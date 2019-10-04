Market Overview

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 4, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 04, 2019 9:51am   Comments
Upgrades

  • Deutsche Bank upgraded the stock for Autoliv Inc (NYSE: ALV) from Sell to Hold. For the second quarter, Autoliv had an EPS of $1.38, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.22. The total market value of Autoliv's outstanding shares is at $6.7 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $91.00 and a 52-week-low of $61.07. Autoliv's stock last closed at $75.47 per share.
  • KeyBanc upgraded the stock for Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ: CHTR) from Sector Weight to Overweight. In the second quarter, Charter Communications showed an EPS of $1.39, compared to $1.15 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Charter Communications's outstanding shares is at $91.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $431.43 and a 52-week-low of $272.91. Charter Communications's stock last closed at $416.67 per share.
  • For Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ: HUBG), JP Morgan upgraded the stock from Neutral to Overweight. Hub Group earned $0.87 in the second quarter, compared to $0.66 in the year-ago quarter. Hub Group's market cap stands at $1.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $49.35 and a 52-week-low of $34.02. Hub Group's stock last closed at $46.00 per share.
  • UBS changed the rating for Boston Beer Co Inc (NYSE: SAM) from Sell to Neutral. For the second quarter, Boston Beer Co had an EPS of $2.34, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.98. The current market cap for Boston Beer Co is at $4.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $444.64 and a 52-week-low of $230.93. Boston Beer Co's stock last closed at $370.83 per share.
  • Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock for Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) from Underweight to Equal-Weight. For the second quarter, Snap had an EPS of ($0.06), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.14). The current market cap for Snap is at $23.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $18.36 and a 52-week-low of $4.82. Snap's stock last closed at $14.34 per share.
  • For Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ: TNDM), UBS upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. Tandem Diabetes Care earned ($0.03) in the second quarter, compared to ($1.17) in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Tandem Diabetes Care is at $3.7 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $74.81 and a 52-week-low of $26.40. Tandem Diabetes Care's stock last closed at $56.28 per share.
  • Credit Suisse upgraded the stock for Weibo Corp (NASDAQ: WB) from Neutral to Outperform. For the second quarter, Weibo had an EPS of $0.68, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.68. The current market cap for Weibo is at $10.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $74.68 and a 52-week-low of $34.26. Weibo's stock last closed at $46.20 per share.

 

Downgrades

  • Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock for Antero Resources Corp (NYSE: AR) from Equal-Weight to Underweight. In the second quarter, Antero Resources showed an EPS of ($0.21), compared to $0.02 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Antero Resources is at $1.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $19.96 and a 52-week-low of $2.67. Antero Resources's stock last closed at $2.85 per share.
  • For Continental Resources Inc (NYSE: CLR), Credit Suisse downgraded the stock from Outperform to Neutral. Continental Resources earned $0.59 in the second quarter, compared to $0.73 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Continental Resources's outstanding shares is at $11.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $71.95 and a 52-week-low of $27.54. Continental Resources's stock last closed at $29.73 per share.
  • Cowen & Co. downgraded the stock for CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ: CONE) from Outperform to Market Perform. CyrusOne earned $0.90 in the second quarter, compared to $0.81 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for CyrusOne is at $8.7 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $79.73 and a 52-week-low of $48.94. CyrusOne's stock last closed at $79.33 per share.
  • JP Morgan changed the rating for CSX Corp (NASDAQ: CSX) from Overweight to Neutral. For the second quarter, CSX had an EPS of $1.08, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.01. The total market value of CSX's outstanding shares is at $54.7 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $80.73 and a 52-week-low of $58.47. CSX's stock last closed at $66.95 per share.
  • For Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: DOVA), Wedbush downgraded the stock from Outperform to Neutral. In the second quarter, Dova Pharmaceuticals showed an EPS of ($0.60), compared to ($0.69) from the year-ago quarter. Dova Pharmaceuticals's market cap stands at $560.4 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $28.30 and a 52-week-low of $5.62. Dova Pharmaceuticals's stock last closed at $28.29 per share.
  • JP Morgan changed the rating for Echo Global Logistics Inc (NASDAQ: ECHO) from Overweight to Neutral. Echo Global Logistics earned $0.42 in the second quarter, compared to $0.46 in the year-ago quarter. Echo Global Logistics's market cap stands at $632.6 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $30.79 and a 52-week-low of $18.00. Echo Global Logistics's stock last closed at $22.11 per share.
  • For HP Inc (NYSE: HPQ), Loop Capital downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold. In the third quarter, HP showed an EPS of $0.58, compared to $0.52 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of HP's outstanding shares is at $26.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $27.08 and a 52-week-low of $17.10. HP's stock last closed at $18.40 per share.
  • Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded the stock for Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE: JHG) from Market Perform to Underperform. For the second quarter, Janus Henderson Gr had an EPS of $0.61, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.74. The current market cap for Janus Henderson Gr is at $4.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $26.52 and a 52-week-low of $17.68. Janus Henderson Gr's stock last closed at $21.18 per share.
  • UBS changed the rating for Insulet Corp (NASDAQ: PODD) from Buy to Neutral. In the second quarter, Insulet showed an EPS of $0.02, compared to ($0.03) from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Insulet's outstanding shares is at $10.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $168.98 and a 52-week-low of $70.80. Insulet's stock last closed at $158.69 per share.
  • Credit Suisse changed the rating for Range Resources Corp (NYSE: RRC) from Outperform to Neutral. Range Resources earned $0.02 in the second quarter, compared to $0.20 in the year-ago quarter. Range Resources's market cap stands at $1.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $18.59 and a 52-week-low of $3.33. Range Resources's stock last closed at $3.62 per share.
  • Citigroup changed the rating for EchoStar Corp (NASDAQ: SATS) from Buy to Neutral. EchoStar earned $0.14 in the second quarter, compared to $0.80 in the year-ago quarter. EchoStar's market cap stands at $3.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $41.32 and a 52-week-low of $27.21. EchoStar's stock last closed at $37.93 per share.
  • Barclays downgraded the stock for Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ: TXRH) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. For the second quarter, Texas Roadhouse had an EPS of $0.63, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.62. The total market value of Texas Roadhouse's outstanding shares is at $3.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $69.74 and a 52-week-low of $48.64. Texas Roadhouse's stock last closed at $51.11 per share.
  • Credit Suisse changed the rating for Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE: WLL) from Neutral to Underperform. In the second quarter, Whiting Petroleum showed an EPS of ($0.28), compared to $0.62 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Whiting Petroleum's outstanding shares is at $803.4 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $54.03 and a 52-week-low of $6.00. Whiting Petroleum's stock last closed at $7.31 per share.

