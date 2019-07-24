Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 24, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 24, 2019 11:52am   Comments
Share:

Upgrades

  • JP Morgan upgraded the previous rating for Celanese Corp (NYSE: CE) from Neutral to Overweight. Celanese earned $2.38 in the second quarter, compared to $2.90 in the year-ago quarter. Celanese's market cap stands at $13.9 B. The stock has a 52-week-high of $119.29 and a 52-week-low of $82.91. At the end of the last trading period, Celanese closed at $110.43.
  • Goldman Sachs upgraded the previous rating for Cott Corp (NYSE: COT) from Neutral to Buy. In the first quarter, Cott showed an EPS of ($0.14), compared to $0.03 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Cott's outstanding shares is at $1.6 B. The stock has a 52-week-high of $16.48 and a 52-week-low of $12.18. At the end of the last trading period, Cott closed at $12.32.
  • According to Citigroup, the prior rating for Emerald Expositions Events Inc (NYSE: EEX) was changed from Sell to Neutral. Emerald Expositions earned $0.53 in the first quarter, compared to $0.66 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Emerald Expositions is at $775.9 M. The stock has a 52-week-high of $20.06 and a 52-week-low of $10.67. At the end of the last trading period, Emerald Expositions closed at $10.80.
  • Raymond James upgraded the previous rating for Home Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ: HBCP) from Market Perform to Outperform. In the second quarter, Home Bancorp showed an EPS of $0.71, compared to $0.83 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Home Bancorp's outstanding shares is at $342.0 M. The current stock performance of Home Bancorp shows a 52-week-high of $47.04 and a 52-week-low of $32.59. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $36.11.
  • For Kimberly-Clark Corp (NYSE: KMB), Atlantic Equities upgraded the previous rating of Underweight to the current rating Neutral. In the second quarter, Kimberly-Clark showed an EPS of $1.67, compared to $1.59 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Kimberly-Clark is at $46.4 B. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $140.62 and a 52-week-low of $100.32. Kimberly-Clark closed at $135.05 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For Lions Gate Entertainment Corp (NYSE: LGF-A), Goldman Sachs upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to the current rating Buy. In the fourth quarter, Lions Gate Entertainment showed an EPS of $0.11, compared to $0.25 from the year-ago quarter. Lions Gate Entertainment's market cap stands at $2.5 B.
  • According to Stifel Nicolaus, the prior rating for Medical Properties Trust Inc (NYSE: MPW) was changed from Hold to Buy. For the first quarter, Medical Properties Trust had an EPS of $0.31, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.36. The total market value of Medical Properties Trust's outstanding shares is at $7.8 B. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $18.92 and a 52-week-low of $13.93. Medical Properties Trust closed at $17.66 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to Argus, the prior rating for NiSource Inc (NYSE: NI) was changed from Hold to Buy. In the first quarter, NiSource showed an EPS of $0.82, compared to $0.77 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for NiSource is at $10.9 B. The current stock performance of NiSource shows a 52-week-high of $29.75 and a 52-week-low of $24.19. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $29.22.
  • JP Morgan upgraded the previous rating for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ: PCAR) from Underweight to Neutral. PACCAR earned $1.78 in the second quarter, compared to $1.59 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of PACCAR's outstanding shares is at $23.9 B. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $73.00 and a 52-week-low of $53.43. PACCAR closed at $69.23 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to RBC Capital, the prior rating for PulteGroup Inc (NYSE: PHM) was changed from Underperform to Sector Perform. PulteGroup earned $0.86 in the second quarter, compared to $0.89 in the year-ago quarter. PulteGroup's market cap stands at $8.5 B. The current stock performance of PulteGroup shows a 52-week-high of $34.03 and a 52-week-low of $20.64. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $30.69.

 

