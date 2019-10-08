Market Overview

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 8, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 08, 2019 9:37am   Comments
Upgrades

  • Jefferies changed the rating for BB&T Corp (NYSE: BBT) from Hold to Buy. BB&T earned $1.12 in the second quarter, compared to $1.01 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of BB&T's outstanding shares is at $39.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $53.90 and a 52-week-low of $40.68. BB&T's stock last closed at $51.59 per share.
  • Stephens & Co. upgraded the stock for First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ: FMBI) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. In the second quarter, First Midwest Bancorp showed an EPS of $0.50, compared to $0.40 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of First Midwest Bancorp's outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $27.38 and a 52-week-low of $18.10. First Midwest Bancorp's stock last closed at $19.05 per share.
  • Desjardins upgraded the stock for CGI Inc (NYSE: GIB) from Hold to Buy. For the third quarter, CGI had an EPS of $0.93, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.83. The current market cap for CGI is at $20.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $80.59 and a 52-week-low of $57.35. CGI's stock last closed at $76.59 per share.
  • For HCP Inc (NYSE: HCP), JP Morgan upgraded the stock from Neutral to Overweight. For the second quarter, HCP had an EPS of $0.44, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.47. HCP's market cap stands at $17.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $36.55 and a 52-week-low of $24.47. HCP's stock last closed at $36.31 per share.
  • For Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT), Jefferies upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy. For the fourth quarter, Microsoft had an EPS of $1.37, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.13. The total market value of Microsoft's outstanding shares is at $1.0 trillion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $142.37 and a 52-week-low of $93.96. Microsoft's stock last closed at $137.12 per share.
  • Citi upgraded the stock for M&T Bank Corp (NYSE: MTB) from Sell to Neutral. For the second quarter, M&T Bank had an EPS of $3.37, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $3.29. M&T Bank's market cap stands at $21.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $176.11 and a 52-week-low of $133.78. M&T Bank's stock last closed at $154.01 per share.
  • BTIG changed the rating for Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NYSE: NAT) from Neutral to Buy. In the second quarter, Nordic American Tankers showed an EPS of ($0.11), compared to ($0.19) from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Nordic American Tankers's outstanding shares is at $269.7 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $3.47 and a 52-week-low of $1.66. Nordic American Tankers's stock last closed at $3.08 per share.
  • Barclays changed the rating for NextEra Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NEP) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. For the second quarter, NextEra Energy Partners had an EPS of ($0.49), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.43. NextEra Energy Partners's market cap stands at $2.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $53.90 and a 52-week-low of $39.35. NextEra Energy Partners's stock last closed at $50.76 per share.

 

