Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 17, 2019
Upgrades
- For Ameren Corp (NYSE: AEE), Bank of America upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. In the second quarter, Ameren showed an EPS of $0.72, compared to $0.97 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $78.88 and a 52-week-low of $62.05. Ameren's stock last closed at $77.18 per share.
- Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock for Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ALDR) from Underweight to Equal-Weight. For the second quarter, Alder BioPharmaceuticals had an EPS of ($0.72), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($1.04). The total market value of Alder BioPharmaceuticals's outstanding shares is at $745.3 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $18.88 and a 52-week-low of $8.39. Alder BioPharmaceuticals's stock last closed at $18.50 per share.
- For Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ALDR), UBS upgraded the stock from Sell to Neutral. Alder BioPharmaceuticals earned ($0.72) in the second quarter, compared to ($1.04) in the year-ago quarter. Alder BioPharmaceuticals's market cap stands at $745.3 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $18.88 and a 52-week-low of $8.39. Alder BioPharmaceuticals's stock last closed at $18.50 per share.
- UBS upgraded the stock for Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE: BURL) from Sell to Neutral. Burlington Stores earned $1.36 in the second quarter, compared to $1.09 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $209.36 and a 52-week-low of $136.30. Burlington Stores's stock last closed at $192.30 per share.
- KeyBanc changed the rating for Circor International Inc (NYSE: CIR) from Sector Weight to Overweight. For the second quarter, Circor International had an EPS of $0.45, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.57. The current market cap for Circor International is at $1.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $48.70 and a 52-week-low of $19.73. Circor International's stock last closed at $37.37 per share.
- For ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP), UBS upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. In the second quarter, ConocoPhillips showed an EPS of $1.01, compared to $1.09 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for ConocoPhillips is at $65.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $80.24 and a 52-week-low of $50.13. ConocoPhillips's stock last closed at $62.54 per share.
- Citigroup changed the rating for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE: NVO) from Neutral to Buy. For the second quarter, Novo Nordisk had an EPS of ($6.06), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($2.69). The stock has a 52-week-high of $53.55 and a 52-week-low of $41.23. Novo Nordisk's stock last closed at $49.47 per share.
- Dougherty & Co. changed the rating for NextGen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ: NXGN) from Sell to Neutral. NextGen Healthcare earned $0.16 in the first quarter, compared to $1.00 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for NextGen Healthcare is at $1.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $22.43 and a 52-week-low of $13.60. NextGen Healthcare's stock last closed at $15.99 per share.
- HSBC upgraded the stock for PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE: PAGS) from Reduce to Hold. PagSeguro Digital earned $0.24 in the second quarter, compared to $0.19 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for PagSeguro Digital is at $12.7 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $53.43 and a 52-week-low of $17.02. PagSeguro Digital's stock last closed at $45.90 per share.
- Susquehanna changed the rating for Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) from Negative to Neutral. For the second quarter, Snap had an EPS of ($0.06), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.14). The stock has a 52-week-high of $18.36 and a 52-week-low of $4.82. Snap's stock last closed at $15.76 per share.
- JP Morgan changed the rating for Splunk Inc (NASDAQ: SPLK) from Neutral to Overweight. For the second quarter, Splunk had an EPS of $0.30, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.08. The current market cap for Splunk is at $8.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $143.70 and a 52-week-low of $83.69. Splunk's stock last closed at $114.82 per share.
- UBS upgraded the stock for TJX Companies Inc (NYSE: TJX) from Sell to Neutral. For the second quarter, TJX Companies had an EPS of $0.62, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.17. The stock has a 52-week-high of $57.31 and a 52-week-low of $41.49. TJX Companies's stock last closed at $55.43 per share.
Downgrades
- Susquehanna downgraded the stock for Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: AAWW) from Positive to Neutral. In the second quarter, Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs showed an EPS of $0.17, compared to $1.36 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $65.15 and a 52-week-low of $24.46. Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs's stock last closed at $27.75 per share.
