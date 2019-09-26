Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 26, 2019
Upgrades
- For AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV), Citigroup upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. For the second quarter, AbbVie had an EPS of $2.26, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.00. The current market cap for AbbVie is at $107.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $96.60 and a 52-week-low of $62.66. AbbVie's stock last closed at $72.09 per share.
- For Advanced Energy Industries Inc (NASDAQ: AEIS), DA Davidson upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. In the second quarter, Advanced Energy Indus showed an EPS of $0.45, compared to $1.25 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Advanced Energy Indus's outstanding shares is at $2.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $60.76 and a 52-week-low of $38.74. Advanced Energy Indus's stock last closed at $58.97 per share.
- ScotiaBank upgraded the stock for Banco Macro SA (NYSE: BMA) from Underperform to Sector Perform. Banco Macro earned $2.59 in the second quarter, compared to $1.61 in the year-ago quarter. Banco Macro's market cap stands at $1.7 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $77.31 and a 52-week-low of $21.41. Banco Macro's stock last closed at $24.49 per share.
- Bank of America changed the rating for Bruker Corp (NASDAQ: BRKR) from Neutral to Buy. For the second quarter, Bruker had an EPS of $0.33, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.25. Bruker's market cap stands at $6.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $51.41 and a 52-week-low of $26.10. Bruker's stock last closed at $43.27 per share.
- Goldman Sachs changed the rating for Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE: CVE) from Neutral to Buy. For the second quarter, Cenovus Energy had an EPS of $0.17, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.19). The current market cap for Cenovus Energy is at $11.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $10.82 and a 52-week-low of $6.15. Cenovus Energy's stock last closed at $9.71 per share.
- UBS changed the rating for EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: EQM) from Neutral to Buy. EQM Midstream Partners earned $1.01 in the second quarter, compared to $1.09 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of EQM Midstream Partners's outstanding shares is at $6.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $55.33 and a 52-week-low of $28.44. EQM Midstream Partners's stock last closed at $31.54 per share.
- For Equitrans Midstream Corp (NYSE: ETRN), UBS upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. The total market value of Equitrans Midstream's outstanding shares is at $3.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $23.47 and a 52-week-low of $12.31. Equitrans Midstream's stock last closed at $14.13 per share.
- ScotiaBank upgraded the stock for Grupo Financiero Galicia SA (NASDAQ: GGAL) from Sector Underperform to Sector Perform. For the second quarter, Grupo Financiero Galicia had an EPS of $0.18, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.06. Grupo Financiero Galicia's market cap stands at $1.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $39.22 and a 52-week-low of $9.53. Grupo Financiero Galicia's stock last closed at $12.36 per share.
- For Hologic Inc (NASDAQ: HOLX), Bank of America upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. In the third quarter, Hologic showed an EPS of $0.63, compared to $0.58 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Hologic's outstanding shares is at $13.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $52.19 and a 52-week-low of $37.47. Hologic's stock last closed at $50.00 per share.
- JP Morgan changed the rating for Micro Focus International PLC (NYSE: MFGP) from Underweight to Neutral. The stock has a 52-week-high of $32.93 and a 52-week-low of $12.50. Micro Focus Intl's stock last closed at $13.73 per share.
- For PerkinElmer Inc (NYSE: PKI), Bank of America upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. In the second quarter, PerkinElmer showed an EPS of $1.00, compared to $0.91 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for PerkinElmer is at $9.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $103.00 and a 52-week-low of $71.83. PerkinElmer's stock last closed at $84.48 per share.
- For Personalis Inc (NASDAQ: PSNL), Bank of America upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. In the second quarter, Personalis earned ($0.89). Personalis's market cap stands at $523.2 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $31.88 and a 52-week-low of $14.25. Personalis's stock last closed at $16.41 per share.
- BMO Capital changed the rating for Boston Beer Co Inc (NYSE: SAM) from Market Perform to Outperform. In the second quarter, Boston Beer Co showed an EPS of $2.34, compared to $1.98 from the year-ago quarter. Boston Beer Co's market cap stands at $4.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $444.64 and a 52-week-low of $230.93. Boston Beer Co's stock last closed at $348.75 per share.
