Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For April 10, 2019
Top Upgrades
- Analysts at JP Morgan upgraded PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM) from Underweight to Neutral. PulteGroup shares rose 1.5 percent to $29.00 in pre-market trading.
- BMO Capital upgraded Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) from Market Perform to Outperform. Disney shares rose 0.7 percent to $117.72 in pre-market trading.
- KeyBanc upgraded Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) from Sector Weight to Overweight. Nordstrom shares rose 1.7 percent to $44.90 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Loop Capital upgraded Caleres Inc (NYSE: CAL) from Hold to Buy. Caleres shares fell 2.32 percent to close at $24.87 on Tuesday.
- Deutsche Bank upgraded Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE: GOLD) from Hold to Buy. Barrick Gold shares gained 0.2 percent to $13.75 in pre-market trading.
- Bank of America upgraded Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ: GH) from Neutral to Buy. Guardant Health shares rose 5 percent to $69.48 in pre-market trading.
- Compass Point upgraded Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY) from Sell to Neutral. Realogy shares dropped 0.83 percent to close at $11.99 on Tuesday.
- Analysts at UBS upgraded Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) from Neutral to Buy. Gilead gained 1.6 percent to $67.12 in pre-market trading.
- Goldman Sachs upgraded Exelon Corporation (NYSE: EXC) from Sell to Neutral. Exelon shares rose 0.4 percent to $49.71 in pre-market trading.
- JP Morgan upgraded KB Home (NYSE: KBH) from Underweight to Neutral. KB Home shares rose 1.3 percent to $25.00 in pre-market trading.
Top Downgrades
- Baird downgraded Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE: SNA) from Outperform to Neutral. Snap-on shares fell 1.76 percent to close at $157.24 on Tuesday.
- PiperJaffray downgraded NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTCT) from Overweight to Neutral. NetScout shares rose 0.8 percent to $28.07 in pre-market trading.
- Bank of America downgraded AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE: ABC) from Buy to Underperform. AmerisourceBergen shares fell 0.88 percent to close at $77.43 on Tuesday.
- Morgan Stanley downgraded Novartis AG (NYSE: NVS) from Equal-Weight to Underweight. Novartis shares fell 1.1 percent to $82.52 in pre-market trading.
- Bank of America downgraded Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ: LBTYA) from Neutral to Underperform. Liberty Global shares fell 2.9 percent to $27.00 in pre-market trading/
- Goldman Sachs downgraded TerraForm Power Inc (NASDAQ: TERP) from Neutral to Sell. TerraForm Power shares fell 2.8 percent to $13.65 in pre-market trading.
- HSBC downgraded Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) from Hold to Reduce. Apple shares fell 0.4 percent to $198.75 in pre-market trading.
Top Initiations
- Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on Wendys Co (NASDAQ: WEN) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Wendys is set to $21. Wendys shares closed at $17.99 on Tuesday.
- Baird initiated coverage on Tecnoglass Inc (NASDAQ: TGLS) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Tecnoglass is set to $10. Tecnoglass closed at $7.17 on Tuesday.
- Analysts at Baird initiated coverage on Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE: CHCT) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Community Healthcare Trust is set to $40. Community Healthcare Trust shares closed at $35.05 on Tuesday.
- Ascendiant Capital initiated coverage on FlexShopper Inc (NASDAQ: FPAY) with a Buy rating. The price target for FlexShopper is set to $3. FlexShopper shares closed at $0.84 on Tuesday.
- Nomura initiated coverage on Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Tesla is set to $300. Tesla shares closed at $272.31 on Tuesday.
- Analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Alcon Inc (NYSE: ALC) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Alcon is set to $65.
