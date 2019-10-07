Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 7, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 07, 2019 9:33am   Comments
Share:

Upgrades

  • JP Morgan upgraded the stock for Arconic Inc (NYSE: ARNC) from Neutral to Overweight. For the second quarter, Arconic had an EPS of $0.58, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.37. The total market value of Arconic's outstanding shares is at $11.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $27.41 and a 52-week-low of $15.63. Arconic's stock last closed at $24.50 per share.
  • For Alteryx Inc (NYSE: AYX), Wedbush upgraded the stock from Neutral to Outperform. For the second quarter, Alteryx had an EPS of $0.01, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.09). Alteryx's market cap stands at $7.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $147.79 and a 52-week-low of $42.23. Alteryx's stock last closed at $110.70 per share.
  • AltaCorp Capital changed the rating for Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE: CVE) from Sector Perform to Outperform. Cenovus Energy earned $0.17 in the second quarter, compared to ($0.19) in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Cenovus Energy's outstanding shares is at $11.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $10.82 and a 52-week-low of $6.15. Cenovus Energy's stock last closed at $8.54 per share.
  • Mizuho changed the rating for DTE Energy Co (NYSE: DTE) from Neutral to Buy. For the second quarter, DTE Energy had an EPS of $0.99, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.36. The current market cap for DTE Energy is at $24.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $134.37 and a 52-week-low of $107.22. DTE Energy's stock last closed at $132.25 per share.
  • UBS upgraded the stock for E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ: ETFC) from Neutral to Buy. ETRADE Financial earned $1.12 in the second quarter, compared to $0.95 in the year-ago quarter. ETRADE Financial's market cap stands at $10.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $54.44 and a 52-week-low of $34.68. E*TRADE Financial's stock last closed at $36.40 per share.
  • AltaCorp Capital changed the rating for Imperial Oil Ltd (AMEX: IMO) from Underperform to Sector Perform. Imperial Oil earned $0.74 in the third quarter, compared to $0.34 in the year-ago quarter. Imperial Oil's market cap stands at $20.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $34.56 and a 52-week-low of $23.71. Imperial Oil's stock last closed at $24.89 per share.
  • For JetBlue Airways Corp (NASDAQ: JBLU), Buckingham upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. For the second quarter, JetBlue Airways had an EPS of $0.60, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.38. The current market cap for JetBlue Airways is at $4.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $19.83 and a 52-week-low of $15.19. JetBlue Airways's stock last closed at $16.36 per share.
  • For Moody's Corporation (NYSE: MCO), UBS upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. In the second quarter, Moody's showed an EPS of $2.07, compared to $2.04 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Moody's is at $39.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $222.85 and a 52-week-low of $129.26. Moody's's stock last closed at $203.56 per share.
  • For Match Group Inc (NASDAQ: MTCH), Deutsche Bank upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy. Match Group earned $0.43 in the second quarter, compared to $0.41 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Match Group is at $20.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $95.32 and a 52-week-low of $33.30. Match Group's stock last closed at $74.43 per share.
  • Nomura upgraded the stock for Match Group Inc (NASDAQ: MTCH) from Neutral to Buy. In the second quarter, Match Group showed an EPS of $0.43, compared to $0.41 from the year-ago quarter. Match Group's market cap stands at $20.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $95.32 and a 52-week-low of $33.30. Match Group's stock last closed at $74.43 per share.
  • Mizuho upgraded the stock for Portland General Electric Co (NYSE: POR) from Neutral to Buy. Portland General Electric earned $0.28 in the second quarter, compared to $0.51 in the year-ago quarter. Portland General Electric's market cap stands at $5.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $58.43 and a 52-week-low of $43.73. Portland General Electric's stock last closed at $56.79 per share.
  • JP Morgan changed the rating for RingCentral Inc (NYSE: RNG) from Neutral to Overweight. RingCentral earned $0.21 in the second quarter, compared to $0.19 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for RingCentral is at $10.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $169.58 and a 52-week-low of $64.41. RingCentral's stock last closed at $163.41 per share.
  • Nomura changed the rating for Silicon Motion Technology Corp (NASDAQ: SIMO) from Reduce to Neutral. For the second quarter, Silicon Motion Technology had an EPS of $0.52, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.92. The total market value of Silicon Motion Technology's outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $53.97 and a 52-week-low of $30.86. Silicon Motion Technology's stock last closed at $35.85 per share.
  • Citigroup upgraded the stock for Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) from Neutral to Buy. Uber Technologies's market cap stands at $53.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $47.08 and a 52-week-low of $28.31. Uber Technologies's stock last closed at $29.63 per share.

