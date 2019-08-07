Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 7, 2019
Upgrades
- For Arconic Inc (NYSE: ARNC), Barclays upgraded the previous rating of Equal-Weight to the current rating Overweight. For the second quarter, Arconic had an EPS of $0.58, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.37. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $26.40 and a 52-week-low of $15.63. Arconic closed at $24.57 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Bank Bradesco SA (NYSE: BBD), Morgan Stanley upgraded the previous rating of Equal-Weight to the current rating Overweight. For the second quarter, Bank Bradesco had an EPS of $0.81, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.42. The current market cap for Bank Bradesco is at $37.6 billion. The current stock performance of Bank Bradesco shows a 52-week-high of $10.55 and a 52-week-low of $5.41. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $8.60.
- Morgan Stanley upgraded the previous rating for Banco Santander (Brasil) SA (NYSE: BSBR) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. In the first quarter, Banco Santander (Brasil) earned $0.12. The total market value of Banco Santander (Brasil)'s outstanding shares is at $41.2 billion. The current stock performance of Banco Santander (Brasil) shows a 52-week-high of $13.72 and a 52-week-low of $7.86. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $10.65.
- Argus upgraded the previous rating for Dunkin' Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ: DNKN) from Hold to Buy. In the second quarter, Dunkin Brands Group showed an EPS of $0.86, compared to $0.77 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Dunkin Brands Group's outstanding shares is at $5.9 billion. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $83.22 and a 52-week-low of $61.69. Dunkin Brands Group closed at $79.26 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Loop Capital, the prior rating for National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: EYE) was changed from Hold to Buy. National Vision Holdings earned $0.20 in the second quarter, compared to $0.21 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for National Vision Holdings is at $2.2 billion. The current stock performance of National Vision Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $46.63 and a 52-week-low of $25.60. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $29.79.
- According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE: IFF) was changed from Neutral to Overweight. Intl Flavors & Fragrances earned $1.61 in the second quarter, compared to $1.66 in the year-ago quarter. Intl Flavors & Fragrances's market cap stands at $15.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $152.95 and a 52-week-low of $118.25. At the end of the last trading period, Intl Flavors & Fragrances closed at $118.89.
- According to Morgan Stanley, the prior rating for Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE: ITUB) was changed from Equal-Weight to Overweight. In the second quarter, Itau Unibanco Holding showed an EPS of $0.19, compared to $0.26 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $10.80 and a 52-week-low of $6.57. Itau Unibanco Holding closed at $8.91 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Model N Inc (NYSE: MODN), Needham upgraded the previous rating of Hold to the current rating Buy. In the third quarter, Model N showed an EPS of $0.06, compared to ($0.07) from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Model N's outstanding shares is at $523.5 million. The current stock performance of Model N shows a 52-week-high of $22.40 and a 52-week-low of $12.60. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $21.79.
- CIBC upgraded the previous rating for The Mosaic Co (NYSE: MOS) from Neutral to Outperformer. In the second quarter, Mosaic showed an EPS of $0.12, compared to $0.40 from the year-ago quarter. Mosaic's market cap stands at $12.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $37.37 and a 52-week-low of $20.05. At the end of the last trading period, Mosaic closed at $22.01.
- For Medical Properties Trust Inc (NYSE: MPW), KeyBanc upgraded the previous rating of Sector Weight to the current rating Overweight. For the second quarter, Medical Properties Trust had an EPS of $0.31, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.36. Medical Properties Trust's market cap stands at $6.8 billion. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $18.92 and a 52-week-low of $13.98. Medical Properties Trust closed at $17.49 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Meridian Corp (NASDAQ: MRBK), Keefe Bruyette & Woods upgraded the previous rating of Market Perform to the current rating Outperform. The total market value of Meridian's outstanding shares is at $109.7 million. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $18.88 and a 52-week-low of $15.26. Meridian closed at $17.42 at the end of the last trading period.
- DA Davidson upgraded the previous rating for Matrix Service Co (NASDAQ: MTRX) from Neutral to Buy. Matrix Service earned $0.33 in the third quarter, compared to ($0.19) in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Matrix Service's outstanding shares is at $474.2 million. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $25.75 and a 52-week-low of $15.43. Matrix Service closed at $17.58 at the end of the last trading period.
- For PPL Corp (NYSE: PPL), Bank of America upgraded the previous rating of Underperform to the current rating Neutral. PPL earned $0.58 in the second quarter, compared to $0.55 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of PPL's outstanding shares is at $19.9 billion. The current stock performance of PPL shows a 52-week-high of $32.88 and a 52-week-low of $27.31. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $29.58.
