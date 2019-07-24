Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 24, 2019
Upgrades
- JP Morgan upgraded the previous rating for Celanese Corp (NYSE: CE) from Neutral to Overweight. Celanese earned $2.38 in the second quarter, compared to $2.90 in the year-ago quarter. Celanese's market cap stands at $13.9 B. The stock has a 52-week-high of $119.29 and a 52-week-low of $82.91. At the end of the last trading period, Celanese closed at $110.43.
- Goldman Sachs upgraded the previous rating for Cott Corp (NYSE: COT) from Neutral to Buy. In the first quarter, Cott showed an EPS of ($0.14), compared to $0.03 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Cott's outstanding shares is at $1.6 B. The stock has a 52-week-high of $16.48 and a 52-week-low of $12.18. At the end of the last trading period, Cott closed at $12.32.
- According to Citigroup, the prior rating for Emerald Expositions Events Inc (NYSE: EEX) was changed from Sell to Neutral. Emerald Expositions earned $0.53 in the first quarter, compared to $0.66 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Emerald Expositions is at $775.9 M. The stock has a 52-week-high of $20.06 and a 52-week-low of $10.67. At the end of the last trading period, Emerald Expositions closed at $10.80.
- Raymond James upgraded the previous rating for Home Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ: HBCP) from Market Perform to Outperform. In the second quarter, Home Bancorp showed an EPS of $0.71, compared to $0.83 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Home Bancorp's outstanding shares is at $342.0 M. The current stock performance of Home Bancorp shows a 52-week-high of $47.04 and a 52-week-low of $32.59. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $36.11.
- For Kimberly-Clark Corp (NYSE: KMB), Atlantic Equities upgraded the previous rating of Underweight to the current rating Neutral. In the second quarter, Kimberly-Clark showed an EPS of $1.67, compared to $1.59 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Kimberly-Clark is at $46.4 B. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $140.62 and a 52-week-low of $100.32. Kimberly-Clark closed at $135.05 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Lions Gate Entertainment Corp (NYSE: LGF-A), Goldman Sachs upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to the current rating Buy. In the fourth quarter, Lions Gate Entertainment showed an EPS of $0.11, compared to $0.25 from the year-ago quarter. Lions Gate Entertainment's market cap stands at $2.5 B.
- According to Stifel Nicolaus, the prior rating for Medical Properties Trust Inc (NYSE: MPW) was changed from Hold to Buy. For the first quarter, Medical Properties Trust had an EPS of $0.31, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.36. The total market value of Medical Properties Trust's outstanding shares is at $7.8 B. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $18.92 and a 52-week-low of $13.93. Medical Properties Trust closed at $17.66 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Argus, the prior rating for NiSource Inc (NYSE: NI) was changed from Hold to Buy. In the first quarter, NiSource showed an EPS of $0.82, compared to $0.77 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for NiSource is at $10.9 B. The current stock performance of NiSource shows a 52-week-high of $29.75 and a 52-week-low of $24.19. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $29.22.
- JP Morgan upgraded the previous rating for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ: PCAR) from Underweight to Neutral. PACCAR earned $1.78 in the second quarter, compared to $1.59 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of PACCAR's outstanding shares is at $23.9 B. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $73.00 and a 52-week-low of $53.43. PACCAR closed at $69.23 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to RBC Capital, the prior rating for PulteGroup Inc (NYSE: PHM) was changed from Underperform to Sector Perform. PulteGroup earned $0.86 in the second quarter, compared to $0.89 in the year-ago quarter. PulteGroup's market cap stands at $8.5 B. The current stock performance of PulteGroup shows a 52-week-high of $34.03 and a 52-week-low of $20.64. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $30.69.
Downgrades
- According to Guggenheim, the prior rating for Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: AKAM) was changed from Buy to Neutral. For the first quarter, Akamai Technologies had an EPS of $1.10, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.79. Akamai Technologies's market cap stands at $13.6 B. The current stock performance of Akamai Technologies shows a 52-week-high of $86.19 and a 52-week-low of $57.18. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $83.20.
- According to Janney Capital, the prior rating for Champions Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: CSBR) was changed from Buy to Neutral. Champions Oncology earned ($0.01) in the fourth quarter, compared to ($0.04) in the year-ago quarter. Champions Oncology's market cap stands at $83.7 M. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $17.90 and a 52-week-low of $6.86. Champions Oncology closed at $7.15 at the end of the last trading period.
