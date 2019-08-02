Market Overview

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 2, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 02, 2019 9:40am   Comments
Upgrades

  • For Antero Resources Corp (NYSE: AR), Macquarie upgraded the previous rating of Underperform to the current rating Neutral. In the second quarter, Antero Resources showed an EPS of ($0.21), compared to $0.02 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Antero Resources's outstanding shares is at $1.3 B. The stock has a 52-week-high of $20.40 and a 52-week-low of $3.95. At the end of the last trading period, Antero Resources closed at $4.50.
  • Tudor Pickering upgraded the previous rating for Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE: COG) from Hold to Buy. Cabot Oil & Gas earned $0.36 in the second quarter, compared to $0.13 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Cabot Oil & Gas is at $7.8 B. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $27.64 and a 52-week-low of $18.39. Cabot Oil & Gas closed at $18.72 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to Goldman Sachs, the prior rating for Equinor ASA (NYSE: EQNR) was changed from Sell to Neutral. Equinor earned $0.34 in the second quarter, compared to $0.51 in the year-ago quarter. Equinor's market cap stands at $59.0 B. The stock has a 52-week-high of $28.93 and a 52-week-low of $17.30. At the end of the last trading period, Equinor closed at $17.41.
  • According to Credit Suisse, the prior rating for Flowserve Corp (NYSE: FLS) was changed from Neutral to Outperform. Flowserve earned $0.54 in the second quarter, compared to $0.41 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Flowserve is at $5.9 B. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $56.86 and a 52-week-low of $35.88. Flowserve closed at $45.42 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Goldman Sachs upgraded the previous rating for FMC Corp (NYSE: FMC) from Neutral to Buy. FMC earned $1.66 in the second quarter, compared to $1.78 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of FMC's outstanding shares is at $11.0 B. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $87.99 and a 52-week-low of $60.11. FMC closed at $85.06 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to Bank of America, the prior rating for Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ: FTNT) was changed from Neutral to Buy. In the second quarter, Fortinet showed an EPS of $0.58, compared to $0.41 from the year-ago quarter. Fortinet's market cap stands at $13.4 B. The current stock performance of Fortinet shows a 52-week-high of $96.96 and a 52-week-low of $63.09. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $79.02.
  • Desjardins upgraded the previous rating for Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE: GIL) from Hold to Buy. For the second quarter, Gildan Activewear had an EPS of $0.56, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.52. Gildan Activewear's market cap stands at $8.0 B. The current stock performance of Gildan Activewear shows a 52-week-high of $40.40 and a 52-week-low of $25.50. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $39.18.
  • TD Securities upgraded the previous rating for Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE: GIL) from Hold to Buy. For the second quarter, Gildan Activewear had an EPS of $0.56, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.52. The total market value of Gildan Activewear's outstanding shares is at $8.0 B. The stock has a 52-week-high of $40.40 and a 52-week-low of $25.50. At the end of the last trading period, Gildan Activewear closed at $39.18.
  • Baird upgraded the previous rating for Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE: IRM) from Underperform to Neutral. Iron Mountain earned $0.23 in the second quarter, compared to $0.30 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Iron Mountain is at $8.8 B. The stock has a 52-week-high of $37.32 and a 52-week-low of $29.28. At the end of the last trading period, Iron Mountain closed at $30.83.
  • According to Pivotal Research, the prior rating for The Kroger Co (NYSE: KR) was changed from Hold to Buy. Kroger earned $0.72 in the first quarter, compared to $0.73 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Kroger is at $17.1 B. The current stock performance of Kroger shows a 52-week-high of $32.74 and a 52-week-low of $20.70. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $21.53.
  • For Myriad Genetics Inc (NASDAQ: MYGN), Bank of America upgraded the previous rating of Underperform to the current rating Neutral. In the third quarter, Myriad Genetics showed an EPS of $0.46, compared to $0.31 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Myriad Genetics's outstanding shares is at $3.3 B. The current stock performance of Myriad Genetics shows a 52-week-high of $50.44 and a 52-week-low of $22.07. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $45.01.
  • For Penn National Gaming Inc (NASDAQ: PENN), Union Gaming upgraded the previous rating of Hold to the current rating Buy. In the second quarter, Penn National Gaming showed an EPS of $0.44, compared to $0.57 from the year-ago quarter. Penn National Gaming's market cap stands at $2.2 B. The stock has a 52-week-high of $35.36 and a 52-week-low of $17.30. At the end of the last trading period, Penn National Gaming closed at $19.10.
  • According to Gabelli & Co., the prior rating for PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE: PGTI) was changed from Hold to Buy. PGT Innovations earned $0.32 in the second quarter, compared to $0.41 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of PGT Innovations's outstanding shares is at $794.1 M. The current stock performance of PGT Innovations shows a 52-week-high of $26.40 and a 52-week-low of $13.35. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $13.53.
  • According to Deutsche Bank, the prior rating for Pinterest Inc (NYSE: PINS) was changed from Hold to Buy. Pinterest earned ($0.06) in the second quarter, compared to ($0.30) in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Pinterest is at $15.3 B. The stock has a 52-week-high of $35.29 and a 52-week-low of $23.05. At the end of the last trading period, Pinterest closed at $28.32.
  • For Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE: PSXP), Bank of America upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to the current rating Buy. In the second quarter, Phillips 66 Partners showed an EPS of $1.15, compared to $0.94 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Phillips 66 Partners is at $6.4 B. The stock has a 52-week-high of $55.02 and a 52-week-low of $40.76. At the end of the last trading period, Phillips 66 Partners closed at $51.98.
  • For Redfin Corp (NASDAQ: RDFN), Compass Point upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to the current rating Buy. Redfin earned ($0.14) in the second quarter, compared to $0.04 in the year-ago quarter. Redfin's market cap stands at $1.6 B. The current stock performance of Redfin shows a 52-week-high of $24.79 and a 52-week-low of $13.50. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $17.72.
  • According to Baird, the prior rating for Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ: SRCL) was changed from Underperform to Neutral. For the second quarter, Stericycle had an EPS of $0.56, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.17. The total market value of Stericycle's outstanding shares is at $4.0 B. The current stock performance of Stericycle shows a 52-week-high of $71.43 and a 52-week-low of $34.36. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $44.51.
  • According to UBS, the prior rating for SVMK Inc (NASDAQ: SVMK) was changed from Neutral to Buy. In the second quarter, SVMK earned ($0.01). The current market cap for SVMK is at $2.1 B. The current stock performance of SVMK shows a 52-week-high of $20.00 and a 52-week-low of $10.05. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $16.51.
  • Stifel upgraded the previous rating for Treehouse Foods Inc (NYSE: THS) from Hold to Buy. In the second quarter, Treehouse Foods showed an EPS of $0.36, compared to $0.37 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Treehouse Foods is at $3.1 B. The stock has a 52-week-high of $67.88 and a 52-week-low of $41.18. At the end of the last trading period, Treehouse Foods closed at $56.84.
  • For Universal Logistics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ULH), Stifel upgraded the previous rating of Hold to the current rating Buy. In the second quarter, Universal Logistics Hldgs showed an EPS of $0.70, compared to $0.62 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Universal Logistics Hldgs's outstanding shares is at $571.8 M. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $37.67 and a 52-week-low of $17.39. Universal Logistics Hldgs closed at $19.83 at the end of the last trading period.

