Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 9, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 09, 2019 10:06am   Comments
Share:

Upgrades

  • Evercore ISI Group changed the rating for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (NASDAQ: BBBY) from Underperform to In-Line. In the first quarter, Bed Bath & Beyond showed an EPS of $0.12, compared to $0.32 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Bed Bath & Beyond is at $1.1 billion. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $19.59 and a 52-week-low of $8.43. Bed Bath & Beyond closed at $9.00 at the end of the last trading period.
  • UBS upgraded the stock for Cincinnati Bell Inc (NYSE: CBB) from Neutral to Buy. Cincinnati Bell earned ($0.13) in the second quarter, compared to ($0.39) in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Cincinnati Bell's outstanding shares is at $171.7 million. Cincinnati Bell shows a 52-week-high of $16.10 and a 52-week-low of $3.19. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $3.99.
  • DA Davidson upgraded the stock for Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ: CIVB) from Neutral to Buy. In the second quarter, Civista Bancshares showed an EPS of $0.51, compared to $0.44 from the year-ago quarter. Civista Bancshares's market cap stands at $323.2 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $25.44 and a 52-week-low of $15.55. At the end of the last trading period, Civista Bancshares closed at $21.10.
  • Raymond James changed the rating for Copa Holdings SA (NYSE: CPA) from Market Perform to Outperform. In the second quarter, Copa Holdings showed an EPS of $1.20, compared to $1.18 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Copa Holdings's outstanding shares is at $3.7 billion. Copa Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $113.62 and a 52-week-low of $67.38. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $110.34.
  • Canaccord Genuity upgraded the stock for Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ: CRON) from Sell to Hold. For the second quarter, Cronos Group had an EPS of $0.17, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $25.10 and a 52-week-low of $5.61. At the end of the last trading period, Cronos Group closed at $13.89.
  • RBC Capital changed the rating for Corteva Inc (NYSE: CTVA) from Sector Perform to Outperform. In the second quarter, Corteva showed an EPS of $1.42, compared to $1.56 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Corteva's outstanding shares is at $22.1 billion. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $32.78 and a 52-week-low of $24.35. Corteva closed at $31.61 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Stephens & Co. upgraded the stock for Callaway Golf Co (NYSE: ELY) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. For the second quarter, Callaway Golf had an EPS of $0.37, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.63. Callaway Golf's market cap stands at $1.6 billion. Callaway Golf shows a 52-week-high of $24.67 and a 52-week-low of $14.44. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $17.54.
  • Craig-Hallum upgraded the stock for Bottomline Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: EPAY) from Hold to Buy. For the fourth quarter, Bottomline Technologies had an EPS of $0.34, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.35. The current market cap for Bottomline Technologies is at $1.7 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $74.05 and a 52-week-low of $39.49. At the end of the last trading period, Bottomline Technologies closed at $43.02.
  • RBC Capital changed the rating for FMC Corp (NYSE: FMC) from Sector Perform to Outperform. FMC earned $1.66 in the second quarter, compared to $1.78 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for FMC is at $11.8 billion. FMC shows a 52-week-high of $89.02 and a 52-week-low of $60.11. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $88.77.
  • JP Morgan upgraded the stock for FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE: FSK) from Neutral to Overweight. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $8.20 and a 52-week-low of $5.09. FS KKR Capital closed at $5.90 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Guggenheim changed the rating for Green Dot Corp (NYSE: GDOT) from Neutral to Buy. In the second quarter, Green Dot showed an EPS of $0.90, compared to $0.74 from the year-ago quarter. Green Dot's market cap stands at $2.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $93.00 and a 52-week-low of $24.19. At the end of the last trading period, Green Dot closed at $27.31.
  • Compass Point upgraded the stock for HarborOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ: HONE) from Neutral to Buy. HarborOne Bancorp earned $0.15 in the second quarter, compared to $0.10 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for HarborOne Bancorp is at $610.7 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $19.95 and a 52-week-low of $14.90. At the end of the last trading period, HarborOne Bancorp closed at $19.08.
  • For IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ: IAC), Guggenheim upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. For the second quarter, IAC/InterActiveCorp had an EPS of $1.19, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.32. IAC/InterActiveCorp's market cap stands at $5.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $268.72 and a 52-week-low of $158.29. At the end of the last trading period, IAC/InterActiveCorp closed at $256.82.
  • Wedbush upgraded the stock for Jack In The Box Inc (NASDAQ: JACK) from Neutral to Outperform. In the third quarter, Jack In The Box showed an EPS of $1.07, compared to $1.00 from the year-ago quarter. Jack In The Box shows a 52-week-high of $93.98 and a 52-week-low of $70.77. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $86.97.
  • For J&J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ: JJSF), Consumer Edge upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight. For the third quarter, J&J Snack Foods had an EPS of $1.63, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.39. J&J Snack Foods's market cap stands at $2.8 billion. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $191.37 and a 52-week-low of $138.40. J&J Snack Foods closed at $186.15 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Goldman Sachs changed the rating for Kaiser Aluminum Corp (NASDAQ: KALU) from Sell to Neutral. For the second quarter, Kaiser Aluminum had an EPS of $1.40, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.68. The current market cap for Kaiser Aluminum is at $1.6 billion. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $114.99 and a 52-week-low of $83.29. Kaiser Aluminum closed at $94.30 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE: NCLH), Buckingham Research upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. For the second quarter, Norwegian Cruise Line had an EPS of $1.30, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.21. Norwegian Cruise Line's market cap stands at $9.9 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line shows a 52-week-high of $59.71 and a 52-week-low of $39.36. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $48.55.
  • For PCTEL Inc (NASDAQ: PCTI), B. Riley FBR upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. In the second quarter, PCTEL showed an EPS of $0.13, compared to $0.00 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for PCTEL is at $84.9 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $6.00 and a 52-week-low of $3.88. At the end of the last trading period, PCTEL closed at $4.53.
  • For STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE: STM), Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. STMicroelectronics earned $0.18 in the second quarter, compared to $0.29 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for STMicroelectronics is at $12.8 billion. STMicroelectronics shows a 52-week-high of $22.27 and a 52-week-low of $12.00. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $17.56.
  • For Synaptics Inc (NASDAQ: SYNA), Dougherty upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. In the fourth quarter, Synaptics showed an EPS of $0.38, compared to $1.00 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Synaptics is at $1.0 billion. Synaptics shows a 52-week-high of $49.80 and a 52-week-low of $26.34. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $33.23.
  • Dougherty & Co. upgraded the stock for Synaptics Inc (NASDAQ: SYNA) from Neutral to Buy. Synaptics earned $0.38 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.00 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Synaptics is at $1.0 billion. Synaptics shows a 52-week-high of $49.80 and a 52-week-low of $26.34. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $33.23.
  • Raymond James upgraded the stock for Viasat Inc (NASDAQ: VSAT) from Market Perform to Outperform. In the first quarter, Viasat showed an EPS of ($0.19), compared to ($0.30) from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Viasat is at $3.7 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $97.31 and a 52-week-low of $55.93. At the end of the last trading period, Viasat closed at $77.77.