- Needham changed the rating for Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ALDR) from Buy to Hold. In the second quarter, Alder BioPharmaceuticals showed an EPS of ($0.72), compared to ($1.04) from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Alder BioPharmaceuticals is at $745.3 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $18.88 and a 52-week-low of $8.39. Alder BioPharmaceuticals's stock last closed at $18.50 per share.
- KeyBanc downgraded the stock for Actuant Corp (NYSE: ATU) from Overweight to Sector Weight. For the third quarter, Actuant had an EPS of $0.45, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.39. The current market cap for Actuant is at $1.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $31.00 and a 52-week-low of $19.07. Actuant's stock last closed at $26.23 per share.
- Gabelli & Co. changed the rating for Actuant Corp (NYSE: ATU) from Buy to Hold. Actuant earned $0.45 in the third quarter, compared to $0.39 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Actuant's outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $31.00 and a 52-week-low of $19.07. Actuant's stock last closed at $26.23 per share.
- Sidoti & Co. changed the rating for Barnes & Noble Education Inc (NYSE: BNED) from Buy to Neutral. In the first quarter, Barnes & Noble Education showed an EPS of ($0.63), compared to ($0.82) from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Barnes & Noble Education is at $337.3 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $7.78 and a 52-week-low of $2.89. Barnes & Noble Education's stock last closed at $4.02 per share.
- DA Davidson changed the rating for NIC Inc (NASDAQ: EGOV) from Buy to Neutral. NIC earned $0.20 in the second quarter, compared to $0.25 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for NIC is at $1.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $23.45 and a 52-week-low of $11.76. NIC's stock last closed at $21.79 per share.
- For EverQuote Inc (NASDAQ: EVER), Bank of America downgraded the stock from Buy to Underperform. EverQuote earned ($0.08) in the second quarter, compared to ($3.10) in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of EverQuote's outstanding shares is at $330.4 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $25.22 and a 52-week-low of $4.05. EverQuote's stock last closed at $24.73 per share.
- Cross Research downgraded the stock for Corning Inc (NYSE: GLW) from Buy to Neutral. Corning earned $0.45 in the second quarter, compared to $0.38 in the year-ago quarter. Corning's market cap stands at $21.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $36.56 and a 52-week-low of $26.78. Corning's stock last closed at $30.04 per share.
- For The Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD), Guggenheim downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. Home Depot earned $3.17 in the second quarter, compared to $3.05 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $235.49 and a 52-week-low of $158.09. Home Depot's stock last closed at $230.95 per share.
- Citigroup downgraded the stock for The Medicines Co (NASDAQ: MDCO) from Buy to Neutral. In the second quarter, Medicines Co showed an EPS of ($0.63), compared to ($0.63) from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Medicines Co is at $2.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $49.20 and a 52-week-low of $16.69. Medicines Co's stock last closed at $48.70 per share.
- Bernstein downgraded the stock for Raytheon Co (NYSE: RTN) from Outperform to Market Perform. For the second quarter, Raytheon had an EPS of $2.92, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.45. Raytheon's market cap stands at $46.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $210.89 and a 52-week-low of $144.27. Raytheon's stock last closed at $204.12 per share.
- Citigroup changed the rating for Semgroup Corp (NYSE: SEMG) from Buy to Neutral. For the second quarter, Semgroup had an EPS of ($0.45), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.11). The current market cap for Semgroup is at $1.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $23.80 and a 52-week-low of $8.10. Semgroup's stock last closed at $16.50 per share.
- Bradesco changed the rating for Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion SAB de CV (NYSE: VLRS) from Outperform to Neutral. Controladora Vuela earned $0.06 in the second quarter, compared to $0.02 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $10.99 and a 52-week-low of $5.15. Controladora Vuela's stock last closed at $10.06 per share.
