Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 21, 2019
Top Upgrades
- Baird upgraded KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) from Neutral to Outperform. KeyCorp shares rose 0.8% to $17.01 in pre-market trading.
- Jefferies upgraded Catalent Inc (NYSE: CTLT) from Hold to Buy. Catalent shares fell 0.6% to close at $50.28 on Thursday.
- Analysts at Goldman Sachs upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE: SEAS) from Neutral to Buy. SeaWorld fell 0.4% to close at $29.20 on Thursday.
- Itau BBA upgraded Globant SA (NYSE: GLOB) from Market Perform to Outperform. Globant shares rose 1.3% to close at $103.53 on Thursday.
- Analysts at Deutsche Bank upgraded Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE: LH) from Hold to Buy. Laboratory Corp shares rose 1.7% to $170.90 in pre-market trading.
- Mizuho upgraded Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE: IQV) from Neutral to Buy. IQVIA rose 0.1% to close at $154.52 on Wednesday.
- Baird upgraded Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX) from Neutral to Outperform. Crocs rose 2.4% to $18.29 in pre-market trading.
Top Downgrades
- Gabelli & Co. downgraded Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE: BKS) from Buy to Hold. Barnes & Noble rose 0.9% to close at $6.71 on Thursday.
- Citigroup downgraded Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE: AVP) from Buy to Neutral. Avon Products shares rose 0.8% to $4.01 in pre-market trading.
- Nomura downgraded Carnival Corp (NYSE: CCL) from Buy to Neutral. Carnival shares fell 4.6% to $46.56 in pre-market trading.
- William Blair downgraded Red Hat Inc (NYSE: RHT) from Outperform to Market Perform. Red Hat shares rose 0.1% to $188.30 in pre-market trading.
- Wedbush downgraded Tableau Software Inc (NYSE: DATA) from Outperform to Neutral. Tableau Software shares rose 2% to close at $171.89 on Thursday.
- Credit Suisse downgraded AnaptysBio Inc (NASDAQ: ANAB) from Outperform to Neutral. AnaptysBio shares fell 22.6% to $51.89 in pre-market trading.
- Berenberg downgraded Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ: XENT) from Buy to Hold. Intersect ENT shares fell 2.2% to close at $23.62 on Thursday.
Top Initiations
- Craig-Hallum initiated coverage on Fastly Inc (NYSE: FSLY) with a Buy rating. The price target for Fastly is set to $24. Fastly closed at $19.48 on Thursday.
- Analysts at Raymond James initiated coverage on Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ: FISV) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Fiserv is set to $103. Fiserv shares closed at $91.69 on Thursday.
- Analysts at Longbow Research initiated coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE: HPE) with a Neutral rating. Hewlett Packard Enterprise shares closed at $15.00 on Thursday.
- Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Lovesac Co (NASDAQ: LOVE) with a Buy rating. The price target for Lovesac is set to $38. Lovesac closed at $30.60 on Thursday.
- Nomura initiated coverage on Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRFT) with a Buy rating. The price target for Perficient is set to $40. Perficient closed at $33.82 on Thursday.
- SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd (NASDAQ: AXGT) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Axovant Gene Therapies is set to $18. Axovant Gene Therapies shares closed at $5.79 on Thursday.
- DA Davidson initiated coverage on Funko Inc (NASDAQ: FNKO) with a Buy rating. The price target for Funko is set to $29. Funko shares closed at $24.25 on Thursday.
- Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Meet Group Inc (NASDAQ: MEET) with an Outperform rating. Meet Group shares closed at $3.49 on Thursday.
- Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Mustang Bio Inc (NASDAQ: MBIO) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Mustang Bio is set to $7. Mustang Bio shares closed at $3.37 on Thursday.
- CL King initiated coverage on Entegris Inc (NASDAQ: ENTG) with a Buy rating. The price target for Entegris is set to $44. Entegris shares closed at $38.50 on Thursday.
Posted-In: Initiations top upgradesUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.