 

Downgrades

  • UBS changed the rating for TD Ameritrade Holding Corp (NASDAQ: AMTD) from Buy to Neutral. In the third quarter, TD Ameritrade Holding showed an EPS of $1.04, compared to $0.89 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of TD Ameritrade Holding's outstanding shares is at $26.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $57.88 and a 52-week-low of $32.69. TD Ameritrade Holding's stock last closed at $33.70 per share.
  • HSBC downgraded the stock for Carnival Corp (NYSE: CCL) from Buy to Hold. Carnival earned $2.63 in the third quarter, compared to $2.36 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Carnival's outstanding shares is at $34.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $62.71 and a 52-week-low of $40.59. Carnival's stock last closed at $41.14 per share.
  • Morgan Stanley changed the rating for Duke Realty Corp (NYSE: DRE) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. For the second quarter, Duke Realty had an EPS of $0.36, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.33. Duke Realty's market cap stands at $12.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $34.44 and a 52-week-low of $24.66. Duke Realty's stock last closed at $34.24 per share.
  • Deutsche Bank downgraded the stock for Entegris Inc (NASDAQ: ENTG) from Buy to Hold. In the second quarter, Entegris showed an EPS of $0.39, compared to $0.49 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Entegris is at $6.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $48.43 and a 52-week-low of $23.39. Entegris's stock last closed at $47.62 per share.
  • For HP Inc (NYSE: HPQ), Argus Research downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold. In the third quarter, HP showed an EPS of $0.58, compared to $0.52 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of HP's outstanding shares is at $26.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $27.08 and a 52-week-low of $16.46. HP's stock last closed at $16.64 per share.
  • Stephens & Co. downgraded the stock for Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE: IR) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. In the second quarter, Ingersoll-Rand showed an EPS of $2.09, compared to $1.85 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Ingersoll-Rand's outstanding shares is at $29.7 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $128.31 and a 52-week-low of $85.15. Ingersoll-Rand's stock last closed at $118.56 per share.
  • For Knoll Inc (NYSE: KNL), Raymond James downgraded the stock from Strong Buy to Outperform. For the second quarter, Knoll had an EPS of $0.48, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.42. The total market value of Knoll's outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $25.89 and a 52-week-low of $15.72. Knoll's stock last closed at $24.07 per share.
  • KeyBanc downgraded the stock for Milacron Holdings Corp (NYSE: MCRN) from Overweight to Sector Weight. For the second quarter, Milacron Holdings had an EPS of $0.34, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.48. Milacron Holdings's market cap stands at $1.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $20.66 and a 52-week-low of $11.11. Milacron Holdings's stock last closed at $16.40 per share.
  • For Herman Miller Inc (NASDAQ: MLHR), Raymond James downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform. For the first quarter, Herman Miller had an EPS of $0.84, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.69. The current market cap for Herman Miller is at $2.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $49.40 and a 52-week-low of $28.66. Herman Miller's stock last closed at $45.91 per share.
  • Raymond James downgraded the stock for Steelcase Inc (NYSE: SCS) from Strong Buy to Market Perform. For the second quarter, Steelcase had an EPS of $0.50, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.41. Steelcase's market cap stands at $2.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $19.64 and a 52-week-low of $13.96. Steelcase's stock last closed at $18.10 per share.
  • Wells Fargo downgraded the stock for Targa Resources Corp (NYSE: TRGP) from Outperform to Market Perform. Targa Resources earned ($0.18) in the second quarter, compared to $0.36 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Targa Resources's outstanding shares is at $9.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $58.85 and a 52-week-low of $32.00. Targa Resources's stock last closed at $40.58 per share.
  • Susquehanna downgraded the stock for The Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ: TSG) from Positive to Neutral. For the second quarter, The Stars Group had an EPS of $0.48, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.60. The Stars Group's market cap stands at $4.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $24.41 and a 52-week-low of $12.59. The Stars Group's stock last closed at $20.92 per share.
  • For The Wendy's Co (NASDAQ: WEN), Cowen & Co. downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform. For the second quarter, Wendy's had an EPS of $0.18, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.14. The current market cap for Wendy's is at $4.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $22.84 and a 52-week-low of $14.96. Wendy's's stock last closed at $20.69 per share.

