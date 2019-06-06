Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 6, 2019
Top Upgrades
- Longbow Research upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ: GT) from Underperform to Neutral. Goodyear Tire shares rose 1.6 percent to $14.74 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Mizuho upgraded Dermira Inc (NASDAQ: DERM) from Neutral to Buy. Dermira rose 2.7 percent to $9.22 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Deutsche Bank upgraded Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXS) from Hold to Buy. Citrix shares rose 0.6 percent to close at $94.93 on Wednesday.
- Goldman Sachs upgraded United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UAL) from Neutral to Buy. United Continental shares rose 1.4 percent to $83.00 in pre-market trading.
- Morgan Stanley upgraded Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) from Underweight to Equal-Weight. AMD shares rose 2.1 percent to $30.11 in pre-market trading.
- Imperial Capital upgraded Outfront Media Inc (NYSE: OUT) from In-Line to Outperform. Outfront Media shares rose 0.2 percent to $25.05 in pre-market trading.
- KeyBanc upgraded Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) from Sector Weight to Overweight. Whirlpool rose 1.5 percent to $127.50 in pre-market trading.
- Raymond James upgraded Digital Realty Trust (NYSE: DLR) from Market Perform to Outperform. Digital Realty Trust rose 1 percent to $116.00 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Goldman Sachs upgraded Flex Ltd (NASDAQ: FLEX) from Neutral to Buy. Flex shares rose 4.9 percent to $9.81 in pre-market trading.
- DA Davidson upgraded Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE: MLM) from Neutral to Buy. Martin Marietta Materials shares rose 0.6 percent to $227.22 in pre-market trading.
Top Downgrades
- Goldman Sachs downgraded Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NYSE: SAVE) from Buy to Neutral. Spirit Airlines shares fell 1.3 percent to $49.80 in pre-market trading.
- Oppenheimer downgraded FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FCEL) from Outperform to Perform. FuelCell Energy shares rose 4.6 percent to $0.82 in pre-market trading.
- Baird downgraded Inflarx NV (NASDAQ: IFRX) from Outperform to Neutral. InflaRx shares rose 7.8 percent to $3.30 in pre-market trading.
- Citigroup downgraded Cloudera Inc (NYSE: CLDR) from Buy to Neutral. Cloudera shares fell 36.8 percent to $5.56 in pre-market trading.
- Keefe Bruyette & Woods downgraded Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE: TRV) from Outperform to Market Perform. Travelers shares fell 0.6 percent to $149.00 in pre-market trading.
- Barclays downgraded Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ: QRVO) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Qorvo fell 1.2 percent to close at $63.44 on Tuesday.
- Goldman Sachs downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ: KTOS) from Buy to Neutral. Kratos Defense shares fell 3 percent to $21.92 in pre-market trading.
- Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Cloudera Inc (NYSE: CLDR) from Buy to Hold. Cloudera shares fell 36.8 percent to $5.56 in pre-market trading.
Top Initiations
- Analysts at Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage on Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Apple is set to $205. Apple shares closed at $182.54 on Wednesday.
- Analysts at SunTrust Robinson Humphrey initiated coverage on DowDuPont Inc (NYSE: DD) with a Hold rating. The price target for DowDuPont is set to $79. DowDuPont shares closed at $74.86 on Wednesday.
- Analysts at Craig-Hallum initiated coverage on DarioHealth Corp (NASDAQ: DRIO) with a Buy rating. The price target for DarioHealth is set to $1.50. DarioHealth closed at $0.48 on Wednesday.
- KeyBanc initiated coverage on Endava PLC - ADR (NYSE: DAVA) with a Sector Weight rating. Endava shares closed at $38.26 on Wednesday.
- Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE: CGC) with a Buy rating. Canopy Growth shares closed at $40.83 on Wednesday.
- Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage on HP Inc (NYSE: HPQ) with an Outperform rating. The price target for HP is set to $23. HP closed at $19.56 on Wednesday.
- MKM Partners initiated coverage on Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE: WLL) with a Buy rating. The price target for Whiting Petroleum is set to $25. Whiting Petroleum closed at $17.57 on Wednesday.
- Nomura initiated coverage on Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) with a Buy rating. The price target for Electronic Arts is set to $120. Electronic Arts shares closed at $95.25 on Wednesday.
- Analysts at Bernstein initiated coverage on Corteva Inc (NYSE: CTVA) with a Market Perform rating. The price target for Corteva is set to $31. Corteva shares closed at $28.01 on Wednesday.
- Mitsubishi UFJ initiated coverage on ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE: OKE) with a Neutral rating. The price target for ONEOK is set to $74. ONEOK shares closed at $65.25 on Wednesday.
