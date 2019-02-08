Market Overview

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For February 8, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 08, 2019 10:01am   Comments
Top Upgrades

  • Bank of America upgraded Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE: EPC) from Underperform to Neutral. Edgewell Personal Care shares rose 1.1 percent to $42.17 in pre-market trading.
  • BMO Capital upgraded Rayonier Inc. (NYSE: RYN) from Underperform to Market Perform. Rayonier shares closed at $28.98 on Thursday.
  • First Analysis upgraded Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTNT) from Neutral to Outperform. Fortinet shares closed at $79.36 on Wednesday.
  • Susquehanna upgraded Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE: XEC) from Neutral to Positive. Cimarex Energy shares closed at $71.56 on Wednesday.
  • Roth Capital upgraded GrubHub Inc. (NYSE: GRUB) from Neutral to Buy. GrubHub shares closed at $82.27 on Thursday.
  • Bank of America upgraded BB&T Corporation (NYSE: BBT) from Neutral to Buy. BB&T shares closed at $50.46 on Thursday.
  • Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE: ADM) from Hold to Buy. Archer-Daniels Midland closed at $41.40 on Thursday.
  • Macquarie upgraded SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE: STI) from Underperform to Neutral. SunTrust shares closed at $64.72 on Wednesday.
  • Deutsche Bank upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: WLTW) from Sell to Hold. Willis Towers Watson shares closed at $162.77 on Thursday.
  • Analysts at Susquehanna upgraded Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATSG) from Neutral to Positive. Air Transport shares closed at $24.38 on Thursday.

 

Top Downgrades

  • Oppenheimer downgraded AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE: AZO) from Outperform to Perform. AutoZone shares closed at $878.77 on Thursday.
  • Bernstein downgraded SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE: STI) from Outperform to Market Perform. SunTrust shares closed at $64.72 on Thursday.
  • Wells Fargo downgraded Macerich Company (NYSE: MAC) from Outperform to Market Perform. Macerich shares closed at $42.83 on Thursday.
  • Nomura downgraded Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH) from Buy to Neutral. Match Group shares closed at $55.76 on Thursday.
  • Pivotal Research downgraded Kellogg Company (NYSE: K) from Buy to Hold. Kellogg shares closed at $55.84 on Thursday.
  • Barclays downgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (NYSE: FCAU) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Fiat Chrysler shares closed at $15.23 on Thursday.
  • Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ: CARB) from Buy to Hold. Carbonite shares closed at $29.30 on Thursday.
  • Mizuho downgraded NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) from Buy to Neutral. NXP Semiconductors shares closed at $90.73 on Thursday.
  • Canaccord Genuity downgraded Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ: QRVO) from Buy to Hold. Qorvo shares closed at $66.53 on Thursday.
  • Bank of America downgraded Tata Motors Limited (NYSE: TTM) from Buy to Neutral. Tata Motors shares closed at $11.40 on Thursday.

 

Top Initiations

  • Buckingham initiated coverage on Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) with a Neutral rating. Walmart shares closed at $96.73 on Thursday.
  • Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WRTC) with a Buy rating. The price target for Wrap Technologies is set to $12.50. Wrap Technologies shares closed at $4.1500 on Thursday.
  • BTIG Research initiated coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ: CRSP) with a Buy rating. The price target for CRISPR Therapeutics is set to $43. CRISPR Therapeutics shares closed at $29.78 on Thursday.
  • Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RARX) with a Buy rating. The price target for Ra Pharmaceuticals is set to $55. Ra Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $19.87 on Thursday.
  • Analysts at Buckingham initiated coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFM) with a Neutral rating. Sprouts Farmers shares closed at $23.75 on Thursday.
  • Analysts at BTIG Research initiated coverage on Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ: EDIT) with a Buy rating. The price target for Editas Medicine is set to $30. Editas Medicine closed at $19.43 on Thursday.
  • BTIG Research initiated coverage on Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTLA) with a Buy rating. The price target for Intellia Therapeutics is set to $20. Intellia Therapeutics shares closed at $12.79 on Thursday.
  • Buckingham initiated coverage on The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) with an Underperform rating. Kroger shares closed at $28.18 on Thursday.

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

