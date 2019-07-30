Market Overview

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 30, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 30, 2019 9:59am   Comments
Upgrades

  • For AMC Networks Inc (NASDAQ: AMCX), Wolfe Research upgraded the previous rating of Underperform to the current rating Peer Perform. For the first quarter, AMC Networks had an EPS of $2.64, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.65. AMC Networks's market cap stands at $3.0 B. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $68.42 and a 52-week-low of $51.04. AMC Networks closed at $52.87 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For Genomic Health Inc (NASDAQ: GHDX), Barclays upgraded the previous rating of Underweight to the current rating Equal-Weight. For the second quarter, Genomic Health had an EPS of $0.42, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.26. Genomic Health's market cap stands at $2.7 B. The current stock performance of Genomic Health shows a 52-week-high of $92.18 and a 52-week-low of $50.77. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $73.07.
  • According to B. Riley, the prior rating for Intevac Inc (NASDAQ: IVAC) was changed from Neutral to Buy. In the second quarter, Intevac showed an EPS of ($0.05), compared to ($0.01) from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Intevac is at $109.7 M. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $6.54 and a 52-week-low of $4.21. Intevac closed at $4.78 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE: JLL), UBS upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to the current rating Buy. For the first quarter, Jones Lang LaSalle had an EPS of $0.89, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.97. The current market cap for Jones Lang LaSalle is at $7.3 B. The stock has a 52-week-high of $173.32 and a 52-week-low of $119.79. At the end of the last trading period, Jones Lang LaSalle closed at $142.83.
  • According to Buckingham Research, the prior rating for Mohawk Industries Inc (NYSE: MHK) was changed from Underperform to Neutral. For the second quarter, Mohawk Industries had an EPS of $2.89, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $3.51. Mohawk Industries's market cap stands at $9.0 B. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $196.30 and a 52-week-low of $109.35. Mohawk Industries closed at $124.42 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Daiwa Capital upgraded the previous rating for Melco Resorts and Entertainment Ltd (NASDAQ: MLCO) from Outperform to Buy. Melco Resorts and Enter earned $0.24 in the second quarter, compared to $0.20 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Melco Resorts and Enter is at $1.3 B. The stock has a 52-week-high of $26.97 and a 52-week-low of $15.33. At the end of the last trading period, Melco Resorts and Enter closed at $23.70.
  • For Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ: MU), Morgan Stanley upgraded the previous rating of Underweight to the current rating Equal-Weight. Micron Technology earned $1.05 in the third quarter, compared to $3.15 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Micron Technology is at $51.6 B. The current stock performance of Micron Technology shows a 52-week-high of $54.25 and a 52-week-low of $28.39. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $46.82.
  • According to Wedbush, the prior rating for OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE: OMF) was changed from Neutral to Outperform. In the second quarter, OneMain Holdings showed an EPS of $1.62, compared to $1.18 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of OneMain Holdings's outstanding shares is at $4.8 B. The stock has a 52-week-high of $37.29 and a 52-week-low of $22.47. At the end of the last trading period, OneMain Holdings closed at $35.76.
  • For On Deck Capital Inc (NYSE: ONDK), BTIG Research upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to the current rating Buy. For the second quarter, On Deck Capital had an EPS of $0.09, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.13. The current market cap for On Deck Capital is at $230.7 M. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $9.41 and a 52-week-low of $2.88. On Deck Capital closed at $3.03 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Benchmark upgraded the previous rating for Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ: VRNS) from Hold to Buy. In the second quarter, Varonis Systems showed an EPS of ($0.30), compared to ($0.08) from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Varonis Systems's outstanding shares is at $2.0 B. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $78.92 and a 52-week-low of $48.67. Varonis Systems closed at $69.38 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to Barclays, the prior rating for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE: ZBH) was changed from Underweight to Equal-Weight. For the second quarter, Zimmer Biomet Holdings had an EPS of $1.93, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.92. The total market value of Zimmer Biomet Holdings's outstanding shares is at $27.5 B. The current stock performance of Zimmer Biomet Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $136.22 and a 52-week-low of $96.99. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $134.50.