- For Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU), Vertical Group upgraded the previous rating of Mixed to the current rating Positive. Roku earned No EPS Value in the second quarter, compared to $0.00 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Roku's outstanding shares is at $4.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $113.44 and a 52-week-low of $26.30. At the end of the last trading period, Roku closed at $98.48.
- For Boston Beer Co Inc (NYSE: SAM), Macquarie upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to the current rating Outperform. For the second quarter, Boston Beer Co had an EPS of $2.34, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.98. The current market cap for Boston Beer Co is at $4.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $403.01 and a 52-week-low of $230.93. At the end of the last trading period, Boston Beer Co closed at $389.50.
- According to Raymond James, the prior rating for Shenandoah Telecommunications Co (NASDAQ: SHEN) was changed from Market Perform to Outperform. In the second quarter, Shenandoah showed an EPS of $0.26, compared to $0.12 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Shenandoah's outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion. The current stock performance of Shenandoah shows a 52-week-high of $51.41 and a 52-week-low of $33.20. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $34.55.
- For Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ: TCMD), BTIG upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to the current rating Buy. For the second quarter, Tactile Systems Tech had an EPS of $0.14, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.13. Tactile Systems Tech's market cap stands at $1.0 billion. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $76.63 and a 52-week-low of $37.40. Tactile Systems Tech closed at $49.30 at the end of the last trading period.
Downgrades
- For Allergan PLC (NYSE: AGN), Guggenheim downgraded the previous rating of Buy to the current rating Neutral. For the second quarter, Allergan had an EPS of $4.38, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $4.42. The current market cap for Allergan is at $54.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $197.00 and a 52-week-low of $114.27. At the end of the last trading period, Allergan closed at $159.55.
- According to Wells Fargo, the prior rating for Apollo Investment Corp (NASDAQ: AINV) was changed from Outperform to Market Perform. Apollo Investment earned $0.50 in the first quarter, compared to $0.15 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Apollo Investment's outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $17.82 and a 52-week-low of $12.05. Apollo Investment closed at $16.08 at the end of the last trading period.
- Baird downgraded the previous rating for Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) from Outperform to Neutral. In the third quarter, Aramark showed an EPS of $0.47, compared to $0.48 from the year-ago quarter. Aramark's market cap stands at $9.1 billion. The current stock performance of Aramark shows a 52-week-high of $43.70 and a 52-week-low of $25.49. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $36.50.
- Stifel downgraded the previous rating for Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) from Buy to Hold. In the third quarter, Aramark showed an EPS of $0.47, compared to $0.48 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Aramark's outstanding shares is at $9.1 billion. The current stock performance of Aramark shows a 52-week-high of $43.70 and a 52-week-low of $25.49. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $36.50.
- William Blair downgraded the previous rating for Axogen Inc (NASDAQ: AXGN) from Outperform to Market Perform. Axogen earned ($0.10) in the second quarter, compared to ($0.09) in the year-ago quarter. Axogen's market cap stands at $918.7 million. The current stock performance of Axogen shows a 52-week-high of $46.25 and a 52-week-low of $14.13. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $17.58.
- For Casey's General Stores Inc (NASDAQ: CASY), Gabelli & Co. downgraded the previous rating of Buy to the current rating Hold. For the fourth quarter, Casey's General Stores had an EPS of $0.68, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.51. The current market cap for Casey's General Stores is at $5.9 billion. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $165.78 and a 52-week-low of $110.05. Casey's General Stores closed at $164.71 at the end of the last trading period.
- Roth Capital downgraded the previous rating for Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE: CDE) from Buy to Neutral. For the second quarter, Coeur Mining had an EPS of No EPS Value , compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.01. Coeur Mining's market cap stands at $1.1 billion. The current stock performance of Coeur Mining shows a 52-week-high of $6.62 and a 52-week-low of $2.78. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $5.13.
- According to Dougherty, the prior rating for Computer Programs and Systems Inc (NASDAQ: CPSI) was changed from Buy to Neutral. CPSI earned $0.50 in the second quarter, compared to $0.34 in the year-ago quarter. CPSI's market cap stands at $358.7 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $34.00 and a 52-week-low of $23.81. At the end of the last trading period, CPSI closed at $24.93.
- According to Citi, the prior rating for GreenSky Inc (NASDAQ: GSKY) was changed from Buy to Neutral. In the second quarter, GreenSky showed an EPS of $0.18, compared to $0.18 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of GreenSky's outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion. The current stock performance of GreenSky shows a 52-week-high of $22.30 and a 52-week-low of $6.38. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $6.81.
