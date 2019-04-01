Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For April 1, 2019
Top Upgrades
- Analysts at Citigroup upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) from Sell to Neutral. Bed Bath & Beyond shares rose 1 percent to $17.15 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Bank of America upgraded Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE: NSC) from Neutral to Buy. Norfolk Southern shares rose 1.3 percent to $189.29 in pre-market trading.
- Stephens & Co. upgraded CarMax, Inc (NYSE: KMX) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. CarMax shares rose 9.58 percent to close at $69.80 on Friday.
- Deutsche Bank upgraded WPP PLC (NYSE: WPP) from Hold to Buy. WPP shares fell 0.62 percent to close at $52.80 on Friday.
- Berenberg upgraded United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE: UPS) from Hold to Buy. UPS shares rose 0.7 percent to $112.50 in pre-market trading.
- PiperJaffray upgraded Redfin Corp (NASDAQ: RDFN) from Neutral to Overweight. Redfin shares rose 3.6 percent to $21.00 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Baird upgraded Adient PLC (NYSE: ADNT) from Underperform to Neutral. Adient rose 2 percent to $13.22 in pre-market trading.
- Raymond James upgraded Jabil Inc (NYSE: JBL) from Market Perform to Strong Buy. Jabil shares rose 0.47 percent to close at $26.59 on Friday.
- Cowen & Co. upgraded AstraZeneca plc (NYSE: AZN) from Market Perform to Outperform. AstraZeneca shares rose 2.5 percent to $41.45 in pre-market trading.
- Nomura upgraded F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIV) from Neutral to Buy. F5 Networks shares gained 0.3 percent to $157.33 in pre-market trading.
Top Downgrades
- Atlantic Equities downgraded Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ: CELG) from Overweight to Neutral. Celgene shares rose 7.88 percent to close at $94.34 on Friday.
- Berenberg downgraded FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) from Buy to Hold. FedEx shares 0.3 percent to $182.00 in pre-market trading.
- JP Morgan downgraded Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ: HAIN) from Overweight to Neutral. Hain Celestial shares fell 1.4 percent to $22.79 in pre-market trading.
- Macquarie downgraded Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ: MNST) from Outperform to Neutral. Monster Beverage shares fell 1.5 percent to $53.75 in pre-market trading.
- Jefferies downgraded ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE: OKE) from Buy to Hold. ONEOK shares rose 0.65 percent to close at $69.84 on Friday.
- Keefe Bruyette & Woods downgraded Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC) from Outperform to Market Perform. Wells Fargo shares rose 0.2 percent to $48.43 in pre-market trading.
- Raymond James downgraded Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) from Strong Buy to Outperform. Lennar shares fell 0.4 percent to $48.91 in pre-market trading.
- BMO Capital downgraded Ferro Corporation (NYSE: FOE) from Outperform to Market Perform. Ferro shares fell 0.5 percent to $18.83 in pre-market trading.
- Citigroup downgraded Mosaic Co (NYSE: MOS) from Buy to Neutral. Mosaic shares rose 0.7 percent to $27.50 in pre-market trading.
- Oppenheimer downgraded COMSCORE, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCOR) from Outperform to Perform. comScore shares fell 0.05 percent to close at $20.25 on Friday.
Top Initiations
- Buckingham initiated coverage on NewMarket Corporation (NYSE: NEU) with an Underperform rating. The price target for NewMarket is set to $380. NewMarket shares closed at $433.56 on Friday.
- Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE: BTU) with a Buy rating. The price target for Peabody Energy is set to $33. Peabody Energy shares closed at $28.33 on Friday.
- Analysts at Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ: SWAV) with a Market Perform rating. The price target for Shockwave Medical is set to $33. Shockwave Medical shares closed at $33.47 on Friday.
- H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: YMAB) with a Buy rating. The price target for Y-mAbs Therapeutics is set to $36. Y-mAbs Therapeutics closed at $26.21 on Friday.
- Analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) with an Overweight rating. Chevron shares closed at $123.18 on Friday.
- Jefferies initiated coverage on LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPSN) with a Buy rating. LivePerson shares closed at $29.02 on Friday.
- Analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) with an Equal-Weight rating. Exxon Mobil shares closed at $80.80 on Friday.
- Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) with a Neutral rating. Textron shares closed at $50.66 on Friday.
- Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE: HCC) with a Buy rating. Warrior Met Coal shares closed at $30.40 on Friday.
- Analysts at H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage on Cerecor Inc (NASDAQ: CERC) with a Buy rating. The price target for Cerecor is set to $11. Cerecor closed at $5.84 on Friday.