 

Initiations

  • For adidas AG (OTC: ADDYY), Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Neutral. adidas earned $2.61 in the second quarter, compared to $2.37 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for adidas is at $61.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $165.01 and a 52-week-low of $101.48. adidas's stock last closed at $148.83 per share.
  • Stifel initiated coverage on Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ: AMBA) with a Hold rating. The price target for Ambarella is set at $61.00. For the second quarter, Ambarella had an EPS of $0.21, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.25. The current market cap for Ambarella is at $2.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $67.15 and a 52-week-low of $30.00. Ambarella's stock last closed at $57.60 per share.
  • Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE: BSM) with a Market Perform rating. Black Stone Minerals earned $0.44 in the second quarter, compared to $0.17 in the year-ago quarter. Black Stone Minerals's market cap stands at $4.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $18.77 and a 52-week-low of $13.60. Black Stone Minerals's stock last closed at $13.81 per share.
  • Wedbush initiated coverage on Domino's Pizza Inc (NYSE: DPZ) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Domino's Pizza is set at $280.00. Domino's Pizza earned $2.19 in the second quarter, compared to $1.84 in the year-ago quarter. Domino's Pizza's market cap stands at $10.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $302.05 and a 52-week-low of $220.90. Domino's Pizza's stock last closed at $243.48 per share.
  • With a rating of Buy, Nomura initiated coverage on Etsy Inc (NASDAQ: ETSY). The price target is set at $70.00 for Etsy. Etsy earned $0.15 in the second quarter, compared to $0.03 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Etsy's outstanding shares is at $6.7 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $73.34 and a 52-week-low of $38.02. Etsy's stock last closed at $55.82 per share.
  • For Five Below Inc (NASDAQ: FIVE), William Blair initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Outperform. Five Below earned $0.51 in the second quarter, compared to $0.45 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Five Below is at $7.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $148.22 and a 52-week-low of $86.57. Five Below's stock last closed at $124.33 per share.
  • Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Falcon Minerals Corp (NASDAQ: FLMN) with a Market Perform rating. The current market cap for Falcon Minerals is at $493.7 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $11.34 and a 52-week-low of $5.35. Falcon Minerals's stock last closed at $5.47 per share.
  • National Bank Financial initiated coverage on Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE: GOLD) with an Outperform rating. In the second quarter, Barrick Gold showed an EPS of $0.09, compared to $0.07 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Barrick Gold's outstanding shares is at $32.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $20.07 and a 52-week-low of $11.09. Barrick Gold's stock last closed at $17.20 per share.
  • For Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE: KRP), Wells Fargo initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Outperform. In the second quarter, Kimbell Royalty Partners showed an EPS of ($0.54), compared to $0.08 from the year-ago quarter. Kimbell Royalty Partners's market cap stands at $684.8 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $21.42 and a 52-week-low of $13.01. Kimbell Royalty Partners's stock last closed at $13.76 per share.
  • With a rating of Buy, Citigroup initiated coverage on Liberty Broadband Corp (NASDAQ: LBRDK). The price target is set at $125.00 for Liberty Broadband. For the second quarter, Liberty Broadband had an EPS of $0.07, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.06. Liberty Broadband's market cap stands at $19.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $109.72 and a 52-week-low of $68.47. Liberty Broadband's stock last closed at $105.17 per share.
  • For Nephros Inc (NASDAQ: NEPH), Maxim Group initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Buy. The total market value of Nephros's outstanding shares is at $66.5 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $9.50 and a 52-week-low of $3.69. Nephros's stock last closed at $8.75 per share.
  • With a rating of Underperform, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE). The price target is set at $82.50 for Nike. For the first quarter, Nike had an EPS of $0.86, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.67. The total market value of Nike's outstanding shares is at $136.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $94.75 and a 52-week-low of $66.53. Nike's stock last closed at $92.23 per share.
  • Buckingham initiated coverage on Piper Jaffray Cos (NYSE: PJC) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Piper Jaffray is set at $80.00. Piper Jaffray earned $1.32 in the second quarter, compared to $0.92 in the year-ago quarter. Piper Jaffray's market cap stands at $1.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $82.52 and a 52-week-low of $61.35. Piper Jaffray's stock last closed at $70.44 per share.
  • Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on PowerFleet Inc (NASDAQ: PWFL) with a Buy rating. The price target for PowerFleet is set at $12.00. The current market cap for PowerFleet is at $105.1 million.
  • With a rating of Buy, Benchmark initiated coverage on TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ: TPIC). The price target is set at $30.00 for TPI Composites. TPI Composites earned $0.13 in the second quarter, compared to ($0.11) in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of TPI Composites's outstanding shares is at $676.7 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $32.74 and a 52-week-low of $16.80. TPI Composites's stock last closed at $18.43 per share.

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

