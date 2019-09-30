Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 30, 2019
Upgrades
- For Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (NASDAQ: BBBY), Wedbush upgraded the stock from Neutral to Outperform. Bed Bath & Beyond earned $0.12 in the first quarter, compared to $0.32 in the year-ago quarter. Bed Bath & Beyond's market cap stands at $1.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $19.57 and a 52-week-low of $7.31. Bed Bath & Beyond's stock last closed at $9.89 per share.
- BMO Capital changed the rating for Cigna Corp (NYSE: CI) from Market Perform to Outperform. For the second quarter, Cigna had an EPS of $4.30, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $3.89. Cigna's market cap stands at $59.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $226.60 and a 52-week-low of $141.95. Cigna's stock last closed at $149.47 per share.
- For Emerson Electric Co (NYSE: EMR), RBC Capital upgraded the stock from Sector Perform to Outperform. Emerson Electric earned $0.94 in the third quarter, compared to $0.88 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Emerson Electric's outstanding shares is at $39.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $79.70 and a 52-week-low of $55.38. Emerson Electric's stock last closed at $66.40 per share.
- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey changed the rating for Newell Brands Inc (NASDAQ: NWL) from Hold to Buy. In the third quarter, Newell Brands showed an EPS of $0.54, compared to $0.86 from the year-ago quarter. Newell Brands's market cap stands at $7.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $24.57 and a 52-week-low of $13.04. Newell Brands's stock last closed at $18.20 per share.
- For PNM Resources Inc (NYSE: PNM), Bank of America upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. PNM Resources earned $0.37 in the second quarter, compared to $0.53 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for PNM Resources is at $4.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $52.50 and a 52-week-low of $37.67. PNM Resources's stock last closed at $51.45 per share.
- For Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE: QSR), Longbow Research upgraded the stock from Underperform to Neutral. In the second quarter, Restaurant Brands Intl showed an EPS of $0.71, compared to $0.66 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Restaurant Brands Intl's outstanding shares is at $18.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $79.46 and a 52-week-low of $50.20. Restaurant Brands Intl's stock last closed at $69.95 per share.
- Bank of America changed the rating for TELUS Corp (NYSE: TU) from Neutral to Buy. For the second quarter, TELUS had an EPS of $0.52, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.66. The total market value of TELUS's outstanding shares is at $21.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $38.32 and a 52-week-low of $32.46. TELUS's stock last closed at $35.34 per share.
- For Urban Outfitters Inc (NASDAQ: URBN), Wells Fargo upgraded the stock from Market Perform to Outperform. In the second quarter, Urban Outfitters showed an EPS of $0.61, compared to $0.84 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Urban Outfitters is at $2.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $42.28 and a 52-week-low of $19.63. Urban Outfitters's stock last closed at $26.20 per share.
- For VEREIT Inc (NYSE: VER), Evercore ISI Group upgraded the stock from In-Line to Outperform. For the second quarter, VEREIT had an EPS of $0.18, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.18. VEREIT's market cap stands at $9.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $10.13 and a 52-week-low of $6.88. VEREIT's stock last closed at $9.64 per share.
- For Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ: VRRM), Bank of America upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. Verra Mobility's market cap stands at $2.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $15.10 and a 52-week-low of $9.00. Verra Mobility's stock last closed at $13.80 per share.
- For Zymeworks Inc (NYSE: ZYME), Raymond James upgraded the stock from Outperform to Strong Buy. For the second quarter, Zymeworks had an EPS of ($0.61), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.05). The current market cap for Zymeworks is at $1.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $29.75 and a 52-week-low of $10.72. Zymeworks's stock last closed at $25.84 per share.
Downgrades
- Bank of America changed the rating for Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ADMS) from Neutral to Underperform. For the second quarter, Adamas Pharmaceuticals had an EPS of ($0.90), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($1.26). The total market value of Adamas Pharmaceuticals's outstanding shares is at $202.7 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $20.63 and a 52-week-low of $4.20. Adamas Pharmaceuticals's stock last closed at $6.67 per share.
- For Forum Energy Technologies Inc (NYSE: FET), Citi downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. Forum Energy Technologies earned ($0.08) in the second quarter, compared to ($0.01) in the year-ago quarter. Forum Energy Technologies's market cap stands at $181.0 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $11.67 and a 52-week-low of $1.31. Forum Energy Technologies's stock last closed at $1.54 per share.
- For Helmerich & Payne Inc (NYSE: HP), Citi downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. Helmerich & Payne earned $0.41 in the third quarter, compared to ($0.01) in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Helmerich & Payne's outstanding shares is at $4.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $73.74 and a 52-week-low of $36.06. Helmerich & Payne's stock last closed at $40.57 per share.