 

Downgrades

  • For Abiomed Inc (NASDAQ: ABMD), Morgan Stanley downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to the current rating Equal-Weight. For the first quarter, Abiomed had an EPS of $1.00, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.78. The current market cap for Abiomed is at $9.2 B. The current stock performance of Abiomed shows a 52-week-high of $459.75 and a 52-week-low of $197.81. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $204.87.
  • For Abiomed Inc (NASDAQ: ABMD), Guggenheim downgraded the previous rating of Buy to the current rating Neutral. For the first quarter, Abiomed had an EPS of $1.00, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.78. Abiomed's market cap stands at $9.2 B. The stock has a 52-week-high of $459.75 and a 52-week-low of $197.81. At the end of the last trading period, Abiomed closed at $204.87.
  • BTIG downgraded the previous rating for Abiomed Inc (NASDAQ: ABMD) from Buy to Neutral. For the first quarter, Abiomed had an EPS of $1.00, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.78. Abiomed's market cap stands at $9.2 B. The current stock performance of Abiomed shows a 52-week-high of $459.75 and a 52-week-low of $197.81. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $204.87.
  • For Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ: ADAP), Guggenheim downgraded the previous rating of Buy to the current rating Neutral. In the second quarter, Adaptimmune Therapeutics showed an EPS of ($0.07), compared to ($0.08) from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Adaptimmune Therapeutics's outstanding shares is at $308.9 M. The stock has a 52-week-high of $14.54 and a 52-week-low of $2.85. At the end of the last trading period, Adaptimmune Therapeutics closed at $2.95.
  • According to Stifel, the prior rating for Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE: AM) was changed from Buy to Hold. Antero Midstream earned $0.15 in the second quarter, compared to $0.41 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Antero Midstream is at $4.2 B. The stock has a 52-week-high of $19.61 and a 52-week-low of $8.20. At the end of the last trading period, Antero Midstream closed at $8.43.
  • For Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE: AM), Mitsubishi UFJ downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to the current rating Neutral. Antero Midstream earned $0.15 in the second quarter, compared to $0.41 in the year-ago quarter. Antero Midstream's market cap stands at $4.2 B. The stock has a 52-week-high of $19.61 and a 52-week-low of $8.20. At the end of the last trading period, Antero Midstream closed at $8.43.
  • For BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ: BEAT), Raymond James downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to the current rating Market Perform. In the second quarter, BioTelemetry showed an EPS of $0.53, compared to $0.46 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of BioTelemetry's outstanding shares is at $1.5 B. The current stock performance of BioTelemetry shows a 52-week-high of $80.92 and a 52-week-low of $43.38. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $44.49.
  • For Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ: CENT), SunTrust Robinson Humphrey downgraded the previous rating of Buy to the current rating Hold. In the third quarter, Central Garden & Pet showed an EPS of $0.80, compared to $0.79 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Central Garden & Pet is at $1.6 B. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $44.22 and a 52-week-low of $25.07. Central Garden & Pet closed at $30.10 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to Guggenheim, the prior rating for Clovis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: CLVS) was changed from Buy to Neutral. In the second quarter, Clovis Oncology showed an EPS of ($1.80), compared to ($1.55) from the year-ago quarter. Clovis Oncology's market cap stands at $483.2 M. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $46.80 and a 52-week-low of $8.77. Clovis Oncology closed at $8.87 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE: CODI), Raymond James downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to the current rating Market Perform. For the second quarter, Compass Diversified Hldgs had an EPS of ($0.32), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.12). The current market cap for Compass Diversified Hldgs is at $1.1 B. The current stock performance of Compass Diversified Hldgs shows a 52-week-high of $20.09 and a 52-week-low of $11.60. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $19.12.
  • According to UBS, the prior rating for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ: CTSH) was changed from Neutral to Sell. For the second quarter, Cognizant Tech Solns had an EPS of $0.94, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.19. The current market cap for Cognizant Tech Solns is at $36.6 B. The stock has a 52-week-high of $82.29 and a 52-week-low of $56.73. At the end of the last trading period, Cognizant Tech Solns closed at $66.41.
