Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 24, 2018
Top Upgrades
- Raymond James upgraded NEWTEK Business Services Corp (NASDAQ: NEWT) from Market Perform to Outperform. Newtek Business fell 3.98 percent to close at $15.68 on Friday.
- Capital One Financial upgraded Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NBL) from Underweight to Equal-Weight. Noble Energy shares closed at $18.17 on Friday.
- BMO Capital upgraded Spin Master Corp (OTC: SNMSF) from Market Perform to Outperform. Spin Master shares fell 5.1 percent to $25.85 in pre-market trading.
Top Downgrades
- H.C. Wainwright downgraded Histogenics Corp (NASDAQ: HSGX) from Buy to Neutral. Histogenics shares fell 80.4 percent to $0.092 in pre-market trading.
- JP Morgan downgraded RPM International Inc. (NYSE: RPM) from Neutral to Underweight. RPM shares dropped 1.34 percent to close at $58.38 on Friday.
Top Initiations
- H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage on Translate Bio Inc (NASDAQ: TBIO) with a Buy rating. The price target for Translate Bio is set to $21. Translate Bio shares closed at $8.20 on Friday.
- Analysts at Edward Jones initiated coverage on Cigna (NYSE: CI) with a Buy rating. Cigna shares closed at $181.30 on Friday.
- H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ELOX) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals is set to $10. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $11.49 on Friday.
