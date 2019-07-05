Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 5, 2019
Top Upgrades
- Deutsche Bank upgraded Elis SA (OTC: ELSSF) from Hold to Buy.
Top Downgrades
- Raymond James downgraded Senseonics Holdings Inc (NYSE: SENS) from Outperform to Market Perform. Senseonics shares closed at $1.89 on Wednesday.
- Deutsche Bank downgraded OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE: OMN) from Buy to Hold. OMNOVA shares fell 2.2% to close at $9.91 on Wednesday.
- Bryan Garnier downgraded Canopy Growth (TSX: WEED) from Buy to Neutral.
Top Initiations
- Macquarie initiated coverage on Zai Lab Ltd (NASDAQ: ZLAB) with a Outperform rating. Zai Lab shares closed at $36.54 on Tuesday.
- BMO Capital initiated coverage on Capstone Mining (TSX: CS) with a Market Perform rating. The price target for Capstone Mining is set to $0.65.
- Analysts at BMO Capital initiated coverage on Taseko Mines (TSX: TKO) with a Outperform rating. The price target for Taseko Mines is set to $1.