Initiations
- Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ: AMED) with a Buy rating. The price target for Amedisys is set at $155.00. In the second quarter, Amedisys showed an EPS of $1.21, compared to $1.00 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Amedisys's outstanding shares is at $351.2 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $141.97 and a 52-week-low of $97.38. Amedisys's stock last closed at $130.93 per share.
- With a rating of Neutral, Citigroup initiated coverage on ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ: ANGI). The price target is set at $9.50 for ANGI Homeservices. ANGI Homeservices earned $0.01 in the second quarter, compared to $0.05 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of ANGI Homeservices's outstanding shares is at $5.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $23.81 and a 52-week-low of $7.56. ANGI Homeservices's stock last closed at $7.92 per share.
- With a rating of Neutral, Citi initiated coverage on ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ: ANGI). The price target is set at $9.50 for ANGI Homeservices. In the second quarter, ANGI Homeservices showed an EPS of $0.01, compared to $0.05 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of ANGI Homeservices's outstanding shares is at $5.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $23.81 and a 52-week-low of $7.56. ANGI Homeservices's stock last closed at $7.92 per share.
- MKM Partners initiated coverage on Apache Corp (NYSE: APA) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Apache is set at $26.00. For the second quarter, Apache had an EPS of $0.11, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.50. Apache's market cap stands at $240.5 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $50.03 and a 52-week-low of $19.44. Apache's stock last closed at $28.46 per share.
- SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: AXNX) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Axonics Modulation Tech is set at $45.00. Interestingly, in the second quarter, Axonics Modulation Tech's EPS was ($0.68). The total market value of Axonics Modulation Tech's outstanding shares is at $405.9 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $43.37 and a 52-week-low of $11.95. Axonics Modulation Tech's stock last closed at $30.27 per share.
- With a rating of Buy, BTIG initiated coverage on Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc (NASDAQ: CBMG). The price target is set at $19.00 for Cellular Biomedicine Gr. Cellular Biomedicine Gr earned ($0.63) in the second quarter, compared to ($0.53) in the year-ago quarter. Cellular Biomedicine Gr's market cap stands at $3.3 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $25.00 and a 52-week-low of $10.98. Cellular Biomedicine Gr's stock last closed at $14.84 per share.
- Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Cboe Global Markets Inc (BATS: CBOE) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Cboe Global Markets is set at $133.00. For the third quarter, Cboe Global Markets had an EPS of $1.06, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.89. Cboe Global Markets's market cap stands at $3.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $122.88 and a 52-week-low of $87.87. Cboe Global Markets's stock last closed at $110.78 per share.
- With a rating of Outperform, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on CME Group Inc (NASDAQ: CME). The price target is set at $234.00 for CME Group. CME Group earned $1.76 in the second quarter, compared to $1.74 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of CME Group's outstanding shares is at $40.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $224.91 and a 52-week-low of $161.05. CME Group's stock last closed at $207.00 per share.
- FBN Securities initiated coverage on Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ: COUP) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Coupa Software is set at $165.00. For the second quarter, Coupa Software had an EPS of $0.07, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.05. Coupa Software's market cap stands at $3.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $156.16 and a 52-week-low of $52.01. Coupa Software's stock last closed at $135.03 per share.
- With a rating of Hold, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Encompass Health Corp (NYSE: EHC). The price target is set at $70.00 for Encompass Health. Encompass Health earned $1.08 in the second quarter, compared to $0.99 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $80.78 and a 52-week-low of $56.74. Encompass Health's stock last closed at $64.69 per share.
- Citigroup initiated coverage on IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ: IAC) with a Buy rating. The price target for IAC/InterActiveCorp is set at $290.00. For the second quarter, IAC/InterActiveCorp had an EPS of $1.19, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.32. The current market cap for IAC/InterActiveCorp is at $15.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $268.72 and a 52-week-low of $158.29. IAC/InterActiveCorp's stock last closed at $229.23 per share.
