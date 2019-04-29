Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For April 29, 2019
Top Upgrades
- Analysts at Bank of America upgraded HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE: HFC) from Underperform to Neutral. HollyFrontier shares gained 0.3 percent to $48.70 in pre-market trading.
- Deutsche Bank upgraded American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ: AAL) from Hold to Buy. American Airlines shares rose 1.6 percent to $33.60 in pre-market trading.
- BMO Capital upgraded Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE: ADM) from Market Perform to Outperform. Archer-Daniels-Midland shares closed at $40.91 on Friday.
- Morgan Stanley upgraded Adobe Inc (NASDAQ: ADBE) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Adobe shares rose 1.6 percent to $286.50 on Friday.
- RBC Capital upgraded SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) from Sector Perform to Outperform. SAP shares fell 0.5 percent to $126.79 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Wells Fargo upgraded TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE: THS) from Market Perform to Outperform. Treehouse Foods shares closed at $64.39 on Friday.
- JP Morgan upgraded Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NBL) from Neutral to Overweight. Noble Energy shares closed at $27.08 on Friday.
- Stephens & Co. upgraded Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE: ADS) from Underweight to Equal-Weight. Alliance Data closed at $156.78 on Friday.
- Analysts at Jefferies upgraded Visteon Corp (NASDAQ: VC) from Underperform to Hold. Visteon closed at $63.80 on Friday.
- Barclays upgraded Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Target shares rose 2.1 percent to $78.76 in pre-market trading.
Top Downgrades
- Roth Capital downgraded AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ: ALRM) from Buy to Neutral. Alarm.com shares closed at $70.59 on Friday.
- Jefferies downgraded Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY) from Buy to Hold. Occidental Petroleum shares fell 2.1 percent to $60.02 in pre-market trading.
- Raymond James downgraded Sprint Corp (NYSE: S) from Outperform to Market Perform. Sprint shares rose 0.5 percent to $5.57 in pre-market trading.
- B. Riley FBR downgraded Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TYPE) from Buy to Neutral. Monotype Imaging shares closed at $17.54 on Friday.
- JP Morgan downgraded Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: APC) from Overweight to Neutral. Anadarko Petroleum shares fell 0.3 percent to $72.61 in pre-market trading.
- Gordon Haskett downgraded 3M Co (NYSE: MMM) from Buy to Hold. 3M shares rose 0.2 percent to $191.98 in pre-market trading.
- Compass Point downgraded First American Financial Corp (NYSE: FAF) from Buy to Neutral. First American shares fell 0.04 percent to close at $57.88 on Friday.
- UBS downgraded American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) from Buy to Neutral. American Express shares closed at $117.60 on Friday.
- Argus downgraded Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) from Buy to Hold. Intel shares closed at $52.43 on Friday.
- Morgan Stanley downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ: CTSH) from Equal-Weight to Underweight. Cognizant shares rose 1.01 percent to close at $73.37 on Friday.
Top Initiations
- Sandler O'Neill initiated coverage on Tradeweb Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: TW) with a Hold rating. The price target for Tradeweb Markets is set to $42. Tradeweb Markets shares closed at $40.23 on Friday.
- Analysts at JP Morgan initiated coverage on ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGI) with an Overweight rating. The price target for ANGI Homeservices is set to $20. ANGI Homeservices closed at $16.32 on Friday.
- H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage on Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRO) with a Buy rating. The price target for Sutro Biopharma is set to $18. Sutro Biopharma shares closed at $9.69 on Friday.
- KeyBanc initiated coverage on Shopify Inc. (NYSE: SHOP) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Shopify is set to $250. Shopify shares closed at $222.28 on Thursday.
- Analysts at Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: NGM) with a Buy rating. The price target for NGM Biopharmaceuticals is set to $22. NGM Biopharmaceuticals shares closed at $15.69 on Friday.
- PiperJaffray initiated initiated coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IOVA) with an Overweight rating. Iovance Biotherapeutics shares closed at $11.10 on Friday.
- BMO Capital initiated coverage on Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ: SILK) with an Outperform rating. Silk Road Medical shares closed at $40.01 on Friday.
- Imperial Capital initiated coverage on Penn Virginia Corporation (NASDAQ: PVAC) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Penn Virginia is set to $70. Penn Virginia shares closed at $44.24 on Friday.
