Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For February 5, 2019
Top Upgrades
- Citigroup upgraded Legg Mason Inc (NYSE: LM) from Neutral to Buy. Legg Mason shares fell 0.2 percent to $29.50 in pre-market trading.
- Deutsche Bank upgraded Booking Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: BKNG) from Hold to Buy. Booking shares rose 1.31 percent to close at $1,860.99 on Monday.
- Raymond James upgraded Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ: RGNX) from Outperform to Strong Buy. Regenxbio rose 1.8 percent to $46.22 in pre-market trading.
- Goldman Sachs upgraded Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE: CVA) from Neutral to Buy. Covanta shares rose 1.18 percent to close at $16.35 on Monday.
- B. Riley FBR upgraded DHX Media Ltd. (NASDAQ: DHXM) from Neutral to Buy. DHX Media shares rose 4.06 percent to close at $2.05 on Monday.
- Tudor Pickering upgraded Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE: NINE) from Hold to Buy. Nine Energy shares rose 0.57 percent to close at $24.79 on Monday.
Top Downgrades
- Deutsche Bank downgraded Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ: KHC) from Buy to Hold. Kraft Heinz shares fell 1.1 percent to $47.19 in pre-market trading.
- UBS downgraded Principal Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ: PFG) from Neutral to Sell. Principal Financial shares rose 0.18 percent to close at $49.70 on Monday.
- Citigroup downgraded Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) from Buy to Neutral. Albemarle shares fell 0.05 percent to $81.90 in pre-market trading.
- Benchmark downgraded Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ: AMED) from Buy to Hold. Amedisys shares rose 3.05 percent to close at $136.64 on Monday.
- Raymond James downgraded First Data Corp (NYSE: FDC) from Outperform to Market Perform. First Data shares rose 1.54 percent to close at $25.03 on Monday.
- Bank of America downgraded Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE: ITW) from Neutral to Underperform. Illinois Tool Works shares fell 2 percent to $135.71 in pre-market trading.
- Jefferies downgraded The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULTI) from Buy to Hold. Ultimate Software shares rose 19.69 percent to close at $332.54 on Monday.
- Citigroup downgraded Centurylink Inc (NYSE: CTL) from Neutral to Sell. CenturyLink shares fell 3.7 percent to $14.48 in pre-market trading.
- Longbow Research downgraded Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ: GNTX) from Buy to Neutral. Gentex shares fell 1.4 percent to $20.65 in pre-market trading.
- Janney Capital downgraded Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ: RCII) from Buy to Neutral. Rent-A-Center shares rose 3.83 percent to close at $17.89 on Monday.
Top Initiations
- KeyBanc initiated coverage on Waste Connections Inc (NYSE: WCN) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Waste Connections is set to $94. Waste Connections shares closed at $83.67 on Monday.
- Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Box Inc (NYSE: BOX) with a Buy rating. The price target for Box is set to $31. Box shares closed at $21.57 on Monday.
- Roth Capital initiated coverage on PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE: PAR) with a Buy rating. PAR Technology shares closed at $24.31 on Monday.
- Analysts at Credit Suisse initiated coverage on American International Group Inc (NYSE: AIG) with a Neutral rating. The price target for AIG is set to $46. AIG shares closed at $44.00 on Monday.
- KeyBanc initiated coverage on Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE: WM) with an Overweight rating. Waste Management shares closed at $96.00 on Monday.
- Analysts at KeyBanc initiated coverage on Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE: RSG) with a Sector Weight rating. Republic Services closed at $77.73 on Monday.
- Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: RCKT) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Rocket Pharmaceuticals is set to $39. Rocket Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $14.59 on Monday.
