Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 1, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 01, 2019 9:53am   Comments
Upgrades

  • For Crown Castle International Corp (NYSE: CCI), JP Morgan upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to the current rating Overweight. For the second quarter, Crown Castle Intl had an EPS of $1.48, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.31. The total market value of Crown Castle Intl's outstanding shares is at $55.4 B. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $137.85 and a 52-week-low of $103.21. Crown Castle Intl closed at $133.19 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE: CLH), Oppenheimer upgraded the previous rating of Perform to the current rating Outperform. In the second quarter, Clean Harbors showed an EPS of $0.66, compared to $0.54 from the year-ago quarter. Clean Harbors's market cap stands at $4.3 B. The current stock performance of Clean Harbors shows a 52-week-high of $78.22 and a 52-week-low of $46.21. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $77.63.
  • Roth Capital upgraded the previous rating for Delta Apparel Inc (AMEX: DLA) from Neutral to Buy. In the third quarter, Delta Apparel showed an EPS of $0.60, compared to $0.62 from the year-ago quarter. Delta Apparel's market cap stands at $132.0 M. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $24.99 and a 52-week-low of $16.11. Delta Apparel closed at $19.13 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For NIC Inc (NASDAQ: EGOV), DA Davidson upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to the current rating Buy. For the second quarter, NIC had an EPS of $0.20, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.25. The total market value of NIC's outstanding shares is at $1.2 B. The stock has a 52-week-high of $18.73 and a 52-week-low of $11.76. At the end of the last trading period, NIC closed at $18.14.
  • For Five9 Inc (NASDAQ: FIVN), JP Morgan upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to the current rating Overweight. Five9 earned $0.20 in the second quarter, compared to $0.11 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Five9 is at $2.9 B. The stock has a 52-week-high of $57.90 and a 52-week-low of $31.64. At the end of the last trading period, Five9 closed at $49.37.
  • For Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE: ITUB), JP Morgan upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to the current rating Overweight. For the second quarter, Itau Unibanco Holding had an EPS of $0.19, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.26. The total market value of Itau Unibanco Holding's outstanding shares is at $83.7 B. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $10.80 and a 52-week-low of $6.57. Itau Unibanco Holding closed at $9.15 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For New York Community Bancorp Inc (NYSE: NYCB), JP Morgan upgraded the previous rating of Underweight to the current rating Neutral. New York Community Banc earned $0.19 in the second quarter, compared to $0.20 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of New York Community Banc's outstanding shares is at $5.3 B. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $12.72 and a 52-week-low of $8.61. New York Community Banc closed at $11.54 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Bank of America upgraded the previous rating for RH (NYSE: RH) from Underperform to Buy. For the first quarter, RH had an EPS of $1.85, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.33. The total market value of RH's outstanding shares is at $2.5 B. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $162.10 and a 52-week-low of $84.11. RH closed at $139.40 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For Saia Inc (NASDAQ: SAIA), Stephens & Co. upgraded the previous rating of Equal-Weight to the current rating Overweight. For the second quarter, Saia had an EPS of $1.40, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.15. The total market value of Saia's outstanding shares is at $1.9 B. The current stock performance of Saia shows a 52-week-high of $83.75 and a 52-week-low of $52.04. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $76.30.
  • According to Sandler O'Neill, the prior rating for Simmons First National Corp (NASDAQ: SFNC) was changed from Hold to Buy. For the second quarter, Simmons First National had an EPS of $0.68, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.59. The total market value of Simmons First National's outstanding shares is at $2.4 B. The current stock performance of Simmons First National shows a 52-week-high of $32.45 and a 52-week-low of $22.08. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $25.75.
  • According to Loop Capital, the prior rating for Spotify Technology SA (NYSE: SPOT) was changed from Sell to Hold. For the second quarter, Spotify Technology had an EPS of ($0.47), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($2.57). The total market value of Spotify Technology's outstanding shares is at $27.9 B. The stock has a 52-week-high of $196.95 and a 52-week-low of $103.29. At the end of the last trading period, Spotify Technology closed at $154.98.
  • B. Riley upgraded the previous rating for Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE: TMHC) from Neutral to Buy. For the second quarter, Taylor Morrison Home had an EPS of $0.76, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.52. The total market value of Taylor Morrison Home's outstanding shares is at $2.4 B. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $22.95 and a 52-week-low of $14.73. Taylor Morrison Home closed at $22.52 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to Barclays, the prior rating for Tim Participacoes SA (NYSE: TSU) was changed from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Tim Participacoes earned $0.04 in the second quarter, compared to $0.04 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Tim Participacoes's outstanding shares is at $7.8 B. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $17.68 and a 52-week-low of $12.79. Tim Participacoes closed at $15.97 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For United Therapeutics Corp (NASDAQ: UTHR), Jefferies upgraded the previous rating of Underperform to the current rating Hold. In the second quarter, United Therapeutics showed an EPS of $3.63, compared to $4.36 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of United Therapeutics's outstanding shares is at $3.4 B. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $130.00 and a 52-week-low of $74.31. United Therapeutics closed at $79.24 at the end of the last trading period.

