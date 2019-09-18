Market Overview

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 18, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 18, 2019 10:54am   Comments
Upgrades

  • For Ipsos SA (OTC: IPSOF), Exane BNP Paribas upgraded the stock from Neutral to Outperform. The stock has a 52-week-high of $31.80 and a 52-week-low of $22.64. Ipsos's stock last closed at $26.40 per share.
  • Craig-Hallum changed the rating for Square Inc (NYSE: SQ) from Sell to Hold. For the second quarter, Square had an EPS of $0.21, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.13. The stock has a 52-week-high of $101.15 and a 52-week-low of $49.82. Square's stock last closed at $59.55 per share.
  • For Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE: ZBH), Canaccord Genuity upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy. In the second quarter, Zimmer Biomet Holdings showed an EPS of $1.93, compared to $1.92 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Zimmer Biomet Holdings is at $24.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $143.56 and a 52-week-low of $96.99. Zimmer Biomet Holdings's stock last closed at $138.84 per share.

 

Downgrades

  • For Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: AKTS), Northland Capital Markets downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform. In the third quarter, Akoustis Technologies showed an EPS of ($0.31), compared to ($0.22) from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Akoustis Technologies is at $20.0 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $9.00 and a 52-week-low of $3.40. Akoustis Technologies's stock last closed at $7.93 per share.
  • KeyBanc changed the rating for FedEx Corp (NYSE: FDX) from Overweight to Sector Weight. In the first quarter, FedEx showed an EPS of $3.05, compared to $3.46 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $259.25 and a 52-week-low of $147.82. FedEx's stock last closed at $173.55 per share.
  • Deutsche Bank changed the rating for FedEx Corp (NYSE: FDX) from Buy to Hold. For the first quarter, FedEx had an EPS of $3.05, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $3.46. The stock has a 52-week-high of $259.25 and a 52-week-low of $147.82. FedEx's stock last closed at $173.55 per share.
  • BMO Capital changed the rating for FedEx Corp (NYSE: FDX) from Outperform to Market Perform. In the first quarter, FedEx showed an EPS of $3.05, compared to $3.46 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $259.25 and a 52-week-low of $147.82. FedEx's stock last closed at $173.55 per share.
  • Stifel changed the rating for FedEx Corp (NYSE: FDX) from Buy to Hold. FedEx earned $3.05 in the first quarter, compared to $3.46 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $259.25 and a 52-week-low of $147.82. FedEx's stock last closed at $173.55 per share.
  • Seaport global changed the rating for Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LECO) from Buy to Neutral. In the second quarter, Lincoln Electric Holdings showed an EPS of $1.28, compared to $1.22 from the year-ago quarter. Lincoln Electric Holdings's market cap stands at $1.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $97.93 and a 52-week-low of $72.27. Lincoln Electric Holdings's stock last closed at $89.41 per share.
  • For Lennar Corp (NYSE: LEN), KeyBanc downgraded the stock from Overweight to Sector Weight. For the second quarter, Lennar had an EPS of $1.30, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.58. The current market cap for Lennar is at $8.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $55.00 and a 52-week-low of $37.29. Lennar's stock last closed at $53.09 per share.
  • For Masco Corp (NYSE: MAS), Buckingham downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. In the second quarter, Masco showed an EPS of $0.88, compared to $0.75 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Masco's outstanding shares is at $9.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $43.59 and a 52-week-low of $27.03. Masco's stock last closed at $41.28 per share.
  • For NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE: NPTN), B. Riley downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. In the second quarter, NeoPhotonics showed an EPS of ($0.03), compared to ($0.14) from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of NeoPhotonics's outstanding shares is at $450.4 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $9.48 and a 52-week-low of $3.26. NeoPhotonics's stock last closed at $6.91 per share.
  • KeyBanc downgraded the stock for Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE: SWK) from Overweight to Sector Weight. For the second quarter, Stanley Black & Decker had an EPS of $2.66, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.57. Stanley Black & Decker's market cap stands at $22.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $155.22 and a 52-week-low of $106.41. Stanley Black & Decker's stock last closed at $144.38 per share.
  • DZ Bank downgraded the stock for AT&T Inc (NYSE: T) from Buy to Hold. AT&T earned $0.89 in the second quarter, compared to $0.91 in the year-ago quarter. AT&T's market cap stands at $228.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $38.75 and a 52-week-low of $26.80. AT&T's stock last closed at $37.16 per share.
  • For TerraForm Power Inc (NASDAQ: TERP), JP Morgan downgraded the stock from Overweight to Neutral. In the second quarter, TerraForm Power showed an EPS of ($0.02), compared to ($0.13) from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of TerraForm Power's outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $17.63 and a 52-week-low of $10.33. TerraForm Power's stock last closed at $17.58 per share.
  • For Whirlpool Corp (NYSE: WHR), KeyBanc downgraded the stock from Overweight to Sector Weight. In the second quarter, Whirlpool showed an EPS of $4.01, compared to $3.20 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Whirlpool is at $10.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $153.22 and a 52-week-low of $99.40. Whirlpool's stock last closed at $152.15 per share.

