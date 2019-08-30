Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 30, 2019
Upgrades
- Deutsche Bank upgraded the stock for Abercrombie & Fitch Co (NYSE: ANF) from Sell to Hold. For the second quarter, Abercrombie & Fitch had an EPS of ($0.48), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.06. The stock has a 52-week-high of $30.63 and a 52-week-low of $14.18. Abercrombie & Fitch's stock last closed at $14.44 per share.
- For Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ: CDEV), Barclays upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Centennial Resource Dev earned $0.07 in the second quarter, compared to $0.24 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $23.12 and a 52-week-low of $3.92. Centennial Resource Dev's stock last closed at $4.86 per share.
- Exane BNP Paribas upgraded the stock for Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE: CS) from Neutral to Outperform. For the second quarter, Credit Suisse Group had an EPS of $0.36, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.26. Credit Suisse Group's market cap stands at $43.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $15.99 and a 52-week-low of $10.23. Credit Suisse Group's stock last closed at $11.53 per share.
- For DuPont de Nemours Inc (NYSE: DD), Exane BNP Paribas upgraded the stock from Neutral to Outperform. DuPont de Nemours's market cap stands at $59.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $102.34 and a 52-week-low of $63.28. DuPont de Nemours's stock last closed at $65.76 per share.
- Craig-Hallum changed the rating for Marvell Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ: MRVL) from Hold to Buy. In the second quarter, Marvell Technology Group showed an EPS of $0.16, compared to $0.28 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Marvell Technology Group's outstanding shares is at $15.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $27.64 and a 52-week-low of $14.34. Marvell Technology Group's stock last closed at $24.20 per share.
- For Pan American Silver Corp (NASDAQ: PAAS), National Bank Financial upgraded the stock from Sector Perform to Outperform. In the second quarter, Pan American Silver showed an EPS of $0.04, compared to $0.23 from the year-ago quarter. Pan American Silver's market cap stands at $109.7 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $19.06 and a 52-week-low of $10.26. Pan American Silver's stock last closed at $18.18 per share.
- Stifel Nicolaus changed the rating for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ: TRHC) from Hold to Buy. For the second quarter, Tabula Rasa HealthCare had an EPS of $0.35, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.20. The total market value of Tabula Rasa HealthCare's outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $91.16 and a 52-week-low of $40.86. Tabula Rasa HealthCare's stock last closed at $57.64 per share.
- For Workday Inc (NASDAQ: WDAY), Citi upgraded the stock from Sell to Neutral. For the second quarter, Workday had an EPS of $0.44, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.31. The current market cap for Workday is at $31.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $226.83 and a 52-week-low of $117.72. Workday's stock last closed at $187.65 per share.
Downgrades
- Jefferies changed the rating for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE: NVO) from Hold to Underperform. Novo Nordisk earned ($6.06) in the second quarter, compared to ($2.69) in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $52.84 and a 52-week-low of $41.23. Novo Nordisk's stock last closed at $52.62 per share.
- For Castle Brands Inc (AMEX: ROX), Barrington Research downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform. In the second quarter, Castle Brands showed an EPS of $0.00, compared to $0.00 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $1.27 and a 52-week-low of $0.44. Castle Brands's stock last closed at $1.26 per share.
- Piper Jaffray changed the rating for Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ: ULTA) from Overweight to Neutral. For the second quarter, Ulta Beauty had an EPS of $2.72, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.46. The current market cap for Ulta Beauty is at $19.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $368.83 and a 52-week-low of $224.43. Ulta Beauty's stock last closed at $337.45 per share.
- Wells Fargo downgraded the stock for Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ: ULTA) from Outperform to Market Perform. For the second quarter, Ulta Beauty had an EPS of $2.72, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.46. The total market value of Ulta Beauty's outstanding shares is at $19.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $368.83 and a 52-week-low of $224.43. Ulta Beauty's stock last closed at $337.45 per share.