  • For Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE: HGV), JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating of Neutral to the current rating Underweight. For the second quarter, Hilton Grand Vacations had an EPS of $0.43, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.10. The current market cap for Hilton Grand Vacations is at $2.5 B. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $35.09 and a 52-week-low of $24.16. Hilton Grand Vacations closed at $28.11 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Bank of America downgraded the previous rating for MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) from Buy to Neutral. For the second quarter, MGM Resorts Intl had an EPS of $0.23, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.26. MGM Resorts Intl's market cap stands at $15.4 B. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $31.68 and a 52-week-low of $21.61. MGM Resorts Intl closed at $29.40 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For NetApp Inc (NASDAQ: NTAP), Piper Jaffray downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to the current rating Neutral. NetApp earned $1.22 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.05 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of NetApp's outstanding shares is at $13.8 B. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $88.08 and a 52-week-low of $54.50. NetApp closed at $57.71 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to Bank of America, the prior rating for NetApp Inc (NASDAQ: NTAP) was changed from Buy to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, NetApp showed an EPS of $1.22, compared to $1.05 from the year-ago quarter. NetApp's market cap stands at $13.8 B. The current stock performance of NetApp shows a 52-week-high of $88.08 and a 52-week-low of $54.50. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $57.71.
  • Vertical Research downgraded the previous rating for nVent Electric PLC (NYSE: NVT) from Buy to Hold. In the second quarter, nVent Electric earned $0.44. The total market value of nVent Electric's outstanding shares is at $3.9 B. The stock has a 52-week-high of $29.84 and a 52-week-low of $19.71. At the end of the last trading period, nVent Electric closed at $22.60.
  • According to Bank of America, the prior rating for Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE: OI) was changed from Buy to Neutral. For the second quarter, Owens-Illinois had an EPS of $0.69, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.77. Owens-Illinois's market cap stands at $1.9 B. The stock has a 52-week-high of $20.78 and a 52-week-low of $12.82. At the end of the last trading period, Owens-Illinois closed at $12.85.
  • According to Needham, the prior rating for Universal Display Corp (NASDAQ: OLED) was changed from Buy to Hold. Universal Display earned $0.92 in the second quarter. Universal Display's market cap stands at $9.8 B. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $218.15 and a 52-week-low of $78.78. Universal Display closed at $208.92 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For Oshkosh Corp (NYSE: OSK), KeyBanc downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to the current rating Sector Weight. In the third quarter, Oshkosh showed an EPS of $2.72, compared to $2.20 from the year-ago quarter. Oshkosh's market cap stands at $5.3 B. The stock has a 52-week-high of $86.45 and a 52-week-low of $51.42. At the end of the last trading period, Oshkosh closed at $76.08.
  • According to Ladenburg Thalmann, the prior rating for Oxford Square Capital Corp (NASDAQ: OXSQ) was changed from Buy to Neutral. Oxford Square Capital earned $0.27 in the second quarter, compared to $0.15 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Oxford Square Capital is at $313.5 M. The stock has a 52-week-high of $7.52 and a 52-week-low of $5.89. At the end of the last trading period, Oxford Square Capital closed at $6.58.
  • According to Jefferies, the prior rating for Patterson-UTI Energy Inc (NASDAQ: PTEN) was changed from Buy to Hold. For the second quarter, Patterson-UTI Energy had an EPS of ($0.17), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.06). The total market value of Patterson-UTI Energy's outstanding shares is at $2.1 B. The stock has a 52-week-high of $18.39 and a 52-week-low of $9.49. At the end of the last trading period, Patterson-UTI Energy closed at $10.43.
  • According to DZ Bank, the prior rating for Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ: QCOM) was changed from Hold to Sell. For the third quarter, Qualcomm had an EPS of $0.80, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.01. The current market cap for Qualcomm is at $86.5 B. The current stock performance of Qualcomm shows a 52-week-high of $90.34 and a 52-week-low of $49.10. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $71.20.
  • CIBC downgraded the previous rating for Royal Gold Inc (NASDAQ: RGLD) from Outperform to Neutral. In the third quarter, Royal Gold showed an EPS of $0.44, compared to $0.48 from the year-ago quarter. Royal Gold's market cap stands at $7.7 B. The current stock performance of Royal Gold shows a 52-week-high of $121.06 and a 52-week-low of $70.16. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $118.65.