Downgrades

  • For Ally Financial Inc (NYSE: ALLY), JP Morgan downgraded the stock from Overweight to Neutral. Ally Financial earned $0.97 in the second quarter, compared to $0.83 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Ally Financial's outstanding shares is at $13.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $35.42 and a 52-week-low of $20.60. Ally Financial's stock last closed at $31.40 per share.
  • Mitsubishi UFJ changed the rating for Apache Corp (NYSE: APA) from Overweight to Neutral. Apache earned $0.11 in the second quarter, compared to $0.50 in the year-ago quarter. Apache's market cap stands at $9.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $50.03 and a 52-week-low of $19.44. Apache's stock last closed at $21.40 per share.
  • For Antero Resources Corp (NYSE: AR), Mitsubishi UFJ downgraded the stock from Overweight to Neutral. In the second quarter, Antero Resources showed an EPS of ($0.21), compared to $0.02 from the year-ago quarter. Antero Resources's market cap stands at $1.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $19.96 and a 52-week-low of $2.66. Antero Resources's stock last closed at $2.67 per share.
  • For AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE: AVB), KeyBanc downgraded the stock from Overweight to Sector Weight. AvalonBay Communities earned $2.27 in the second quarter, compared to $2.23 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of AvalonBay Communities's outstanding shares is at $29.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $219.52 and a 52-week-low of $167.01. AvalonBay Communities's stock last closed at $219.23 per share.
  • Raymond James changed the rating for Cadence Bancorp (NYSE: CADE) from Outperform to Market Perform. In the second quarter, Cadence Bancorp showed an EPS of $0.40, compared to $0.57 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Cadence Bancorp's outstanding shares is at $2.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $26.03 and a 52-week-low of $14.66. Cadence Bancorp's stock last closed at $16.88 per share.
  • For Carbonite Inc (NASDAQ: CARB), Jefferies downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold. For the second quarter, Carbonite had an EPS of $0.56, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.45. The total market value of Carbonite's outstanding shares is at $518.2 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $36.40 and a 52-week-low of $11.86. Carbonite's stock last closed at $15.24 per share.
  • Citi changed the rating for Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE: CFG) from Neutral to Sell. In the second quarter, Citizens Financial Group showed an EPS of $0.96, compared to $0.88 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Citizens Financial Group's outstanding shares is at $15.7 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $39.41 and a 52-week-low of $27.62. Citizens Financial Group's stock last closed at $33.92 per share.
  • Jefferies changed the rating for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: CHKP) from Buy to Hold. Check Point Software Tech earned $1.38 in the second quarter, compared to $1.37 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Check Point Software Tech's outstanding shares is at $16.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $132.75 and a 52-week-low of $98.57. Check Point Software Tech's stock last closed at $110.91 per share.
  • For Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE: CNQ), Tudor Pickering downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold. Canadian Natural Res earned $0.87 in the second quarter, compared to $0.81 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Canadian Natural Res's outstanding shares is at $32.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $32.05 and a 52-week-low of $21.85. Canadian Natural Res's stock last closed at $25.66 per share.
  • For EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE: ENLC), UBS downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. In the second quarter, EnLink Midstream showed an EPS of $0.07, compared to $0.15 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of EnLink Midstream's outstanding shares is at $4.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $17.27 and a 52-week-low of $7.04. EnLink Midstream's stock last closed at $7.62 per share.
  • Raymond James downgraded the stock for East West Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ: EWBC) from Market Perform to Underperform. For the second quarter, East West Bancorp had an EPS of $1.24, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.18. The current market cap for East West Bancorp is at $6.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $61.96 and a 52-week-low of $37.69. East West Bancorp's stock last closed at $41.81 per share.
  • Bank of America downgraded the stock for FTS International Inc (NYSE: FTSI) from Neutral to Underperform. In the second quarter, FTS International earned $0.05. The total market value of FTS International's outstanding shares is at $282.3 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $13.65 and a 52-week-low of $1.93. FTS International's stock last closed at $2.02 per share.
  • For Helmerich & Payne Inc (NYSE: HP), Bank of America downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. Helmerich & Payne earned $0.41 in the third quarter, compared to ($0.01) in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Helmerich & Payne is at $4.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $73.74 and a 52-week-low of $36.06. Helmerich & Payne's stock last closed at $37.22 per share.
  • For JB Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ: JBHT), Susquehanna downgraded the stock from Positive to Neutral. For the second quarter, JB Hunt Transport Servs had an EPS of $1.37, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.37. JB Hunt Transport Servs's market cap stands at $12.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $121.74 and a 52-week-low of $83.64. JB Hunt Transport Servs's stock last closed at $108.11 per share.
  • For Just Energy Group Inc (NYSE: JE), Canaccord Genuity downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold. For the first quarter, Just Energy Group had an EPS of ($1.82), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.29). Just Energy Group's market cap stands at $237.0 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $4.42 and a 52-week-low of $1.08. Just Energy Group's stock last closed at $2.31 per share.
  • Oppenheimer downgraded the stock for Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LECO) from Outperform to Perform. For the second quarter, Lincoln Electric Holdings had an EPS of $1.28, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.22. The total market value of Lincoln Electric Holdings's outstanding shares is at $5.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $91.69 and a 52-week-low of $72.27. Lincoln Electric Holdings's stock last closed at $83.39 per share.
  • Raymond James changed the rating for Lowe's Companies Inc (NYSE: LOW) from Outperform to Market Perform. For the second quarter, Lowe's Companies had an EPS of $2.15, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.07. The current market cap for Lowe's Companies is at $84.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $118.23 and a 52-week-low of $84.75. Lowe's Companies's stock last closed at $108.15 per share.
  • Jefferies changed the rating for M&T Bank Corp (NYSE: MTB) from Buy to Hold. For the second quarter, M&T Bank had an EPS of $3.37, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $3.29. M&T Bank's market cap stands at $21.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $176.11 and a 52-week-low of $133.78. M&T Bank's stock last closed at $154.01 per share.
  • For NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NGL), UBS downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. For the first quarter, NGL Energy Partners had an EPS of ($0.96), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($1.55). The current market cap for NGL Energy Partners is at $1.7 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $15.71 and a 52-week-low of $8.71. NGL Energy Partners's stock last closed at $13.59 per share.
  • Bank of America downgraded the stock for Nine Energy Service Inc (NYSE: NINE) from Neutral to Underperform. For the second quarter, Nine Energy Service had an EPS of $0.30, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.37. Nine Energy Service's market cap stands at $191.1 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $40.39 and a 52-week-low of $4.85. Nine Energy Service's stock last closed at $5.94 per share.
  • For Nektar Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: NKTR), Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock from Buy to Sell. In the second quarter, Nektar Therapeutics showed an EPS of ($0.63), compared to $5.33 from the year-ago quarter. Nektar Therapeutics's market cap stands at $3.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $53.03 and a 52-week-low of $16.56. Nektar Therapeutics's stock last closed at $18.67 per share.

