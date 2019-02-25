Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For February 25, 2019
Top Upgrades
- JP Morgan upgraded Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) from Neutral to Overweight. Brunswick shares rose 1.8 percent to close at $53.04 on Friday.
- Macquarie upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE: NCLH) from Neutral to Outperform. Norwegian Cruise shares rose 1.2 percent to $56.00 in pre-market trading.
- H.C. Wainwright upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IRWD) from Sell to Neutral. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals shares rose 0.49 percent to close at $14.25 on Friday.
- MKM Partners upgraded Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ: INFN) from Sell to Neutral. Infinera shares rose 3.6 percent to $5.45 in pre-market trading.
- Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Obalon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: OBLN) from Hold to Buy. Obalon Therapeutics shares fell 8.41 percent to close at $1.96 on Friday.
- UBS upgraded AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE: APU) from Sell to Neutral. AmeriGas Partners shares rose 0.3 percent to $29.70 in pre-market trading.
- Chardan Capital upgraded Audentes Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: BOLD) from Neutral to Buy. Audentes Therapeutics shares rose 15.4 percent to $30.32 in pre-market trading.
- Stephens & Co. upgraded Matson Inc (NYSE: MATX) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Matson shares dropped 1.58 percent to close at $34.78 on Friday.
- Evercore ISI Group upgraded Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ: RGNX) from In-Line to Outperform. Regenxbio shares rose 10.2 percent to $51.25 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Keefe Bruyette & Woods upgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE: PMT) from Market Perform to Outperform. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust shares gained 3 percent to $20.75 in pre-market trading.
Top Downgrades
- Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Spark Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ONCE) from Overweight to Neutral. Spark Therapeutics shares rose 121 percent to $113.90 in pre-market trading.
- Imperial Capital downgraded Allegion PLC (NYSE: ALLE) from Outperform to In-Line. Allegion shares rose 1.67 percent to close at $89.70 on Friday.
- Keefe Bruyette & Woods downgraded State Street Corp (NYSE: STT) from Market Perform to Underperform. State Street shares rose 0.3 percent to close at $72.40 on Friday.
- Canaccord Genuity downgraded Imax Corp (NYSE: IMAX) from Buy to Hold. Imax shares fell 1.6 percent to $21.38 in pre-market trading.
- Bernstein downgraded Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ: KHC) from Outperform to Market Perform. Kraft Heinz shares fell 1 percent to $34.60 in pre-market trading.
- Macquarie downgraded HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE: HSBC) from Neutral to Underperform. HSBC shares fell 0.3 percent to $40.59 in pre-market trading.
- Bank of America downgraded Eversource Energy (NYSE: ES) from Neutral to Underperform. Eversource Energy shares fell 0.5 percent to $69.95 in pre-market trading.
- Citigroup downgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: MDRX) from Buy to Neutral. Allscripts Healthcare shares fell 11.22 percent to close at $10.60 on Friday.
- Credit Suisse downgraded CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ: CONE) from Outperform to Neutral. CyrusOne shares fell 0.2 percent to $52.79 in pre-market trading.
- Raymond James downgraded KB Home (NYSE: KBH) from Outperform to Market Perform. KB Home shares fell 0.8 percent to $23.67 in pre-market trading.
Top Initiations
- Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on New Fortress Energy LLC (NASDAQ: NFE) with an Overweight rating. New Fortress Energy shares closed at $14.00 on Friday.
- H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage on Pulse Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: PLSE) with a Buy rating. Pulse Biosciences shares closed at $18.23 on Friday.
- Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on New Fortress Energy LLC (NASDAQ: NFE) with a Buy rating. The price target for Biogen is set to $27. New Fortress Energy shares closed at $14.00 on Friday.
- Analysts at Jefferies initiated coverage on Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ: CRON) with an Underperform rating. Cronos shares closed at $21.92 on Friday.