- For 8x8 Inc (NYSE: EGHT), Rosenblatt downgraded the previous rating of Buy to the current rating Neutral. In the fourth quarter, 8x8 showed an EPS of ($0.09), compared to ($0.03) from the year-ago quarter. 8x8's market cap stands at $2.4 B. The stock has a 52-week-high of $25.93 and a 52-week-low of $15.13. At the end of the last trading period, 8x8 closed at $24.84.
- According to Buckingham Research, the prior rating for Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE: GBX) was changed from Neutral to Underperform. For the third quarter, Greenbrier Companies had an EPS of $0.89, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.30. The total market value of Greenbrier Companies's outstanding shares is at $951.4 M. The current stock performance of Greenbrier Companies shows a 52-week-high of $64.87 and a 52-week-low of $26.75. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $29.29.
- Raymond James downgraded the previous rating for Leggett & Platt Inc (NYSE: LEG) from Outperform to Market Perform. Leggett & Platt earned $0.49 in the first quarter, compared to $0.57 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Leggett & Platt's outstanding shares is at $5.2 B. The current stock performance of Leggett & Platt shows a 52-week-high of $46.70 and a 52-week-low of $33.48. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $40.19.
- According to Wells Fargo, the prior rating for LSC Communications Inc (NYSE: LKSD) was changed from Market Perform to Underperform. For the first quarter, LSC Communications had an EPS of ($0.16), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.11). The total market value of LSC Communications's outstanding shares is at $76.7 M. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $15.88 and a 52-week-low of $1.96. LSC Communications closed at $2.29 at the end of the last trading period.
- Janney Capital downgraded the previous rating for Old Line Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ: OLBK) from Buy to Neutral. Old Line Bancshares earned $0.52 in the second quarter, compared to $0.54 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Old Line Bancshares's outstanding shares is at $444.5 M. The current stock performance of Old Line Bancshares shows a 52-week-high of $35.50 and a 52-week-low of $24.12. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $26.09.
- According to Raymond James, the prior rating for Old Line Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ: OLBK) was changed from Outperform to Market Perform. Old Line Bancshares earned $0.52 in the second quarter, compared to $0.54 in the year-ago quarter. Old Line Bancshares's market cap stands at $444.5 M. The stock has a 52-week-high of $35.50 and a 52-week-low of $24.12. At the end of the last trading period, Old Line Bancshares closed at $26.09.
Initiations
- With a current rating of Buy, Dawson James initiated coverage on Anavex Life Sciences Corp (NASDAQ: AVXL). The price target seems to have been set at $16.00 for Anavex Life Sciences. For the second quarter, Anavex Life Sciences had an EPS of ($0.17), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.11). Anavex Life Sciences's market cap stands at $127.8 M. The stock has a 52-week-high of $4.09 and a 52-week-low of $1.25. At the end of the last trading period, Anavex Life Sciences closed at $2.52.
- Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ: COUP) with a Hold rating. The price target for Coupa Software is set to $150.00. In the first quarter, Coupa Software earned $0.03. The current market cap for Coupa Software is at $8.7 B. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $148.00 and a 52-week-low of $52.01. Coupa Software closed at $141.03 at the end of the last trading period.
- Barrington Research initiated coverage on CRA International Inc (NASDAQ: CRAI) with an Outperform rating. The price target for CRA International is set to $53.00. For the first quarter, CRA International had an EPS of $0.54, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.72. CRA International's market cap stands at $310.4 M. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $58.75 and a 52-week-low of $34.24. CRA International closed at $38.61 at the end of the last trading period.
- Craig-Hallum initiated coverage on MobileIron Inc (NASDAQ: MOBL) with a Buy rating. The price target for MobileIron is set to $11.00. For the first quarter, MobileIron had an EPS of ($0.06), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.06). The current market cap for MobileIron is at $693.6 M. The stock has a 52-week-high of $6.66 and a 52-week-low of $3.98. At the end of the last trading period, MobileIron closed at $6.38.
- Berenberg initiated coverage on Universal Display Corp (NASDAQ: OLED) with a Hold rating. The price target for Universal Display is set to $192.00. For the first quarter, Universal Display had an EPS of $0.66, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.55. The current market cap for Universal Display is at $9.9 B. The current stock performance of Universal Display shows a 52-week-high of $211.55 and a 52-week-low of $78.78. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $211.04.
Posted-In: Upgrades Downgrades Initiation Intraday Update Analyst Ratings
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.