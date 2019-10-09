Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 9, 2019
Upgrades
- Craig-Hallum changed the rating for American Outdoor Brands Corp (NASDAQ: AOBC) from Hold to Buy. For the first quarter, American Outdoor Brands had an EPS of $0.03, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.21. The total market value of American Outdoor Brands's outstanding shares is at $326.7 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $15.32 and a 52-week-low of $5.41. American Outdoor Brands's stock last closed at $6.01 per share.
- Gordon Haskett changed the rating for Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE: CMG) from Underperform to Hold. For the second quarter, Chipotle Mexican Grill had an EPS of $3.99, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.87. The current market cap for Chipotle Mexican Grill is at $22.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $857.90 and a 52-week-low of $383.20. Chipotle Mexican Grill's stock last closed at $806.42 per share.
- Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded the stock for Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp (OTC: FMCC) from Underperform to Market Perform. Interestingly, in the second quarter, Federal Home Loan's EPS was $0.08. The current market cap for Federal Home Loan is at $2.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $4.04 and a 52-week-low of $0.98. Federal Home Loan's stock last closed at $3.45 per share.
- For Fannie Mae (OTC: FNMA), Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded the stock from Underperform to Market Perform. In the second quarter, Fannie Mae showed an EPS of $0.01, compared to $0.00 from the year-ago quarter. Fannie Mae's market cap stands at $4.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $4.23 and a 52-week-low of $0.98. Fannie Mae's stock last closed at $3.69 per share.
- Macquarie changed the rating for Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) from Neutral to Outperform. For the second quarter, Roku had an EPS of ($0.08), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.00. The total market value of Roku's outstanding shares is at $11.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $176.55 and a 52-week-low of $26.30. Roku's stock last closed at $108.00 per share.
- For Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ: SNBR), Raymond James upgraded the stock from Market Perform to Outperform. For the second quarter, Sleep Number had an EPS of $0.10, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.02. The total market value of Sleep Number's outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $52.08 and a 52-week-low of $30.44. Sleep Number's stock last closed at $40.22 per share.
Downgrades
- Argus Research downgraded the stock for Domino's Pizza Inc (NYSE: DPZ) from Buy to Hold. In the third quarter, Domino's Pizza showed an EPS of $2.05, compared to $1.95 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Domino's Pizza's outstanding shares is at $10.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $302.05 and a 52-week-low of $220.90. Domino's Pizza's stock last closed at $254.66 per share.
- Bernstein changed the rating for FedEx Corp (NYSE: FDX) from Outperform to Market Perform. For the first quarter, FedEx had an EPS of $3.05, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $3.46. The current market cap for FedEx is at $37.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $238.60 and a 52-week-low of $138.38. FedEx's stock last closed at $138.40 per share.
- For Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE: FNF), Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform. Fidelity National Finl earned $0.92 in the second quarter, compared to $0.86 in the year-ago quarter. Fidelity National Finl's market cap stands at $12.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $45.40 and a 52-week-low of $29.50. Fidelity National Finl's stock last closed at $44.18 per share.
- For Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE: GTES), RBC Capital downgraded the stock from Outperform to Sector Perform. In the second quarter, Gates Industrial Corp showed an EPS of $0.26, compared to $0.38 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Gates Industrial Corp is at $2.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $18.74 and a 52-week-low of $6.76. Gates Industrial Corp's stock last closed at $9.48 per share.
- Raymond James changed the rating for iRobot Corp (NASDAQ: IRBT) from Market Perform to Underperform. In the second quarter, iRobot showed an EPS of $0.48, compared to $0.37 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of iRobot's outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $132.88 and a 52-week-low of $57.18. iRobot's stock last closed at $57.42 per share.
- B. Riley downgraded the stock for James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: JRVR) from Neutral to Sell. In the second quarter, James River Group Hldgs showed an EPS of $0.66, compared to $0.58 from the year-ago quarter. James River Group Hldgs's market cap stands at $1.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $52.18 and a 52-week-low of $34.08. James River Group Hldgs's stock last closed at $48.94 per share.
- For James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: JRVR), SunTrust Robinson Humphrey downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold. In the second quarter, James River Group Hldgs showed an EPS of $0.66, compared to $0.58 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of James River Group Hldgs's outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $52.18 and a 52-week-low of $34.08. James River Group Hldgs's stock last closed at $48.94 per share.
- Stifel Nicolaus downgraded the stock for Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LECO) from Buy to Hold. In the second quarter, Lincoln Electric Holdings showed an EPS of $1.28, compared to $1.22 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Lincoln Electric Holdings's outstanding shares is at $5.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $91.69 and a 52-week-low of $72.27. Lincoln Electric Holdings's stock last closed at $80.60 per share.
- For Olin Corp (NYSE: OLN), Citi downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. Olin earned ($0.15) in the second quarter, compared to $0.35 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Olin's outstanding shares is at $3.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $27.32 and a 52-week-low of $15.38. Olin's stock last closed at $17.62 per share.
- Kepler Cheuvreux changed the rating for Qiagen NV (NYSE: QGEN) from Hold to Reduce. For the second quarter, Qiagen had an EPS of $0.33, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.33. The current market cap for Qiagen is at $7.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $41.55 and a 52-week-low of $25.13. Qiagen's stock last closed at $25.41 per share.
- Citi downgraded the stock for TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE: TEL) from Buy to Neutral. In the third quarter, TE Connectivity showed an EPS of $1.50, compared to $1.43 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for TE Connectivity is at $31.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $97.99 and a 52-week-low of $69.84. TE Connectivity's stock last closed at $85.51 per share.
