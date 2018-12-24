Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 24, 2018

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 24, 2018 8:57am   Comments
Share:

Top Upgrades

  • Raymond James upgraded NEWTEK Business Services Corp (NASDAQ: NEWT) from Market Perform to Outperform. Newtek Business fell 3.98 percent to close at $15.68 on Friday.
  • Capital One Financial upgraded Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NBL) from Underweight to Equal-Weight. Noble Energy shares closed at $18.17 on Friday.
  • BMO Capital upgraded Spin Master Corp (OTC: SNMSF) from Market Perform to Outperform. Spin Master shares fell 5.1 percent to $25.85 in pre-market trading.

 

Top Downgrades

  • H.C. Wainwright downgraded Histogenics Corp (NASDAQ: HSGX) from Buy to Neutral. Histogenics shares fell 80.4 percent to $0.092 in pre-market trading.
  • JP Morgan downgraded RPM International Inc. (NYSE: RPM) from Neutral to Underweight. RPM shares dropped 1.34 percent to close at $58.38 on Friday.

 

Top Initiations

  • H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage on Translate Bio Inc (NASDAQ: TBIO) with a Buy rating. The price target for Translate Bio is set to $21. Translate Bio shares closed at $8.20 on Friday.
  • Analysts at Edward Jones initiated coverage on Cigna (NYSE: CI) with a Buy rating. Cigna shares closed at $181.30 on Friday.
  • H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ELOX) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals is set to $10. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $11.49 on Friday.

Posted-In: Initiations top upgradesUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CI + ELOX)

9 Policy Catalysts For Health Care Investors To Watch Before Year's End
8 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
Q3 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Ackman And Others Adjusted Their Portfolio
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Nantkwest Reports Positive Cancer Vaccine Trial Results, Sarepta Offering
Fundstrat, Reality Shares Partner On New Multi-Factor ETF
The Week Ahead In Biotech: Earnings, Conferences, PDUFA Dates, Clinical Trial Results And IPOs
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
NEWTRaymond JamesUpgrades0.0
RPMJP MorganDowngrades55.0
HSGXH.C. WainwrightDowngrades0.0
CIEdward JonesInitiates Coverage On0.0
ELOXH.C. WainwrightInitiates Coverage On10.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Out!
Join Our Newsletter
Subscribe to:
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
Your weekly roundup of hot topics in the exciting world of fintech.
Thank You
for registering for Benzinga’s newsletters and alerts.
• The Daily Analysts Ratings email will be received daily between 7am and 10am.
• The Market in 5 Minutes email will be received daily between 7am and 8am.
• The Fintech Focus email will be received every Friday between 2pm and 5pm.
If you have any questions as it relates to either of the three newsletters, please feel free to contact us at 1-877-440-ZING.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Rethinking China ETFs For 2019