  • According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ: SFM) was changed from Overweight to Neutral. Sprouts Farmers Market earned $0.30 in the second quarter, compared to $0.32 in the year-ago quarter. Sprouts Farmers Market's market cap stands at $2.1 B. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $29.67 and a 52-week-low of $16.46. Sprouts Farmers Market closed at $18.17 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to BMO Capital, the prior rating for Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ: SFM) was changed from Market Perform to Underperform. Sprouts Farmers Market earned $0.30 in the second quarter, compared to $0.32 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Sprouts Farmers Market's outstanding shares is at $2.1 B. The stock has a 52-week-high of $29.67 and a 52-week-low of $16.46. At the end of the last trading period, Sprouts Farmers Market closed at $18.17.
  • BMO Capital downgraded the previous rating for SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ: SPTN) from Market Perform to Underperform. SpartanNash earned $0.24 in the first quarter, compared to $0.55 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for SpartanNash is at $420.1 M. The stock has a 52-week-high of $24.46 and a 52-week-low of $10.70. At the end of the last trading period, SpartanNash closed at $11.57.
  • According to Evercore ISI Group, the prior rating for Square Inc (NYSE: SQ) was changed from to Underperform. In the second quarter, Square showed an EPS of $0.21, compared to $0.13 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Square's outstanding shares is at $34.2 B. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $101.15 and a 52-week-low of $49.82. Square closed at $81.15 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE: UNFI), BMO Capital downgraded the previous rating of Market Perform to the current rating Underperform. In the third quarter, United Natural Foods showed an EPS of $0.61, compared to $1.04 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for United Natural Foods is at $492.2 M. The stock has a 52-week-high of $35.63 and a 52-week-low of $8.07. At the end of the last trading period, United Natural Foods closed at $9.33.
  • Wells Fargo downgraded the previous rating for Valaris PLC (NYSE: VAL) from Outperform to Market Perform. Valaris earned $0.52 in the first quarter, compared to $0.66 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Valaris is at $1.3 B. The current stock performance of Valaris shows a 52-week-high of $38.04 and a 52-week-low of $6.49. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $6.76.
  • According to Northcoast Research, the prior rating for WESCO International Inc (NYSE: WCC) was changed from Buy to Neutral. For the second quarter, WESCO International had an EPS of $1.45, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.22. The total market value of WESCO International's outstanding shares is at $2.0 B. The current stock performance of WESCO International shows a 52-week-high of $63.20 and a 52-week-low of $43.94. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $46.70.
  • For WESCO International Inc (NYSE: WCC), Buckingham downgraded the previous rating of Buy to the current rating Neutral. WESCO International earned $1.45 in the second quarter, compared to $1.22 in the year-ago quarter. WESCO International's market cap stands at $2.0 B. The current stock performance of WESCO International shows a 52-week-high of $63.20 and a 52-week-low of $43.94. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $46.70.
  • According to UBS, the prior rating for Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: WES) was changed from Buy to Neutral. In the second quarter, Western Midstream showed an EPS of $0.37, compared to $0.56 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Western Midstream's outstanding shares is at $12.0 B. The current stock performance of Western Midstream shows a 52-week-high of $37.18 and a 52-week-low of $25.64. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $26.51.
  • Piper Jaffray downgraded the previous rating for Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ: XENT) from Overweight to Neutral. In the second quarter, Intersect ENT showed an EPS of ($0.36), compared to ($0.14) from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Intersect ENT is at $628.9 M. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $35.87 and a 52-week-low of $19.48. Intersect ENT closed at $20.13 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ: XENT), Guggenheim downgraded the previous rating of Buy to the current rating Neutral. In the second quarter, Intersect ENT showed an EPS of ($0.36), compared to ($0.14) from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Intersect ENT is at $628.9 M. The stock has a 52-week-high of $35.87 and a 52-week-low of $19.48. At the end of the last trading period, Intersect ENT closed at $20.13.
  • Credit Suisse downgraded the previous rating for Xylem Inc (NYSE: XYL) from Outperform to Neutral. In the second quarter, Xylem showed an EPS of $0.79, compared to $0.73 from the year-ago quarter. Xylem's market cap stands at $14.1 B. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $85.39 and a 52-week-low of $60.65. Xylem closed at $78.86 at the end of the last trading period.

