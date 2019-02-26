Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For February 26, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 26, 2019 9:59am   Comments
Share:

Top Upgrades

  • Goldman Sachs upgraded EXACT Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS) from Neutral to Buy. Exact Sciences shares rose 3.1 percent to $94.55 in pre-market trading.
  • Sandler O'Neill upgraded Ally Financial Inc (NYSE: ALLY) from Hold to Buy. Ally Financial shares rose 1.5 percent to $26.83 in pre-market trading.
  • Mizuho upgraded American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) from Neutral to Buy. American Homes 4 Rent shares rose 3.1 percent to $22.47 in pre-market trading.
  • Bank of America upgraded EverQuote Inc (NASDAQ: EVER) from Neutral to Buy. EverQuote shares rose 15.7 percent to $7.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Citigroup upgraded Kadmon Holdings Inc (NYSE: KDMN) from Neutral to Buy. Kadmon shares rose 5.3 percent to $2.77 in pre-market trading.
  • Goldman Sachs upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE: AQUA) from Neutral to Buy. Evoqua Water shares closed at $13.44 on Monday.
  • Imperial Capital upgraded Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE: VLRS) from Underperform to Outperform. Controladora Vuela shares rose 3.77 percent to close at $8.80 on Monday.
  • Argus upgraded PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) from Sell to Hold. PG&E shares gained 0.8 percent to $18.80 in pre-market trading.

 

Top Downgrades

  • UBS downgraded Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) from Buy to Sell. Caterpillar shares fell 3.8 percent to $136.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Argus downgraded Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ: KHC) from Buy to Hold. Kraft Heinz shares rose 0.4 percent to $34.35 in pre-market trading.
  • Northland Securities downgraded Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE: PANW) from Outperform to Market Perform. Palo Alto shares closed at $233.88 on Monday.
  • Craig-Hallum downgraded Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE: NLS) from Buy to Hold. Nautilus shares closed at $8.00 on Monday.
  • Wells Fargo downgraded Windstream Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: WIN) from Market Perform to Underperform. Windstream shares rose 5.7 percent to $0.48 in pre-market trading.
  • Citigroup downgraded Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ: PLCE) from Buy to Neutral. Children's Place shares fell 2.7 percent to $92.99 in pre-market trading.
  • Bernstein downgraded Spark Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ONCE) from Outperform to Market Perform. Spark Therapeutics shares closed at $113.48 on Monday.
  • RBC Capital downgraded Genpact Limited (NYSE: G) from Outperform to Sector Perform. Genpact shares rose 0.2 percent to $33.50 in pre-market trading.
  • Bank of America downgraded Centurylink Inc (NYSE: CTL) from Buy to Neutral. CenturyLink shares fell 1.3 percent to $13.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Credit Suisse downgraded Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT) from Neutral to Underperform. Wipro shares closed at $5.78 on Monday.

 

Top Initiations

  • Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ: BLUE) with an Outperform rating. bluebird bio shares closed at $149.91 on Monday.
  • Analysts at Raymond James initiated coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: EPRT) with a Market Perform rating. Essential Properties Realty Trust shares closed at $16.70 on Monday.
  • Analysts at Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage on Intelsat SA (NYSE: I) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Intelsat is set to $50. Intelsat shares closed at $24.70 on Monday.
  • Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on Unum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: UMRX) with a Market Perform rating. Unum Therapeutics shares closed at $4.29 on Monday.
  • BTIG Research initiated coverage on Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: STWD) with a Buy rating. The price target for Starwood Property Trust is set to $25. Starwood Property Trust shares closed at $22.08 on Monday.
  • Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ: CELG) with a Market Perform rating. The price target for Celgene is set to $102. Celgene shares closed at $90.41 on Monday.

Posted-In: Initiations top upgradesUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMH + ALLY)

Earnings Scheduled For January 30, 2019
Barclays Constructive On US Large-Cap Bank Stocks Ahead Of Earnings Reports
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
HKImperial CapitalDowngrades2.0
VLRSImperial CapitalUpgrades11.5
XLNXKeyBancMaintains140.0
TWOUKeyBancMaintains80.0
ETSYKeyBancMaintains75.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Out!
Join Our Newsletter
Subscribe to:
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
Your weekly roundup of hot topics in the exciting world of fintech.
Thank You
for registering for Benzinga’s newsletters and alerts.
• The Daily Analysts Ratings email will be received daily between 7am and 10am.
• The Market in 5 Minutes email will be received daily between 7am and 8am.
• The Fintech Focus email will be received every Friday between 2pm and 5pm.
If you have any questions as it relates to either of the three newsletters, please feel free to contact us at 1-877-440-ZING.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Balakot Bombing And Kashmir Escalation Find USD/INR Well Supported At 70.80