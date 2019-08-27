Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 27, 2019
Upgrades
- Evercore ISI Group upgraded the stock for Copa Holdings SA (NYSE: CPA) from In-Line to Outperform. In the second quarter, Copa Holdings showed an EPS of $1.20, compared to $1.18 from the year-ago quarter. Copa Holdings's market cap stands at $3.7 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $113.62 and a 52-week-low of $67.38. Copa Holdings's stock last closed at $100.02 per share.
- JP Morgan upgraded the stock for Cree Inc (NASDAQ: CREE) from Underweight to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, Cree had an EPS of $0.11, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.11. The current market cap for Cree is at $5.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $69.21 and a 52-week-low of $33.72. Cree's stock last closed at $43.18 per share.
- Morgan Stanley changed the rating for Exelon Corp (NYSE: EXC) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. In the second quarter, Exelon showed an EPS of $0.60, compared to $0.71 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Exelon's outstanding shares is at $28.7 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $51.18 and a 52-week-low of $42.19. Exelon's stock last closed at $45.68 per share.
- Susquehanna changed the rating for Genesco Inc (NYSE: GCO) from Neutral to Positive. For the first quarter, Genesco had an EPS of $0.33, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.14. The current market cap for Genesco is at $608.1 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $51.85 and a 52-week-low of $31.65. Genesco's stock last closed at $32.90 per share.
- Citi changed the rating for MongoDB Inc (NASDAQ: MDB) from Neutral to Buy. MongoDB earned ($0.22) in the first quarter, compared to ($0.43) in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of MongoDB's outstanding shares is at $7.7 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $184.78 and a 52-week-low of $62.30. MongoDB's stock last closed at $146.65 per share.
- For PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ: PDCE), Credit Suisse upgraded the stock from Neutral to Outperform. PDC Energy earned $0.34 in the second quarter, compared to $0.56 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of PDC Energy's outstanding shares is at $99.9 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $57.41 and a 52-week-low of $24.13. PDC Energy's stock last closed at $29.65 per share.
- Oppenheimer upgraded the stock for Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE: VZ) from Perform to Outperform. Verizon Communications earned $1.23 in the second quarter, compared to $1.20 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Verizon Communications's outstanding shares is at $197.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $61.58 and a 52-week-low of $52.28. Verizon Communications's stock last closed at $56.73 per share.
- For Weight Watchers International Inc (NASDAQ: WW), Craig-Hallum upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy. The total market value of Weight Watchers Intl's outstanding shares is at $4.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $80.30 and a 52-week-low of $16.71. Weight Watchers Intl's stock last closed at $28.88 per share.
Downgrades
- Argus Research changed the rating for Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE: CAH) from Buy to Hold. For the fourth quarter, Cardinal Health had an EPS of $1.11, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.01. The stock has a 52-week-high of $58.31 and a 52-week-low of $41.03. Cardinal Health's stock last closed at $43.86 per share.
- KeyBanc changed the rating for Pivotal Software Inc (NYSE: PVTL) from Overweight to Sector Weight. For the first quarter, Pivotal Software had an EPS of ($0.03), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.10). Pivotal Software's market cap stands at $5.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $29.15 and a 52-week-low of $8.03. Pivotal Software's stock last closed at $14.87 per share.
- For Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc (NASDAQ: RRGB), Bank of America downgraded the stock from Neutral to Underperform. In the second quarter, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers showed an EPS of $1.03, compared to $0.46 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $42.50 and a 52-week-low of $24.57. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers's stock last closed at $34.39 per share.
- MKM Partners downgraded the stock for SRC Energy Inc (AMEX: SRCI) from Buy to Neutral. SRC Energy earned $0.26 in the third quarter, compared to $0.22 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $10.14 and a 52-week-low of $3.17. SRC Energy's stock last closed at $4.65 per share.
- For T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS), Oppenheimer downgraded the stock from Outperform to Perform. For the third quarter, T-Mobile US had an EPS of $0.93, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.73. The total market value of T-Mobile US's outstanding shares is at $4.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $85.22 and a 52-week-low of $59.96. T-Mobile US's stock last closed at $78.06 per share.
