Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 11, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 11, 2019 9:19am   Comments
Top Upgrades

  • Raymond James upgraded Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) from Outperform to Strong Buy. Netflix shares rose 2.7 percent to $333.35 in pre-market trading.
  • Bank of America upgraded State Street Corp (NYSE: STT) from Neutral to Buy. State Street shares fell 0.31 percent to close at $66.51 on Thursday.
  • Jefferies upgraded Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHDN) from Hold to Buy. Churchill Downs shares rose 1.35 percent to close at $258.55 on Thursday.
  • Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) from Hold to Buy. Boyd Gaming shares gained 2 percent to $26.60 in pre-market trading.
  • Imperial Capital upgraded Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAB) from In-Line to Outperform. Viacom shares rose 0.6 percent to $29.50 in pre-market trading.
  • Goldman Sachs upgraded Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ: TXRH) from Neutral to Buy. Texas Roadhouse shares rose 1.95 percent to close at $64.33 on Thursday.
  • Cowen & Co. upgraded Humana Inc (NYSE: HUM) from Market Perform to Outperform. Humana fell 0.44 percent to close at $275.02 on Thursday.
  • Bank of America upgraded Legg Mason Inc (NYSE: LM) from Underperform to Neutral. Legg Mason shares fell 0.8 percent to $26.60 in pre-market trading.

 

Top Downgrades

  • RBC Capital downgraded PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM) from Sector Perform to Underperform. PulteGroup shares fell 2.1 percent to $28.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Goldman Sachs downgraded Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) from Buy to Neutral. Starbucks shares fell 2.6 percent to $62.50 in pre-market trading.
  • Bank of America downgraded Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ: NTRS) from Buy to Neutral. Northern Trust shares fell 0.24 percent to close at $84.89 on Thursday.
  • RBC Capital downgraded Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MHK) from Sector Perform to Underperform. Mohawk shares fell 0.72 percent to close at $126.59 on Thursday.
  • Deutsche Bank downgraded Legg Mason Inc (NYSE: LM) from Buy to Hold. Legg Mason shares dropped 0.8 percent to $26.60 in pre-market trading.
  • Goldman Sachs downgraded Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM) from Neutral to Sell. Yum Brands shares dropped 2.2 percent to $89.75 in pre-market trading.
  • JP Morgan downgraded Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ: WTW) from Overweight to Neutral. Weight Watchers shares fell 7.2 percent to $32.57 in pre-market trading.
  • Bank of America downgraded CME Group Inc (NASDAQ: CME) from Buy to Neutral. CME shares fell 0.8 percent to $178.50 in pre-market trading.
  • Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Aratana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PETX) from Buy to Hold. Aratana Therapeutics shares fell 3.5 percent to $5.74 in pre-market trading.
  • Deutsche Bank downgraded BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK) from Buy to Hold. BlackRock shares fell 0.19 percent to close at $399.50 on Thursday.

 

Top Initiations

  • Analysts at Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Domino's is set to $290. Domino's closed at $246.19 on Thursday.
  • Analysts at Keefe Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on American Financial Group Inc (NYSE: AFG) with a Market Perform rating. The price target for American Financial is set to $107. American Financial shares closed at $93.50 on Thursday.
  • Analysts at Stephens & Co. initiated coverage on Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Electronic Arts is set to $125. Electronic Arts closed at $91.01 Thursday.
  • Credit Suisse initiated coverage on BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: BMCH) with a Neutral rating. The price target for BMC Stock is set to $18. BMC Stock shares closed at $16.91 on Thursday.
  • Citigroup initiated coverage on Inphi Corporation (NYSE: IPHI) with a Buy rating. The price target for Inphi is set to $40. Inphi shares closed at $32.98 on Thursday.
  • William Blair initiated coverage on Napco Security Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: NSSC) with an Outperform rating. Napco Security closed at $15.31 on Thursday.
  • JP Morgan initiated coverage on Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Brunswick is set to $52. Brunswick shares closed at $49.04 on Thursday.
  • Citigroup initiated coverage on Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd (NASDAQ: SG) with a Neutral rating. Sirius International Insurance shares closed at $13.93 on Thursday.
  • Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE: PG) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Procter & Gamble is set to $70. Procter & Gamble shares closed at $91.17 on Thursday.
  • Analysts at Piper Jaffray initiated coverage on Okta Inc (NASDAQ: OKTA) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Okta is set to $80. Okta shares closed at $68.84 on Thursday.

