Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For April 18, 2019
Top Upgrades
- Analysts at Morgan Stanley upgraded Smart & Final Stores Inc (NYSE: SFS) from Underweight to Equal-Weight. Smart & Final shares fell 0.3 percent to $6.47 in pre-market trading.
- Cowen & Co. upgraded Gogo Inc (NASDAQ: GOGO) from Market Perform to Outperform. Gogo shares fell 2.14 percent to $5.25 in pre-market trading.
- JP Morgan upgraded ResMed Inc. (NYSE: RMD) from Underweight to Neutral. ResMed shares closed at $97.37 on Wednesday.
- Roth Capital upgraded Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ: TNXP) from Neutral to Buy. Tonix Pharmaceuticals shares fell 7.4 percent to $2.25 in pre-market trading.
- Morgan Stanley upgraded J M Smucker Co (NYSE: SJM) from Underweight to Equal-Weight. Smucker shares closed at $119.26 on Tuesday.
- Analysts at RBC Capital upgraded Venator Materials PLC (NYSE: VNTR) from Sector Perform to Outperform. Venator Materials shares closed at $6.82 on Wednesday.
- DZ Bank upgraded QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) from Hold to Buy. Qualcomm shares closed at $79.08 on Wednesday.
- Goldman Sachs upgraded PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) from Sell to Neutral. PepsiCo shares closed at $127.01 on Wednesday.
- Analysts at Nomura upgraded Ecolab Inc. (NYSE: ECL) from Neutral to Buy. Ecolab closed at $182.96 on Wednesday.
- JP Morgan upgraded NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ: NICE) from Neutral to Overweight. NICE shares closed at $130.83 on Wednesday.
Top Downgrades
- Morgan Stanley downgraded American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE: AEP) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. American Electric Power shares closed at $83.20 on Wednesday.
- Compass Point downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCBI) from Buy to Neutral. Texas Capital Bancshares shares closed at $58.49 on Wednesday.
- JP Morgan downgraded Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE: AVY) from Neutral to Underweight. Avery Dennison shares closed at $113.64 on Wednesday.
- Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Coty Inc (NYSE: COTY) from Buy to Hold. Coty shares closed at $11.25 on Wednesday.
- Baird downgraded Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRCL) from Neutral to Underperform. Stericycle shares closed at $57.12 on Wednesday.
- Deutsche Bank downgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: JBHT) from Buy to Sell. JB Hunt shares closed at $98.51 on Wednesday.
- Wedbush downgraded Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) from Outperform to Neutral. Snap shares closed at $11.75 on Wednesday.
- Citigroup downgraded Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) from Buy to Neutral. Morgan Stanley shares closed at $48.26 on Wednesday.
- Bank of America downgraded CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CF) from Buy to Underperform. CF Industries shares closed at $44.62 on Wednesday.
- Rosenblatt downgraded CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CME) from Neutral to Sell. CME shares closed at $176.92 on Wednesday.
Top Initiations
- Credit Suisse initiated coverage on frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ: FTDR) with a Neutral rating. The price target for frontdoor is set to $40. frontdoor shares closed at $34.23 on Wednesday.
- Analysts at Maxim Group initiated coverage on Graham Corporation (NYSE: GHM) with a Buy rating. Graham closed at $20.00 on Wednesday.
- William Blair initiated coverage on Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ: WWD) with an Outperform rating. Woodward shares closed at $95.92 on Wednesday.
- Guggenheim initiated coverage on Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ: HSIC) with a Buy rating. The price target for Henry Schein is set to $72. Henry Schein shares closed at $60.73 on Wednesday.
- Analysts at Stephens & Co. initiated coverage on Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RUTH) with an Equal-Weight rating. The price target for Ruth's Hospitality is set to $28. Ruth's Hospitality shares closed at $25.21 on Wednesday.
- Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ: CNMD) with a Buy rating. The price target for CONMED is set to $95. CONMED shares closed at $78.27 on Wednesday.
- BTIG Research initiated coverage on Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: EIDX) with a Buy rating. The price target for Eidos Therapeutics is set to $38. Eidos Therapeutics shares closed at $23.38 on Wednesday.
- Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage on Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: KW) with an Outperform rating. Kennedy-Wilson shares closed at $21.52 on Wednesday.
- Analysts at BMO Capital initiated coverage on Alcon, Inc. (NYSE: ALC) with a Market Perform rating. The price target for Alcon is set to $54. Alcon shares closed at $56.61 on Wednesday.
- Analysts at Guggenheim initiated coverage on Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE: CAH) with Neutral rating. The price target for Cardinal Health is set to $51. Cardinal Health shares closed at $44.88 on Wednesday.