- Sandler O'Neill changed the rating for Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ: SASR) from Hold to Buy. In the second quarter, Sandy Spring Bancorp showed an EPS of $0.79, compared to $0.73 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Sandy Spring Bancorp is at $168.4 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $39.92 and a 52-week-low of $29.83. Sandy Spring Bancorp's stock last closed at $33.52 per share.
- For Square Inc (NYSE: SQ), Wells Fargo upgraded the stock from Market Perform to Outperform. In the second quarter, Square showed an EPS of $0.21, compared to $0.13 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Square's outstanding shares is at $24.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $101.15 and a 52-week-low of $49.82. Square's stock last closed at $58.53 per share.
- For The Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ: TTD), Nomura upgraded the stock from Reduce to Neutral. In the second quarter, Trade Desk showed an EPS of $0.95, compared to $0.60 from the year-ago quarter. Trade Desk's market cap stands at $8.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $289.51 and a 52-week-low of $102.35. Trade Desk's stock last closed at $194.58 per share.
- For Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE: VEEV), Raymond James upgraded the stock from Market Perform to Outperform. Veeva Systems earned $0.55 in the second quarter, compared to $0.39 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Veeva Systems is at $22.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $176.90 and a 52-week-low of $79.26. Veeva Systems's stock last closed at $155.40 per share.
- JP Morgan upgraded the stock for Whirlpool Corp (NYSE: WHR) from Neutral to Overweight. Whirlpool earned $4.01 in the second quarter, compared to $3.20 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Whirlpool is at $9.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $153.22 and a 52-week-low of $99.40. Whirlpool's stock last closed at $150.46 per share.
Downgrades
- For Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (NASDAQ: BECN), JP Morgan downgraded the stock from Neutral to Underweight. Beacon Roofing Supply earned $1.12 in the third quarter, compared to $1.18 in the year-ago quarter. Beacon Roofing Supply's market cap stands at $2.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $40.00 and a 52-week-low of $24.96. Beacon Roofing Supply's stock last closed at $34.00 per share.
- For Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ENTA), JP Morgan downgraded the stock from Neutral to Underweight. In the third quarter, Enanta Pharmaceuticals showed an EPS of $0.33, compared to $0.97 from the year-ago quarter. Enanta Pharmaceuticals's market cap stands at $1.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $106.80 and a 52-week-low of $63.37. Enanta Pharmaceuticals's stock last closed at $71.28 per share.
- William Blair changed the rating for HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: HDS) from Outperform to Market Perform. In the second quarter, HD Supply Holdings showed an EPS of $1.08, compared to $0.99 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for HD Supply Holdings is at $6.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $47.13 and a 52-week-low of $35.35. HD Supply Holdings's stock last closed at $39.24 per share.
- Barclays downgraded the stock for HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: HDS) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. For the second quarter, HD Supply Holdings had an EPS of $1.08, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.99. HD Supply Holdings's market cap stands at $6.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $47.13 and a 52-week-low of $35.35. HD Supply Holdings's stock last closed at $39.24 per share.
- Bank of America downgraded the stock for Herc Holdings Inc (NYSE: HRI) from Buy to Neutral. For the second quarter, Herc Holdings had an EPS of $0.33, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.01). The total market value of Herc Holdings's outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $51.90 and a 52-week-low of $24.16. Herc Holdings's stock last closed at $48.84 per share.
- For Imperial Oil Ltd (AMEX: IMO), Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. Imperial Oil earned $0.74 in the third quarter, compared to $0.34 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Imperial Oil's outstanding shares is at $20.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $34.56 and a 52-week-low of $23.71. Imperial Oil's stock last closed at $26.71 per share.
- For Macerich Co (NYSE: MAC), BMO Capital downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform. In the second quarter, Macerich showed an EPS of $0.88, compared to $0.96 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Macerich's outstanding shares is at $4.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $55.90 and a 52-week-low of $27.54. Macerich's stock last closed at $32.06 per share.
