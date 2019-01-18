Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 18, 2019
Top Upgrades
- Bank of America upgraded Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE: SPB) from Neutral to Buy. Spectrum Brands shares rose 1 percent to $54.24 in pre-market trading.
- Macquarie upgraded Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE: VLO) from Neutral to Outperform. Valero Energy shares rose 0.9 percent to $81.20 in pre-market trading.
- UBS upgraded Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) from Neutral to Buy. Chevron shares rose 0.9 percent to $112.95 in pre-market trading.
- Raymond James upgraded Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBSH) from Underperform to Market Perform. Commerce Bancshares shares rose 1.19 percent to close at $60.43 on Thursday.
- JP Morgan upgraded Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE: KMB) from Neutral to Overweight. Kimberly-Clark shares dropped 0.31 percent to close at $114.37 on Thursday.
- Piper Jaffray upgraded Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SPWH) from Neutral to Overweight. Sportsman's Warehouse shares gained 6.1 percent to $5.20 in pre-market trading.
- Jefferies upgraded Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE: IQV) from Hold to Buy. IQVIA fell 0.52 percent to close at $124.09 on Thursday.
- Oppenheimer upgraded Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ: FISV) from Perform to Outperform. Fiserv shares declined 0.2 percent to $74.39 in pre-market trading.
- Nomura upgraded Arista Networks Inc (NYSE: ANET) from Neutral to Buy. Arista shares rose 1.5 percent to $224.28 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at KeyBanc upgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: MDRX) from Sector Weight to Overweight. Allscripts shares rose 0.26 percent to close at $11.67 on Thursday.
Top Downgrades
- BMO Capital downgraded KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) from Outperform to Market Perform. KeyCorp shares fell 0.5 percent to $16.25 in pre-market trading.
- JP Morgan downgraded PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE: PPG) from Overweight to Neutral. PPG shares rose 4.69 percent to close at $107.36 on Thursday.
- Longbow Research downgraded United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) from Buy to Neutral. United States Steel shares rose 0.9 percent to $21.40 in pre-market trading.
- Morgan Stanley downgraded Casa Systems Inc (NASDAQ: CASA) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Casa Systems shares fell 32 percent to $9.79 in pre-market trading.
- RBC Capital downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE: IPG) from Outperform to Sector Perform. Interpublic shares fell 4.5 percent to $21.33 in pre-market trading.
- B. Riley FBR downgraded Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE: NLS) from Buy to Neutral. Nautilus shares fell 41.2 percent to $6.94 in pre-market trading.
- Wedbush downgraded CarMax, Inc (NYSE: KMX) from Outperform to Neutral. CarMax shares fell 1.2 percent to $63.81 in pre-market trading.
- Citigroup downgraded Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE: SIG) from Neutral to Sell. Signet shares fell 1.5 percent to $24.76 in pre-market trading.
- BMO Capital downgraded Iamgold Corp (NYSE: IAG) from Outperform to Market Perform. Iamgold shares dropped 1.7 percent to $2.96 in pre-market trading.
- Citigroup downgraded Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE: DK) from Buy to Neutral. Delek US shares rose 2.01 percent to close at $32.92 on Thursday.
Top Initiations
- BMO Capital initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation (NYSE: ROK) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Rockwell Automation is set to $185. Rockwell Automation shares closed at $160.26 on Thursday.
- Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Primerica, Inc. (NYSE: PRI) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Primerica is set to $135. Primerica shares closed at $105.90 on Thursday.
- BTIG Research initiated coverage on WEX Inc (NYSE: WEX) with a Buy rating. The price target for WEX is set to $198. WEX shares closed at $158.17 on Thursday.
- Analysts at MKM Partners initiated coverage on Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE: TECK) with a Buy rating. The price target for Teck Resources is set to $28. Teck Resources closed at $22.97 Thursday.
- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey initiated coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE: MMP) with a Hold rating. The price target for Magellan Midstream is set to $65. Magellan Midstream closed at $61.85 on Thursday.
- H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage on Provention Bio Inc (NASDAQ: PRVB) with a Buy rating. The price target for Provention Bio is set to $7.50. Provention Bio shares closed at $2.22 on Thursday.
- Analysts at Janney Capital initiated coverage on York Water Co (NASDAQ: YORW) with a Buy rating. The price target for York Water is set to $35. York Water closed at $31.27 on Thursday.
- Baird initiated coverage on Tocagen Inc (NASDAQ: TOCA) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Tocagen is set to $20. Tocagen shares closed at $8.56 on Thursday.
- Analysts at HSBC initiated coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group - ADR (NYSE: TME) with a Buy rating. The price target for Tencent Music Entertainment is set to $16. Tencent Music Entertainment shares closed at $12.97 on Thursday.
- Analysts at DA Davidson initiated coverage on Joint Corp (NASDAQ: JYNT) with a Buy rating. The price target for Joint Corp is set to $10. Joint Corp shares closed at $8.10 on Thursday.
Posted-In: Initiations top upgradesUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.