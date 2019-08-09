Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 9, 2019
Upgrades
- Evercore ISI Group changed the rating for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (NASDAQ: BBBY) from Underperform to In-Line. In the first quarter, Bed Bath & Beyond showed an EPS of $0.12, compared to $0.32 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Bed Bath & Beyond is at $1.1 billion. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $19.59 and a 52-week-low of $8.43. Bed Bath & Beyond closed at $9.00 at the end of the last trading period.
- UBS upgraded the stock for Cincinnati Bell Inc (NYSE: CBB) from Neutral to Buy. Cincinnati Bell earned ($0.13) in the second quarter, compared to ($0.39) in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Cincinnati Bell's outstanding shares is at $171.7 million. Cincinnati Bell shows a 52-week-high of $16.10 and a 52-week-low of $3.19. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $3.99.
- DA Davidson upgraded the stock for Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ: CIVB) from Neutral to Buy. In the second quarter, Civista Bancshares showed an EPS of $0.51, compared to $0.44 from the year-ago quarter. Civista Bancshares's market cap stands at $323.2 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $25.44 and a 52-week-low of $15.55. At the end of the last trading period, Civista Bancshares closed at $21.10.
- Raymond James changed the rating for Copa Holdings SA (NYSE: CPA) from Market Perform to Outperform. In the second quarter, Copa Holdings showed an EPS of $1.20, compared to $1.18 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Copa Holdings's outstanding shares is at $3.7 billion. Copa Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $113.62 and a 52-week-low of $67.38. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $110.34.
- Canaccord Genuity upgraded the stock for Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ: CRON) from Sell to Hold. For the second quarter, Cronos Group had an EPS of $0.17, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $25.10 and a 52-week-low of $5.61. At the end of the last trading period, Cronos Group closed at $13.89.
- RBC Capital changed the rating for Corteva Inc (NYSE: CTVA) from Sector Perform to Outperform. In the second quarter, Corteva showed an EPS of $1.42, compared to $1.56 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Corteva's outstanding shares is at $22.1 billion. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $32.78 and a 52-week-low of $24.35. Corteva closed at $31.61 at the end of the last trading period.
- Stephens & Co. upgraded the stock for Callaway Golf Co (NYSE: ELY) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. For the second quarter, Callaway Golf had an EPS of $0.37, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.63. Callaway Golf's market cap stands at $1.6 billion. Callaway Golf shows a 52-week-high of $24.67 and a 52-week-low of $14.44. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $17.54.
- Craig-Hallum upgraded the stock for Bottomline Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: EPAY) from Hold to Buy. For the fourth quarter, Bottomline Technologies had an EPS of $0.34, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.35. The current market cap for Bottomline Technologies is at $1.7 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $74.05 and a 52-week-low of $39.49. At the end of the last trading period, Bottomline Technologies closed at $43.02.
- RBC Capital changed the rating for FMC Corp (NYSE: FMC) from Sector Perform to Outperform. FMC earned $1.66 in the second quarter, compared to $1.78 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for FMC is at $11.8 billion. FMC shows a 52-week-high of $89.02 and a 52-week-low of $60.11. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $88.77.
- JP Morgan upgraded the stock for FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE: FSK) from Neutral to Overweight. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $8.20 and a 52-week-low of $5.09. FS KKR Capital closed at $5.90 at the end of the last trading period.
- Guggenheim changed the rating for Green Dot Corp (NYSE: GDOT) from Neutral to Buy. In the second quarter, Green Dot showed an EPS of $0.90, compared to $0.74 from the year-ago quarter. Green Dot's market cap stands at $2.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $93.00 and a 52-week-low of $24.19. At the end of the last trading period, Green Dot closed at $27.31.
- Compass Point upgraded the stock for HarborOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ: HONE) from Neutral to Buy. HarborOne Bancorp earned $0.15 in the second quarter, compared to $0.10 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for HarborOne Bancorp is at $610.7 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $19.95 and a 52-week-low of $14.90. At the end of the last trading period, HarborOne Bancorp closed at $19.08.
