Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For February 26, 2019
Top Upgrades
- Goldman Sachs upgraded EXACT Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS) from Neutral to Buy. Exact Sciences shares rose 3.1 percent to $94.55 in pre-market trading.
- Sandler O'Neill upgraded Ally Financial Inc (NYSE: ALLY) from Hold to Buy. Ally Financial shares rose 1.5 percent to $26.83 in pre-market trading.
- Mizuho upgraded American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) from Neutral to Buy. American Homes 4 Rent shares rose 3.1 percent to $22.47 in pre-market trading.
- Bank of America upgraded EverQuote Inc (NASDAQ: EVER) from Neutral to Buy. EverQuote shares rose 15.7 percent to $7.00 in pre-market trading.
- Citigroup upgraded Kadmon Holdings Inc (NYSE: KDMN) from Neutral to Buy. Kadmon shares rose 5.3 percent to $2.77 in pre-market trading.
- Goldman Sachs upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE: AQUA) from Neutral to Buy. Evoqua Water shares closed at $13.44 on Monday.
- Imperial Capital upgraded Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE: VLRS) from Underperform to Outperform. Controladora Vuela shares rose 3.77 percent to close at $8.80 on Monday.
- Argus upgraded PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) from Sell to Hold. PG&E shares gained 0.8 percent to $18.80 in pre-market trading.
Top Downgrades
- UBS downgraded Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) from Buy to Sell. Caterpillar shares fell 3.8 percent to $136.00 in pre-market trading.
- Argus downgraded Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ: KHC) from Buy to Hold. Kraft Heinz shares rose 0.4 percent to $34.35 in pre-market trading.
- Northland Securities downgraded Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE: PANW) from Outperform to Market Perform. Palo Alto shares closed at $233.88 on Monday.
- Craig-Hallum downgraded Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE: NLS) from Buy to Hold. Nautilus shares closed at $8.00 on Monday.
- Wells Fargo downgraded Windstream Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: WIN) from Market Perform to Underperform. Windstream shares rose 5.7 percent to $0.48 in pre-market trading.
- Citigroup downgraded Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ: PLCE) from Buy to Neutral. Children's Place shares fell 2.7 percent to $92.99 in pre-market trading.
- Bernstein downgraded Spark Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ONCE) from Outperform to Market Perform. Spark Therapeutics shares closed at $113.48 on Monday.
- RBC Capital downgraded Genpact Limited (NYSE: G) from Outperform to Sector Perform. Genpact shares rose 0.2 percent to $33.50 in pre-market trading.
- Bank of America downgraded Centurylink Inc (NYSE: CTL) from Buy to Neutral. CenturyLink shares fell 1.3 percent to $13.00 in pre-market trading.
- Credit Suisse downgraded Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT) from Neutral to Underperform. Wipro shares closed at $5.78 on Monday.
Top Initiations
- Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ: BLUE) with an Outperform rating. bluebird bio shares closed at $149.91 on Monday.
- Analysts at Raymond James initiated coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: EPRT) with a Market Perform rating. Essential Properties Realty Trust shares closed at $16.70 on Monday.
- Analysts at Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage on Intelsat SA (NYSE: I) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Intelsat is set to $50. Intelsat shares closed at $24.70 on Monday.
- Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on Unum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: UMRX) with a Market Perform rating. Unum Therapeutics shares closed at $4.29 on Monday.
- BTIG Research initiated coverage on Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: STWD) with a Buy rating. The price target for Starwood Property Trust is set to $25. Starwood Property Trust shares closed at $22.08 on Monday.
- Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ: CELG) with a Market Perform rating. The price target for Celgene is set to $102. Celgene shares closed at $90.41 on Monday.