 

Initiations

  • For CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ: CARG), Consumer Edge Research initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Overweight. In the first quarter, CarGurus showed an EPS of $0.12, compared to $0.06 from the year-ago quarter. CarGurus's market cap stands at $4.0 B. The current stock performance of CarGurus shows a 52-week-high of $57.25 and a 52-week-low of $30.29. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $36.85.
  • With a current rating of Outperform, Wedbush initiated coverage on Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ: COUP). The price target seems to have been set at $168.00 for Coupa Software. Coupa Software earned $0.03 in the first quarter. The current market cap for Coupa Software is at $8.4 B. The stock has a 52-week-high of $148.00 and a 52-week-low of $52.01. At the end of the last trading period, Coupa Software closed at $136.20.
  • JP Morgan initiated coverage on iHeartMedia Inc (NASDAQ: IHRT) with an Overweight rating. The price target for iHeartMedia is set to $21.00. iHeartMedia's market cap stands at $1.3 B. The stock has a 52-week-high of $19.00 and a 52-week-low of $13.80. At the end of the last trading period, iHeartMedia closed at $14.99.
  • Mizuho initiated coverage on NuStar Energy LP (NYSE: NS) with a Neutral rating. The price target for NuStar Energy is set to $32.00. For the first quarter, NuStar Energy had an EPS of $0.14, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.33. The total market value of NuStar Energy's outstanding shares is at $3.0 B. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $29.53 and a 52-week-low of $19.81. NuStar Energy closed at $28.51 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With a current rating of Market Perform, BMO Capital initiated coverage on Okta Inc (NASDAQ: OKTA). The price target seems to have been set at $155.00 for Okta. For the first quarter, Okta had an EPS of ($0.19), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.09). Okta's market cap stands at $15.1 B. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $141.85 and a 52-week-low of $41.88. Okta closed at $133.08 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With a current rating of Outperform, Wedbush initiated coverage on Smartsheet Inc (NYSE: SMAR). The price target seems to have been set at $62.00 for Smartsheet. For the first quarter, Smartsheet had an EPS of ($0.12), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.12). Smartsheet's market cap stands at $5.3 B. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $55.79 and a 52-week-low of $20.34. Smartsheet closed at $49.98 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With a current rating of Outperform, BMO Capital initiated coverage on TCF Financial Corp (NASDAQ: TCF). The price target seems to have been set at $51.00 for TCF Financial. In the second quarter, TCF Financial showed an EPS of $0.56, compared to $0.49 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of TCF Financial's outstanding shares is at $2.9 B.
  • With a current rating of Market Perform, BMO Capital initiated coverage on Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ: ZS). The price target seems to have been set at $100.00 for Zscaler. For the third quarter, Zscaler had an EPS of $0.05, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.02). Zscaler's market cap stands at $10.7 B. The stock has a 52-week-high of $89.54 and a 52-week-low of $30.72. At the end of the last trading period, Zscaler closed at $85.26.

Posted-In: Initiations top upgradesUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

