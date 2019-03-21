Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For March 21, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 21, 2019 9:19am   Comments
Share:

Top Upgrades

  • Analysts at Needham upgraded Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) from Buy to Strong Buy. Apple shares rose 0.7 percent to $189.50 in pre-market trading.
  • Gordon Haskett upgraded Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) from Accumulate to Buy. Dollar Tree shares rose 0.7 percent to $102.07 in pre-market trading.
  • Morgan Stanley upgraded Nevro Corp (NYSE: NVRO) from Underweight to Overweight. Nevro shares fell 0.2 percent to $60.60 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts at Raymond James upgraded Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (NYSE: DPLO) from Market Perform to Outperform. Diplomat Pharmacy fell 3.6 percent to $5.65 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts at UBS upgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE: GHL) from Sell to Neutral. Greenhill shares rose 1.5 percent to $21.80 in pre-market trading.
  • Goldman Sachs upgraded Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ: QRVO) from Neutral to Buy. Qorvo shares fell 1.4 percent to close at $69.12 on Wednesday.
  • PiperJaffray upgraded ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) from Neutral to Overweight. ConocoPhillips shares rose 0.7 percent to $68.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Wells Fargo upgraded Internap Corp (NASDAQ: INAP) from Market Perform to Outperform. Internap shares rose 4 percent to $5.18 in pre-market trading.
  • Goldman Sachs upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE: IFF) from Neutral to Buy. Intl Flavors shares rose 0.02 percent to $122.55 in pre-market trading.
  • Raymond James upgraded Steelcase Inc. (NYSE: SCS) from Outperform to Strong Buy. Steelcase shares gained 1.6 percent to $15.35 in pre-market trading.

 

Top Downgrades

  • BMO Capital downgraded Magna International Inc. (NYSE: MGA) from Outperform to Market Perform. Magna shares rose 0.2 percent to $49.07 in pre-market trading.
  • Atlantic Equities downgraded Global Payments Inc (NYSE: GPN) from Overweight to Neutral. Global Payments shares fell 0.74 percent to close at $133.36 on Tuesday.
  • Consumer Edge Research downgraded Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIBB) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Hibbett shares fell 0.59 percent to close at $18.54 on Wednesday.
  • Gordon Haskett downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ: SFM) from Hold to Reduce. Sprouts Farmers shares fell 0.9 percent to $21.87 in pre-market trading.
  • Raymond James downgraded Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE: EXR) from Outperform to Market Perform. Extra Space Storage shares rose 0.33 percent to close at $99.27 on Wednesday.
  • Citigroup downgraded Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) from Neutral to Sell. Micron shares rose 4.5 percent to $41.92 in pre-market trading.
  • Wedbush downgraded Worldpay Inc (NYSE: WP) from Outperform to Neutral. Worldpay shares fell 0.09 percent to close at $107.06 on Wednesday.
  • Gordon Haskett downgraded Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) from Hold to Reduce. Nordstrom fell 1 percent to $43.00 in pre-market trading.

 

Top Initiations

  • JP Morgan initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE: VMC) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Vulcan Materials is set to $135. Vulcan Materials shares closed at 115.35 on Wednesday.
  • Atlantic Equities initiated coverage on Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. (NASDAQ: FOXA) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Twenty-First Century Fox is set to $49. Twenty-First Century Fox shares closed at $38.62 on Wednesday.
  • PiperJaffray initiated coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AERI) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Aerie Pharmaceuticals is set to $80. Aerie Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $45.86 on Wednesday.
  • Analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE) with an Equal-Weight rating. The price target for Callon Petroleum is set to $9. Callon Petroleum shares closed at $7.71 on Wednesday.
  • Analysts at Roth Capital initiated coverage on The Medicines Company (NASDAQ: MDCO) with a Buy rating. The price target for Medicines Company is set to $75. Medicines Company shares closed at $27.05 on Wednesday.
  • Analysts at JP Morgan initiated coverage on Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE: MLM) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Martin Marietta Materials is set to $225. Martin Marietta Materials shares closed at $195.76 on Wednesday.

Posted-In: Initiations top upgradesUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL + AERI)

Wedbush Raises Apple's Price Target Ahead Of 'Pivotal' March 25 Event
4 Reasons RBC Continues To Love Netflix's Stock
How Google's Stadia Video Game Streamer Will Be 'Highly Disruptive'
Fed And FedEx: While Fed Meeting Dominates News, Don't Forget Trade Situation
Market Apparently Expects Dovish Fed Stance To Continue As Meeting Gets Underway
Netflix CEO Says Company Decided 'Not To Integrate ' With Apple
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
GRABerenbergInitiates Coverage On95.0
BIIBAtlantic EquitiesDowngrades0.0
BIIBWilliam BlairDowngrades0.0
ANETGoldman SachsReiterates0.0
MUSummit Insights GroupUpgrades0.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Out!
Join Our Newsletter
Subscribe to:
Trader Essentials
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You
for registering for Benzinga’s newsletters and alerts.
• The Daily Analysts Ratings email will be received daily between 7am and 10am.
• The Market in 5 Minutes email will be received daily between 7am and 8am.
• The Fintech Focus email will be received every Friday between 2pm and 5pm.
If you have any questions as it relates to either of the three newsletters, please feel free to contact us at 1-877-440-ZING.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Argus Says Chipotle Can Regain Its 'Formerly Strong Brand'

Analysts React To Nutanix's Broad Pipeline, Target Delay