 

Downgrades

  • Needham downgraded the stock for Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ: AAXN) from Buy to Hold. In the second quarter, Axon Enterprise showed an EPS of $0.14, compared to $0.18 from the year-ago quarter. Axon Enterprise's market cap stands at $3.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $74.93 and a 52-week-low of $39.43. At the end of the last trading period, Axon Enterprise closed at $68.41.
  • For TD Ameritrade Holding Corp (NASDAQ: AMTD), Deutsche Bank downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold. TD Ameritrade Holding earned $1.04 in the third quarter, compared to $0.89 in the year-ago quarter. TD Ameritrade Holding shows a 52-week-high of $60.22 and a 52-week-low of $44.81. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $46.23.
  • For ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ: ANGI), Wedbush downgraded the stock from Outperform to Neutral. In the second quarter, ANGI Homeservices showed an EPS of $0.01, compared to $0.05 from the year-ago quarter. ANGI Homeservices's market cap stands at $8.5 billion. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $23.95 and a 52-week-low of $8.51. ANGI Homeservices closed at $9.41 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Cowen & Co. downgraded the stock for Avedro Inc (NASDAQ: AVDR) from Outperform to Market Perform. In the second quarter, Avedro earned ($0.43). At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $24.74 and a 52-week-low of $10.75. Avedro closed at $23.20 at the end of the last trading period.
  • RBC Capital downgraded the stock for The Chemours Co (NYSE: CC) from Outperform to Sector Perform. For the second quarter, Chemours had an EPS of $0.72, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.71. The current market cap for Chemours is at $2.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $48.30 and a 52-week-low of $13.38. At the end of the last trading period, Chemours closed at $14.52.
  • Canaccord Genuity changed the rating for Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE: CDE) from Buy to Hold. Coeur Mining earned ($0.11) in the second quarter, compared to $0.01 in the year-ago quarter. Coeur Mining's market cap stands at $1.0 billion. Coeur Mining shows a 52-week-high of $6.55 and a 52-week-low of $2.78. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $5.62.
  • KeyBanc changed the rating for Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ: CDLX) from Overweight to Sector Weight. For the second quarter, Cardlytics had an EPS of ($0.12), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.21). The total market value of Cardlytics's outstanding shares is at $615.9 million. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $33.66 and a 52-week-low of $9.80. Cardlytics closed at $32.94 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Cowen & Co. downgraded the stock for Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc (AMEX: CVRS) from Outperform to Market Perform. Corindus Vascular Robotic's market cap stands at $456.8 million. Corindus Vascular Robotic shows a 52-week-high of $4.30 and a 52-week-low of $0.78. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $4.27.
  • For DXC Technology Co (NYSE: DXC), KeyBanc downgraded the stock from Overweight to Sector Weight. For the first quarter, DXC Technology had an EPS of $1.74, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.93. DXC Technology's market cap stands at $13.5 billion. DXC Technology shows a 52-week-high of $96.75 and a 52-week-low of $46.46. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $50.80.
  • For DXC Technology Co (NYSE: DXC), BMO Capital downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform. In the first quarter, DXC Technology showed an EPS of $1.74, compared to $1.93 from the year-ago quarter. DXC Technology's market cap stands at $13.5 billion. DXC Technology shows a 52-week-high of $96.75 and a 52-week-low of $46.46. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $50.80.
  • Deutsche Bank changed the rating for E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ: ETFC) from Buy to Hold. ETRADE Financial earned $1.12 in the second quarter, compared to $0.95 in the year-ago quarter. ETRADE Financial's market cap stands at $15.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $61.87 and a 52-week-low of $40.41. At the end of the last trading period, ETRADE Financial closed at *$43.21**.
  • China Renaissance downgraded the stock for Farfetch Ltd (NYSE: FTCH) from Buy to Hold. Interestingly, in the second quarter, Farfetch's EPS was ($0.15). The current market cap for Farfetch is at $5.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $32.40 and a 52-week-low of $15.98. At the end of the last trading period, Farfetch closed at $18.26.