- Barclays changed the rating for Veolia Environnement SA (OTC: VEOEY) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. The total market value of Veolia Environnement's outstanding shares is at $10.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $25.79 and a 52-week-low of $18.90. Veolia Environnement's stock last closed at $24.04 per share.
Initiations
- With a rating of Buy, Nomura initiated coverage on BorgWarner Inc (NYSE: BWA). The price target is set at $41.00 for BorgWarner. In the second quarter, BorgWarner showed an EPS of $1.00, compared to $1.18 from the year-ago quarter. BorgWarner's market cap stands at $10.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $46.97 and a 52-week-low of $30.71. BorgWarner's stock last closed at $31.06 per share.
- For Chemung Financial Corp (NASDAQ: CHMG), DA Davidson initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Neutral. Chemung Financial earned $1.02 in the second quarter, compared to $0.68 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Chemung Financial's outstanding shares is at $224.7 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $51.00 and a 52-week-low of $36.87. Chemung Financial's stock last closed at $39.95 per share.
- With a rating of Buy, H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage on Cleanspark Inc (OTC: CLSK). The price target is set at $4.00 for Cleanspark. Cleanspark's market cap stands at $96.8 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $15.01 and a 52-week-low of $0.77. Cleanspark's stock last closed at $0.96 per share.
- With a rating of Buy, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Jiayin Group Inc (NASDAQ: JFIN). The price target is set at $17.00 for Jiayin Group. Jiayin Group earned $0.76 in the first quarter. The current market cap for Jiayin Group is at $662.3 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $22.50 and a 52-week-low of $9.01. Jiayin Group's stock last closed at $11.94 per share.
- For Lakeland Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ: LBAI), DA Davidson initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Buy. In the second quarter, Lakeland Bancorp showed an EPS of $0.34, compared to $0.33 from the year-ago quarter. Lakeland Bancorp's market cap stands at $786.9 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $19.40 and a 52-week-low of $13.77. Lakeland Bancorp's stock last closed at $14.80 per share.
- Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Realty Income Corp (NYSE: O) with a Hold rating. In the second quarter, Realty Income showed an EPS of $0.82, compared to $0.80 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $74.14 and a 52-week-low of $55.55. Realty Income's stock last closed at $73.20 per share.
- DA Davidson initiated coverage on People's United Financial Inc (NASDAQ: PBCT) with a Buy rating. People's United Finl earned $0.34 in the second quarter, compared to $0.32 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $18.86 and a 52-week-low of $13.66. People's United Finl's stock last closed at $14.10 per share.
- MKM Partners initiated coverage on Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE: PE) with a Buy rating. Parsley Energy earned $0.32 in the second quarter, compared to $0.39 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $31.05 and a 52-week-low of $13.72. Parsley Energy's stock last closed at $16.39 per share.
- For Salisbury Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ: SAL), DA Davidson initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Neutral. For the second quarter, Salisbury Bancorp had an EPS of $0.96, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.68. The total market value of Salisbury Bancorp's outstanding shares is at $112.2 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $44.69 and a 52-week-low of $33.20. Salisbury Bancorp's stock last closed at $37.51 per share.
- With a rating of Buy, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Synchronoss Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SNCR). The price target is set at $13.00 for Synchronoss Technologies. For the second quarter, Synchronoss Technologies had an EPS of ($0.28), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.48). The stock has a 52-week-high of $9.05 and a 52-week-low of $4.96. Synchronoss Technologies's stock last closed at $8.13 per share.
- For STORE Capital Corp (NYSE: STOR), Deutsche Bank initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Buy. STORE Capital earned $0.50 in the second quarter, compared to $0.45 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $37.30 and a 52-week-low of $26.93. STORE Capital's stock last closed at $36.94 per share.
- Atlantic Equities initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies Corp (NASDAQ: ZBRA) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Zebra Technologies is set at $230.00. In the second quarter, Zebra Technologies showed an EPS of $3.02, compared to $2.48 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Zebra Technologies's outstanding shares is at $10.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $237.15 and a 52-week-low of $140.95. Zebra Technologies's stock last closed at $198.41 per share.
