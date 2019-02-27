Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For February 27, 2019
Top Upgrades
- DA Davidson upgraded Boise Cascade Co (NYSE: BCC) from Neutral to Buy. Boise Cascade shares rose 0.3 percent to $28.24 in pre-market trading.
- Credit Suisse upgraded W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE: WRB) from Neutral to Outperform. WR Berkley shares rose 0.69 percent to close at $82.26 on Tuesday.
- UBS upgraded Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) from Neutral to Buy. Philip Morris shares rose 1.1 percent to $87.50 in pre-market trading.
- Baird upgraded AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE: ATR) from Neutral to Outperform. AptarGroup shares fell 0.25 percent to close at $101.31 on Tuesday.
- Credit Suisse upgraded Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: CINF) from Underperform to Neutral. Cincinnati Financial shares fell 0.29 percent to close at $85.61 on Tuesday.
Top Downgrades
- Bank of America downgraded Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ: WTW) from Buy to Underperform. Weight Watchers shares fell 35.9 percent to $18.96 in pre-market trading.
- Compass Point downgraded Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY) from Neutral to Sell. Realogy shares fell 1 percent to $14.00 in pre-market trading.
- Maxim Group downgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB) from Buy to Hold. Red Robin shares fell 2.9 percent to $28.80 in pre-market trading.
- Raymond James downgraded Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ: RCII) from Outperform to Market Perform. Rent-A-Center shares closed at $18.78 on Tuesday.
- Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Spark Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ONCE) from Buy to Hold. Spark Therapeutics shares closed at $113.45 on Tuesday.
- Buckingham downgraded B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE: BGS) from Buy to Neutral. B&G Foods shares fell 8.8 percent to $22.49 in pre-market trading.
- Exane BNP Paribas downgraded UNILEVER N.V. (NYSE: UL) from Outperform to Neutral. Unilever shares fell 3.7 percent to $52.74 in pre-market trading.
- Susquehanna downgraded Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE: DECK) from Positive to Neutral. Deckers Outdoor shares fell 1 percent to $147.18 in pre-market trading.
- Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD) from Outperform to Market Perform. Home Depot shares fell 0.2 percent to $187.88 in pre-market trading.
- Credit Suisse downgraded Chubb Ltd (NYSE: CB) from Neutral to Underperform. Chubb shares fell 1.5 percent to $133.11 in pre-market trading.
Top Initiations
- Bank of America initiated coverage on Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE: AQN) with a Neutral rating. Algonquin Power shares closed at $11.12 on Tuesday.
- Analysts at China Renaissance initiated coverage on Bilibili Inc - ADR (NASDAQ: BILI) with a Buy rating. Bilibili shares closed at $19.73 on Tuesday.
