Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For April 29, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 29, 2019 9:41am   Comments
Share:

Top Upgrades

  • Analysts at Bank of America upgraded HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE: HFC) from Underperform to Neutral. HollyFrontier shares gained 0.3 percent to $48.70 in pre-market trading.
  • Deutsche Bank upgraded American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ: AAL) from Hold to Buy. American Airlines shares rose 1.6 percent to $33.60 in pre-market trading.
  • BMO Capital upgraded Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE: ADM) from Market Perform to Outperform. Archer-Daniels-Midland shares closed at $40.91 on Friday.
  • Morgan Stanley upgraded Adobe Inc (NASDAQ: ADBE) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Adobe shares rose 1.6 percent to $286.50 on Friday.
  • RBC Capital upgraded SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) from Sector Perform to Outperform. SAP shares fell 0.5 percent to $126.79 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts at Wells Fargo upgraded TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE: THS) from Market Perform to Outperform. Treehouse Foods shares closed at $64.39 on Friday.
  • JP Morgan upgraded Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NBL) from Neutral to Overweight. Noble Energy shares closed at $27.08 on Friday.
  • Stephens & Co. upgraded Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE: ADS) from Underweight to Equal-Weight. Alliance Data closed at $156.78 on Friday.
  • Analysts at Jefferies upgraded Visteon Corp (NASDAQ: VC) from Underperform to Hold. Visteon closed at $63.80 on Friday.
  • Barclays upgraded Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Target shares rose 2.1 percent to $78.76 in pre-market trading.

 

Top Downgrades

  • Roth Capital downgraded AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ: ALRM) from Buy to Neutral. Alarm.com shares closed at $70.59 on Friday.
  • Jefferies downgraded Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY) from Buy to Hold. Occidental Petroleum shares fell 2.1 percent to $60.02 in pre-market trading.
  • Raymond James downgraded Sprint Corp (NYSE: S) from Outperform to Market Perform. Sprint shares rose 0.5 percent to $5.57 in pre-market trading.
  • B. Riley FBR downgraded Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TYPE) from Buy to Neutral. Monotype Imaging shares closed at $17.54 on Friday.
  • JP Morgan downgraded Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: APC) from Overweight to Neutral. Anadarko Petroleum shares fell 0.3 percent to $72.61 in pre-market trading.
  • Gordon Haskett downgraded 3M Co (NYSE: MMM) from Buy to Hold. 3M shares rose 0.2 percent to $191.98 in pre-market trading.
  • Compass Point downgraded First American Financial Corp (NYSE: FAF) from Buy to Neutral. First American shares fell 0.04 percent to close at $57.88 on Friday.
  • UBS downgraded American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) from Buy to Neutral. American Express shares closed at $117.60 on Friday.
  • Argus downgraded Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) from Buy to Hold. Intel shares closed at $52.43 on Friday.
  • Morgan Stanley downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ: CTSH) from Equal-Weight to Underweight. Cognizant shares rose 1.01 percent to close at $73.37 on Friday.

 

Top Initiations

  • Sandler O'Neill initiated coverage on Tradeweb Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: TW) with a Hold rating. The price target for Tradeweb Markets is set to $42. Tradeweb Markets shares closed at $40.23 on Friday.
  • Analysts at JP Morgan initiated coverage on ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGI) with an Overweight rating. The price target for ANGI Homeservices is set to $20. ANGI Homeservices closed at $16.32 on Friday.
  • H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage on Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRO) with a Buy rating. The price target for Sutro Biopharma is set to $18. Sutro Biopharma shares closed at $9.69 on Friday.
  • KeyBanc initiated coverage on Shopify Inc. (NYSE: SHOP) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Shopify is set to $250. Shopify shares closed at $222.28 on Thursday.
  • Analysts at Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: NGM) with a Buy rating. The price target for NGM Biopharmaceuticals is set to $22. NGM Biopharmaceuticals shares closed at $15.69 on Friday.
  • PiperJaffray initiated initiated coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IOVA) with an Overweight rating. Iovance Biotherapeutics shares closed at $11.10 on Friday.
  • BMO Capital initiated coverage on Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ: SILK) with an Outperform rating. Silk Road Medical shares closed at $40.01 on Friday.
  • Imperial Capital initiated coverage on Penn Virginia Corporation (NASDAQ: PVAC) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Penn Virginia is set to $70. Penn Virginia shares closed at $44.24 on Friday.

Posted-In: Initiations top upgradesUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ADBE + AAL)

10 Stocks To Watch For April 26, 2019
Earnings Scheduled For April 26, 2019
American Airlines Cancels 737 MAX Flights Through August 19
5 Stock Picks From Top-Rated TipRanks Analyst Richard Davis
American Airlines Analyst Cuts Estimates On Weaker Cargo Revenue, MAX Fleet Grounding
Industrials Sector Comes Under Pressure As Boeing Fallout Continues To Weigh
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
CMCSAMaintains48.0
ZNGAMaintains6.0
TWInitiates Coverage On42.0
LEAMaintains185.0
PYPLMaintains118.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You
for registering for Benzinga’s newsletters and alerts.
• The Daily Analysts Ratings email will be received daily between 7am and 10am.
• The Market in 5 Minutes email will be received daily between 7am and 8am.
• The Fintech Focus email will be received every Friday between 2pm and 5pm.
If you have any questions as it relates to either of the three newsletters, please feel free to contact us at 1-877-440-ZING.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Raymond James Downgrades Sprint, Cites T-Mobile Uncertainty