  • For Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc (NYSE: HE), JP Morgan downgraded the stock from Neutral to Underweight. In the second quarter, Hawaiian Electric Indus showed an EPS of $0.39, compared to $0.42 from the year-ago quarter. Hawaiian Electric Indus's market cap stands at $4.0 billion. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $45.19 and a 52-week-low of $34.16. Hawaiian Electric Indus closed at $45.04 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Guggenheim downgraded the stock for The Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ: KHC) from Neutral to Sell. Kraft Heinz earned $0.66 in the first quarter, compared to $0.89 in the year-ago quarter. Kraft Heinz's market cap stands at $40.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $61.68 and a 52-week-low of $26.05. At the end of the last trading period, Kraft Heinz closed at $28.22.
  • For Maximus Inc (NYSE: MMS), Wells Fargo downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform. For the third quarter, Maximus had an EPS of $0.97, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.91. The total market value of Maximus's outstanding shares is at $4.4 billion. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $80.83 and a 52-week-low of $60.00. Maximus closed at $79.57 at the end of the last trading period.
  • JP Morgan downgraded the stock for Nektar Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: NKTR) from Overweight to Neutral. In the second quarter, Nektar Therapeutics showed an EPS of ($0.63), compared to $5.33 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Nektar Therapeutics's outstanding shares is at $4.9 billion. Nektar Therapeutics shows a 52-week-high of $69.76 and a 52-week-low of $27.85. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $29.57.
  • For Nektar Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: NKTR), Jefferies downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold. Nektar Therapeutics earned ($0.63) in the second quarter, compared to $5.33 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Nektar Therapeutics's outstanding shares is at $4.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $69.76 and a 52-week-low of $27.85. At the end of the last trading period, Nektar Therapeutics closed at $29.57.
  • Mizuho changed the rating for Nektar Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: NKTR) from Buy to Neutral. In the second quarter, Nektar Therapeutics showed an EPS of ($0.63), compared to $5.33 from the year-ago quarter. Nektar Therapeutics's market cap stands at $4.9 billion. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $69.76 and a 52-week-low of $27.85. Nektar Therapeutics closed at $29.57 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For ProPetro Holding Corp (NYSE: PUMP), Citi downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. For the second quarter, ProPetro Holding had an EPS of $0.35, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.45. The current market cap for ProPetro Holding is at $1.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $25.38 and a 52-week-low of $11.27. At the end of the last trading period, ProPetro Holding closed at $17.31.
  • Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock for Extended Stay America Inc (NASDAQ: STAY) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. In the second quarter, Extended Stay America showed an EPS of $0.32, compared to $0.35 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Extended Stay America is at $2.8 billion. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $21.48 and a 52-week-low of $12.88. Extended Stay America closed at $15.02 at the end of the last trading period.
  • JP Morgan changed the rating for Synaptics Inc (NASDAQ: SYNA) from Neutral to Underweight. In the fourth quarter, Synaptics showed an EPS of $0.38, compared to $1.00 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Synaptics is at $1.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $49.80 and a 52-week-low of $26.34. At the end of the last trading period, Synaptics closed at $33.23.
  • Raymond James changed the rating for The Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ: TTD) from Outperform to Market Perform. For the second quarter, Trade Desk had an EPS of $0.95, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.60. Trade Desk's market cap stands at $3.9 billion. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $279.71 and a 52-week-low of $89.51. Trade Desk closed at $273.67 at the end of the last trading period.
  • RBC Capital changed the rating for Venator Materials PLC (NYSE: VNTR) from Outperform to Sector Perform. Venator Materials earned $0.13 in the second quarter, compared to $0.85 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Venator Materials's outstanding shares is at $719.3 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $13.02 and a 52-week-low of $2.57. At the end of the last trading period, Venator Materials closed at $2.85.