- For IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ: IAC), Guggenheim upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. For the second quarter, IAC/InterActiveCorp had an EPS of $1.19, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.32. IAC/InterActiveCorp's market cap stands at $5.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $268.72 and a 52-week-low of $158.29. At the end of the last trading period, IAC/InterActiveCorp closed at $256.82.
- Wedbush upgraded the stock for Jack In The Box Inc (NASDAQ: JACK) from Neutral to Outperform. In the third quarter, Jack In The Box showed an EPS of $1.07, compared to $1.00 from the year-ago quarter. Jack In The Box shows a 52-week-high of $93.98 and a 52-week-low of $70.77. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $86.97.
- For J&J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ: JJSF), Consumer Edge upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight. For the third quarter, J&J Snack Foods had an EPS of $1.63, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.39. J&J Snack Foods's market cap stands at $2.8 billion. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $191.37 and a 52-week-low of $138.40. J&J Snack Foods closed at $186.15 at the end of the last trading period.
- Goldman Sachs changed the rating for Kaiser Aluminum Corp (NASDAQ: KALU) from Sell to Neutral. For the second quarter, Kaiser Aluminum had an EPS of $1.40, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.68. The current market cap for Kaiser Aluminum is at $1.6 billion. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $114.99 and a 52-week-low of $83.29. Kaiser Aluminum closed at $94.30 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE: NCLH), Buckingham Research upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. For the second quarter, Norwegian Cruise Line had an EPS of $1.30, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.21. Norwegian Cruise Line's market cap stands at $9.9 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line shows a 52-week-high of $59.71 and a 52-week-low of $39.36. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $48.55.
- For PCTEL Inc (NASDAQ: PCTI), B. Riley FBR upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. In the second quarter, PCTEL showed an EPS of $0.13, compared to $0.00 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for PCTEL is at $84.9 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $6.00 and a 52-week-low of $3.88. At the end of the last trading period, PCTEL closed at $4.53.
- For STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE: STM), Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. STMicroelectronics earned $0.18 in the second quarter, compared to $0.29 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for STMicroelectronics is at $12.8 billion. STMicroelectronics shows a 52-week-high of $22.27 and a 52-week-low of $12.00. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $17.56.
- For Synaptics Inc (NASDAQ: SYNA), Dougherty upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. In the fourth quarter, Synaptics showed an EPS of $0.38, compared to $1.00 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Synaptics is at $1.0 billion. Synaptics shows a 52-week-high of $49.80 and a 52-week-low of $26.34. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $33.23.
- Raymond James upgraded the stock for Viasat Inc (NASDAQ: VSAT) from Market Perform to Outperform. In the first quarter, Viasat showed an EPS of ($0.19), compared to ($0.30) from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Viasat is at $3.7 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $97.31 and a 52-week-low of $55.93. At the end of the last trading period, Viasat closed at $77.77.
Downgrades
- Needham downgraded the stock for Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ: AAXN) from Buy to Hold. In the second quarter, Axon Enterprise showed an EPS of $0.14, compared to $0.18 from the year-ago quarter. Axon Enterprise's market cap stands at $3.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $74.93 and a 52-week-low of $39.43. At the end of the last trading period, Axon Enterprise closed at $68.41.
- For TD Ameritrade Holding Corp (NASDAQ: AMTD), Deutsche Bank downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold. TD Ameritrade Holding earned $1.04 in the third quarter, compared to $0.89 in the year-ago quarter. TD Ameritrade Holding shows a 52-week-high of $60.22 and a 52-week-low of $44.81. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $46.23.
- For ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ: ANGI), Wedbush downgraded the stock from Outperform to Neutral. In the second quarter, ANGI Homeservices showed an EPS of $0.01, compared to $0.05 from the year-ago quarter. ANGI Homeservices's market cap stands at $8.5 billion. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $23.95 and a 52-week-low of $8.51. ANGI Homeservices closed at $9.41 at the end of the last trading period.
- Cowen & Co. downgraded the stock for Avedro Inc (NASDAQ: AVDR) from Outperform to Market Perform. In the second quarter, Avedro earned ($0.43). At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $24.74 and a 52-week-low of $10.75. Avedro closed at $23.20 at the end of the last trading period.
