Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For April 10, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 10, 2019 9:04am   Comments
Share:

Top Upgrades

  • Analysts at JP Morgan upgraded PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM) from Underweight to Neutral. PulteGroup shares rose 1.5 percent to $29.00 in pre-market trading.
  • BMO Capital upgraded Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) from Market Perform to Outperform. Disney shares rose 0.7 percent to $117.72 in pre-market trading.
  • KeyBanc upgraded Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) from Sector Weight to Overweight. Nordstrom shares rose 1.7 percent to $44.90 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts at Loop Capital upgraded Caleres Inc (NYSE: CAL) from Hold to Buy. Caleres shares fell 2.32 percent to close at $24.87 on Tuesday.
  • Deutsche Bank upgraded Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE: GOLD) from Hold to Buy. Barrick Gold shares gained 0.2 percent to $13.75 in pre-market trading.
  • Bank of America upgraded Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ: GH) from Neutral to Buy. Guardant Health shares rose 5 percent to $69.48 in pre-market trading.
  • Compass Point upgraded Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY) from Sell to Neutral. Realogy shares dropped 0.83 percent to close at $11.99 on Tuesday.
  • Analysts at UBS upgraded Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) from Neutral to Buy. Gilead gained 1.6 percent to $67.12 in pre-market trading.
  • Goldman Sachs upgraded Exelon Corporation (NYSE: EXC) from Sell to Neutral. Exelon shares rose 0.4 percent to $49.71 in pre-market trading.
  • JP Morgan upgraded KB Home (NYSE: KBH) from Underweight to Neutral. KB Home shares rose 1.3 percent to $25.00 in pre-market trading.

 

Top Downgrades

  • Baird downgraded Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE: SNA) from Outperform to Neutral. Snap-on shares fell 1.76 percent to close at $157.24 on Tuesday.
  • PiperJaffray downgraded NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTCT) from Overweight to Neutral. NetScout shares rose 0.8 percent to $28.07 in pre-market trading.
  • Bank of America downgraded AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE: ABC) from Buy to Underperform. AmerisourceBergen shares fell 0.88 percent to close at $77.43 on Tuesday.
  • Morgan Stanley downgraded Novartis AG (NYSE: NVS) from Equal-Weight to Underweight. Novartis shares fell 1.1 percent to $82.52 in pre-market trading.
  • Bank of America downgraded Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ: LBTYA) from Neutral to Underperform. Liberty Global shares fell 2.9 percent to $27.00 in pre-market trading/
  • Goldman Sachs downgraded TerraForm Power Inc (NASDAQ: TERP) from Neutral to Sell. TerraForm Power shares fell 2.8 percent to $13.65 in pre-market trading.
  • HSBC downgraded Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) from Hold to Reduce. Apple shares fell 0.4 percent to $198.75 in pre-market trading.

 

Top Initiations

  • Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on Wendys Co (NASDAQ: WEN) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Wendys is set to $21. Wendys shares closed at $17.99 on Tuesday.
  • Baird initiated coverage on Tecnoglass Inc (NASDAQ: TGLS) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Tecnoglass is set to $10. Tecnoglass closed at $7.17 on Tuesday.
  • Analysts at Baird initiated coverage on Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE: CHCT) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Community Healthcare Trust is set to $40. Community Healthcare Trust shares closed at $35.05 on Tuesday.
  • Ascendiant Capital initiated coverage on FlexShopper Inc (NASDAQ: FPAY) with a Buy rating. The price target for FlexShopper is set to $3. FlexShopper shares closed at $0.84 on Tuesday.
  • Nomura initiated coverage on Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Tesla is set to $300. Tesla shares closed at $272.31 on Tuesday.
  • Analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Alcon Inc (NYSE: ALC) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Alcon is set to $65.

Posted-In: Initiations top upgradesUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL + ABC)

This Day In Market History: Apple Hits $600B Market Cap
March IMX Reveals Value Is Making A Comeback
A Bearish Technical Signal For Apple Amid 9-Day Rally
Investor Movement Index March Summary
Info Tech Reporting Season Ahead: High Hopes Despite Signs Of Negative Q1 Earnings
As Market Seeks Direction, FAANG Selling Comes Into Focus Amid New Data
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
VICRNorthland SecuritiesInitiates Coverage On0.0
UAACitigroupUpgrades29.0
FSLRGoldman SachsReiterates75.0
CVCYRaymond JamesInitiates Coverage On22.0
RYIDeutsche BankDowngrades0.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You
for registering for Benzinga’s newsletters and alerts.
• The Daily Analysts Ratings email will be received daily between 7am and 10am.
• The Market in 5 Minutes email will be received daily between 7am and 8am.
• The Fintech Focus email will be received every Friday between 2pm and 5pm.
If you have any questions as it relates to either of the three newsletters, please feel free to contact us at 1-877-440-ZING.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Bitcoin Vs. Gold: Which Is A Better Store Of Value?

Delta Air Lines CEO: 'Great Start' To New Year