Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For February 13, 2019
Top Upgrades
- Susquehanna upgraded Ellie Mae Inc (NYSE: ELLI) from Negative to Neutral. Ellie Mae shares fell 0.2 percent to $98.77 in pre-market trading.
- Barclays upgraded Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE: MYOV) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Myovant Sciences shares closed at $19.19 on Monday.
- Deutsche Bank upgraded Docusign Inc (NASDAQ: DOCU) from Hold to Buy. DocuSign shares rose 3.6 percent to $54.55 in pre-market trading.
- RBC Capital upgraded Shopify Inc (NYSE: SHOP) from Sector Perform to Outperform. Shopify shares rose 2.9 percent to $180.60 in pre-market trading.
- Jefferies upgraded Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE: MPW) from Hold to Buy. Medical Properties Trust shares closed at $18.15 on Tuesday.
- Morgan Stanley upgraded Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE: FCX) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Freeport-McMoRan shares gained 5 percent to $12.06 in pre-market trading.
- Raymond James upgraded Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE: BE) from Market Perform to Outperform. Bloom Energy gained 5.2 percent to $10.10 in pre-market trading.
- Susquehanna upgraded Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ: LSCC) from Neutral to Positive. Lattice Semiconductor shares climbed 15 percent to $9.40 in pre-market trading.
Top Downgrades
- JP Morgan downgraded Huntsman Corporation (NYSE: HUN) from Overweight to Neutral. Huntsman shares closed at $22.99 on Tuesday.
- Wells Fargo downgraded First Data Corp (NYSE: FDC) from Outperform to Market Perform. First Data shares closed at $25.05 on Tuesday.
- Evercore ISI Group downgraded Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE: ED) from In-Line to Underperform. Consolidated Edison shares fell 0.6 percent to $78.07 in pre-market trading.
- Deutsche Bank downgraded Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE: TAP) from Buy to Hold. Molson Coors shares rose 0.3 percent to $59.35 in pre-market trading.
- JP Morgan downgraded Qualys Inc (NASDAQ: QLYS) from Neutral to Underweight. Qualys shares fell 17.1 percent to $79.95 in pre-market trading.
- Raymond James downgraded Aquantia Corp (NYSE: AQ) from Outperform to Market Perform. Aquantia shares fell 26 percent to $7.33 in pre-market trading.
- Guggenheim downgraded Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE: CWEN) from Neutral to Sell. Clearway Energy shares fell 4.8 percent to $13.98 in pre-market trading.
- Bank of America downgraded Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) from Buy to Neutral. Deere shares fell 1.5 percent to $162.80 in pre-market trading.
- JP Morgan downgraded Qiwi PLC (NASDAQ: QIWI) from Overweight to Neutral. QIWI shares closed at $16.32 on Tuesday.
- B. Riley FBR downgraded National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE: NNN) from Buy to Neutral. National Retail Props shares closed at $52.12 on Tuesday.
Top Initiations
- Seaport Global initiated coverage on Lear Corporation (NYSE: LEA) with a Buy rating. Lear shares closed at $154.31 on Tuesday.
- BTIG Research initiated coverage on Geron Corporation (NASDAQ: GERN) with a Buy rating. The price target for Geron is set to $4. Geron shares closed at $1.31 on Tuesday.
- Piper Jaffray initiated coverage on OncoCyte Corp (NYSE: OCX) with an Overweight rating. The price target for OncoCyte is set to $6. OncoCyte shares closed at $3.84 on Tuesday.
- Seaport Global initiated coverage on Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) with a Neutral rating. Ford shares closed at $8.46 on Tuesday.
- Analysts at BMO Capital initiated coverage on SilverCrest Metals Inc (NYSE: SILV) with an Outperform rating. SilverCrest Metals shares closed at $3.63 on Tuesday.
- Analysts at B. Riley FBR initiated coverage on Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: GALT) with a Buy rating. The price target for Galectin Therapeutics is set to $11. Galectin Therapeutics closed at $4.46 on Tuesday.
- H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage on Clovis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: CLVS) with a Buy rating. The price target for Clovis Oncology is set to $40. Clovis Oncology shares closed at $25.19 on Tuesday.
- Berenberg initiated coverage on Callaway Golf Co (NYSE: ELY) with a Buy rating. Callaway Golf shares closed at $15.54 on Tuesday.
- Analysts at Raymond James initiated coverage on Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ: TELL) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Tellurian is set to $12. Tellurian shares closed at $9.18 on Tuesday.
- Analysts at Seaport Global initiated coverage on AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE: AN) with a Neutral rating. AutoNation shares closed at $38.06 on Tuesday.
Posted-In: Initiations top upgradesUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.