- RBC Capital downgraded the stock for The Chemours Co (NYSE: CC) from Outperform to Sector Perform. For the second quarter, Chemours had an EPS of $0.72, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.71. The current market cap for Chemours is at $2.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $48.30 and a 52-week-low of $13.38. At the end of the last trading period, Chemours closed at $14.52.
- Canaccord Genuity changed the rating for Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE: CDE) from Buy to Hold. Coeur Mining earned ($0.11) in the second quarter, compared to $0.01 in the year-ago quarter. Coeur Mining's market cap stands at $1.0 billion. Coeur Mining shows a 52-week-high of $6.55 and a 52-week-low of $2.78. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $5.62.
- KeyBanc changed the rating for Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ: CDLX) from Overweight to Sector Weight. For the second quarter, Cardlytics had an EPS of ($0.12), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.21). The total market value of Cardlytics's outstanding shares is at $615.9 million. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $33.66 and a 52-week-low of $9.80. Cardlytics closed at $32.94 at the end of the last trading period.
- Cowen & Co. downgraded the stock for Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc (AMEX: CVRS) from Outperform to Market Perform. Corindus Vascular Robotic's market cap stands at $456.8 million. Corindus Vascular Robotic shows a 52-week-high of $4.30 and a 52-week-low of $0.78. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $4.27.
- For DXC Technology Co (NYSE: DXC), KeyBanc downgraded the stock from Overweight to Sector Weight. For the first quarter, DXC Technology had an EPS of $1.74, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.93. DXC Technology's market cap stands at $13.5 billion. DXC Technology shows a 52-week-high of $96.75 and a 52-week-low of $46.46. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $50.80.
- For DXC Technology Co (NYSE: DXC), BMO Capital downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform. In the first quarter, DXC Technology showed an EPS of $1.74, compared to $1.93 from the year-ago quarter. DXC Technology's market cap stands at $13.5 billion. DXC Technology shows a 52-week-high of $96.75 and a 52-week-low of $46.46. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $50.80.
- Deutsche Bank changed the rating for E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ: ETFC) from Buy to Hold. ETRADE Financial earned $1.12 in the second quarter, compared to $0.95 in the year-ago quarter. ETRADE Financial's market cap stands at $15.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $61.87 and a 52-week-low of $40.41. At the end of the last trading period, ETRADE Financial closed at *$43.21**.
- China Renaissance downgraded the stock for Farfetch Ltd (NYSE: FTCH) from Buy to Hold. Interestingly, in the second quarter, Farfetch's EPS was ($0.15). The current market cap for Farfetch is at $5.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $32.40 and a 52-week-low of $15.98. At the end of the last trading period, Farfetch closed at $18.26.
- For Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc (NYSE: HE), JP Morgan downgraded the stock from Neutral to Underweight. In the second quarter, Hawaiian Electric Indus showed an EPS of $0.39, compared to $0.42 from the year-ago quarter. Hawaiian Electric Indus's market cap stands at $4.0 billion. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $45.19 and a 52-week-low of $34.16. Hawaiian Electric Indus closed at $45.04 at the end of the last trading period.
- Guggenheim downgraded the stock for The Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ: KHC) from Neutral to Sell. Kraft Heinz earned $0.66 in the first quarter, compared to $0.89 in the year-ago quarter. Kraft Heinz's market cap stands at $40.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $61.68 and a 52-week-low of $26.05. At the end of the last trading period, Kraft Heinz closed at $28.22.
- For Maximus Inc (NYSE: MMS), Wells Fargo downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform. For the third quarter, Maximus had an EPS of $0.97, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.91. The total market value of Maximus's outstanding shares is at $4.4 billion. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $80.83 and a 52-week-low of $60.00. Maximus closed at $79.57 at the end of the last trading period.
- JP Morgan downgraded the stock for Nektar Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: NKTR) from Overweight to Neutral. In the second quarter, Nektar Therapeutics showed an EPS of ($0.63), compared to $5.33 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Nektar Therapeutics's outstanding shares is at $4.9 billion. Nektar Therapeutics shows a 52-week-high of $69.76 and a 52-week-low of $27.85. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $29.57.
