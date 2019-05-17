Market Overview

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For May 17, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 17, 2019 9:08am   Comments
Top Upgrades

  • Analysts at Bank of America upgraded Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) from Underperform to Neutral. Philip Morris shares rose 0.2 percent to $85.62 in pre-market trading.
  • UBS upgraded United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ: UTHR) from Sell to Neutral. United Therapeutics shares fell 0.8 percent to close at $88.64 on Thursday.
  • Analysts at Credit Suisse upgraded Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: CINF) from Neutral to Outperform. Cincinnati Financial shares fell 0.1 percent to $97.07 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts at Gordon Haskett upgraded W W Grainger Inc (NYSE: GWW) from Reduce to Hold. Grainger shares rose 0.3 percent to $264.58 in pre-market trading.
  • BTIG Research upgraded Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ: TXRH) from Neutral to Buy. Texas Roadhouse shares rose 0.6 percent to $53.07 in pre-market trading.
  • Gordon Haskett upgraded Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) from Hold to Accumulate. Walmart shares rose 0.2 percent to $101.49 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts at JP Morgan upgraded Under Armour Inc (NYSE: UA) from Neutral to Overweight. Under Armour shares rose 3.3 percent to $20.00 in pre-market trading.
  • B. Riley FBR upgraded Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL) from Neutral to Buy. Foot Locker shares rose 1.77 percent to $56.39 in pre-market trading.
  • Deutsche Bank upgraded CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ: CONE) from Hold to Buy. CyrusOne shares rose 0.7 percent to $63.39 in pre-market trading.
  • B. Riley FBR upgraded Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) from Neutral to Buy. Applied Materials shares rose 5.6 percent to $44.00 in pre-market trading.

 

Top Downgrades

  • Analysts at KeyBanc downgraded Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE: CWH) from Overweight to Sector Weight. Camping World shares rose 0.1 percent to $12.28 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts at Credit Suisse downgraded Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE: ADSW) from Outperform to Neutral. Advanced Disposal shares fell 0.1 percent to close at $32.11 on Thursday.
  • MKM Partners downgraded NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE: NPTN) from Buy to Neutral. NeoPhotonics shares fell 20.5 percent to close at $4.54 on Thursday.
  • Summit Insights Group downgraded NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) from Buy to Hold. NVIDIA shares fell 1 percent to $158.57 in pre-market trading.
  • Argus downgraded Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE: WWW) from Buy to Hold. Wolverine shares fell 1.8 percent to $29.19 in pre-market trading.
  • Guggenheim downgraded Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRT) from Buy to Neutral. Copart shares rose 1.2 percent to close at $67.07 on Thursday.
  • MKM Partners downgraded Matador Resources Co (NYSE: MTDR) from Buy to Neutral. Matador Resources shares fell 1 percent to $20.60 in pre-market trading.

 

Top Initiations

  • William Blair initiated coverage on Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: BBCP) with an Outperform rating. Concrete Pumping shares closed at $5.31 on Thursday.
  • B. Riley FBR initiated coverage on Propetro Holding Corp (NYSE: PUMP) with a Buy rating. The price target for Propetro is set to $29. Propetro shares closed at $24.05 on Thursday.
  • Imperial Capital initiated coverage on Identiv Inc (NASDAQ: INVE) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Identiv is set to $8.75. Identiv shares closed at $4.98 on Thursday.
  • Alembic Global initiated coverage on Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE: B) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Barnes is set to $67. Barnes shares closed at $55.68 on Thursday.
  • RBC Capital initiated coverage on Ensco Rowan PLC (NYSE: ESV) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Ensco Rowan is set to $15. Ensco Rowan shares closed at $11.17 on Thursday.
  • Consumer Edge initiated coverage on Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) with an Equal-Weight rating. Twitter shares closed at $38.30 on Thursday.
  • Jefferies initiated coverage on Wayfair Inc (NYSE: W) with a Buy rating. The price target for Wayfair is set to $192. Wayfair shares closed at $148.26 on Thursday.
  • B. Riley FBR initiated coverage on Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE: LBRT) with a Buy rating. The price target for Liberty Oilfield is set to $20. Liberty Oilfield shares closed at $16.35 on Thursday.