 

Initiations

  • With a rating of Overweight, Stephens & Co. initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels Midland Co (NYSE: ADM). The price target is set at $50.00 for Archer-Daniels Midland. In the second quarter, Archer-Daniels Midland showed an EPS of $0.60, compared to $1.02 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Archer-Daniels Midland is at $22.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $52.06 and a 52-week-low of $36.45. Archer-Daniels Midland's stock last closed at $39.78 per share.
  • With a rating of Outperform, Raymond James initiated coverage on Alerus Financial Corp (NASDAQ: ALRS). The price target is set at $25.00 for Alerus Financial. Alerus Financial's market cap stands at $368.7 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $24.00 and a 52-week-low of $18.70. Alerus Financial's stock last closed at $21.79 per share.
  • With a rating of Market Perform, BMO Capital initiated coverage on AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMK). The price target is set at $24.00 for AssetMark Financial Hldgs. AssetMark Financial Hldgs earned $0.25 in the second quarter. The current market cap for AssetMark Financial Hldgs is at $1.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $29.37 and a 52-week-low of $22.87. AssetMark Financial Hldgs's stock last closed at $24.40 per share.
  • Stephens & Co. initiated coverage on Andersons Inc (NASDAQ: ANDE) with a Equal-Weight rating. The price target for Andersons is set at $21.00. Andersons earned $0.98 in the second quarter, compared to $0.76 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Andersons's outstanding shares is at $762.1 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $38.23 and a 52-week-low of $20.10. Andersons's stock last closed at $20.56 per share.
  • BMO Capital initiated coverage on Apollo Global Management Inc (NYSE: APO) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Apollo Global Management is set at $52.00. In the second quarter, Apollo Global Management showed an EPS of $0.75, compared to $0.27 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Apollo Global Management's outstanding shares is at $16.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $41.79 and a 52-week-low of $22.63. Apollo Global Management's stock last closed at $38.01 per share.
  • For Ares Management Corp (NYSE: ARES), BMO Capital initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Market Perform. For the second quarter, Ares Management had an EPS of $0.32, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.34. Ares Management's market cap stands at $6.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $31.02 and a 52-week-low of $16.18. Ares Management's stock last closed at $26.08 per share.
  • For Arconic Inc (NYSE: ARNC), Berenberg initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Buy. For the second quarter, Arconic had an EPS of $0.58, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.37. The total market value of Arconic's outstanding shares is at $11.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $27.41 and a 52-week-low of $15.63. Arconic's stock last closed at $24.75 per share.
  • With a rating of Underperform, BMO Capital initiated coverage on Franklin Resources Inc (NYSE: BEN). The price target is set at $16.00 for Franklin Resources. For the third quarter, Franklin Resources had an EPS of $0.65, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.75. The current market cap for Franklin Resources is at $14.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $35.82 and a 52-week-low of $25.57. Franklin Resources's stock last closed at $27.13 per share.
  • Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE: BFAM) with a Equal-Weight rating. The price target for Bright Horizons Family is set at $162.00. Bright Horizons Family earned $0.99 in the second quarter, compared to $0.87 in the year-ago quarter. Bright Horizons Family's market cap stands at $9.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $168.28 and a 52-week-low of $105.15. Bright Horizons Family's stock last closed at $153.20 per share.
  • With a rating of Overweight, Stephens & Co. initiated coverage on Bunge Ltd (NYSE: BG). The price target is set at $74.00 for Bunge. For the second quarter, Bunge had an EPS of $0.81, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.10. The current market cap for Bunge is at $7.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $72.35 and a 52-week-low of $47.26. Bunge's stock last closed at $55.62 per share.
  • For BlackRock Inc (NYSE: BLK), BMO Capital initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Market Perform. For the second quarter, BlackRock had an EPS of $6.41, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $6.66. BlackRock's market cap stands at $68.7 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $487.45 and a 52-week-low of $360.79. BlackRock's stock last closed at $423.12 per share.
  • With a rating of Market Perform, BMO Capital initiated coverage on The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ: CG). The price target is set at $23.00 for Carlyle Group. In the second quarter, Carlyle Group earned $1.23. The total market value of Carlyle Group's outstanding shares is at $9.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $27.02 and a 52-week-low of $15.09. Carlyle Group's stock last closed at $24.94 per share.
  • Raymond James initiated coverage on Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE: FND) with a Strong Buy rating. The price target for Floor & Decor Holdings is set at $70.00. For the second quarter, Floor & Decor Holdings had an EPS of $0.34, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.27. The total market value of Floor & Decor Holdings's outstanding shares is at $5.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $53.00 and a 52-week-low of $23.30. Floor & Decor Holdings's stock last closed at $47.73 per share.