 

Downgrades

  • For American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), BTIG Research downgraded the previous rating of Buy to the current rating Neutral. In the second quarter, American Homes 4 Rent showed an EPS of $0.28, compared to $0.23 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of American Homes 4 Rent's outstanding shares is at $7.2 B. The current stock performance of American Homes 4 Rent shows a 52-week-high of $26.00 and a 52-week-low of $18.91. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $24.21.
  • For Air Products & Chemicals Inc (NYSE: APD), HSBC downgraded the previous rating of Buy to the current rating Hold. Air Products & Chemicals earned $2.17 in the third quarter, compared to $1.95 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Air Products & Chemicals's outstanding shares is at $50.3 B. The current stock performance of Air Products & Chemicals shows a 52-week-high of $232.47 and a 52-week-low of $148.44. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $228.29.
  • For Clearwater Paper Corp (NYSE: CLW), RBC Capital downgraded the previous rating of Sector Perform to the current rating Underperform. Clearwater Paper earned ($0.02) in the second quarter, compared to $0.43 in the year-ago quarter. Clearwater Paper's market cap stands at $324.1 M. The stock has a 52-week-high of $35.27 and a 52-week-low of $16.05. At the end of the last trading period, Clearwater Paper closed at $19.59.
  • Raymond James downgraded the previous rating for Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE: DIN) from Strong Buy to Outperform. For the second quarter, Dine Brands Global had an EPS of $1.71, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.03. The current market cap for Dine Brands Global is at $1.4 B. The stock has a 52-week-high of $104.00 and a 52-week-low of $65.63. At the end of the last trading period, Dine Brands Global closed at $82.12.
  • For FMC Corp (NYSE: FMC), Bank of America downgraded the previous rating of Buy to the current rating Neutral. In the second quarter, FMC showed an EPS of $1.66, compared to $1.78 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for FMC is at $11.3 B. The stock has a 52-week-high of $87.99 and a 52-week-low of $60.11. At the end of the last trading period, FMC closed at $86.35.
  • BTIG downgraded the previous rating for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE: FMS) from Buy to Neutral. In the second quarter, Fresenius Medical Care showed an EPS of $0.47, compared to $1.01 from the year-ago quarter. Fresenius Medical Care's market cap stands at $21.0 B. The current stock performance of Fresenius Medical Care shows a 52-week-high of $53.40 and a 52-week-low of $30.99. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $34.76.
  • For Ferro Corp (NYSE: FOE), KeyBanc downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to the current rating Sector Weight. In the second quarter, Ferro showed an EPS of $0.35, compared to $0.44 from the year-ago quarter. Ferro's market cap stands at $1.2 B. The current stock performance of Ferro shows a 52-week-high of $23.88 and a 52-week-low of $13.52. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $14.74.
  • According to Buckingham Research, the prior rating for Ferro Corp (NYSE: FOE) was changed from Buy to Neutral. In the second quarter, Ferro showed an EPS of $0.35, compared to $0.44 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Ferro is at $1.2 B. The current stock performance of Ferro shows a 52-week-high of $23.88 and a 52-week-low of $13.52. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $14.74.
  • For Corning Inc (NYSE: GLW), Susquehanna downgraded the previous rating of Positive to the current rating Neutral. Corning earned $0.45 in the second quarter, compared to $0.38 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Corning is at $23.9 B. The current stock performance of Corning shows a 52-week-high of $36.56 and a 52-week-low of $27.67. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $30.75.
  • Baird downgraded the previous rating for Littelfuse Inc (NASDAQ: LFUS) from Outperform to Neutral. For the second quarter, Littelfuse had an EPS of $1.91, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.68. The total market value of Littelfuse's outstanding shares is at $4.1 B. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $229.73 and a 52-week-low of $155.15. Littelfuse closed at $168.96 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Wells Fargo downgraded the previous rating for Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ: MANT) from Outperform to Market Perform. In the second quarter, Mantech Intl showed an EPS of $0.60, compared to $0.50 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Mantech Intl's outstanding shares is at $2.7 B. The stock has a 52-week-high of $70.43 and a 52-week-low of $48.25. At the end of the last trading period, Mantech Intl closed at $68.78.
  • According to UBS, the prior rating for On Deck Capital Inc (NYSE: ONDK) was changed from Buy to Neutral. For the second quarter, On Deck Capital had an EPS of $0.09, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.13. The current market cap for On Deck Capital is at $273.1 M. The stock has a 52-week-high of $9.41 and a 52-week-low of $2.88. At the end of the last trading period, On Deck Capital closed at $3.57.
  • B. Riley downgraded the previous rating for Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE: PRU) from Buy to Neutral. Prudential Financial earned $3.14 in the second quarter, compared to $3.01 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Prudential Financial is at $41.2 B. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $106.64 and a 52-week-low of $75.61. Prudential Financial closed at $101.31 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for SBA Communications Corp (NASDAQ: SBAC) was changed from Overweight to Neutral. For the second quarter, SBA Communications had an EPS of $0.28, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.01. The current market cap for SBA Communications is at $27.7 B. The current stock performance of SBA Communications shows a 52-week-high of $249.05 and a 52-week-low of $146.13. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $245.41.
  • According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for Silicon Motion Technology Corp (NASDAQ: SIMO) was changed from Overweight to Neutral. Silicon Motion Technology earned $0.52 in the second quarter, compared to $0.92 in the year-ago quarter. Silicon Motion Technology's market cap stands at $1.3 B. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $61.85 and a 52-week-low of $31.73. Silicon Motion Technology closed at $36.20 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Bryan Garnier downgraded the previous rating for Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE: TAP) from Neutral to Sell. For the second quarter, Molson Coors Brewing had an EPS of $1.52, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.88. The current market cap for Molson Coors Brewing is at $11.7 B. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $71.04 and a 52-week-low of $51.80. Molson Coors Brewing closed at $53.98 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to Alliance Global Partners, the prior rating for T2 Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ: TTOO) was changed from Buy to Neutral. In the second quarter, T2 Biosystems showed an EPS of ($0.35), compared to ($0.32) from the year-ago quarter. T2 Biosystems's market cap stands at $25.1 M. The stock has a 52-week-high of $7.70 and a 52-week-low of $0.54. At the end of the last trading period, T2 Biosystems closed at $0.59.
  • According to Berenberg, the prior rating for 2U Inc (NASDAQ: TWOU) was changed from Buy to Hold. In the second quarter, 2U showed an EPS of ($0.46), compared to ($0.19) from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for 2U is at $810.6 M. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $90.31 and a 52-week-low of $11.37. 2U closed at $12.80 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to Macquarie, the prior rating for US Bancorp (NYSE: USB) was changed from Outperform to Neutral. US Bancorp earned $1.09 in the second quarter, compared to $1.02 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of US Bancorp's outstanding shares is at $90.5 B. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $57.81 and a 52-week-low of $43.14. US Bancorp closed at $57.16 at the end of the last trading period.