- For Nektar Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: NKTR), Jefferies downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold. Nektar Therapeutics earned ($0.63) in the second quarter, compared to $5.33 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Nektar Therapeutics's outstanding shares is at $4.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $69.76 and a 52-week-low of $27.85. At the end of the last trading period, Nektar Therapeutics closed at $29.57.
- Mizuho changed the rating for Nektar Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: NKTR) from Buy to Neutral. In the second quarter, Nektar Therapeutics showed an EPS of ($0.63), compared to $5.33 from the year-ago quarter. Nektar Therapeutics's market cap stands at $4.9 billion. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $69.76 and a 52-week-low of $27.85. Nektar Therapeutics closed at $29.57 at the end of the last trading period.
- For ProPetro Holding Corp (NYSE: PUMP), Citi downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. For the second quarter, ProPetro Holding had an EPS of $0.35, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.45. The current market cap for ProPetro Holding is at $1.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $25.38 and a 52-week-low of $11.27. At the end of the last trading period, ProPetro Holding closed at $17.31.
- Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock for Extended Stay America Inc (NASDAQ: STAY) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. In the second quarter, Extended Stay America showed an EPS of $0.32, compared to $0.35 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Extended Stay America is at $2.8 billion. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $21.48 and a 52-week-low of $12.88. Extended Stay America closed at $15.02 at the end of the last trading period.
- JP Morgan changed the rating for Synaptics Inc (NASDAQ: SYNA) from Neutral to Underweight. In the fourth quarter, Synaptics showed an EPS of $0.38, compared to $1.00 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Synaptics is at $1.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $49.80 and a 52-week-low of $26.34. At the end of the last trading period, Synaptics closed at $33.23.
- Raymond James changed the rating for The Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ: TTD) from Outperform to Market Perform. For the second quarter, Trade Desk had an EPS of $0.95, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.60. Trade Desk's market cap stands at $3.9 billion. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $279.71 and a 52-week-low of $89.51. Trade Desk closed at $273.67 at the end of the last trading period.
- RBC Capital changed the rating for Venator Materials PLC (NYSE: VNTR) from Outperform to Sector Perform. Venator Materials earned $0.13 in the second quarter, compared to $0.85 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Venator Materials's outstanding shares is at $719.3 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $13.02 and a 52-week-low of $2.57. At the end of the last trading period, Venator Materials closed at $2.85.
Initiations
- With a rating of Overweight, JP Morgan initiated coverage on Afya Ltd (NASDAQ: AFYA). The price target is set at $34.00 for Afya. Afya shows a 52-week-high of $29.37 and a 52-week-low of $22.00. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $25.48.
- With a rating of Buy, BTIG initiated coverage on Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ALLO). The price target is set at $37.00 for Allogene Therapeutics. In the second quarter, Allogene Therapeutics earned ($0.41). At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $35.55 and a 52-week-low of $21.67. Allogene Therapeutics closed at $31.06 at the end of the last trading period.
- With a rating of Buy, BTIG initiated coverage on Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: DNLI). The price target is set at $30.00 for Denali Therapeutics. For the second quarter, Denali Therapeutics had an EPS of ($0.61), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.59). Denali Therapeutics's market cap stands at $2.3 billion. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $28.86 and a 52-week-low of $13.78. Denali Therapeutics closed at $19.10 at the end of the last trading period.
- Oppenheimer initiated coverage on The Lovesac Co (NASDAQ: LOVE) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Lovesac is set at $30.00. In the first quarter, Lovesac earned ($0.67). The total market value of Lovesac's outstanding shares is at $289.7 million. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $46.79 and a 52-week-low of $16.46. Lovesac closed at $18.60 at the end of the last trading period.
- BMO Capital initiated coverage on Monro Inc (NASDAQ: MNRO) with a Market Perform rating. The price target for Monro is set at $90.00. In the first quarter, Monro showed an EPS of $0.68, compared to $0.64 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Monro's outstanding shares is at $2.8 billion. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $89.72 and a 52-week-low of $60.78. Monro closed at $82.33 at the end of the last trading period.