  • Raymond James initiated coverage on Genuine Parts Co (NYSE: GPC) with a Market Perform rating. In the second quarter, Genuine Parts showed an EPS of $1.57, compared to $1.59 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Genuine Parts's outstanding shares is at $14.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $115.20 and a 52-week-low of $87.26. Genuine Parts's stock last closed at $94.56 per share.
  • Stephens & Co. initiated coverage on Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ: GPRE) with a Equal-Weight rating. The price target for Green Plains is set at $12.00. In the second quarter, Green Plains showed an EPS of ($1.13), compared to ($0.02) from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Green Plains is at $385.6 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $19.39 and a 52-week-low of $7.01. Green Plains's stock last closed at $10.91 per share.
  • With a rating of Overweight, Stephens & Co. initiated coverage on Ingredion Inc (NYSE: INGR). The price target is set at $97.00 for Ingredion. Ingredion earned $1.66 in the second quarter, compared to $1.66 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Ingredion's outstanding shares is at $5.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $107.52 and a 52-week-low of $73.00. Ingredion's stock last closed at $78.35 per share.
  • With a rating of Market Perform, BMO Capital initiated coverage on Invesco Ltd (NYSE: IVZ). The price target is set at $18.00 for Invesco. For the second quarter, Invesco had an EPS of $0.65, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.66. The total market value of Invesco's outstanding shares is at $7.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $23.08 and a 52-week-low of $15.15. Invesco's stock last closed at $15.74 per share.
  • With a rating of Outperform, BMO Capital initiated coverage on KKR & Co Inc (NYSE: KKR). The price target is set at $40.00 for KKR & Co. In the second quarter, KKR & Co showed an EPS of $0.39, compared to $0.49 from the year-ago quarter. KKR & Co's market cap stands at $24.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $29.95 and a 52-week-low of $18.30. KKR & Co's stock last closed at $26.27 per share.
  • With a rating of Neutral, Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE: KL). The price target is set at $47.00 for Kirkland Lake Gold. For the second quarter, Kirkland Lake Gold had an EPS of $0.50, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.30. The current market cap for Kirkland Lake Gold is at $10.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $51.08 and a 52-week-low of $18.12. Kirkland Lake Gold's stock last closed at $46.21 per share.
  • Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Live Nation Entertainment Inc (NYSE: LYV) with a Equal-Weight rating. The price target for Live Nation Entertainment is set at $75.00. Live Nation Entertainment earned $0.41 in the second quarter, compared to $0.24 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Live Nation Entertainment is at $14.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $73.72 and a 52-week-low of $46.02. Live Nation Entertainment's stock last closed at $69.48 per share.
  • With a rating of Outperform, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Cloudflare Inc (NYSE: NET). The price target is set at $23.00 for Cloudflare. The current market cap for Cloudflare is at $5.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $22.08 and a 52-week-low of $15.51. Cloudflare's stock last closed at $17.03 per share.
  • SunTrust Robinson Humphrey initiated coverage on Cloudflare Inc (NYSE: NET) with a Buy rating. The price target for Cloudflare is set at $23.00. Cloudflare's market cap stands at $5.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $22.08 and a 52-week-low of $15.51. Cloudflare's stock last closed at $17.03 per share.
  • JMP Securities initiated coverage on Cloudflare Inc (NYSE: NET) with a Market Outperform rating. The price target for Cloudflare is set at $22.00. Cloudflare's market cap stands at $5.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $22.08 and a 52-week-low of $15.51. Cloudflare's stock last closed at $17.03 per share.
  • Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Cloudflare Inc (NYSE: NET) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Cloudflare is set at $22.50. The current market cap for Cloudflare is at $5.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $22.08 and a 52-week-low of $15.51. Cloudflare's stock last closed at $17.03 per share.
  • With a rating of Neutral, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Cloudflare Inc (NYSE: NET). The price target is set at $20.00 for Cloudflare. The total market value of Cloudflare's outstanding shares is at $5.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $22.08 and a 52-week-low of $15.51. Cloudflare's stock last closed at $17.03 per share.
  • SunTrust Robinson Humphrey initiated coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE: NXRT) with a Hold rating. The price target for NexPoint Residential is set at $45.00. NexPoint Residential earned $0.45 in the second quarter, compared to $0.41 in the year-ago quarter. NexPoint Residential's market cap stands at $1.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $48.98 and a 52-week-low of $32.28. NexPoint Residential's stock last closed at $48.36 per share.

Posted-In: Initiations top upgradesUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

