Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 5, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 05, 2019 9:59am   Comments
Share:

Top Upgrades

  • Deutsche Bank upgraded Elis SA (OTC: ELSSF) from Hold to Buy.

 

Top Downgrades

  • Raymond James downgraded Senseonics Holdings Inc (NYSE: SENS) from Outperform to Market Perform. Senseonics shares closed at $1.89 on Wednesday.
  • Deutsche Bank downgraded OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE: OMN) from Buy to Hold. OMNOVA shares fell 2.2% to close at $9.91 on Wednesday.
  • Bryan Garnier downgraded Canopy Growth (TSX: WEED) from Buy to Neutral.

 

Top Initiations

  • Macquarie initiated coverage on Zai Lab Ltd (NASDAQ: ZLAB) with a Outperform rating. Zai Lab shares closed at $36.54 on Tuesday.
  • BMO Capital initiated coverage on Capstone Mining (TSX: CS) with a Market Perform rating. The price target for Capstone Mining is set to $0.65.
  • Analysts at BMO Capital initiated coverage on Taseko Mines (TSX: TKO) with a Outperform rating. The price target for Taseko Mines is set to $1.

Posted-In: Initiations top upgradesUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (OMN + ELSSF)

48 Biggest Movers From Wednesday
5 Stocks To Watch For July 5, 2019
33 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Day Market Update: Dow Rises Over 150 Points; OMNOVA Solutions Shares Spike Higher
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; International Speedway Misses Q2 Views
Good Chemistry: Omnova Shares Gain More Than 50% Following All-Cash Offer From Synthomer
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
CSInitiates Coverage On0.650
TKOInitiates Coverage On1.0
WEEDDowngrades60.0
ICEMaintains94.0
CBMaintains160.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Crypto Analysis Of The Best-Performing IEOs Out Of Binance Launchpad