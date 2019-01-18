Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 18, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 18, 2019 9:01am   Comments
Share:

Top Upgrades

  • Bank of America upgraded Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE: SPB) from Neutral to Buy. Spectrum Brands shares rose 1 percent to $54.24 in pre-market trading.
  • Macquarie upgraded Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE: VLO) from Neutral to Outperform. Valero Energy shares rose 0.9 percent to $81.20 in pre-market trading.
  • UBS upgraded Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) from Neutral to Buy. Chevron shares rose 0.9 percent to $112.95 in pre-market trading.
  • Raymond James upgraded Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBSH) from Underperform to Market Perform. Commerce Bancshares shares rose 1.19 percent to close at $60.43 on Thursday.
  • JP Morgan upgraded Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE: KMB) from Neutral to Overweight. Kimberly-Clark shares dropped 0.31 percent to close at $114.37 on Thursday.
  • Piper Jaffray upgraded Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SPWH) from Neutral to Overweight. Sportsman's Warehouse shares gained 6.1 percent to $5.20 in pre-market trading.
  • Jefferies upgraded Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE: IQV) from Hold to Buy. IQVIA fell 0.52 percent to close at $124.09 on Thursday.
  • Oppenheimer upgraded Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ: FISV) from Perform to Outperform. Fiserv shares declined 0.2 percent to $74.39 in pre-market trading.
  • Nomura upgraded Arista Networks Inc (NYSE: ANET) from Neutral to Buy. Arista shares rose 1.5 percent to $224.28 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts at KeyBanc upgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: MDRX) from Sector Weight to Overweight. Allscripts shares rose 0.26 percent to close at $11.67 on Thursday.

 

Top Downgrades

  • BMO Capital downgraded KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) from Outperform to Market Perform. KeyCorp shares fell 0.5 percent to $16.25 in pre-market trading.
  • JP Morgan downgraded PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE: PPG) from Overweight to Neutral. PPG shares rose 4.69 percent to close at $107.36 on Thursday.
  • Longbow Research downgraded United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) from Buy to Neutral. United States Steel shares rose 0.9 percent to $21.40 in pre-market trading.
  • Morgan Stanley downgraded Casa Systems Inc (NASDAQ: CASA) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Casa Systems shares fell 32 percent to $9.79 in pre-market trading.
  • RBC Capital downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE: IPG) from Outperform to Sector Perform. Interpublic shares fell 4.5 percent to $21.33 in pre-market trading.
  • B. Riley FBR downgraded Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE: NLS) from Buy to Neutral. Nautilus shares fell 41.2 percent to $6.94 in pre-market trading.
  • Wedbush downgraded CarMax, Inc (NYSE: KMX) from Outperform to Neutral. CarMax shares fell 1.2 percent to $63.81 in pre-market trading.
  • Citigroup downgraded Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE: SIG) from Neutral to Sell. Signet shares fell 1.5 percent to $24.76 in pre-market trading.
  • BMO Capital downgraded Iamgold Corp (NYSE: IAG) from Outperform to Market Perform. Iamgold shares dropped 1.7 percent to $2.96 in pre-market trading.
  • Citigroup downgraded Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE: DK) from Buy to Neutral. Delek US shares rose 2.01 percent to close at $32.92 on Thursday.

 

Top Initiations

  • BMO Capital initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation (NYSE: ROK) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Rockwell Automation is set to $185. Rockwell Automation shares closed at $160.26 on Thursday.
  • Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Primerica, Inc. (NYSE: PRI) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Primerica is set to $135. Primerica shares closed at $105.90 on Thursday.
  • BTIG Research initiated coverage on WEX Inc (NYSE: WEX) with a Buy rating. The price target for WEX is set to $198. WEX shares closed at $158.17 on Thursday.
  • Analysts at MKM Partners initiated coverage on Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE: TECK) with a Buy rating. The price target for Teck Resources is set to $28. Teck Resources closed at $22.97 Thursday.
  • SunTrust Robinson Humphrey initiated coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE: MMP) with a Hold rating. The price target for Magellan Midstream is set to $65. Magellan Midstream closed at $61.85 on Thursday.
  • H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage on Provention Bio Inc (NASDAQ: PRVB) with a Buy rating. The price target for Provention Bio is set to $7.50. Provention Bio shares closed at $2.22 on Thursday.
  • Analysts at Janney Capital initiated coverage on York Water Co (NASDAQ: YORW) with a Buy rating. The price target for York Water is set to $35. York Water closed at $31.27 on Thursday.
  • Baird initiated coverage on Tocagen Inc (NASDAQ: TOCA) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Tocagen is set to $20. Tocagen shares closed at $8.56 on Thursday.
  • Analysts at HSBC initiated coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group - ADR (NYSE: TME) with a Buy rating. The price target for Tencent Music Entertainment is set to $16. Tencent Music Entertainment shares closed at $12.97 on Thursday.
  • Analysts at DA Davidson initiated coverage on Joint Corp (NASDAQ: JYNT) with a Buy rating. The price target for Joint Corp is set to $10. Joint Corp shares closed at $8.10 on Thursday.

Posted-In: Initiations top upgradesUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CASA + ANET)

40 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Signal Higher Start On Wall Street
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 7, 2019
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 6, 2018
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 30, 2018
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
MDRXKeyBancUpgrades0.0
ANETNomuraUpgrades260.0
CNPRBC CapitalUpgrades34.0
FISVOppenheimerUpgrades88.0
FNDUBSUpgrades37.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Out!
Join Our Newsletter
Subscribe to:
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
Your weekly roundup of hot topics in the exciting world of fintech.
Thank You
for registering for Benzinga’s newsletters and alerts.
• The Daily Analysts Ratings email will be received daily between 7am and 10am.
• The Market in 5 Minutes email will be received daily between 7am and 8am.
• The Fintech Focus email will be received every Friday between 2pm and 5pm.
If you have any questions as it relates to either of the three newsletters, please feel free to contact us at 1-877-440-ZING.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

High Times: The Marijuana ETF Soars To Start 2019