- Bank of America downgraded the stock for Myriad Genetics Inc (NASDAQ: MYGN) from Neutral to Underperform. In the fourth quarter, Myriad Genetics showed an EPS of $0.41, compared to $0.38 from the year-ago quarter. Myriad Genetics's market cap stands at $2.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $48.77 and a 52-week-low of $22.04. Myriad Genetics's stock last closed at $29.93 per share.
- For NIO Inc (NYSE: NIO), Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight. In the second quarter, NIO earned ($0.45). The current market cap for NIO is at $3.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $10.64 and a 52-week-low of $1.97. NIO's stock last closed at $2.05 per share.
- UBS downgraded the stock for Northern Trust Corp (NASDAQ: NTRS) from Buy to Neutral. In the second quarter, Northern Trust showed an EPS of $1.75, compared to $1.68 from the year-ago quarter. Northern Trust's market cap stands at $20.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $107.24 and a 52-week-low of $75.96. Northern Trust's stock last closed at $95.31 per share.
- For The Timken Co (NYSE: TKR), Bank of America downgraded the stock from Neutral to Underperform. Timken earned $1.27 in the second quarter, compared to $1.11 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Timken is at $3.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $52.38 and a 52-week-low of $33.98. Timken's stock last closed at $43.78 per share.
Initiations
- With a rating of Buy, Bank of America initiated coverage on Aaron's Inc (NYSE: AAN). The price target is set at $75.00 for Aaron's. Aaron's earned $0.93 in the second quarter, compared to $0.84 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Aaron's's outstanding shares is at $4.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $68.44 and a 52-week-low of $39.28. Aaron's's stock last closed at $61.63 per share.
- DA Davidson initiated coverage on American Finance Trust Inc (NASDAQ: AFIN) with a Neutral rating. The price target for American Finance Trust is set at $15.00. Interestingly, in the second quarter, American Finance Trust's EPS was $0.28. American Finance Trust's market cap stands at $1.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $16.89 and a 52-week-low of $9.36. American Finance Trust's stock last closed at $13.98 per share.
- William Blair initiated coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ALXN) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Alexion Pharmaceuticals is set at $146.00. In the second quarter, Alexion Pharmaceuticals showed an EPS of $2.64, compared to $2.07 from the year-ago quarter. Alexion Pharmaceuticals's market cap stands at $22.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $141.86 and a 52-week-low of $92.56. Alexion Pharmaceuticals's stock last closed at $100.40 per share.
- Bank of America initiated coverage on Celanese Corp (NYSE: CE) with an Underperform rating. The price target for Celanese is set at $110.00. For the second quarter, Celanese had an EPS of $2.38, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.90. The current market cap for Celanese is at $15.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $127.15 and a 52-week-low of $82.91. Celanese's stock last closed at $122.26 per share.
- With a rating of Neutral, Baird initiated coverage on CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD). The price target is set at $75.00 for CrowdStrike Holdings. CrowdStrike Holdings earned ($0.18) in the second quarter. CrowdStrike Holdings's market cap stands at $14.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $101.88 and a 52-week-low of $56.00. CrowdStrike Holdings's stock last closed at $62.02 per share.
- With a rating of Neutral, JP Morgan initiated coverage on Carvana Co (NYSE: CVNA). The price target is set at $75.00 for Carvana. For the second quarter, Carvana had an EPS of ($0.40), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.37). Carvana's market cap stands at $10.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $85.07 and a 52-week-low of $28.44. Carvana's stock last closed at $70.51 per share.
- With a rating of Neutral, Wedbush initiated coverage on Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: DNLI). The price target is set at $19.00 for Denali Therapeutics. In the second quarter, Denali Therapeutics showed an EPS of ($0.61), compared to ($0.59) from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Denali Therapeutics is at $1.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $28.86 and a 52-week-low of $13.78. Denali Therapeutics's stock last closed at $17.32 per share.
- Bank of America initiated coverage on Eastman Chemical Co (NYSE: EMN) with a Buy rating. The price target for Eastman Chemical is set at $84.00. For the second quarter, Eastman Chemical had an EPS of $1.99, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.22. Eastman Chemical's market cap stands at $9.7 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $99.43 and a 52-week-low of $61.22. Eastman Chemical's stock last closed at $72.67 per share.