- With a rating of Buy, Citi initiated coverage on IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ: IAC). The price target is set at $290.00 for IAC/InterActiveCorp. IAC/InterActiveCorp earned $1.19 in the second quarter, compared to $2.32 in the year-ago quarter. IAC/InterActiveCorp's market cap stands at $15.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $268.72 and a 52-week-low of $158.29. IAC/InterActiveCorp's stock last closed at $229.23 per share.
- With a rating of Outperform, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE: ICE). The price target is set at $100.00 for Intercontinental Exchange. For the second quarter, Intercontinental Exchange had an EPS of $0.94, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.90. The current market cap for Intercontinental Exchange is at $25.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $95.55 and a 52-week-low of $69.69. Intercontinental Exchange's stock last closed at $91.89 per share.
- Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on LHC Group Inc (NASDAQ: LHCG) with a Buy rating. The price target for LHC Group is set at $145.00. In the second quarter, LHC Group showed an EPS of $1.07, compared to $0.84 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for LHC Group is at $3.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $129.37 and a 52-week-low of $80.84. LHC Group's stock last closed at $118.41 per share.
- With a rating of Buy, Jefferies initiated coverage on LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LPLA). The price target is set at $96.00 for LPL Financial Holdings. For the second quarter, LPL Financial Holdings had an EPS of $1.85, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.42. LPL Financial Holdings's market cap stands at $1.7 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $89.89 and a 52-week-low of $52.03. LPL Financial Holdings's stock last closed at $83.69 per share.
- Citigroup initiated coverage on Match Group Inc (NASDAQ: MTCH) with a Buy rating. The price target for Match Group is set at $95.00. In the second quarter, Match Group showed an EPS of $0.43, compared to $0.41 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $95.32 and a 52-week-low of $33.30. Match Group's stock last closed at $76.61 per share.
- Citi initiated coverage on Match Group Inc (NASDAQ: MTCH) with a Buy rating. The price target for Match Group is set at $95.00. For the second quarter, Match Group had an EPS of $0.43, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.41. The stock has a 52-week-high of $95.32 and a 52-week-low of $33.30. Match Group's stock last closed at $76.61 per share.
- Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ: NDAQ) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Nasdaq is set at $111.00. In the second quarter, Nasdaq showed an EPS of $1.22, compared to $1.18 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $105.26 and a 52-week-low of $75.49. Nasdaq's stock last closed at $99.28 per share.
- Guggenheim initiated coverage on Orchard Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ: ORTX) with a Buy rating. The price target for Orchard Therapeutics is set at $31.00. Orchard Therapeutics earned ($0.56) in the second quarter, compared to ($15.45) in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Orchard Therapeutics is at $1.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $21.64 and a 52-week-low of $8.65. Orchard Therapeutics's stock last closed at $15.50 per share.
- With a rating of Buy, Argus Research initiated coverage on Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE: QSR). The price target is set at $90.00 for Restaurant Brands Intl. For the second quarter, Restaurant Brands Intl had an EPS of $0.71, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.66. The stock has a 52-week-high of $79.46 and a 52-week-low of $50.20. Restaurant Brands Intl's stock last closed at $71.53 per share.
- Sidoti & Co. initiated coverage on RTI Surgical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: RTIX) with a Buy rating. The price target for RTI Surgical Hldgs is set at $5.00. RTI Surgical Hldgs earned $0.01 in the second quarter, compared to $0.03 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of RTI Surgical Hldgs's outstanding shares is at $260.8 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $6.15 and a 52-week-low of $2.95. RTI Surgical Hldgs's stock last closed at $3.21 per share.
- Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Select Medical Holdings Corp (NYSE: SEM) with a Buy rating. The price target for Select Medical Holdings is set at $22.00. In the second quarter, Select Medical Holdings showed an EPS of $0.33, compared to $0.31 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Select Medical Holdings's outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $20.24 and a 52-week-low of $12.96. Select Medical Holdings's stock last closed at $16.97 per share.
Posted-In: Initiations top upgradesUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Intraday Update Analyst Ratings
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.