 

Downgrades

  • DA Davidson downgraded the previous rating for AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ: APPF) from Neutral to Underperform. AppFolio earned $0.05 in the second quarter, compared to $0.21 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of AppFolio's outstanding shares is at $3.5 B. The stock has a 52-week-high of $109.89 and a 52-week-low of $51.15. At the end of the last trading period, AppFolio closed at $103.18.
  • For Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp (NYSE: BAH), Wells Fargo downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to the current rating Market Perform. Booz Allen Hamilton earned $0.83 in the first quarter, compared to $0.72 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Booz Allen Hamilton is at $10.0 B. The stock has a 52-week-high of $71.92 and a 52-week-low of $43.24. At the end of the last trading period, Booz Allen Hamilton closed at $71.56.
  • According to Raymond James, the prior rating for Casa Systems Inc (NASDAQ: CASA) was changed from Market Perform to Underperform. In the first quarter, Casa Systems earned ($0.14). The current market cap for Casa Systems is at $572.5 M. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $16.75 and a 52-week-low of $5.46. Casa Systems closed at $6.83 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For Genomic Health Inc (NASDAQ: GHDX), Needham downgraded the previous rating of Strong Buy to the current rating Hold. In the second quarter, Genomic Health showed an EPS of $0.42, compared to $0.26 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Genomic Health's outstanding shares is at $2.7 B. The current stock performance of Genomic Health shows a 52-week-high of $92.18 and a 52-week-low of $50.77. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $73.07.
  • B. Riley downgraded the previous rating for Granite Construction Inc (NYSE: GVA) from Buy to Neutral. Granite Construction earned ($0.57) in the first quarter, compared to ($0.13) in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Granite Construction's outstanding shares is at $2.0 B. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $58.93 and a 52-week-low of $38.55. Granite Construction closed at $44.48 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to Canaccord Genuity, the prior rating for Illumina Inc (NASDAQ: ILMN) was changed from Buy to Hold. In the second quarter, Illumina showed an EPS of $1.35, compared to $1.43 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Illumina's outstanding shares is at $44.7 B. The stock has a 52-week-high of $380.76 and a 52-week-low of $268.62. At the end of the last trading period, Illumina closed at $304.41.
  • According to Telsey Advisory Group, the prior rating for IPic Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: IPIC) was changed from Market Perform to Underperform. IPic Entertainment earned ($1.25) in the first quarter. The current market cap for IPic Entertainment is at $13.7 M. The stock has a 52-week-high of $10.45 and a 52-week-low of $1.10. At the end of the last trading period, IPic Entertainment closed at $1.20.
  • For Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE: KMI), BMO Capital downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to the current rating Market Perform. For the second quarter, Kinder Morgan had an EPS of $0.22, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.21. The total market value of Kinder Morgan's outstanding shares is at $47.2 B. The stock has a 52-week-high of $21.50 and a 52-week-low of $14.62. At the end of the last trading period, Kinder Morgan closed at $20.90.
  • For McDonald's Corp (NYSE: MCD), DZ Bank downgraded the previous rating of Buy to the current rating Hold. For the second quarter, McDonald's had an EPS of $2.05, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.99. McDonald's's market cap stands at $164.1 B. The stock has a 52-week-high of $218.96 and a 52-week-low of $153.13. At the end of the last trading period, McDonald's closed at $215.00.
  • For Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE), Morgan Stanley downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to the current rating Equal-Weight. Pfizer earned $0.80 in the second quarter, compared to $0.81 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Pfizer is at $230.4 B. The stock has a 52-week-high of $46.47 and a 52-week-low of $38.14. At the end of the last trading period, Pfizer closed at $41.44.
  • Bank of America downgraded the previous rating for Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) from Buy to Neutral. Pfizer earned $0.80 in the second quarter, compared to $0.81 in the year-ago quarter. Pfizer's market cap stands at $230.4 B. The stock has a 52-week-high of $46.47 and a 52-week-low of $38.14. At the end of the last trading period, Pfizer closed at $41.44.
  • For Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: PIRS), Baird downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to the current rating Neutral. For the first quarter, Pieris Pharmaceuticals had an EPS of ($0.20), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.17). Pieris Pharmaceuticals's market cap stands at $262.5 M. The stock has a 52-week-high of $6.04 and a 52-week-low of $2.39. At the end of the last trading period, Pieris Pharmaceuticals closed at $5.33.
  • Guggenheim downgraded the previous rating for uniQure NV (NASDAQ: QURE) from Buy to Neutral. For the second quarter, uniQure had an EPS of ($0.83), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.57). The current market cap for uniQure is at $2.3 B. The current stock performance of uniQure shows a 52-week-high of $82.49 and a 52-week-low of $21.98. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $62.03.
  • Barclays downgraded the previous rating for Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) from Overweight to Underweight. Safehold earned $0.18 in the second quarter, compared to $0.17 in the year-ago quarter. Safehold's market cap stands at $1.0 B. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $34.14 and a 52-week-low of $16.13. Safehold closed at $33.46 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ: SBGI), Evercore ISI Group downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to the current rating In-Line. In the first quarter, Sinclair Broadcast Group showed an EPS of $0.25, compared to $0.42 from the year-ago quarter. Sinclair Broadcast Group's market cap stands at $4.8 B. The stock has a 52-week-high of $66.57 and a 52-week-low of $25.12. At the end of the last trading period, Sinclair Broadcast Group closed at $53.00.
  • For Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc (NYSE: SSD), Sidoti & Co. downgraded the previous rating of Buy to the current rating Neutral. Simpson Manufacturing Co earned $0.88 in the second quarter, compared to $0.94 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Simpson Manufacturing Co is at $2.9 B. The stock has a 52-week-high of $78.36 and a 52-week-low of $49.54. At the end of the last trading period, Simpson Manufacturing Co closed at $65.55.
  • According to DA Davidson, the prior rating for SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SSNC) was changed from Buy to Neutral. In the second quarter, SS&C Technologies Hldgs showed an EPS of $0.91, compared to $0.62 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for SS&C Technologies Hldgs is at $15.1 B. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $67.73 and a 52-week-low of $40.96. SS&C Technologies Hldgs closed at $59.69 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For TransUnion (NYSE: TRU), Atlantic Equities downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to the current rating Neutral. In the second quarter, TransUnion showed an EPS of $0.69, compared to $0.62 from the year-ago quarter. TransUnion's market cap stands at $15.6 B. The current stock performance of TransUnion shows a 52-week-high of $84.71 and a 52-week-low of $52.15. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $83.15.

