Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For February 1, 2019
Top Upgrades
- Goldman Sachs upgraded Versum Materials Inc (NYSE: VSM) from Sell to Neutral. Versum Materials shares rose 0.2 percent to $36.85 in pre-market trading.
- Stephens & Co. upgraded Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE: COO) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Cooper Companies shares closed at $278.76 on Thursday.
- Piper Jaffray upgraded Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ: ISBC) from Neutral to Overweight. Investors Bancorp shares closed at $12.14 on Thursday.
- Barclays upgraded Baxter International Inc (NYSE: BAX) from Underweight to Equal-Weight. Baxter shares rose 1.07 percent to close at $72.49 on Thursday.
- BMO Capital upgraded Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE: EGO) from Market Perform to Outperform. Eldorado Gold shares rose 1.6 percent to $3.81 in pre-market trading.
- Craig-Hallum upgraded MarineMax Inc (NYSE: HZO) from Hold to Buy. MarineMax shares rose 3.4 percent to $18.39 in pre-market trading.
- Wells Fargo upgraded Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ: ISBC) from Market Perform to Outperform. Investors Bancorp shares closed at $12.14 on Thursday.
Top Downgrades
- Vertical Research downgraded General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) from Buy to Hold. GE shares fell 0.7 percent to $10.09 in pre-market trading.
- BMO Capital downgraded ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE: MAN) from Outperform to Market Perform. ManpowerGroup shares fell 0.02 percent to $79.02 in pre-market trading.
- JP Morgan downgraded TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE: TCP) from Neutral to Underweight. TC Pipelines shares fell 3.2 percent to close at $31.79 on Thursday.
- Vertical Research downgraded Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE: PH) from Buy to Hold. Parker Hannifin shares fell 0.8 percent to $163.50 in pre-market trading.
- B. Riley FBR downgraded Masonite International Corp (NYSE: DOOR) from Buy to Neutral. Masonite International shares closed at $57.20 on Thursday.
- JMP Securities downgraded Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE: MTH) from Outperform to Market Perform. Meritage Homes shares climbed 10.14 percent to close at $45.08 on Thursday.
- H.C. Wainwright downgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVEO) from Buy to Neutral. AVEO Pharmaceuticals shares rose 0.1 percent to $0.70 in pre-market trading.
- JP Morgan downgraded DowDuPont Inc (NYSE: DWDP) from Overweight to Neutral. DowDuPont shares fell 0.8 percent to $53.40 in pre-market trading.
- Jefferies downgraded Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ: CELG) from Buy to Hold. Celgene shares rose 0.1 percent to $88.55 in pre-market trading.
- Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: ARW) from Buy to Hold. Arrow Electronics shares fell 0.8 percent to $75.33 in pre-market trading.
Top Initiations
- Buckingham initiated coverage on Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MHK) with an Underperform rating. Mohawk Industries shares closed at $128.79 on Thursday.
- First Analysis initiated coverage on EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ: EVOP) with an Outperform rating. The price target for EVO Payments is set to $28. EVO Payments shares closed at $25.15 on Thursday.
- Wedbush initiated coverage on Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE: DIN) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Dine Brands is set to $120. Dine Brands shares closed at $76.27 on Thursday.
- DA Davidson initiated coverage on Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSOD) with a Buy rating. Cornerstone OnDemand shares closed at $57.34 on Thursday.
- Analysts at Loop Capital i initiated coverage on Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK) with a Hold rating. The price target for Cinemark is set to $41. Cinemark closed at $40.92 on Thursday.
- Analysts at Wedbush initiated coverage on Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE: DRI) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Darden Restaurants is set to $110. Darden Restaurants shares closed at $104.93 on Thursday.
- Loop Capital initiated coverage on AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) with a Hold rating. The price target for AMC Entertainment is set to $15. AMC Entertainment shares closed at $14.65 on Thursday.
