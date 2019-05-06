Market Overview

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For May 6, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 06, 2019 9:11am   Comments
Top Upgrades

  • Bank of America upgraded Owens Corning (NYSE: OC) from Underperform to Neutral. Owens Corning shares fell 1 percent to $51.48 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts at Morgan Stanley upgraded Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE: GPI) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Group 1 Automotive shares rose 1.52 percent to close at $78.01 on Friday.
  • UBS upgraded ResMed Inc. (NYSE: RMD) from Neutral to Buy. ResMed rose 6.56 percent to close at $112.68 on Friday.
  • Analysts at Credit Suisse upgraded DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ: DISH) from Underperform to Neutral. DISH fell 1.4 percent to $34.60 in pre-market trading.
  • Cowen & Co. upgraded ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMGN) from Market Perform to Outperform. ImmunoGen shares rose 2.1 percent to $2.94 in pre-market trading.
  • Evercore ISI Group upgraded Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE: PE) from In-Line to Outperform. Parsley Energy rose 4.39 percent to close at $19.72 on Friday.
  • Mizuho upgraded Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: ENBL) from Neutral to Buy. Enable Midstream shares rose 0.44 percent to close at $13.78 on Friday.
  • Analysts at Bank of America upgraded Inphi Corporation (NYSE: IPHI) from Neutral to Buy. Inphi shares dropped 3.4 percent to $49.20 in pre-market trading.
  • BTIG Research upgraded Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD) from Neutral to Buy. Insulet shares rose 12.3 percent to close at $96.67 on Friday.
  • Bank of America upgraded Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACIA) from Underperform to Neutral. Acacia Communications shares fell 4.1 percent to $56.60 in pre-market trading.

 

Top Downgrades

  • Barclays downgraded Five Below Inc (NASDAQ: FIVE) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Five Below shares fell 2.2 percent to $142.85 in pre-market trading.
  • Susquehanna downgraded Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ: EXPE) from Positive to Neutral. Expedia shares fell 0.88 percent to close at $127.10 on Friday.
  • Raymond James downgraded Hilton Hotels Corporation (NYSE: HLT) from Strong Buy to Outperform. Hilton shares rose 2.3 percent to close at $93.33 on Friday.
  • Longbow Research downgraded PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ: PCAR) from Buy to Neutral. PACCAR shares rose 1.7 percent to close at $71.38 on Friday.
  • Bank of America downgraded Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: ARW) from Buy to Neutral. Arrow Electronics shares rose 1.28 percent to close at $76.15 on Friday.
  • Longbow Research downgraded Meritor Inc (NYSE: MTOR) from Buy to Neutral. Meritor shares rose 1.12 percent to close at $23.42 on Friday.
  • JP Morgan downgraded Ternium SA (NYSE: TX) from Overweight to Neutral. Ternium shares fell 1.2 percent to $25.50 in pre-market trading.
  • Wells Fargo downgraded Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE: HTGC) from Outperform to Market Perform. Hercules Capital shares rose 6.04 percent to close at $13.70 on Friday.
  • Longbow Research downgraded Navistar International Corp (NYSE: NAV) from Buy to Neutral. Navistar shares rose 4.6 percent to close at $34.08 on Friday.
  • JP Morgan downgraded Chemours Co (NYSE: CC) from Overweight to Neutral. Chemours shares rose 0.03 percent to close at $34.18 on Friday.

 

Top Initiations

  • JP Morgan initiated coverage on Tufin Software Technologies Ltd (NYSE: TUFN) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Tufin Software is set to $26. Tufin Software shares closed at $22.30 on Friday.
  • Analysts at SunTrust Robinson Humphrey initiated coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) with a Hold rating. Pebblebrook Hotel closed at $33.39 on Friday.
  • BTIG initiated coverage on Pagerduty Inc (NYSE: PD) with a Neutral rating. Pagerduty shares closed at $46.40 on Friday.
  • Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE: BHVN) with a Buy rating. The price target for Biohaven Pharmaceutical is set to $92. Biohaven Pharmaceutical shares closed at $57.06 on Friday.
  • Analysts at Piper Jaffray initiated coverage on Pagerduty Inc (NYSE: PD) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Pagerduty is set to $52. Pagerduty shares closed at $46.40 on Friday.
  • Jefferies initiated coverage on Tufin Software Technologies Ltd (NYSE: TUFN) with a Buy rating. The price target for Tufin Software is set to $28. Tufin Software shares closed at $22.30 on Friday.