- Macquarie initiated coverage on Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE: EVRI) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Everi Holdings is set at $12.00. For the second quarter, Everi Holdings had an EPS of $0.08, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.04. The total market value of Everi Holdings's outstanding shares is at $658.2 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $12.56 and a 52-week-low of $4.76. Everi Holdings's stock last closed at $9.26 per share.
- Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ: EXAS) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Exact Sciences is set at $130.00. In the second quarter, Exact Sciences showed an EPS of ($0.30), compared to ($0.30) from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Exact Sciences is at $12.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $123.99 and a 52-week-low of $53.06. Exact Sciences's stock last closed at $97.28 per share.
- With a rating of Buy, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Five9 Inc (NASDAQ: FIVN). The price target is set at $70.00 for Five9. In the second quarter, Five9 showed an EPS of $0.20, compared to $0.11 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Five9 is at $3.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $65.45 and a 52-week-low of $34.66. Five9's stock last closed at $55.98 per share.
- For Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE: GNL), DA Davidson initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Neutral. Global Net Lease earned $0.45 in the second quarter, compared to $0.61 in the year-ago quarter. Global Net Lease's market cap stands at $1.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $21.93 and a 52-week-low of $16.95. Global Net Lease's stock last closed at $19.45 per share.
- Barclays initiated coverage on Helmerich & Payne Inc (NYSE: HP) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Helmerich & Payne is set at $48.00. For the third quarter, Helmerich & Payne had an EPS of $0.41, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.01). Helmerich & Payne's market cap stands at $4.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $73.74 and a 52-week-low of $36.06. Helmerich & Payne's stock last closed at $41.06 per share.
- With a rating of Buy, Bank of America initiated coverage on Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ: HZNP). The price target is set at $34.00 for Horizon Therapeutics. In the second quarter, Horizon Therapeutics showed an EPS of $0.49, compared to $0.48 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Horizon Therapeutics's outstanding shares is at $5.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $29.44 and a 52-week-low of $16.56. Horizon Therapeutics's stock last closed at $27.19 per share.
- Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc (NASDAQ: IDXG) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Interpace Diagnostics Gr is set at $3.00. Interpace Diagnostics Gr earned ($0.10) in the second quarter, compared to ($0.07) in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Interpace Diagnostics Gr is at $28.8 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $1.74 and a 52-week-low of $0.67. Interpace Diagnostics Gr's stock last closed at $0.77 per share.
- Barclays initiated coverage on Nabors Industries Ltd (NYSE: NBR) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Nabors Industries is set at $3.50. For the second quarter, Nabors Industries had an EPS of ($0.41), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.39). Nabors Industries's market cap stands at $788.7 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $6.65 and a 52-week-low of $1.60. Nabors Industries's stock last closed at $2.08 per share.
- With a rating of Speculative Buy, Benchmark initiated coverage on Orgenesis Inc (NASDAQ: ORGS). The price target is set at $9.00 for Orgenesis. The current market cap for Orgenesis is at $69.7 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $9.25 and a 52-week-low of $3.78. Orgenesis's stock last closed at $4.20 per share.
- With a rating of Equal-Weight, Barclays initiated coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy Inc (NASDAQ: PTEN). The price target is set at $10.00 for Patterson-UTI Energy. In the second quarter, Patterson-UTI Energy showed an EPS of ($0.17), compared to ($0.06) from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Patterson-UTI Energy's outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $18.24 and a 52-week-low of $7.87. Patterson-UTI Energy's stock last closed at $9.10 per share.
- For Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: RCKT), Piper Jaffray initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Overweight. In the second quarter, Rocket Pharmaceuticals showed an EPS of ($0.38), compared to ($0.40) from the year-ago quarter. Rocket Pharmaceuticals's market cap stands at $637.1 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $25.86 and a 52-week-low of $10.75. Rocket Pharmaceuticals's stock last closed at $12.55 per share.