 

Initiations

  • With a current rating of Overweight, Stephens & Co. initiated coverage on Avalara Inc (NYSE: AVLR). The price target seems to have been set at $105.00 for Avalara. Avalara earned ($0.01) in the first quarter. Avalara's market cap stands at $5.7 B. The stock has a 52-week-high of $87.07 and a 52-week-low of $28.09. At the end of the last trading period, Avalara closed at $82.61.
  • For CDW Corp (NASDAQ: CDW), Bank of America initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Buy. In the first quarter, CDW showed an EPS of $1.24, compared to $1.05 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for CDW is at $16.4 B. The stock has a 52-week-high of $116.47 and a 52-week-low of $74.32. At the end of the last trading period, CDW closed at $112.91.
  • With a current rating of Buy, Brookline Capital initiated coverage on Cellectar Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: CLRB). The price target seems to have been set at $6.00 for Cellectar Biosciences. For the first quarter, Cellectar Biosciences had an EPS of ($0.76), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.21). Cellectar Biosciences's market cap stands at $20.1 M. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $4.28 and a 52-week-low of $1.22. Cellectar Biosciences closed at $2.14 at the end of the last trading period.
  • SunTrust Robinson Humphrey initiated coverage on Devon Energy Corp (NYSE: DVN) with a Buy rating. For the first quarter, Devon Energy had an EPS of $0.36, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.20. Devon Energy's market cap stands at $10.5 B. The current stock performance of Devon Energy shows a 52-week-high of $45.44 and a 52-week-low of $20.37. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $25.51.
  • SunTrust Robinson Humphrey initiated coverage on Encana Corp (NYSE: ECA) with a Hold rating. The price target for Encana is set to $4.00. In the first quarter, Encana showed an EPS of $0.14, compared to $0.16 from the year-ago quarter. Encana's market cap stands at $5.7 B. The current stock performance of Encana shows a 52-week-high of $14.28 and a 52-week-low of $4.04. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $4.12.
  • For Fanhua Inc (NASDAQ: FANH), Morgan Stanley initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Overweight. In the first quarter, Fanhua showed an EPS of $0.39, compared to $0.32 from the year-ago quarter. Fanhua's market cap stands at $2.1 B. The current stock performance of Fanhua shows a 52-week-high of $35.55 and a 52-week-low of $19.39. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $33.19.
  • JP Morgan initiated coverage on Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ: FRPT) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Freshpet is set to $46.00. For the first quarter, Freshpet had an EPS of ($0.10), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.10). Freshpet's market cap stands at $1.5 B. The stock has a 52-week-high of $51.85 and a 52-week-low of $25.80. At the end of the last trading period, Freshpet closed at $44.32.
  • With a current rating of Buy, Brookline Capital initiated coverage on Heat Biologics Inc (NASDAQ: HTBX). The price target seems to have been set at $8.00 for Heat Biologics. Heat Biologics earned ($0.17) in the first quarter, compared to ($0.75) in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Heat Biologics is at $17.7 M. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $2.24 and a 52-week-low of $0.51. Heat Biologics closed at $0.52 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With a current rating of Buy, Ladenburg Thalmann initiated coverage on HyreCar Inc (NASDAQ: HYRE). The price target seems to have been set at $8.25 for HyreCar. HyreCar earned ($0.14) in the first quarter. HyreCar's market cap stands at $37.8 M. The stock has a 52-week-high of $8.03 and a 52-week-low of $1.54. At the end of the last trading period, HyreCar closed at $3.07.
