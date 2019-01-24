Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 24, 2019
Top Upgrades
- BMO Capital upgraded Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE: QSR) from Market Perform to Outperform. Restaurant Brands rose 0.8 percent to $63.11 in pre-market trading.
- William Blair upgraded Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ: INCY) from Market Perform to Outperform. Incyte shares fell 2.75 percent to close at $75.20 on Wednesday.
- Berenberg upgraded Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE: PG) from Sell to Hold. Procter & Gamble shares fell 0.2 percent to $94.70 in pre-market trading.
- Morgan Stanley upgraded Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE: KMB) from Underweight to Equal-Weight. Kimberly-Clark shares fell 2.72 percent to close at $112.15 on Wednesday.
- Cowen & Co. upgraded Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ: FISV) from Market Perform to Outperform. Fiserv shares rose 3.07 percent to close at $80.59 on Wednesday.
- DA Davidson upgraded Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: DLTH) from Neutral to Buy. Duluth shares rose 2.1 percent to close at $20.39 on Wednesday.
- Leerink Swann upgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ: ASND) from Market Perform to Outperform. Ascendis Pharma shares rose 0.5 percent to $73.37 in pre-market trading.
- JP Morgan upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IRWD) from Underweight to Neutral. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals shares fell 2.36 percent to close at $12.42 on Wednesday.
- Wedbush upgraded Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE: PANW) from Neutral to Outperform. Palo Alto shares gained 2.3 percent to $210.50 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Oppenheimer upgraded Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) from Perform to Outperform. Synchrony Finl shares rose 1.6 percent to $29.87 in pre-market trading.
Top Downgrades
- Berenberg downgraded Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ: MDLZ) from Buy to Hold. Mondelez shares fell 1.2 percent to $43.00 in pre-market trading.
- Jefferies downgraded Weibo Corp (NASDAQ: WB) from Buy to Hold. Weibo shares fell 1.3 percent to $51.51 in pre-market trading.
- Raymond James downgraded Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ: NTRS) from Strong Buy to Market Perform. Northern Trust shares fell 0.66 percent to close at $89.93 on Wednesday.
- William Blair downgraded Aratana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PETX) from Outperform to Market Perform. Aratana Therapeutics shares fell 2.8 percent to $4.14 in pre-market trading.
- Cowen & Co. downgraded Sothebys (NYSE: BID) from Outperform to Market Perform. Sothebys shares fell 0.89 percent to close at $41.05 on Wednesday.
- Wells Fargo downgraded Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE: GOOS) from Outperform to Market Perform. Canada Goose shares fell 3.3 percent to $48.00 in pre-market trading.
- JMP Securities downgraded MINDBODY Inc (NASDAQ: MB) from Outperform to Market Perform. MINDBODY shares fell 0.49 percent to close at $36.42 on Wednesday.
- Guggenheim downgraded Centurylink Inc (NYSE: CTL) from Neutral to Sell. CenturyLink shares fell 3.4 percent to $14.70 in pre-market trading.
- Needham downgraded Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MCHP) from Strong Buy to Buy. Microchip Technology shares rose 2.1 percent to $75.93 in pre-market trading.
- Piper Jaffray downgraded Post Holdings Inc (NYSE: POST) from Overweight to Neutral. Post Holdings shares dropped 1.5 percent to $98.00 in pre-market trading.
Top Initiations
- Analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CVI) with an Underweight rating. The price target for CVR Energy is set to $47. CVR Energy closed at $38.31 on Wednesday.
- William Blair initiated coverage on AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV) with an Outperform rating. AeroVironment shares closed at $73.60 on Wednesday.
- BTIG Research initiated coverage on Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ: CACC) with a Sell rating. The price target for Credit Acceptance is set to $340. Credit Acceptance shares closed at $420.95 on Wednesday.
- Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Zendesk Inc (NYSE: ZEN) with a Perform rating. Zendesk closed at $64.40 on Wednesday.
- Compass Point initiated coverage on First American Financial Corp (NYSE: FAF) with a Buy rating. The price target for First American Financial is set to $58. First American Financial shares closed at $48.20 on Wednesday.
- Gabelli & Co. initiated coverage on Apergy (NYSE: APY) with a Buy rating. Apergy shares closed at $33.18 on Wednesday.
- Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ: ASND) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Ascendis Pharma is set to $102. Ascendis Pharma shares closed at $73.02 on Wednesday.
- Maxim Group initiates coverage on Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: BLPH) with a Buy rating. The price target for Bellerophon Therapeutics is set to $3. Bellerophon Therapeutics shares closed at $0.67 on Wednesday.
- Compass Point initiated coverage on Re/Max Holdings Inc (NYSE: RMAX) with a Neutral rating. RE/MAX Holdings shares closed at $37.39 on Wednesday.
- Analysts at Compass Point initiated coverage on Redfin Corp (NASDAQ: RDFN) with a Buy rating. The price target for Redfin is set to $20.50. Redfin closed at $15.86 on Wednesday.
