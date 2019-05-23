Market Overview

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For May 23, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 23, 2019 9:01am   Comments
Top Upgrades

  • Citigroup upgraded Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN) from Neutral to Buy. Amgen shares rose 0.1 percent to $171.48 in pre-market trading.
  • JP Morgan upgraded Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) from Neutral to Overweight. Target fell 0.4 percent to $77.25 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts at Morgan Stanley upgraded Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ: TEAM) from Underweight to Equal-Weight. Atlassian shares rose 0.6 percent to $126.99 in pre-market trading.
  • UBS upgraded Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE: AXS) from Neutral to Buy. Axis Capital rose 1 percent to $59.59 in pre-market trading.
  • Citigroup upgraded Booking Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: BKNG) from Neutral to Buy. Booking One fell 1.5 percent to close at $1,745.02 on Wednesday.
  • Stifel Nicolaus upgraded PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PRO) from Hold to Buy. PROS Holdings shares rose 0.8 percent to close at $52.05 on Wednesday.
  • Analysts at Baird upgraded Heico Corp (NYSE: HEI) from Neutral to Outperform. Heico rose 0.3 percent to $104.06 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts at Barclays upgraded Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) from Underweight to Equal-Weight. Philip Morris shares fell 0.2 percent to $85.32 in pre-market trading.
  • Citigroup upgraded Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) from Neutral to Buy. Gilead Sciences shares rose 0.5 percent to $66.80 in pre-market trading.
  • Morgan Stanley upgraded Appian Corporation (NASDAQ: APPN) from Underweight to Equal-Weight. Appian shares rose 1 percent to $35.20 in pre-market trading.

 

Top Downgrades

  • UBS downgraded Chubb Ltd (NYSE: CB) from Buy to Neutral. Chubb shares fell 0.3 percent to $147.61 in pre-market trading.
  • BMO Capital Markets downgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) from Market Perform to Underperform. Chipotle shares fell 2.4 percent to $689.39 in pre-market trading.
  • Wells Fargo downgraded Cloudera Inc (NYSE: CLDR) from Outperform to Market Perform. Cloudera shares rose 1.1 percent to close at $10.75 on Wednesday.
  • BMO Capital Markets downgraded Bloomin' Brands Inc (NASDAQ: BLMN) from Market Perform to Underperform. Bloomin' Brands shares rose 0.3 percent to $20.26 in pre-market trading.
  • Edward Jones downgraded QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) from Hold to Sell. QUALCOMM shares closed at $69.31 on Wednesday.
  • Citigroup downgraded Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ: EXPE) from Buy to Neutral. Expedia shares fell 2.1 percent to $114.26 in pre-market trading.
  • JMP Securities downgraded Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE: HLI) from Outperform to Market Perform. Houlihan Lokey slipped 0.02 percent to close at $46.65 on Wednesday.
  • Credit Suisse downgraded AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE: AKS) from Neutral to Underperform. AK Steel shares fell 7.7 percent to $2.05 in pre-market trading.

 

Top Initiations

  • Analysts at Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ: ZS) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Zscaler is set to $85. Zscaler shares closed at $75.89 on Wednesday.
  • Analysts at Wedbush initiated coverage on SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SAGE) with an Outperform rating. The price target for SAGE Therapeutics is set to $207. SAGE Therapeutics shares closed at $175.95 on Wednesday.
  • KeyBanc initiated coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ: GT) with a Sector Weight rating. Goodyear Tire shares closed at $14.93 on Wednesday.
  • Wedbush initiated coverage on Biogen Inc (NASDAQ: BIIB) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Biogen is set to $231. Biogen closed at $235.04 on Wednesday.
  • Analysts at Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) with a Neutral rating. The price target for QUALCOMM is set to $73. QUALCOMM closed at $69.31 on Wednesday.
  • Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on Qualys Inc (NASDAQ: QLYS) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Qualys is set to $100. Qualys shares closed at $90.15 on Wednesday.
  • KeyBanc initiated coverage on Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE: CTB) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Cooper Tire is set to $36. Cooper Tire shares closed at $28.63 on Wednesday.
  • Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PUMP) with a Buy rating. The price target for Concrete Pumping is set to $9. Concrete Pumping shares closed at $5.44 on Wednesday.
  • Analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE: NOMD) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Nomad Foods is set to $24. Nomad Foods shares closed at $21.99 on Wednesday.
  • Stephens & Co. initiated coverage on SciPlay Corp (NASDAQ: SCPL) with an Overweight rating. The price target for SciPlay is set to $20. SciPlay shares closed at $15.45 on Wednesday.

