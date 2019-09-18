Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 18, 2019
Upgrades
- For Ipsos SA (OTC: IPSOF), Exane BNP Paribas upgraded the stock from Neutral to Outperform. The stock has a 52-week-high of $31.80 and a 52-week-low of $22.64. Ipsos's stock last closed at $26.40 per share.
- Craig-Hallum changed the rating for Square Inc (NYSE: SQ) from Sell to Hold. For the second quarter, Square had an EPS of $0.21, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.13. The stock has a 52-week-high of $101.15 and a 52-week-low of $49.82. Square's stock last closed at $59.55 per share.
- For Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE: ZBH), Canaccord Genuity upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy. In the second quarter, Zimmer Biomet Holdings showed an EPS of $1.93, compared to $1.92 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Zimmer Biomet Holdings is at $24.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $143.56 and a 52-week-low of $96.99. Zimmer Biomet Holdings's stock last closed at $138.84 per share.
Downgrades
- For Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: AKTS), Northland Capital Markets downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform. In the third quarter, Akoustis Technologies showed an EPS of ($0.31), compared to ($0.22) from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Akoustis Technologies is at $20.0 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $9.00 and a 52-week-low of $3.40. Akoustis Technologies's stock last closed at $7.93 per share.
- KeyBanc changed the rating for FedEx Corp (NYSE: FDX) from Overweight to Sector Weight. In the first quarter, FedEx showed an EPS of $3.05, compared to $3.46 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $259.25 and a 52-week-low of $147.82. FedEx's stock last closed at $173.55 per share.
- Deutsche Bank changed the rating for FedEx Corp (NYSE: FDX) from Buy to Hold. For the first quarter, FedEx had an EPS of $3.05, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $3.46. The stock has a 52-week-high of $259.25 and a 52-week-low of $147.82. FedEx's stock last closed at $173.55 per share.
- BMO Capital changed the rating for FedEx Corp (NYSE: FDX) from Outperform to Market Perform. In the first quarter, FedEx showed an EPS of $3.05, compared to $3.46 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $259.25 and a 52-week-low of $147.82. FedEx's stock last closed at $173.55 per share.
- Stifel changed the rating for FedEx Corp (NYSE: FDX) from Buy to Hold. FedEx earned $3.05 in the first quarter, compared to $3.46 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $259.25 and a 52-week-low of $147.82. FedEx's stock last closed at $173.55 per share.
- Seaport global changed the rating for Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LECO) from Buy to Neutral. In the second quarter, Lincoln Electric Holdings showed an EPS of $1.28, compared to $1.22 from the year-ago quarter. Lincoln Electric Holdings's market cap stands at $1.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $97.93 and a 52-week-low of $72.27. Lincoln Electric Holdings's stock last closed at $89.41 per share.
- For Lennar Corp (NYSE: LEN), KeyBanc downgraded the stock from Overweight to Sector Weight. For the second quarter, Lennar had an EPS of $1.30, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.58. The current market cap for Lennar is at $8.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $55.00 and a 52-week-low of $37.29. Lennar's stock last closed at $53.09 per share.
- For Masco Corp (NYSE: MAS), Buckingham downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. In the second quarter, Masco showed an EPS of $0.88, compared to $0.75 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Masco's outstanding shares is at $9.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $43.59 and a 52-week-low of $27.03. Masco's stock last closed at $41.28 per share.
- For NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE: NPTN), B. Riley downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. In the second quarter, NeoPhotonics showed an EPS of ($0.03), compared to ($0.14) from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of NeoPhotonics's outstanding shares is at $450.4 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $9.48 and a 52-week-low of $3.26. NeoPhotonics's stock last closed at $6.91 per share.
- KeyBanc downgraded the stock for Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE: SWK) from Overweight to Sector Weight. For the second quarter, Stanley Black & Decker had an EPS of $2.66, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.57. Stanley Black & Decker's market cap stands at $22.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $155.22 and a 52-week-low of $106.41. Stanley Black & Decker's stock last closed at $144.38 per share.
- DZ Bank downgraded the stock for AT&T Inc (NYSE: T) from Buy to Hold. AT&T earned $0.89 in the second quarter, compared to $0.91 in the year-ago quarter. AT&T's market cap stands at $228.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $38.75 and a 52-week-low of $26.80. AT&T's stock last closed at $37.16 per share.
- For TerraForm Power Inc (NASDAQ: TERP), JP Morgan downgraded the stock from Overweight to Neutral. In the second quarter, TerraForm Power showed an EPS of ($0.02), compared to ($0.13) from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of TerraForm Power's outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $17.63 and a 52-week-low of $10.33. TerraForm Power's stock last closed at $17.58 per share.
- For Whirlpool Corp (NYSE: WHR), KeyBanc downgraded the stock from Overweight to Sector Weight. In the second quarter, Whirlpool showed an EPS of $4.01, compared to $3.20 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Whirlpool is at $10.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $153.22 and a 52-week-low of $99.40. Whirlpool's stock last closed at $152.15 per share.
Initiations
- DA Davidson initiated coverage on American Eagle Outfitters Inc (NYSE: AEO) with a Buy rating. The price target for American Eagle Outfitters is set at $21.00. In the second quarter, American Eagle Outfitters showed an EPS of $0.39, compared to $0.34 from the year-ago quarter. American Eagle Outfitters's market cap stands at $2.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $25.40 and a 52-week-low of $13.66. American Eagle Outfitters's stock last closed at $16.55 per share.
