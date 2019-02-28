Market Overview

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For February 28, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 28, 2019 9:14am   Comments
Top Upgrades

  • UBS upgraded ITT Inc (NYSE: ITT) from Sell to Neutral. ITT shares rose 0.2 percent to $58.41 in pre-market trading.
  • DA Davidson upgraded Fitbit Inc (NYSE: FIT) from Neutral to Buy. Fitbit shares fell 15.7 percent to $5.79 in pre-market trading.
  • BMO Capital upgraded Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE: ATH) from Market Perform to Outperform. Athene shares fell 0.56 percent to close at $44.17 on Wednesday.
  • Vertical Research upgraded WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE: WBC) from Sell to Hold. WABCO shares rose 8.8 percent to $141.98 in pre-market trading.
  • JP Morgan upgraded Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ: HAIN) from Neutral to Overweight. Hain Celestial shares rose 5.2 percent to $18.70 in pre-market trading.
  • UBS upgraded Globus Medical Inc (NYSE: GMED) from Neutral to Buy. Globus Medical shares closed at $46.41 on Wednesday.

 

Top Downgrades

  • KeyBanc downgraded Box Inc (NYSE: BOX) from Overweight to Sector Weight. Box shares fell 22.2 percent to $19.35 in pre-market trading.
  • Piper Jaffray downgraded Booking Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: BKNG) from Overweight to Neutral. Booking shares fell 9.2 percent to $1,729.98 in pre-market trading.
  • Chardan Capital downgraded ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ: ORBC) from Buy to Neutral. ORBCOMM shares fell 13.3 percent to $7.85 in pre-market trading.
  • Evercore ISI Group downgraded Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE: TOL) from Outperform to In-Line. Toll Brothers shares fell 1.2 percent to $35.90 in pre-market trading.
  • Deutsche Bank downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE: PEG) from Buy to Hold. Public Service Enterprise shares closed at $58.56 on Tuesday.
  • Oppenheimer downgraded American Tower Corp (NYSE: AMT) from Outperform to Market Perform. American Tower shares fell 0.1 percent to $173.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Morgan Stanley downgraded Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ: CERN) from Equal-Weight to Underweight. Cerner shares fell 3.5 percent to $55.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Bank of America downgraded HP Inc (NYSE: HPQ) from Buy to Underperform. HP shares fell 14.8 percent to $20.33 in pre-market trading.
  • Needham downgraded Vericel Corp (NASDAQ: VCEL) from Buy to Hold. Vericel shares fell 3.2 percent to $17.92 in pre-market trading.
  • Sandler O'Neill downgraded Regions Financial Corp (NYSE: RF) from Buy to Hold. Regions Financial shares fell 1 percent to $16.41 in pre-market trading.

 

Top Initiations

  • Maxim Group initiated coverage on Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ: FORR) with a Buy rating. The price target for Forrester Research is set to $62. Forrester Research shares closed at $48.57 on Wednesday.
  • Analysts at Argus initiated coverage on Wayfair Inc (NYSE: W) with a Hold rating. Wayfair shares closed at $163.85 on Wednesday.
  • Analysts at Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ: TEAM) with a Hold rating. The price target for Atlassian is set to $114. Atlassian shares closed at $106.33 on Wednesday.
  • H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage on Albireo Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: ALBO) with a Buy rating. The price target for Albireo Pharma is set to $62. Albireo Pharma shares closed at $26.80 on Wednesday.
  • B. Riley FBR initiated coverage on Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE: VSTO) with a Buy rating. The price target for Vista Outdoor is set to $13. Vista Outdoor shares closed at $8.84 on Wednesday.
  • Raymond James initiated coverage on Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ: CVET) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Covetrus is set to $45. Covetrus shares closed at $37.47 on Wednesday.
  • Needham initiated coverage on Cryolife Inc (NYSE: CRY) with a Hold rating. The price target for Cryolife is set to $90. Cryolife shares closed at $29.65 on Wednesday.

Posted-In: Initiations top upgradesUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