 

 

Initiations

  • DA Davidson initiated coverage on American Eagle Outfitters Inc (NYSE: AEO) with a Buy rating. The price target for American Eagle Outfitters is set at $21.00. In the second quarter, American Eagle Outfitters showed an EPS of $0.39, compared to $0.34 from the year-ago quarter. American Eagle Outfitters's market cap stands at $2.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $25.40 and a 52-week-low of $13.66. American Eagle Outfitters's stock last closed at $16.55 per share.
  • DA Davidson initiated coverage on Abercrombie & Fitch Co (NYSE: ANF) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Abercrombie & Fitch is set at $18.00. In the second quarter, Abercrombie & Fitch showed an EPS of ($0.48), compared to $0.06 from the year-ago quarter. Abercrombie & Fitch's market cap stands at $1.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $30.63 and a 52-week-low of $13.58. Abercrombie & Fitch's stock last closed at $16.25 per share.
  • For Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AXSM), William Blair initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Outperform. Axsome Therapeutics earned ($0.41) in the second quarter, compared to ($0.32) in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $30.50 and a 52-week-low of $1.94. Axsome Therapeutics's stock last closed at $28.21 per share.
  • Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE: CGC) with a Perform rating. In the first quarter, Canopy Growth showed an EPS of ($0.23), compared to ($0.30) from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $59.25 and a 52-week-low of $22.76. Canopy Growth's stock last closed at $28.40 per share.
  • B. Riley initiated coverage on GAIN Capital Holdings Inc (NYSE: GCAP) with a Buy rating. The price target for GAIN Capital Holdings is set at $7.00. For the second quarter, GAIN Capital Holdings had an EPS of $0.10, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.10. The total market value of GAIN Capital Holdings's outstanding shares is at $320.1 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $7.89 and a 52-week-low of $3.75. GAIN Capital Holdings's stock last closed at $5.51 per share.
  • Piper Jaffray initiated coverage on Heska Corp (NASDAQ: HSKA) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Heska is set at $68.00. For the second quarter, Heska had an EPS of ($0.07), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.24. The total market value of Heska's outstanding shares is at $756.8 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $114.50 and a 52-week-low of $62.47. Heska's stock last closed at $69.98 per share.
  • Loop Capital initiated coverage on Adesto Technologies Corp (NASDAQ: IOTS) with a Buy rating. The price target for Adesto Technologies is set at $13.00. Adesto Technologies earned ($0.03) in the second quarter, compared to ($0.08) in the year-ago quarter. Adesto Technologies's market cap stands at $136.3 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $11.97 and a 52-week-low of $3.51. Adesto Technologies's stock last closed at $10.63 per share.
  • With a rating of Neutral, Nomura initiated coverage on Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ: LRCX). The price target is set at $216.00 for Lam Research. Lam Research earned $3.62 in the fourth quarter, compared to $5.31 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $237.90 and a 52-week-low of $122.64. Lam Research's stock last closed at $236.78 per share.
  • Williams Capital initiated coverage on Matador Resources Co (NYSE: MTDR) with a Buy rating. The price target for Matador Resources is set at $26.00. For the second quarter, Matador Resources had an EPS of $0.30, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.41. The current market cap for Matador Resources is at $669.2 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $34.91 and a 52-week-low of $13.42. Matador Resources's stock last closed at $17.10 per share.
  • Ladenburg Thalmann initiated coverage on NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMEX: NBY) with a Buy rating. The price target for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals is set at $1.10. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals earned ($0.08) in the first quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $4.04 and a 52-week-low of $0.23. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals's stock last closed at $0.52 per share.
  • Wells Fargo initiated coverage on NCR Corp (NYSE: NCR) with an Outperform rating. The price target for NCR is set at $45.00. For the second quarter, NCR had an EPS of $0.76, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.65. NCR's market cap stands at $3.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $35.08 and a 52-week-low of $20.93. NCR's stock last closed at $32.86 per share.
  • William Blair initiated coverage on Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ: NERV) with an Outperform rating. In the second quarter, Minerva Neurosciences showed an EPS of ($0.32), compared to ($0.32) from the year-ago quarter. Minerva Neurosciences's market cap stands at $259.1 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $12.95 and a 52-week-low of $4.07. Minerva Neurosciences's stock last closed at $8.11 per share.
  • With a rating of Outperform, Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage on NextDecade Corp (NASDAQ: NEXT). The price target is set at $11.00 for NextDecade. Interestingly, in the second quarter, NextDecade's EPS was ($0.07). The stock has a 52-week-high of $6.71 and a 52-week-low of $3.15. NextDecade's stock last closed at $6.23 per share.
  • JP Morgan initiated coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ: PNFP) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Pinnacle Financial is set at $62.00. Pinnacle Financial earned $1.42 in the second quarter, compared to $1.15 in the year-ago quarter. Pinnacle Financial's market cap stands at $1.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $64.85 and a 52-week-low of $43.23. Pinnacle Financial's stock last closed at $56.49 per share.
  • With a rating of Buy, Berenberg initiated coverage on Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ: PS). The price target is set at $24.00 for Pluralsight. For the second quarter, Pluralsight had an EPS of ($0.06), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.21). The current market cap for Pluralsight is at $4.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $36.66 and a 52-week-low of $14.84. Pluralsight's stock last closed at $18.10 per share.
  • Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Papa John's International Inc (NASDAQ: PZZA) with a Perform rating. In the second quarter, Papa John's International showed an EPS of $0.28, compared to $0.49 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Papa John's International is at $1.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $60.56 and a 52-week-low of $38.29. Papa John's International's stock last closed at $52.01 per share.
  • Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage on Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ: TELL) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Tellurian is set at $14.00. For the second quarter, Tellurian had an EPS of ($0.19), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.17). The current market cap for Tellurian is at $19.8 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $11.80 and a 52-week-low of $5.12. Tellurian's stock last closed at $8.33 per share.

Posted-In: Initiations top upgradesUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
PSTGCross ResearchUpgrades
PFSWB. RileyReinstates4.5
RMBSWells FargoMaintains16.0
PSTGWells FargoMaintains25.0
SUIWells FargoMaintains137.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
