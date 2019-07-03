Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 3, 2019
Top Upgrades
- BMO Capital upgraded Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE: GOLD) from Market Perform to Outperform. Barrick Gold shares rose 0.8% to $15.72 in pre-market trading.
- Loop Capital upgraded Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK) from Hold to Buy. Cinemark rose 0.9% to close at $36.43 on Tuesday.
- Analysts at Goldman Sachs upgraded Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (NYSE: GOL) from Neutral to Buy. Gol rose 0.7% to $16.80 in pre-market trading.
Top Downgrades
- BMO Capital downgraded Domtar Corp (NYSE: UFS) from Market Perform to Underperform. Domtar shares fell 2.3% to $42.66 in pre-market trading.
- Goldman Sachs downgraded LATAM Airlines Group SA (NYSE: LTM) from Neutral to Sell. LATAM Airlines shares fell 2.3% to close at $9.11 on Tuesday.
- JP Morgan downgraded Inogen Inc (NASDAQ: INGN) from Neutral to Underweight. Inogen shares fell 2.2% to close at $65.26 on Tuesday.
Top Initiations
- JP Morgan initiated coverage on Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ: BNFT) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Benefitfocus is set to $32. Benefitfocus shares closed at $25.63 on Tuesday.
- Argus initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: DLR) with a Buy rating. The price target for Digital Realty Trust is set to $140. Digital Realty Trust closed at $119.13 on Tuesday.
- Analysts at Bank of America initiated coverage on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras (NYSE: PBR) with a Buy rating. The price target for Petrobras is set to $21. Petrobras closed at $15.23 on Tuesday.
- Analysts at Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRKR) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Marker Therapeutics is set to $15. Marker Therapeutics shares closed at $7.87 on Tuesday.
- Stephens & Co. assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Delta Air is set to $70. Delta Air shares closed at $58.54 on Tuesday.
- Analysts at Vertical Research initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX) with a Buy rating. L3Harris Technologies shares closed at $185.77 on Tuesday.
- Analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on CannTrust Holdings Inc (NYSE: CTST) with a Buy rating. The price target for CannTrust is set to $7. CannTrust shares closed at $4.97 on Tuesday.
- JP Morgan initiated coverage on Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ: BAND) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Bandwidth is set to $90. Bandwidth shares closed at $75.32 on Tuesday.
- Mizuho initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK) with a Buy rating. The price target for Merck is set to $97. Merck closed at $85.51 on Tuesday.
Posted-In: Initiations top upgradesUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Intraday Update Analyst Ratings
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.