Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 3, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 03, 2019 10:27am   Comments
Share:

Top Upgrades

  • BMO Capital upgraded Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE: GOLD) from Market Perform to Outperform. Barrick Gold shares rose 0.8% to $15.72 in pre-market trading.
  • Loop Capital upgraded Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK) from Hold to Buy. Cinemark rose 0.9% to close at $36.43 on Tuesday.
  • Analysts at Goldman Sachs upgraded Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (NYSE: GOL) from Neutral to Buy. Gol rose 0.7% to $16.80 in pre-market trading.

 

Top Downgrades

  • BMO Capital downgraded Domtar Corp (NYSE: UFS) from Market Perform to Underperform. Domtar shares fell 2.3% to $42.66 in pre-market trading.
  • Goldman Sachs downgraded LATAM Airlines Group SA (NYSE: LTM) from Neutral to Sell. LATAM Airlines shares fell 2.3% to close at $9.11 on Tuesday.
  • JP Morgan downgraded Inogen Inc (NASDAQ: INGN) from Neutral to Underweight. Inogen shares fell 2.2% to close at $65.26 on Tuesday.

 

Top Initiations

  • JP Morgan initiated coverage on Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ: BNFT) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Benefitfocus is set to $32. Benefitfocus shares closed at $25.63 on Tuesday.
  • Argus initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: DLR) with a Buy rating. The price target for Digital Realty Trust is set to $140. Digital Realty Trust closed at $119.13 on Tuesday.
  • Analysts at Bank of America initiated coverage on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras (NYSE: PBR) with a Buy rating. The price target for Petrobras is set to $21. Petrobras closed at $15.23 on Tuesday.
  • Analysts at Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRKR) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Marker Therapeutics is set to $15. Marker Therapeutics shares closed at $7.87 on Tuesday.
  • Stephens & Co. assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Delta Air is set to $70. Delta Air shares closed at $58.54 on Tuesday.
  • Analysts at Vertical Research initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX) with a Buy rating. L3Harris Technologies shares closed at $185.77 on Tuesday.
  • Analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on CannTrust Holdings Inc (NYSE: CTST) with a Buy rating. The price target for CannTrust is set to $7. CannTrust shares closed at $4.97 on Tuesday.
  • JP Morgan initiated coverage on Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ: BAND) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Bandwidth is set to $90. Bandwidth shares closed at $75.32 on Tuesday.
  • Mizuho initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK) with a Buy rating. The price target for Merck is set to $97. Merck closed at $85.51 on Tuesday.

Posted-In: Initiations top upgradesUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BNFT + BAND)

Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On AMD, CME Group, Microsoft And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
SMPLMaintains29.0
TSCODowngrades
USNADowngrades70.0
RACEMaintains187.0
CMEMaintains194.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

8 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday

Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; International Speedway Misses Q2 Views