- DA Davidson initiated coverage on Abercrombie & Fitch Co (NYSE: ANF) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Abercrombie & Fitch is set at $18.00. In the second quarter, Abercrombie & Fitch showed an EPS of ($0.48), compared to $0.06 from the year-ago quarter. Abercrombie & Fitch's market cap stands at $1.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $30.63 and a 52-week-low of $13.58. Abercrombie & Fitch's stock last closed at $16.25 per share.
- For Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AXSM), William Blair initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Outperform. Axsome Therapeutics earned ($0.41) in the second quarter, compared to ($0.32) in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $30.50 and a 52-week-low of $1.94. Axsome Therapeutics's stock last closed at $28.21 per share.
- Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE: CGC) with a Perform rating. In the first quarter, Canopy Growth showed an EPS of ($0.23), compared to ($0.30) from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $59.25 and a 52-week-low of $22.76. Canopy Growth's stock last closed at $28.40 per share.
- B. Riley initiated coverage on GAIN Capital Holdings Inc (NYSE: GCAP) with a Buy rating. The price target for GAIN Capital Holdings is set at $7.00. For the second quarter, GAIN Capital Holdings had an EPS of $0.10, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.10. The total market value of GAIN Capital Holdings's outstanding shares is at $320.1 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $7.89 and a 52-week-low of $3.75. GAIN Capital Holdings's stock last closed at $5.51 per share.
- Piper Jaffray initiated coverage on Heska Corp (NASDAQ: HSKA) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Heska is set at $68.00. For the second quarter, Heska had an EPS of ($0.07), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.24. The total market value of Heska's outstanding shares is at $756.8 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $114.50 and a 52-week-low of $62.47. Heska's stock last closed at $69.98 per share.
- Loop Capital initiated coverage on Adesto Technologies Corp (NASDAQ: IOTS) with a Buy rating. The price target for Adesto Technologies is set at $13.00. Adesto Technologies earned ($0.03) in the second quarter, compared to ($0.08) in the year-ago quarter. Adesto Technologies's market cap stands at $136.3 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $11.97 and a 52-week-low of $3.51. Adesto Technologies's stock last closed at $10.63 per share.
- With a rating of Neutral, Nomura initiated coverage on Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ: LRCX). The price target is set at $216.00 for Lam Research. Lam Research earned $3.62 in the fourth quarter, compared to $5.31 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $237.90 and a 52-week-low of $122.64. Lam Research's stock last closed at $236.78 per share.
- Williams Capital initiated coverage on Matador Resources Co (NYSE: MTDR) with a Buy rating. The price target for Matador Resources is set at $26.00. For the second quarter, Matador Resources had an EPS of $0.30, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.41. The current market cap for Matador Resources is at $669.2 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $34.91 and a 52-week-low of $13.42. Matador Resources's stock last closed at $17.10 per share.
- Ladenburg Thalmann initiated coverage on NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMEX: NBY) with a Buy rating. The price target for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals is set at $1.10. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals earned ($0.08) in the first quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $4.04 and a 52-week-low of $0.23. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals's stock last closed at $0.52 per share.
- Wells Fargo initiated coverage on NCR Corp (NYSE: NCR) with an Outperform rating. The price target for NCR is set at $45.00. For the second quarter, NCR had an EPS of $0.76, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.65. NCR's market cap stands at $3.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $35.08 and a 52-week-low of $20.93. NCR's stock last closed at $32.86 per share.
- William Blair initiated coverage on Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ: NERV) with an Outperform rating. In the second quarter, Minerva Neurosciences showed an EPS of ($0.32), compared to ($0.32) from the year-ago quarter. Minerva Neurosciences's market cap stands at $259.1 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $12.95 and a 52-week-low of $4.07. Minerva Neurosciences's stock last closed at $8.11 per share.
- With a rating of Outperform, Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage on NextDecade Corp (NASDAQ: NEXT). The price target is set at $11.00 for NextDecade. Interestingly, in the second quarter, NextDecade's EPS was ($0.07). The stock has a 52-week-high of $6.71 and a 52-week-low of $3.15. NextDecade's stock last closed at $6.23 per share.
- JP Morgan initiated coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ: PNFP) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Pinnacle Financial is set at $62.00. Pinnacle Financial earned $1.42 in the second quarter, compared to $1.15 in the year-ago quarter. Pinnacle Financial's market cap stands at $1.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $64.85 and a 52-week-low of $43.23. Pinnacle Financial's stock last closed at $56.49 per share.
- With a rating of Buy, Berenberg initiated coverage on Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ: PS). The price target is set at $24.00 for Pluralsight. For the second quarter, Pluralsight had an EPS of ($0.06), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.21). The current market cap for Pluralsight is at $4.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $36.66 and a 52-week-low of $14.84. Pluralsight's stock last closed at $18.10 per share.
- Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Papa John's International Inc (NASDAQ: PZZA) with a Perform rating. In the second quarter, Papa John's International showed an EPS of $0.28, compared to $0.49 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Papa John's International is at $1.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $60.56 and a 52-week-low of $38.29. Papa John's International's stock last closed at $52.01 per share.
- Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage on Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ: TELL) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Tellurian is set at $14.00. For the second quarter, Tellurian had an EPS of ($0.19), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.17). The current market cap for Tellurian is at $19.8 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $11.80 and a 52-week-low of $5.12. Tellurian's stock last closed at $8.33 per share.
