earned $0.51 in the second quarter, compared to $0.50 in the year-ago quarter. CenterState Bank's market cap stands at $3.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $28.56 and a 52-week-low of $19.55. CenterState Bank's stock last closed at $23.07 per share.
  • With a rating of Buy, Jefferies initiated coverage on Capital Southwest Corp (NASDAQ: CSWC). The price target is set at $24.00 for Capital Southwest. Capital Southwest earned $0.42 in the first quarter, compared to $0.31 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Capital Southwest is at $385.6 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $24.18 and a 52-week-low of $17.22. Capital Southwest's stock last closed at $21.39 per share.
  • With a rating of Buy, Jefferies initiated coverage on Diamond S Shipping Inc (NYSE: DSSI). The price target is set at $19.00 for Diamond S Shipping. Interestingly, in the second quarter, Diamond S Shipping's EPS was ($0.21). The total market value of Diamond S Shipping's outstanding shares is at $409.6 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $15.89 and a 52-week-low of $9.60. Diamond S Shipping's stock last closed at $15.00 per share.
  • DA Davidson initiated coverage on FB Financial Corp (NYSE: FBK) with a Neutral rating. The price target for FB Financial is set at $40.00. FB Financial earned $0.70 in the second quarter, compared to $0.72 in the year-ago quarter. FB Financial's market cap stands at $1.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $39.58 and a 52-week-low of $30.33. FB Financial's stock last closed at $36.22 per share.
  • With a rating of Buy, DA Davidson initiated coverage on First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ: FBMS). The price target is set at $36.00 for First Bancshares. For the second quarter, First Bancshares had an EPS of $0.70, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.62. The total market value of First Bancshares's outstanding shares is at $569.7 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $39.69 and a 52-week-low of $27.84. First Bancshares's stock last closed at $31.02 per share.
  • Maxim Group initiated coverage on FlexShopper Inc (NASDAQ: FPAY) with a Buy rating. The price target for FlexShopper is set at $3.00. For the second quarter, FlexShopper had an EPS of ($0.05), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.48). The current market cap for FlexShopper is at $27.9 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $2.10 and a 52-week-low of $0.66. FlexShopper's stock last closed at $1.48 per share.
  • Jefferies initiated coverage on FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE: FSK) with a Buy rating. The price target for FS KKR Capital is set at $8.00. The total market value of FS KKR Capital's outstanding shares is at $3.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $6.93 and a 52-week-low of $5.09. FS KKR Capital's stock last closed at $5.66 per share.
  • Berenberg initiated coverage on LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ: LOGM) with a Buy rating. The price target for LogMeIn is set at $91.00. In the second quarter, LogMeIn showed an EPS of $1.17, compared to $1.32 from the year-ago quarter. LogMeIn's market cap stands at $3.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $96.87 and a 52-week-low of $65.04. LogMeIn's stock last closed at $67.09 per share.
  • With a rating of Buy, BOCOM International initiated coverage on LexinFintech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: LX). The price target is set at $12.34 for LexinFintech Holdings. In the second quarter, LexinFintech Holdings showed an EPS of $0.54, compared to $0.39 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for LexinFintech Holdings is at $1.7 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $14.66 and a 52-week-low of $6.48. LexinFintech Holdings's stock last closed at $9.00 per share.
  • With a rating of Outperform, Wedbush initiated coverage on MFA Financial Inc (NYSE: MFA). The price target is set at $8.25 for MFA Financial. In the second quarter, MFA Financial showed an EPS of $0.20, compared to $0.17 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for MFA Financial is at $3.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $7.66 and a 52-week-low of $6.40. MFA Financial's stock last closed at $7.45 per share.
  • With a rating of Buy, National Securities initiated coverage on MTBC Inc (NASDAQ: MTBC). The price target is set at $6.00 for MTBC. For the second quarter, MTBC had an EPS of $0.07, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.11. MTBC's market cap stands at $47.5 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $5.65 and a 52-week-low of $3.25. MTBC's stock last closed at $3.77 per share.
  • With a rating of Neutral, Credit Suisse initiated coverage on NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: NMIH). The price target is set at $30.00 for NMI Holdings. For the second quarter, NMI Holdings had an EPS of $0.59, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.40. The total market value of NMI Holdings's outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $31.34 and a 52-week-low of $15.62. NMI Holdings's stock last closed at $26.71 per share.
  • Jefferies initiated coverage on National Retail Properties Inc (NYSE: NNN) with a Buy rating. The price target for National Retail Props is set at $75.00. For the second quarter, National Retail Props had an EPS of $0.68, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.68. The total market value of National Retail Props's outstanding shares is at $9.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $57.80 and a 52-week-low of $42.97. National Retail Props's stock last closed at $56.69 per share.
  • Jefferies initiated coverage on Realty Income Corp (NYSE: O) with a Buy rating. The price target for Realty Income is set at $99.00. Realty Income earned $0.82 in the second quarter, compared to $0.80 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Realty Income is at $24.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $78.71 and a 52-week-low of $55.55. Realty Income's stock last closed at $78.30 per share.
  • Jefferies initiated coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ: OCSL) with a Buy rating. The price target for Oaktree Specialty Lending is set at $6.50. Oaktree Specialty Lending earned $0.12 in the third quarter, compared to $0.17 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Oaktree Specialty Lending is at $720.3 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $5.75 and a 52-week-low of $4.08. Oaktree Specialty Lending's stock last closed at $5.09 per share.

Posted-In: Initiations top upgradesUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

