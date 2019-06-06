Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse
I think you’ll love what you hear,
what you’ll see and the opportunities
that will be set before you.
- Jon Najarian
GET TICKETS

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 6, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 06, 2019 9:00am   Comments
Share:

Top Upgrades

  • Longbow Research upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ: GT) from Underperform to Neutral. Goodyear Tire shares rose 1.6 percent to $14.74 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts at Mizuho upgraded Dermira Inc (NASDAQ: DERM) from Neutral to Buy. Dermira rose 2.7 percent to $9.22 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts at Deutsche Bank upgraded Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXS) from Hold to Buy. Citrix shares rose 0.6 percent to close at $94.93 on Wednesday.
  • Goldman Sachs upgraded United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UAL) from Neutral to Buy. United Continental shares rose 1.4 percent to $83.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Morgan Stanley upgraded Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) from Underweight to Equal-Weight. AMD shares rose 2.1 percent to $30.11 in pre-market trading.
  • Imperial Capital upgraded Outfront Media Inc (NYSE: OUT) from In-Line to Outperform. Outfront Media shares rose 0.2 percent to $25.05 in pre-market trading.
  • KeyBanc upgraded Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) from Sector Weight to Overweight. Whirlpool rose 1.5 percent to $127.50 in pre-market trading.
  • Raymond James upgraded Digital Realty Trust (NYSE: DLR) from Market Perform to Outperform. Digital Realty Trust rose 1 percent to $116.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts at Goldman Sachs upgraded Flex Ltd (NASDAQ: FLEX) from Neutral to Buy. Flex shares rose 4.9 percent to $9.81 in pre-market trading.
  • DA Davidson upgraded Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE: MLM) from Neutral to Buy. Martin Marietta Materials shares rose 0.6 percent to $227.22 in pre-market trading.

 

Top Downgrades

  • Goldman Sachs downgraded Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NYSE: SAVE) from Buy to Neutral. Spirit Airlines shares fell 1.3 percent to $49.80 in pre-market trading.
  • Oppenheimer downgraded FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FCEL) from Outperform to Perform. FuelCell Energy shares rose 4.6 percent to $0.82 in pre-market trading.
  • Baird downgraded Inflarx NV (NASDAQ: IFRX) from Outperform to Neutral. InflaRx shares rose 7.8 percent to $3.30 in pre-market trading.
  • Citigroup downgraded Cloudera Inc (NYSE: CLDR) from Buy to Neutral. Cloudera shares fell 36.8 percent to $5.56 in pre-market trading.
  • Keefe Bruyette & Woods downgraded Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE: TRV) from Outperform to Market Perform. Travelers shares fell 0.6 percent to $149.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Barclays downgraded Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ: QRVO) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Qorvo fell 1.2 percent to close at $63.44 on Tuesday.
  • Goldman Sachs downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ: KTOS) from Buy to Neutral. Kratos Defense shares fell 3 percent to $21.92 in pre-market trading.
  • Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Cloudera Inc (NYSE: CLDR) from Buy to Hold. Cloudera shares fell 36.8 percent to $5.56 in pre-market trading.

 

Top Initiations

  • Analysts at Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage on Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Apple is set to $205. Apple shares closed at $182.54 on Wednesday.
  • Analysts at SunTrust Robinson Humphrey initiated coverage on DowDuPont Inc (NYSE: DD) with a Hold rating. The price target for DowDuPont is set to $79. DowDuPont shares closed at $74.86 on Wednesday.
  • Analysts at Craig-Hallum initiated coverage on DarioHealth Corp (NASDAQ: DRIO) with a Buy rating. The price target for DarioHealth is set to $1.50. DarioHealth closed at $0.48 on Wednesday.
  • KeyBanc initiated coverage on Endava PLC - ADR (NYSE: DAVA) with a Sector Weight rating. Endava shares closed at $38.26 on Wednesday.
  • Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE: CGC) with a Buy rating. Canopy Growth shares closed at $40.83 on Wednesday.
  • Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage on HP Inc (NYSE: HPQ) with an Outperform rating. The price target for HP is set to $23. HP closed at $19.56 on Wednesday.
  • MKM Partners initiated coverage on Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE: WLL) with a Buy rating. The price target for Whiting Petroleum is set to $25. Whiting Petroleum closed at $17.57 on Wednesday.
  • Nomura initiated coverage on Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) with a Buy rating. The price target for Electronic Arts is set to $120. Electronic Arts shares closed at $95.25 on Wednesday.
  • Analysts at Bernstein initiated coverage on Corteva Inc (NYSE: CTVA) with a Market Perform rating. The price target for Corteva is set to $31. Corteva shares closed at $28.01 on Wednesday.
  • Mitsubishi UFJ initiated coverage on ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE: OKE) with a Neutral rating. The price target for ONEOK is set to $74. ONEOK shares closed at $65.25 on Wednesday.

Posted-In: Initiations top upgradesUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL + AMD)

30 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Cramer Says He Understands The Case For Breaking Up Big Tech
4 Momentum Stocks To Watch
Munster Gives His Quick Take On Netflix, Livent And More
Boomerang Seems To Continue As Caterpillar, Nvidia, Apple Among Early Gainers
Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On AMD, CME Group, Microsoft And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
XLNXMaintains105.0
QCOMMaintains90.0
GIIIMaintains45.0
NVDAMaintains180.0
MUMaintains40.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Tesla Trades Higher On Report Of Record Deliveries