 

Initiations

  • With a rating of Overweight, JP Morgan initiated coverage on Afya Ltd (NASDAQ: AFYA). The price target is set at $34.00 for Afya. Afya shows a 52-week-high of $29.37 and a 52-week-low of $22.00. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $25.48.
  • With a rating of Buy, BTIG initiated coverage on Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ALLO). The price target is set at $37.00 for Allogene Therapeutics. In the second quarter, Allogene Therapeutics earned ($0.41). At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $35.55 and a 52-week-low of $21.67. Allogene Therapeutics closed at $31.06 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With a rating of Buy, BTIG initiated coverage on Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: DNLI). The price target is set at $30.00 for Denali Therapeutics. For the second quarter, Denali Therapeutics had an EPS of ($0.61), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.59). Denali Therapeutics's market cap stands at $2.3 billion. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $28.86 and a 52-week-low of $13.78. Denali Therapeutics closed at $19.10 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Oppenheimer initiated coverage on The Lovesac Co (NASDAQ: LOVE) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Lovesac is set at $30.00. In the first quarter, Lovesac earned ($0.67). The total market value of Lovesac's outstanding shares is at $289.7 million. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $46.79 and a 52-week-low of $16.46. Lovesac closed at $18.60 at the end of the last trading period.
  • BMO Capital initiated coverage on Monro Inc (NASDAQ: MNRO) with a Market Perform rating. The price target for Monro is set at $90.00. In the first quarter, Monro showed an EPS of $0.68, compared to $0.64 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Monro's outstanding shares is at $2.8 billion. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $89.72 and a 52-week-low of $60.78. Monro closed at $82.33 at the end of the last trading period.

Posted-In: Initiations top upgradesUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAXN + AFYA)

8 Industrials Stocks Moving In Today's Pre-Market Session
52 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
13 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
Stocks That Broke Yearly Highs Thursday Morning
New Stocks that Broke Through 52-Week Highs Tuesday Morning
50 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
PCTIUpgrades6.5
PSIMaintains24.0
PGFMaintains0.500
TTDMaintains290.0
LHCGMaintains146.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

EUR/USD: Italy's Issues Counter Trade War Upside

What Caused The Opening Gap In Nektar?