Downgrades

  • According to Guggenheim, the prior rating for Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: AKAM) was changed from Buy to Neutral. For the first quarter, Akamai Technologies had an EPS of $1.10, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.79. Akamai Technologies's market cap stands at $13.6 B. The current stock performance of Akamai Technologies shows a 52-week-high of $86.19 and a 52-week-low of $57.18. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $83.20.
  • According to Janney Capital, the prior rating for Champions Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: CSBR) was changed from Buy to Neutral. Champions Oncology earned ($0.01) in the fourth quarter, compared to ($0.04) in the year-ago quarter. Champions Oncology's market cap stands at $83.7 M. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $17.90 and a 52-week-low of $6.86. Champions Oncology closed at $7.15 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For 8x8 Inc (NYSE: EGHT), Rosenblatt downgraded the previous rating of Buy to the current rating Neutral. In the fourth quarter, 8x8 showed an EPS of ($0.09), compared to ($0.03) from the year-ago quarter. 8x8's market cap stands at $2.4 B. The stock has a 52-week-high of $25.93 and a 52-week-low of $15.13. At the end of the last trading period, 8x8 closed at $24.84.
  • According to Buckingham Research, the prior rating for Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE: GBX) was changed from Neutral to Underperform. For the third quarter, Greenbrier Companies had an EPS of $0.89, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.30. The total market value of Greenbrier Companies's outstanding shares is at $951.4 M. The current stock performance of Greenbrier Companies shows a 52-week-high of $64.87 and a 52-week-low of $26.75. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $29.29.
  • Raymond James downgraded the previous rating for Leggett & Platt Inc (NYSE: LEG) from Outperform to Market Perform. Leggett & Platt earned $0.49 in the first quarter, compared to $0.57 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Leggett & Platt's outstanding shares is at $5.2 B. The current stock performance of Leggett & Platt shows a 52-week-high of $46.70 and a 52-week-low of $33.48. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $40.19.
  • According to Wells Fargo, the prior rating for LSC Communications Inc (NYSE: LKSD) was changed from Market Perform to Underperform. For the first quarter, LSC Communications had an EPS of ($0.16), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.11). The total market value of LSC Communications's outstanding shares is at $76.7 M. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $15.88 and a 52-week-low of $1.96. LSC Communications closed at $2.29 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Janney Capital downgraded the previous rating for Old Line Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ: OLBK) from Buy to Neutral. Old Line Bancshares earned $0.52 in the second quarter, compared to $0.54 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Old Line Bancshares's outstanding shares is at $444.5 M. The current stock performance of Old Line Bancshares shows a 52-week-high of $35.50 and a 52-week-low of $24.12. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $26.09.
  • According to Raymond James, the prior rating for Old Line Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ: OLBK) was changed from Outperform to Market Perform. Old Line Bancshares earned $0.52 in the second quarter, compared to $0.54 in the year-ago quarter. Old Line Bancshares's market cap stands at $444.5 M. The stock has a 52-week-high of $35.50 and a 52-week-low of $24.12. At the end of the last trading period, Old Line Bancshares closed at $26.09.

 

Initiations

  • With a current rating of Buy, Dawson James initiated coverage on Anavex Life Sciences Corp (NASDAQ: AVXL). The price target seems to have been set at $16.00 for Anavex Life Sciences. For the second quarter, Anavex Life Sciences had an EPS of ($0.17), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.11). Anavex Life Sciences's market cap stands at $127.8 M. The stock has a 52-week-high of $4.09 and a 52-week-low of $1.25. At the end of the last trading period, Anavex Life Sciences closed at $2.52.
  • Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ: COUP) with a Hold rating. The price target for Coupa Software is set to $150.00. In the first quarter, Coupa Software earned $0.03. The current market cap for Coupa Software is at $8.7 B. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $148.00 and a 52-week-low of $52.01. Coupa Software closed at $141.03 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Barrington Research initiated coverage on CRA International Inc (NASDAQ: CRAI) with an Outperform rating. The price target for CRA International is set to $53.00. For the first quarter, CRA International had an EPS of $0.54, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.72. CRA International's market cap stands at $310.4 M. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $58.75 and a 52-week-low of $34.24. CRA International closed at $38.61 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Craig-Hallum initiated coverage on MobileIron Inc (NASDAQ: MOBL) with a Buy rating. The price target for MobileIron is set to $11.00. For the first quarter, MobileIron had an EPS of ($0.06), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.06). The current market cap for MobileIron is at $693.6 M. The stock has a 52-week-high of $6.66 and a 52-week-low of $3.98. At the end of the last trading period, MobileIron closed at $6.38.
  • Berenberg initiated coverage on Universal Display Corp (NASDAQ: OLED) with a Hold rating. The price target for Universal Display is set to $192.00. For the first quarter, Universal Display had an EPS of $0.66, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.55. The current market cap for Universal Display is at $9.9 B. The current stock performance of Universal Display shows a 52-week-high of $211.55 and a 52-week-low of $78.78. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $211.04.

Posted-In: Upgrades Downgrades Initiation Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AKAM + AVXL)

55 Biggest Movers From Friday
41 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
33 Biggest Movers From Friday
60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 18, 2019
KeyBanc Sees Positive Signs For Akamai Technologies In May Data
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
HASMaintains126.0
UBSDowngrades
LKSDMaintains8.0
QUADMaintains20.0
SHWMaintains460.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Wedbush: Antitrust Interest In Tech Companies Mostly Noise, Breakups Unlikely