- BMO Capital downgraded the stock for Humana Inc (NYSE: HUM) from Outperform to Market Perform. Humana earned $6.05 in the second quarter, compared to $3.96 in the year-ago quarter. Humana's market cap stands at $37.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $355.88 and a 52-week-low of $225.65. Humana's stock last closed at $257.68 per share.
- For Precision Drilling Corp (NYSE: PDS), Citi downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. For the second quarter, Precision Drilling had an EPS of ($0.04), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.12). The current market cap for Precision Drilling is at $383.2 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $3.57 and a 52-week-low of $1.03. Precision Drilling's stock last closed at $1.19 per share.
- Wells Fargo changed the rating for Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE: ROK) from Outperform to Market Perform. In the third quarter, Rockwell Automation showed an EPS of $2.40, compared to $2.16 from the year-ago quarter. Rockwell Automation's market cap stands at $18.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $191.96 and a 52-week-low of $141.46. Rockwell Automation's stock last closed at $166.31 per share.
- For SolarWinds Corp (NYSE: SWI), Bank of America downgraded the stock from Neutral to Underperform. SolarWinds earned $0.20 in the second quarter, compared to ($0.97) in the year-ago quarter. SolarWinds's market cap stands at $5.7 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $21.22 and a 52-week-low of $12.25. SolarWinds's stock last closed at $18.86 per share.
- B. Riley downgraded the stock for SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE: SXC) from Buy to Neutral. For the second quarter, SunCoke Energy had an EPS of $0.03, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.06. The current market cap for SunCoke Energy is at $567.3 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $12.04 and a 52-week-low of $5.81. SunCoke Energy's stock last closed at $6.29 per share.
- For Mammoth Energy Services Inc (NASDAQ: TUSK), Barclays downgraded the stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight. In the second quarter, Mammoth Energy Services showed an EPS of ($0.24), compared to $1.34 from the year-ago quarter. Mammoth Energy Services's market cap stands at $122.6 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $30.61 and a 52-week-low of $2.40. Mammoth Energy Services's stock last closed at $2.50 per share.
- For UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE: UNH), BMO Capital downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform. For the second quarter, UnitedHealth Group had an EPS of $3.60, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $3.14. The current market cap for UnitedHealth Group is at $213.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $287.94 and a 52-week-low of $208.07. UnitedHealth Group's stock last closed at $215.25 per share.
- Bank of America changed the rating for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) from Neutral to Underperform. In the second quarter, U.S. Bancorp showed an EPS of $1.09, compared to $1.02 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of U.S. Bancorp's outstanding shares is at $87.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $57.81 and a 52-week-low of $43.14. U.S. Bancorp's stock last closed at $55.42 per share.
- Bank of America changed the rating for Xcel Energy Inc (NASDAQ: XEL) from Neutral to Underperform. For the second quarter, Xcel Energy had an EPS of $0.46, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.52. The total market value of Xcel Energy's outstanding shares is at $34.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $66.05 and a 52-week-low of $46.01. Xcel Energy's stock last closed at $65.36 per share.
Initiations
- Jefferies initiated coverage on BELLUS Health Inc (NASDAQ: BLU) with a Buy rating. BELLUS Health's market cap stands at $378.2 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $9.36 and a 52-week-low of $1.76. BELLUS Health's stock last closed at $6.48 per share.
- Jefferies initiated coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: DCPH) with a Buy rating. The price target for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals is set at $47.00. For the second quarter, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had an EPS of ($0.56), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.65). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals's market cap stands at $1.7 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $42.99 and a 52-week-low of $18.55. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals's stock last closed at $32.55 per share.
- B. Riley initiated coverage on Global Ship Lease Inc (NYSE: GSL) with a Buy rating. The price target for Global Ship Lease is set at $15.00. For the second quarter, Global Ship Lease had an EPS of $0.38, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.08. Global Ship Lease's market cap stands at $76.5 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $11.20 and a 52-week-low of $4.00. Global Ship Lease's stock last closed at $7.87 per share.
- BMO Capital initiated coverage on Murphy Oil Corp (NYSE: MUR) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Murphy Oil is set at $27.00. In the second quarter, Murphy Oil showed an EPS of $0.21, compared to $0.36 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Murphy Oil is at $3.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $36.53 and a 52-week-low of $17.04. Murphy Oil's stock last closed at $21.95 per share.
- With a rating of Hold, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Shake Shack Inc (NYSE: SHAK). The price target is set at $90.00 for Shake Shack. For the second quarter, Shake Shack had an EPS of $0.27, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.29. The total market value of Shake Shack's outstanding shares is at $4.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $105.84 and a 52-week-low of $40.67. Shake Shack's stock last closed at $95.52 per share.
