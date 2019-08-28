Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 28, 2019
Upgrades
- Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock for Kubota Corp (OTC: KUBTY) from Sell to Neutral. Kubota's market cap stands at $8.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $88.15 and a 52-week-low of $66.25. Kubota's stock last closed at $70.90 per share.
- For Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE), DZ Bank upgraded the stock from Sell to Hold. Pfizer earned $0.80 in the second quarter, compared to $0.81 in the year-ago quarter. Pfizer's market cap stands at $205.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $46.47 and a 52-week-low of $33.97. Pfizer's stock last closed at $34.32 per share.
- Stifel changed the rating for Papa John's International Inc (NASDAQ: PZZA) from Hold to Buy. Papa John's International earned $0.28 in the second quarter, compared to $0.49 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $60.56 and a 52-week-low of $38.29. Papa John's International's stock last closed at $48.00 per share.
Downgrades
- Bank of America changed the rating for Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ: ADSK) from Neutral to Underperform. For the second quarter, Autodesk had an EPS of $0.65, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.19. Autodesk's market cap stands at $35.7 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $178.95 and a 52-week-low of $117.72. Autodesk's stock last closed at $150.21 per share.
- Northcoast changed the rating for Kelly Services Inc (NASDAQ: KELYA) from Buy to Neutral. Kelly Services earned $0.72 in the second quarter, compared to $0.54 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Kelly Services's outstanding shares is at $925.1 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $28.91 and a 52-week-low of $19.21. Kelly Services's stock last closed at $25.18 per share.
- For Nabors Industries Ltd (NYSE: NBR), Bank of America downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. Nabors Industries earned ($0.41) in the second quarter, compared to ($0.39) in the year-ago quarter. Nabors Industries's market cap stands at $4.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $6.65 and a 52-week-low of $1.60. Nabors Industries's stock last closed at $1.64 per share.
Initiations
- Stifel initiated coverage on Cerus Corp (NASDAQ: CERS) with a Buy rating. The price target for Cerus is set at $7.00. For the second quarter, Cerus had an EPS of ($0.13), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.10). Cerus's market cap stands at $511.9 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $7.81 and a 52-week-low of $4.49. Cerus's stock last closed at $5.21 per share.
- With a rating of Buy, Dougherty & Co. initiated coverage on Modine Manufacturing Co (NYSE: MOD). The price target is set at $13.00 for Modine Manufacturing. Modine Manufacturing earned $0.31 in the first quarter, compared to $0.41 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Modine Manufacturing's outstanding shares is at $740.6 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $18.50 and a 52-week-low of $9.50. Modine Manufacturing's stock last closed at $9.86 per share.
- Dougherty & Co. initiated coverage on Manitowoc Co Inc (NYSE: MTW) with a Neutral rating. Manitowoc Co earned $0.94 in the second quarter, compared to $0.40 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Manitowoc Co's outstanding shares is at $246.8 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $26.88 and a 52-week-low of $11.85. Manitowoc Co's stock last closed at $11.87 per share.
- With a rating of Buy, Dougherty & Co. initiated coverage on Oshkosh Corp (NYSE: OSK). The price target is set at $80.00 for Oshkosh. For the third quarter, Oshkosh had an EPS of $2.72, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.20. The stock has a 52-week-high of $86.45 and a 52-week-low of $51.42. Oshkosh's stock last closed at $66.67 per share.
Posted-In: Initiations top upgradesUpgrades Downgrades Initiation