 

Initiations

  • H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage on AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AMAG) with a Buy rating. The price target for AMAG Pharmaceuticals is set to $16.00. In the first quarter, AMAG Pharmaceuticals showed an EPS of ($0.90), compared to ($1.59) from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for AMAG Pharmaceuticals is at $279.2 M. The current stock performance of AMAG Pharmaceuticals shows a 52-week-high of $26.10 and a 52-week-low of $7.81. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $8.26.
  • Benchmark initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) with a Hold rating. In the second quarter, Advanced Micro Devices showed an EPS of $0.08, compared to $0.14 from the year-ago quarter. Advanced Micro Devices's market cap stands at $32.9 B. The current stock performance of Advanced Micro Devices shows a 52-week-high of $34.86 and a 52-week-low of $16.03. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $30.45.
  • With a current rating of Buy, Jefferies initiated coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ: CRSP). The price target seems to have been set at $64.00 for CRISPR Therapeutics. For the second quarter, CRISPR Therapeutics had an EPS of ($1.01), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.82). The current market cap for CRISPR Therapeutics is at $2.7 B. The stock has a 52-week-high of $59.00 and a 52-week-low of $22.22. At the end of the last trading period, CRISPR Therapeutics closed at $50.69.
  • Benchmark initiated coverage on Maxim Integrated Products Inc (NASDAQ: MXIM) with a Hold rating. Maxim Integrated Products earned $0.57 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.73 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Maxim Integrated Products's outstanding shares is at $16.1 B. The stock has a 52-week-high of $65.73 and a 52-week-low of $46.64. At the end of the last trading period, Maxim Integrated Products closed at $59.19.
  • H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage on Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: SAVA) with a Buy rating. The price target for Cassava Sciences is set to $3.00. Cassava Sciences earned ($0.08) in the first quarter, compared to ($0.33) in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Cassava Sciences's outstanding shares is at $23.2 M. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $2.99 and a 52-week-low of $0.76. Cassava Sciences closed at $1.35 at the end of the last trading period.

Posted-In: Initiations top upgradesUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