 

Initiations

  • RBC Capital initiated coverage on Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE: FLT) with a Sector Perform rating. The price target for Fleetcor Technologies is set at $324.00. Fleetcor Technologies earned $2.85 in the second quarter, compared to $2.57 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Fleetcor Technologies's outstanding shares is at $24.7 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $304.65 and a 52-week-low of $172.18. Fleetcor Technologies's stock last closed at $289.78 per share.
  • With a rating of Neutral, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on HealthEquity Inc (NASDAQ: HQY). The price target is set at $56.00 for HealthEquity. For the second quarter, HealthEquity had an EPS of $0.45, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.34. The current market cap for HealthEquity is at $4.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $101.58 and a 52-week-low of $50.29. HealthEquity's stock last closed at $54.54 per share.
  • William Blair initiated coverage on SmileDirectClub Inc (NASDAQ: SDC) with an Outperform rating. The current market cap for SmileDirectClub is at $6.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $21.10 and a 52-week-low of $12.56. SmileDirectClub's stock last closed at $14.72 per share.
  • With a rating of Buy, Stifel initiated coverage on SmileDirectClub Inc (NASDAQ: SDC). The price target is set at $19.00 for SmileDirectClub. The current market cap for SmileDirectClub is at $6.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $21.10 and a 52-week-low of $12.56. SmileDirectClub's stock last closed at $14.72 per share.
  • With a rating of Outperform, Credit Suisse initiated coverage on SmileDirectClub Inc (NASDAQ: SDC). The price target is set at $18.00 for SmileDirectClub. SmileDirectClub's market cap stands at $6.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $21.10 and a 52-week-low of $12.56. SmileDirectClub's stock last closed at $14.72 per share.
  • JP Morgan initiated coverage on SmileDirectClub Inc (NASDAQ: SDC) with an Overweight rating. The price target for SmileDirectClub is set at $31.00. The total market value of SmileDirectClub's outstanding shares is at $6.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $21.10 and a 52-week-low of $12.56. SmileDirectClub's stock last closed at $14.72 per share.
  • Citi initiated coverage on SmileDirectClub Inc (NASDAQ: SDC) with a Buy rating. The price target for SmileDirectClub is set at $19.00. SmileDirectClub's market cap stands at $6.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $21.10 and a 52-week-low of $12.56. SmileDirectClub's stock last closed at $14.72 per share.
  • Loop Capital initiated coverage on SmileDirectClub Inc (NASDAQ: SDC) with a Buy rating. SmileDirectClub's market cap stands at $6.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $21.10 and a 52-week-low of $12.56. SmileDirectClub's stock last closed at $14.72 per share.
  • Macquarie initiated coverage on SJW Group (NYSE: SJW) with an Outperform rating. SJW Gr earned $0.58 in the second quarter, compared to $0.72 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of SJW Gr's outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $70.20 and a 52-week-low of $51.82. SJW Gr's stock last closed at $68.93 per share.
  • With a rating of Buy, Craig-Hallum initiated coverage on Akazoo SA (NASDAQ: SONG). The price target is set at $10.00 for Akazoo. The stock has a 52-week-high of $13.68 and a 52-week-low of $4.55. Akazoo's stock last closed at $6.45 per share.
  • With a rating of Market Outperform, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SRNE). The price target is set at $21.00 for Sorrento Therapeutics. Sorrento Therapeutics earned ($0.47) in the second quarter, compared to ($0.73) in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Sorrento Therapeutics's outstanding shares is at $278.9 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $6.50 and a 52-week-low of $1.80. Sorrento Therapeutics's stock last closed at $2.39 per share.
  • With a rating of Overweight, JP Morgan initiated coverage on 10x Genomics Inc (NASDAQ: TXG). The price target is set at $55.00 for 10x Genomics. The total market value of 10x Genomics's outstanding shares is at $5.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $63.38 and a 52-week-low of $45.11. 10x Genomics's stock last closed at $51.45 per share.
  • For 10x Genomics Inc (NASDAQ: TXG), Bank of America initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Buy. The total market value of 10x Genomics's outstanding shares is at $5.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $63.38 and a 52-week-low of $45.11. 10x Genomics's stock last closed at $51.45 per share.

Posted-In: Initiations top upgradesUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMTD + ARNC)

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
How And Why Are Online Brokers Offering Commission-Free Trades?
Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Amazon, Apple, Disney, Ford And More
Broadcom, Trex And More 'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks From October 4
Ally Invest The Latest To Cut Trading Commissions
Webull's CEO Gives Tips To The Newest Members of The Zero Commission Club
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
MDPCitiMaintains44.0
NFLXEvercore ISI GroupMaintains300.0
GNLNRoth CapitalMaintains10.0
XOMBerenbergMaintains63.0
WERNMorgan StanleyMaintains43.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Deep Value In The Land Of The Rising Sun