- For Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ: ULTA), Atlantic Equities downgraded the stock from Overweight to Neutral. Ulta Beauty earned $2.72 in the second quarter, compared to $2.46 in the year-ago quarter. Ulta Beauty's market cap stands at $19.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $368.83 and a 52-week-low of $224.43. Ulta Beauty's stock last closed at $337.45 per share.
- Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock for Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ: ULTA) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Ulta Beauty earned $2.72 in the second quarter, compared to $2.46 in the year-ago quarter. Ulta Beauty's market cap stands at $19.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $368.83 and a 52-week-low of $224.43. Ulta Beauty's stock last closed at $337.45 per share.
Initiations
- Loop Capital initiated coverage on AMTD International Inc (NYSE: HKIB) with a Buy rating. The price target for AMTD International is set at $12.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $11.19 and a 52-week-low of $8.27. AMTD International's stock last closed at $8.58 per share.
- With a rating of Overweight, Barclays initiated coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE: MGY). The price target is set at $13.00 for Magnolia Oil & Gas. The current market cap for Magnolia Oil & Gas is at $2.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $15.23 and a 52-week-low of $9.27. Magnolia Oil & Gas's stock last closed at $10.23 per share.
- DA Davidson initiated coverage on Modine Manufacturing Co (NYSE: MOD) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Modine Manufacturing is set at $11.50. In the first quarter, Modine Manufacturing showed an EPS of $0.31, compared to $0.41 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Modine Manufacturing's outstanding shares is at $740.6 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $17.95 and a 52-week-low of $9.50. Modine Manufacturing's stock last closed at $10.24 per share.
- With a rating of Equal-Weight, Barclays initiated coverage on Oasis Petroleum Inc (NYSE: OAS). The price target is set at $3.50 for Oasis Petroleum. In the second quarter, Oasis Petroleum showed an EPS of $0.03, compared to $0.10 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Oasis Petroleum's outstanding shares is at $4.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $14.57 and a 52-week-low of $2.41. Oasis Petroleum's stock last closed at $3.31 per share.
- With a rating of Outperform, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Orchard Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ: ORTX). The price target is set at $26.00 for Orchard Therapeutics. Orchard Therapeutics earned ($0.56) in the second quarter, compared to ($15.45) in the year-ago quarter. Orchard Therapeutics's market cap stands at $1.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $21.64 and a 52-week-low of $8.65. Orchard Therapeutics's stock last closed at $14.37 per share.
- With a rating of Overweight, Barclays initiated coverage on PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ: PDCE). The price target is set at $42.00 for PDC Energy. In the second quarter, PDC Energy showed an EPS of $0.34, compared to $0.56 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $57.41 and a 52-week-low of $24.13. PDC Energy's stock last closed at $32.23 per share.
- With a rating of Equal-Weight, Barclays initiated coverage on Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE: WLL). The price target is set at $8.00 for Whiting Petroleum. Whiting Petroleum earned ($0.28) in the second quarter, compared to $0.62 in the year-ago quarter. Whiting Petroleum's market cap stands at $1.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $55.17 and a 52-week-low of $6.45. Whiting Petroleum's stock last closed at $7.19 per share.
- Barclays initiated coverage on Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ: XOG) with an Underweight rating. The price target for Extraction Oil & Gas is set at $4.00. In the second quarter, Extraction Oil & Gas showed an EPS of $0.22, compared to $0.03 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Extraction Oil & Gas's outstanding shares is at $3.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $12.21 and a 52-week-low of $3.04. Extraction Oil & Gas's stock last closed at $4.53 per share.
- With a rating of Buy, Stifel initiated coverage on Zymeworks Inc (NYSE: ZYME). The price target is set at $45.00 for Zymeworks. For the second quarter, Zymeworks had an EPS of ($0.61), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.05). The stock has a 52-week-high of $27.19 and a 52-week-low of $10.72. Zymeworks's stock last closed at $26.09 per share.