- Citi downgraded the stock for Trinseo SA (NYSE: TSE) from Neutral to Sell. In the second quarter, Trinseo showed an EPS of $0.99, compared to $2.40 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Trinseo is at $1.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $81.42 and a 52-week-low of $27.36. Trinseo's stock last closed at $39.23 per share.
- Citigroup changed the rating for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) from Neutral to Sell. In the second quarter, U.S. Bancorp showed an EPS of $1.09, compared to $1.02 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for U.S. Bancorp is at $87.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $57.81 and a 52-week-low of $43.14. U.S. Bancorp's stock last closed at $52.37 per share.
- For Waters Corp (NYSE: WAT), Barclays downgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Underweight. For the second quarter, Waters had an EPS of $2.14, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.95. Waters's market cap stands at $14.7 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $255.21 and a 52-week-low of $167.94. Waters's stock last closed at $208.00 per share.
- For Westlake Chemical Corp (NYSE: WLK), Citi downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. In the second quarter, Westlake Chemical showed an EPS of $0.92, compared to $2.17 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Westlake Chemical is at $8.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $85.95 and a 52-week-low of $55.82. Westlake Chemical's stock last closed at $58.61 per share.
- Citi downgraded the stock for Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE: WLKP) from Buy to Neutral. For the second quarter, Westlake Chemical had an EPS of $0.39, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.40. The total market value of Westlake Chemical's outstanding shares is at $781.8 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $25.01 and a 52-week-low of $20.25. Westlake Chemical's stock last closed at $22.83 per share.
Initiations
- Nomura initiated coverage on Bilibili Inc (NASDAQ: BILI) with a Buy rating. The price target for Bilibili is set at $18.00. In the second quarter, Bilibili earned ($0.11). The current market cap for Bilibili is at $4.7 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $21.50 and a 52-week-low of $11.87. Bilibili's stock last closed at $13.44 per share.
- Stephens & Co. initiated coverage on Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE: BOOT) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Boot Barn Holdings is set at $46.00. For the first quarter, Boot Barn Holdings had an EPS of $0.32, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.15. The total market value of Boot Barn Holdings's outstanding shares is at $994.9 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $39.59 and a 52-week-low of $15.01. Boot Barn Holdings's stock last closed at $32.78 per share.
- KeyBanc initiated coverage on CNX Resources Corp (NYSE: CNX) with a Sector Weight rating. The price target for CNX Resources is set at $7.11. For the second quarter, CNX Resources had an EPS of $0.30, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.33. The current market cap for CNX Resources is at $1.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $16.09 and a 52-week-low of $6.14. CNX Resources's stock last closed at $7.11 per share.
- Credit Suisse initiated coverage on 9F Inc (NASDAQ: JFU) with a Neutral rating. The price target for 9F is set at $11.62. 9F's market cap stands at $2.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $14.88 and a 52-week-low of $9.41. 9F's stock last closed at $11.99 per share.
- Credit Suisse initiated coverage on LexinFintech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: LX) with an Outperform rating. The price target for LexinFintech Holdings is set at $17.00. For the second quarter, LexinFintech Holdings had an EPS of $0.54, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.39. LexinFintech Holdings's market cap stands at $1.7 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $14.66 and a 52-week-low of $6.48. LexinFintech Holdings's stock last closed at $8.56 per share.
- Guggenheim initiated coverage on New York Times Co (NYSE: NYT) with a Neutral rating. The price target for New York Times is set at $27.50. For the second quarter, New York Times had an EPS of $0.17, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.17. New York Times's market cap stands at $4.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $36.25 and a 52-week-low of $21.34. New York Times's stock last closed at $28.41 per share.
- Nomura initiated coverage on Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ: PDD) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Pinduoduo is set at $34.00. Pinduoduo earned ($0.04) in the second quarter. Pinduoduo's market cap stands at $37.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $36.89 and a 52-week-low of $16.53. Pinduoduo's stock last closed at $31.25 per share.
- With a rating of Outperform, Baird initiated coverage on Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ: PTON). The price target is set at $28.00 for Peloton Interactive. The current market cap for Peloton Interactive is at $6.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $27.98 and a 52-week-low of $21.14. Peloton Interactive's stock last closed at $23.21 per share.
- With a rating of Market Outperform, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Rezolute Inc (OTC: RZLT). The price target is set at $0.55 for Rezolute. Rezolute's market cap stands at $41.5 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $0.50 and a 52-week-low of $0.09. Rezolute's stock last closed at $0.10 per share.
- Benchmark initiated coverage on Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SIRI) with a Hold rating. In the second quarter, Sirius XM Holdings showed an EPS of $0.06, compared to $0.06 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Sirius XM Holdings is at $27.7 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $6.51 and a 52-week-low of $5.23. Sirius XM Holdings's stock last closed at $6.24 per share.
- With a rating of Buy, H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage on Vericel Corp (NASDAQ: VCEL). The price target is set at $19.00 for Vericel. In the second quarter, Vericel showed an EPS of ($0.05), compared to ($0.12) from the year-ago quarter. Vericel's market cap stands at $699.5 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $21.00 and a 52-week-low of $10.51. Vericel's stock last closed at $13.82 per share.
- With a rating of Buy, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ: WING). The price target is set at $100.00 for Wingstop. Wingstop earned $0.17 in the second quarter, compared to $0.23 in the year-ago quarter. Wingstop's market cap stands at $2.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $107.43 and a 52-week-low of $56.95. Wingstop's stock last closed at $88.01 per share.
Posted-In: Initiations top upgradesUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Intraday Update Analyst Ratings
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.