- According to Sandler O'Neill, the prior rating for GreenSky Inc (NASDAQ: GSKY) was changed from Buy to Hold. In the second quarter, GreenSky showed an EPS of $0.18, compared to $0.18 from the year-ago quarter. GreenSky's market cap stands at $1.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $22.30 and a 52-week-low of $6.38. At the end of the last trading period, GreenSky closed at $6.81.
- For Henry Schein Inc (NASDAQ: HSIC), William Blair downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to the current rating Market Perform. Henry Schein earned $0.84 in the second quarter, compared to $1.04 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Henry Schein is at $9.6 billion. The current stock performance of Henry Schein shows a 52-week-high of $72.81 and a 52-week-low of $56.58. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $61.76.
- For Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ: ILPT), RBC Capital downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to the current rating Sector Perform. For the second quarter, Industrial Logistics had an EPS of $0.46, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.39. The current market cap for Industrial Logistics is at $1.3 billion. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $24.70 and a 52-week-low of $18.03. Industrial Logistics closed at $21.39 at the end of the last trading period.
- BTIG Research downgraded the previous rating for LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ: LGIH) from Neutral to Sell. For the second quarter, LGI Homes had an EPS of $1.82, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.90. The total market value of LGI Homes's outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $77.50 and a 52-week-low of $37.16. LGI Homes closed at $75.10 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to RBC Capital, the prior rating for NCS Multistage Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: NCSM) was changed from Outperform to Sector Perform. In the second quarter, NCS Multistage Holdings showed an EPS of ($0.11), compared to ($0.09) from the year-ago quarter. NCS Multistage Holdings's market cap stands at $97.5 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $17.63 and a 52-week-low of $2.02. At the end of the last trading period, NCS Multistage Holdings closed at $2.33.
- First Analysis downgraded the previous rating for New Relic Inc (NYSE: NEWR) from Strong Buy to Neutral. New Relic earned $0.19 in the first quarter, compared to $0.15 in the year-ago quarter. New Relic's market cap stands at $5.4 billion. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $113.34 and a 52-week-low of $70.30. New Relic closed at $83.75 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Raymond James, the prior rating for New Relic Inc (NYSE: NEWR) was changed from Outperform to Market Perform. For the first quarter, New Relic had an EPS of $0.19, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.15. New Relic's market cap stands at $5.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $113.34 and a 52-week-low of $70.30. At the end of the last trading period, New Relic closed at $83.75.
- Credit Suisse downgraded the previous rating for NiSource Inc (NYSE: NI) from Outperform to Neutral. For the second quarter, NiSource had an EPS of $0.05, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.07. The total market value of NiSource's outstanding shares is at $10.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $30.34 and a 52-week-low of $24.19. At the end of the last trading period, NiSource closed at $28.10.
- For Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ: NTEC), H.C. Wainwright downgraded the previous rating of Buy to the current rating Neutral. For the first quarter, Intec Pharma had an EPS of ($0.32), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.40). The total market value of Intec Pharma's outstanding shares is at $15.6 million. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $9.25 and a 52-week-low of $0.42. Intec Pharma closed at $0.48 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Scotiabank, the prior rating for Patterson-UTI Energy Inc (NASDAQ: PTEN) was changed from Sector Outperform to Sector Perform. In the second quarter, Patterson-UTI Energy showed an EPS of ($0.17), compared to ($0.06) from the year-ago quarter. Patterson-UTI Energy's market cap stands at $2.0 billion. The current stock performance of Patterson-UTI Energy shows a 52-week-high of $18.39 and a 52-week-low of $9.38. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $9.71.
- First Analysis downgraded the previous rating for Quotient Technology Inc (NYSE: QUOT) from Strong Buy to Outperform. For the second quarter, Quotient Technology had an EPS of ($0.04), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.05). The total market value of Quotient Technology's outstanding shares is at $951.5 million. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $15.97 and a 52-week-low of $8.92. Quotient Technology closed at $10.15 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to H.C. Wainwright, the prior rating for Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: REXN) was changed from Buy to Neutral. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals earned ($0.61) in the second quarter, compared to ($1.45) in the year-ago quarter. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals's market cap stands at $19.8 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $23.28 and a 52-week-low of $4.71. At the end of the last trading period, Rexahn Pharmaceuticals closed at $4.86.
- For SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE: SITE), Berenberg downgraded the previous rating of Buy to the current rating Hold. In the second quarter, SiteOne Landscape Supply showed an EPS of $1.52, compared to $1.48 from the year-ago quarter. SiteOne Landscape Supply's market cap stands at $2.9 billion. The current stock performance of SiteOne Landscape Supply shows a 52-week-high of $95.04 and a 52-week-low of $45.32. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $74.22.
