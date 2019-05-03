Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For May 3, 2019
Top Upgrades
- Analysts at Deutsche Bank upgraded Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ: TRIP) from Hold to Buy. TripAdvisor shares gained 1.8 percent to $53.40 in pre-market trading.
- Bernstein upgraded Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) from Market Perform to Outperform. Walmart shares rose 0.6 percent to $101.80 in pre-market trading.
- Barclays upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE: BMY) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Bristol-Myers shares rose 0.8 percent to $47.27 in pre-market trading.
- Deutsche Bank upgraded Exantas Capital Corp (NYSE: XAN) from Hold to Buy. Exantas Capital shares rose 1.3 percent to $11.54 in pre-market trading.
- B. Riley upgraded Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE: HTGC) from Neutral to Buy. Hercules Capital shares rose 2.2 percent to $13.20 in pre-market trading.
- Wells Fargo upgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ICPT) from Market Perform to Outperform. Intercept Pharmaceuticals shares rose 2.1 percent to $90.02 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Goldman Sachs upgraded Domtar Corp (NYSE: UFS) from Neutral to Buy. Domtar shares fell 0.9 percent to close at $45.13 on Thursday.
- Raymond James upgraded NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE: NXRT) from Outperform to Strong Buy. NexPoint Residential fell 1.57 percent to close at $37.52 on Thursday.
- Analysts at Jefferies upgraded Tilray Inc (NASDAQ: TLRY) from Underperform to Hold. Tilray rose 2.1 percent to $51.30 in pre-market trading.
- Wedbush upgraded MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ: MGNX) from Neutral to Outperform. MacroGenics shares rose 5 percent to $18.21 in pre-market trading.
Top Downgrades
- Citigroup downgraded Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ: FTNT) from Neutral to Sell. Fortinet shares fell 5 percent to $87.00 in pre-market trading.
- Bernstein downgraded Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) from Outperform to Market Perform. Target shares fell 0.5 percent to $76.05 in pre-market trading.
- Barclays downgraded Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ: INCY) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Incyte shares rose 1 percent to $81.75 in pre-market trading.
- Raymond James downgraded Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ: EPAY) from Strong Buy to Outperform. Bottomline Technologies shares fell 7.7 percent to $46.50 in pre-market trading.
- Goldman Sachs downgraded Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE: YETI) from Buy to Neutral. YETI shares fell 0.6 percent to $30.76 in pre-market trading.
- Baird downgraded Cambrex Corporation (NYSE: CBM) from Outperform to Neutral. Cambrex shares rose 0.93 percent to close at $43.47 on Thursday.
- Barclays downgraded Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHN) from Equal-Weight to Underweight. Achillion Pharmaceuticals shares fell 2.7 percent to $2.93 in pre-market trading.
- JP Morgan downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ: CTSH) from Neutral to Underweight. Cognizant shares fell 7.8 percent to $61.39 in pre-market trading.
- Citigroup downgraded Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE: CHD) from Neutral to Sell. Church & Dwight shares fell 1.2 percent to $73.80 in pre-market trading.
- Barclays downgraded Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ: CELG) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Celgene shares rose 0.3 percent to $95.49 in pre-market trading.
Top Initiations
- H.C. Wainwright assumed coverage on Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ: COLL) with a Buy rating. The price target for Collegium Pharmaceutical is set to $23. Collegium Pharmaceutical shares closed at $13.90 on Thursday.
- Analysts at Maxim Group initiated coverage on Craft Brew Alliance Inc (NASDAQ: BREW) with a Buy rating. The price target for Craft Brew Alliance is set to $21. Craft Brew Alliance closed at $14.45 on Thursday.
- Atlantic Equities initiated coverage on Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBER) with a Neutral rating.
- Oppenheimer initiated coverage on AllogeAllogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ALLO) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Allogene Therapeutics is set to $45. Allogene Therapeutics closed at $29.72 on Thursday.
- Seaport Global initiated coverage on CContura Energy Inc (NYSE: CTRA) with a Buy rating. The price target for Contura Energy is set to $78. Contura Energy closed at $56.63 on Thursday.
- Atlantic Equities initiated coverage on LYFT Inc (NASDAQ: LYFT) with a Underweight rating. Lyft closed at $61.50 on Thursday.