  • With a current rating of Outperform, Noble Capital Markets initiated coverage on Kelly Services Inc (NASDAQ: KELYA). The price target seems to have been set at $32.00 for Kelly Services. Kelly Services earned $0.40 in the first quarter, compared to $0.32 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Kelly Services's outstanding shares is at $1.0 B. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $28.09 and a 52-week-low of $19.21. Kelly Services closed at $27.93 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With a current rating of Overweight, Stephens & Co. initiated coverage on Medallia Inc (NYSE: MDLA). The price target seems to have been set at $52.00 for Medallia. The total market value of Medallia's outstanding shares is at $5.1 B. The current stock performance of Medallia shows a 52-week-high of $44.72 and a 52-week-low of $32.05. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $42.32.
  • Brookline Capital initiated coverage on Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: PGNX) with a Buy rating. The price target for Progenics Pharmaceuticals is set to $10.00. For the first quarter, Progenics Pharmaceuticals had an EPS of ($0.22), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.19). Progenics Pharmaceuticals's market cap stands at $453.4 M. The current stock performance of Progenics Pharmaceuticals shows a 52-week-high of $9.42 and a 52-week-low of $3.62. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $5.25.
  • JMP Securities initiated coverage on RumbleON Inc (NASDAQ: RMBL) with a Market Outperform rating. The price target for RumbleON is set to $10.00. In the first quarter, RumbleON showed an EPS of ($0.40), compared to ($0.28) from the year-ago quarter. RumbleON's market cap stands at $96.5 M. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $10.98 and a 52-week-low of $3.95. RumbleON closed at $4.20 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Stephens & Co. initiated coverage on SharpSpring Inc (NASDAQ: SHSP) with a Equal-Weight rating. The price target for SharpSpring is set to $11.00. SharpSpring earned ($0.23) in the first quarter, compared to ($0.20) in the year-ago quarter. SharpSpring's market cap stands at $108.4 M. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $21.10 and a 52-week-low of $9.40. SharpSpring closed at $9.92 at the end of the last trading period.
  • SunTrust Robinson Humphrey initiated coverage on SM Energy Co (NYSE: SM) with a Hold rating. The price target for SM Energy is set to $10.00. SM Energy earned ($0.34) in the first quarter, compared to $0.07 in the year-ago quarter. SM Energy's market cap stands at $998.9 M. The stock has a 52-week-high of $33.76 and a 52-week-low of $8.51. At the end of the last trading period, SM Energy closed at $8.90.
  • With a current rating of Outperform, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME). The price target seems to have been set at $18.00 for Tencent Music. Interestingly, in the first quarter, Tencent Music's EPS was $0.11. The total market value of Tencent Music's outstanding shares is at $23.6 B. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $19.97 and a 52-week-low of $11.81. Tencent Music closed at $14.46 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With a current rating of Buy, Brookline Capital initiated coverage on Veru Inc (NASDAQ: VERU). The price target seems to have been set at $12.00 for Veru. In the second quarter, Veru showed an EPS of ($0.06), compared to ($0.07) from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Veru is at $140.0 M. The stock has a 52-week-high of $2.49 and a 52-week-low of $1.18. At the end of the last trading period, Veru closed at $2.23.
  • Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage on Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ: VNOM) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Viper Energy Partners is set to $38.00. For the second quarter, Viper Energy Partners had an EPS of No EPS Value , compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.37. Viper Energy Partners's market cap stands at $3.9 B. The current stock performance of Viper Energy Partners shows a 52-week-high of $44.00 and a 52-week-low of $22.76. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $29.58.
  • For Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ: WING), Northcoast Research initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Sell. In the first quarter, Wingstop showed an EPS of $0.22, compared to $0.25 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Wingstop's outstanding shares is at $2.8 B. The stock has a 52-week-high of $99.76 and a 52-week-low of $47.83. At the end of the last trading period, Wingstop closed at $98.26.