- According to William Blair, the prior rating for ShotSpotter Inc (NASDAQ: SSTI) was changed from Outperform to Market Perform. For the second quarter, ShotSpotter had an EPS of $0.03, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.03). ShotSpotter's market cap stands at $405.2 million. The current stock performance of ShotSpotter shows a 52-week-high of $66.14 and a 52-week-low of $26.55. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $34.62.
- According to Credit Suisse, the prior rating for WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE: WEC) was changed from Neutral to Underperform. For the second quarter, WEC Energy Group had an EPS of $0.74, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.73. The current market cap for WEC Energy Group is at $26.9 billion. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $88.63 and a 52-week-low of $64.96. WEC Energy Group closed at $87.89 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Xencor Inc (NASDAQ: XNCR), Raymond James downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to the current rating Market Perform. In the second quarter, Xencor showed an EPS of ($0.28), compared to ($0.46) from the year-ago quarter. Xencor's market cap stands at $2.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $48.38 and a 52-week-low of $27.75. At the end of the last trading period, Xencor closed at $46.27.
- According to Guggenheim, the prior rating for Xencor Inc (NASDAQ: XNCR) was changed from Buy to Neutral. For the second quarter, Xencor had an EPS of ($0.28), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.46). The total market value of Xencor's outstanding shares is at $2.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $48.38 and a 52-week-low of $27.75. At the end of the last trading period, Xencor closed at $46.27.
Initiations
- Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Bilibili Inc (NASDAQ: BILI) with a Buy rating. The price target for Bilibili is set at $21.50. In the first quarter, Bilibili earned ($0.06). Bilibili's market cap stands at $4.5 billion. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $21.50 and a 52-week-low of $9.09. Bilibili closed at $13.95 at the end of the last trading period.
- With a rating of Sector Underperform, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Banco Macro SA (NYSE: BMA). The price target is set at $55.00 for Banco Macro. In the first quarter, Banco Macro showed an EPS of $2.65, compared to $2.64 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Banco Macro's outstanding shares is at $4.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $76.22 and a 52-week-low of $32.00. At the end of the last trading period, Banco Macro closed at $66.32.
- With a rating of Outperformer, CIBC initiated coverage on Brookfield Property Partners LP (NASDAQ: BPY). The price target is set at $25.00 for Brookfield Prop Partners. Brookfield Prop Partners earned $0.35 in the second quarter, compared to $0.35 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $21.22 and a 52-week-low of $14.96. Brookfield Prop Partners closed at $18.75 at the end of the last trading period.
- Scotiabank initiated coverage on Grupo Financiero Galicia SA (NASDAQ: GGAL) with a Sector Underperform rating. The price target for Grupo Financiero Galicia is set at $27.00. In the fourth quarter, Grupo Financiero Galicia showed an EPS of $0.16, compared to $0.10 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Grupo Financiero Galicia's outstanding shares is at $5.0 billion. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $39.22 and a 52-week-low of $18.30. Grupo Financiero Galicia closed at $35.32 at the end of the last trading period.
- RBC Capital initiated coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: NBIX) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Neurocrine Biosciences is set at $118.00. For the second quarter, Neurocrine Biosciences had an EPS of $0.32, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.07). The total market value of Neurocrine Biosciences's outstanding shares is at $7.5 billion. The current stock performance of Neurocrine Biosciences shows a 52-week-high of $126.98 and a 52-week-low of $64.72. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $94.95.
- With a rating of Neutral, JP Morgan initiated coverage on Republic Services Inc (NYSE: RSG). The price target is set at $94.00 for Republic Services. For the second quarter, Republic Services had an EPS of $0.79, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.73. The current market cap for Republic Services is at $27.8 billion. The current stock performance of Republic Services shows a 52-week-high of $90.60 and a 52-week-low of $67.48. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $87.99.
- JP Morgan initiated coverage on Waste Connections Inc (NYSE: WCN) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Waste Connections is set at $98.00. For the second quarter, Waste Connections had an EPS of $0.69, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.65. The current market cap for Waste Connections is at $23.3 billion. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $97.93 and a 52-week-low of $70.28. Waste Connections closed at $89.93 at the end of the last trading period.
- JP Morgan initiated coverage on Waste Management Inc (NYSE: WM) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Waste Management is set at $120.00. Waste Management earned $1.11 in the second quarter, compared to $1.01 in the year-ago quarter. Waste Management's market cap stands at $42.9 billion. The current stock performance of Waste Management shows a 52-week-high of $118.89 and a 52-week-low of $83.22. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $116.09.
